Explosion, Fire At Valero Texas City Refinery

An explosion and fire were reported at Valero's Texas City refinery, which has a refining capacity of 225kb/d. The explosion occurred at unit 106, according to the Texas City Police Department; the unit is a light hydrocarbon unit, according to court clerk Tammy Odom.
While the Fire continues to burn as of 7pm ET, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.
There has been an explosion at the Valero plant. As per Valero there is no need for a shelter plant. At the current time we have fire crews from the area and industry responding to the fire. No known casualties or injuries. Please continue to monitor.— City of Texas City (@CityofTexasCity) April 19, 2018
Video I just got from a viewer of the fire at Valero Refinery in Texas City. Shot 30 seconds after explosion. Says he was half a mile north of explosion when he heard it. Says he could feel the heat. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/cS7u8pncHL— Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) April 19, 2018
Texas City reported that no shelter in place was in effect.
The buses taking home the after schoolers from 21st Century are now rolling. There is no shelter in place in Texas City.— Texas City ISD (@TexasCityISD) April 19, 2018
Aerial videos from local television station KTRK showed flames erupting from the refinery and plumes of smoke.
Valero spokeswoman Lillian Riojas said that the fire began at 5pm local time, and the company has "very little information" on cause of fire. Valero released the following statement:
"At approximately 5 p.m., a fire occurred at Valero's Texas City refinery. Valero's emergency response teams are on the scene. Valero has contacted local authorities and are cooperating with appropriate regulatory agencies and other key stakeholder groups.
"At this time, Valero has very little information as to the cause of the fire.
"Our primary concern is for the safety of our workers."
It is also unclear yet what the extent of damages is, whether Valero's refining output will be affected by the explosion, and whether the explosion will impact regional gasoline price.
Comments
Time to fill up the truck
just in time to raise gas prices given the '23' special blends
only qx is WILL YOUR state get $4 gas 1st
In reply to Time to fill up the truck by IridiumRebel
I got my truck and my veggie oil Benz and the wife’s ATC Honda Pilot.
i drive the Benz four days a week to work.....for free. Also EMP proof.
In reply to just in time to raise gas… by sabaj49
more hanky panky. whole lotta shakin goin on.
In reply to I got my truck and my veggie… by IridiumRebel
Right on schedule. Gartman must be stopped out on every short, every day.
In reply to more hanky panky. whole… by hector zeroni
...gh0atriders in the sky ........ !!!!
In reply to Time to fill up the truck by IridiumRebel
Diamonds and oil are in endless supply.
Gotta keep the price manipulated to bleed the plebs...
In reply to Time to fill up the truck by IridiumRebel
Long WTI
Always amazes me how they 'crack' oil.
prolly the fukin amish again . . .
See this is the problem with NIMBY's and "greens"...they basically hold hands with Wall Street thieves who will immediately bid up fuel because of the lack of refineries in this nation.
Fucking ignorant assholes.
That attitude works until you have the option of owning 3 or 4 sections of land purchased at $100 per acre (and valued at $10,000 per acre) within several square miles of this type of refinery.
We're probably in agreement.
In reply to See this is the problem with… by nmewn
Muskrot will save mankind.
Topping off right now.
Here we go..
Oil prices are up despite plenty of supply - driven by big banks who love to drive up the price each spring. Queue the refinery fire, oil barge collision, Syrian missile strikes, bullish Saudi rhetoric, pipeline shutdown, and fake inventory numbers.
Coincidence, maybe. 640 pounds of dynamite stolen from a work site in Pennsylvania.
With 640 lbs one could blow up a lotta shit.
In reply to Coincidence, maybe. 640… by FoggyWorld
Just write this down. Dont buy cheap hardware.
'
'
'
There are already long lineups in Canada due to the gas shortage caused by this refinery.
Even natural gas electricity plants are running low!
Great Lakes are drying up!
The snow is leaving! No! Wait! That's not right! The goddamn stuff is coming back!
OJO
V-V
"They" took the hookers (closed BP/CL ads) and now steal our extra money.
Bashar al-Assad probably behind this one. Tit for tat.