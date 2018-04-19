Explosion, Fire At Valero Texas City Refinery

Thu, 04/19/2018 - 19:28

An explosion and fire were reported at Valero's Texas City refinery, which has a refining capacity of 225kb/d. The explosion occurred at unit 106, according to the Texas City Police Department; the unit is a light hydrocarbon unit, according to court clerk Tammy Odom.

While the Fire continues to burn as of 7pm ET, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Texas City reported that no shelter in place was in effect.

Aerial videos from local television station KTRK showed flames erupting from the refinery and plumes of smoke.

Valero spokeswoman Lillian Riojas said that the fire began at 5pm local time, and the company has "very little information" on cause of fire.  Valero released the following statement:

"At approximately 5 p.m., a fire occurred at Valero's Texas City refinery. Valero's emergency response teams are on the scene. Valero has contacted local authorities and are cooperating with appropriate regulatory agencies and other key stakeholder groups.

"At this time, Valero has very little information as to the cause of the fire.

"Our primary concern is for the safety of our workers."

It is also unclear yet what the extent of damages is, whether Valero's refining output will be affected by the explosion, and whether the explosion will impact regional gasoline price.

Disaster Accident

nmewn Thu, 04/19/2018 - 19:33 Permalink

See this is the problem with NIMBY's and "greens"...they basically hold hands with Wall Street thieves who will immediately bid up fuel because of the lack of refineries in this nation. 

Fucking ignorant assholes.

NoWayJose Thu, 04/19/2018 - 19:40 Permalink

Oil prices are up despite plenty of supply - driven by big banks who love to drive up the price each spring.  Queue the refinery fire, oil barge collision, Syrian missile strikes, bullish Saudi rhetoric, pipeline shutdown, and fake inventory numbers.  

SweetDoug Thu, 04/19/2018 - 19:46 Permalink

There are already long lineups in Canada due to the gas shortage caused by this refinery.

Even natural gas electricity plants are running low!

Great Lakes are drying up!

The snow is leaving! No! Wait! That's not right! The goddamn stuff is coming back!

OJO

V-V