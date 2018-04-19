The Economic Consequences Of "Take-A-Pill" Thinking

This article was written for Miles Franklin by Gary Christenson who advocates treating causes, not symptoms.
Headache? Muscle ache? Back ache? Take a pill! An over-the-counter pill will diminish the symptoms and pain. The consequences will come later.
High cholesterol? Take a pill. There are other ways to reduce cholesterol but none that produce $ billions for Big Pharma. Consequences to your body and finances will manifest in other ways.
High Blood Pressure? Take a pill. There are other means to lower blood pressure, but none that produce $ billions for Big Pharma. Side effects may require other drugs, which will also have side effects.
Economic sluggishness? Take a pill – an extra-large dose of Quantitative Easing. There are other ways to stimulate the economy, but QE bailed out banks at taxpayer expense, increased banking profits, expanded debt, printed $16 trillion from “thin air” and levitated the stock market.
Economic Side effects: Pension funds are increasingly insolvent, savers don’t earn a decent return from savings, official debt exceeds $21 trillion, a potential derivative disaster looms ahead, and more dangers will manifest in coming years.
CONSEQUENCES OF “TAKE A PILL” THINKING
If an individual has broken his leg, massive doses of OxyContin may remove the recognition of pain, but it does nothing to heal the broken leg. Treat causes, not symptoms!
If an individual has high blood pressure caused by any of a dozen life-style or diet choices, a pill may reduce blood pressure, but it doesn’t correct the imbalances that created the high blood pressure.
The government and Federal Reserve have created too much debt. It can’t be paid with current dollars. Adding more debt is NOT a solution to an excessive debt problem, but that is the preferred choice of governments and central banks.
Treating symptoms does not solve problems. Temporary pain may disappear, but at what future cost?
Legislation usually treats symptoms. An affected group could be farmers, cotton growers, ranchers, public employee unions, other organizations, or any ethnic or racial group. The result: more bureaucracy, more social programs, increased taxes, and less productivity.
From Ronald Reagan:
“Nothing lasts longer than a temporary government program.”
MORE EXAMPLES:
The decade of the 1960s introduced new problems to the American public. Many were direct consequences of the excessive spending on President Johnson’s “guns and butter” programs. He escalated the Vietnam War at a massive cost while increasing social programs. (Sound familiar?)
“Take a pill” thinking encouraged government to spend a fortune on war and social programs and face the consequences later. Foreign nations converted dollars to gold per the Bretton Woods treaty. Instead of correcting the imbalances and spending responsibly, President Nixon did his version of “take a pill” and decreed the U.S. would no longer redeem dollars from foreign nations with gold. The consequences included the huge consumer price inflation of the 1970s, interest rates spiking into the teens in 1980, a stagnant stock market from 1965 until the early 1980s, and much social anguish.
Consequences always arise from actions. “Take a pill” thinking pretends actions are disconnected from consequences, but “the piper must be paid.”
- What are the consequences of central banks creating $20 trillion in digital currency units from “thin air?”
- What are the consequences of the Swiss Central Bank creating billions of Swiss Francs to buy American stocks?
- What are the consequences of Japanese government debt exceeding 250% of their GDP?
- What are the consequences of debt increasing more rapidly than GDP and government revenues?
THOUGHTS ON CONSEQUENCES:
If debts cannot be paid, they will not be paid. That will cause massive defaults or huge currency inflation to pretend to pay the debts. Either alternative creates a currency crisis and devalued dollars, euros, yen, and pounds.
If debt increases more rapidly than revenues, debt service will eventually dominate spending. What comes then? Confiscation of private assets? Negative interest rates? Higher taxes? Sovereign default? A distracting global war? Read Shelter From The Storm?
Because “take a pill” thinking treats symptoms and not causes, the structural problems in the economy, government and foreign policy will not be resolved. The American public will dislike the consequences.
The U.S. economy runs on debt and credit. If debts aren’t paid, credit disappears. If credit weakens, as in 2008, confidence and trust vanish and the economy slows or collapses.
A run-away train will crash. Will out-of-control spending and run-away debt create a different result?
- The ugly consequences of decades of bad policy, excessive spending and “take a pill” thinking will not smash us in the face next week, but they will arrive.
- Prepare for the consequences of “take a pill” thinking. A currency crisis will cause devalued currencies. Gold and silver will help protect your savings and assets.
A debt default will devastate many debt-based assets. Your debt is someone’s asset only if you can pay. If you default, the asset is worth much less. Gold and silver have no counter-party risk.
Many governments survive only by borrowing each year. When the music stops, those who prepared and faced unpleasant truths will fare better.
Be wary of the consequences of “take a pill” thinking, run-away debt creation, bad policies, excessive spending, and currency unit devaluations. Do your due diligence, and protect your savings and retirement with real assets such as precious metals.
I used to care, but I take a pill for that now...
I've been taking "suck pills" for a while now. I think they're laced with a placebo.
In reply to I used to care, but I take a… by Consuelo
I've been taking the red pill for a long while and I need to write a book about the experience one of these days.
In reply to I've been taking "suck pills… by Oldguy05
i once met an ex-hedge fund trader named christenson that went belly up and became a heroin addict. no joke.
that being said, do the words "tricky dick" and "the war on drugs" mean anything to you?
fuck this guy. get better writers ty. pistol point cocked till i see your monkey ass drop
In reply to I've been taking the red… by Brazen Heist
I once tangoed with death too in a previous life, but not with heroin. An insane combination that would break most minds to the point of insanity, but not me, I had to venture to the proximity of near-death to realize both the greatest weakness and strength of my psyche. As I saw the light at the end of the tunnel beckon and approach, all I remember was feeling that I was not ready to die.
In reply to i once met an ex-hedge fund… by hector zeroni
Two rudimentary charts and the rest a bunch of cartoons and trick photos. Text written at the 6th grade level.
Doom porn fail.
Agree with you, although the metaphor is clever.
Most health care treatments involve either medication or surgery.
Both options have long lists of side effects and/or consequences.
The author might have scored a few more points with references to taking "The Red Pill", which involves the most extreme consequences, side effects and pain, but would ultimately provide the cure for what ails humanity.
In reply to Two rudimentary charts and… by itstippy
Okay, at least more of the commenters down here will actually read the article this time! As for the 6th grade level reading, this is the fine public school system at work. How many ZH readers will actually look up a word they don't know when reading, even though it is easier than ever to do? The public school system is preparing sheep for the shearing.
In reply to Two rudimentary charts and… by itstippy
gold loving brain dead low life mother fuckers think us economy is in bad shape.. i got news for u .. gold will go to zero... the Us economy now is the strongest in the history...
See, this is what I talked about in my comment. See how happy this post is?
Meth? Coke? Couple Roxi's? What's your secret?
pods
In reply to gold loving brain dead low… by chennaiguy
I'll be sure to take your word for it. You can't even write a complete sentence. Actually, I should do the opposite of what YOU recommend and will probably make a fortune. ;-)
In reply to gold loving brain dead low… by chennaiguy
Your intelligence is way beyond just us ordinary sheeple. In fact I might be inclined to say the least , you must work for the government,, they only take highly intelligent people,, thus I am not one.
In reply to gold loving brain dead low… by chennaiguy
I'm sorry, this article presumes they really 1. GAF about the real economy. They don't. They care about keeping their head's off of spikes. And 2, well fuck, I forgot. I might as well take a pill for whenever I see someone pretend this whole thing isn't a gigantic milking operation for all us lowly fucks.
Economics? Sorry, that went out the window when the FED married the Federal government. Since then it has been one bastard child after another. The real bastards are the wars they start to reset the debt carrying capacity (boost the economy by removing excess).
I just get so tired of this shit. Someone pretends that the jew bankers (yes, I said it) who run things really care one bit about us. Wait, i take that back. They do care. Up until they cannot get anymore milk out of us. Then it's off to the ground beef factory for us.
Maybe the smart ones are the ones who realize just how truly fucked we are, and decide that facing that in a sober state isn't the smartest thing? If it weren't for the wds, I would do it. Fuck it. My head feels like it is going to explode most days, and that is before I even log into ZH and see how OJ is egging on the Russians for a nice and neat, debt clearing WWIII for all his jew banker controllers.
pods
Ommmbra mai fu. Spring is here bitchez. If you like shade, why not plant a fruit or nut tree or two or ten? Best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago. Next best time is today (or when the ground thaws ^^)!
Face it; most people would rather live in an illusion of safety, peace and comfort rather than the reality of hard work and sacrifice. Why else would there be widespread use of recreational drugs, alcohol, porn, gun control freaks, SJWs, etc. etc.
Good point. Those who you describe almost invariably run from responsibility. Escapism is the tool of the emotionally retarded, responsibility that of an adult.
In reply to Face it; most people would… by Bryan
+1
With (1) caveat:
A good many of those 'freaks' you mention are working quite arduously and diligently to separate you & me from any last vestige of Liberty... So it was with the Bolsheviks - they worked tirelessly to push their agenda. There is something about hate which motivates action like nothing else.
In reply to Face it; most people would… by Bryan
Lighten up boys....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVUdg1lUG84
Think about the last 15 years, Iraq, Libya, Syria and so on, knowing what could have been achieved in only one year if we invested in science instead. Note that the numbers are from the last year and since then the military budget was raised 13%.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/startswithabang/2017/11/01/5-incredible-ad…
The United States spends more on military spending than the next ten nations combined: an estimated $600 billion annually. Meanwhile, the entire budgets of NASA and the National Science Foundation, combined, is only ~$25 billion, or about 4% of our military budget.
1.) The ultimate energy breakthrough: a net-energy-producing nuclear fusion reactor.
2.) At least four separate human colonies on Mars.
3.) A 2,000 Watt solar power system for every US household.
4.) A country-sized particle accelerator 40 times as powerful as the LHC.
5.) A "super-Hubble" over 100 times as powerful as today's.
Of course, for much, much less than $600 billion, we could make extraordinary contributions towards every single one of these at once. ITER, the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, is still under construction, with an estimated total cost of $40 billion for all of its total expenses during its lifetime, which should extend into the 2030s. A single crewed mission to the Martian surface, round-trip, could be responsibly done for as little as $50 billion, including massive infrastructure development of the Martian surface. 2 kW rooftop solar installations are commercially available for under $5000 apiece, and could cut an average electricity bill by 25% each and every month it's in operation. "Smaller" supercolliders are cost-estimated in the range of $20-40 billion, and would achieve energy levels many times greater than the LHC. And LUVOIR, the most ambitious space telescope proposal with 40 times the light-gathering power of Hubble, would likely fall in the ~$15 billion range.