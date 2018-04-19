FAA Orders Engine Inspections After Deadly Southwest Accident

Two days after a woman died and seven people were injured aboard Southwest Airlines flight 1380, the FAA has ordered inspections of fan blades on all CFM56-7B engines of the same type that were involved in Tuesday’s incident, NPR reported.
Meanwhile, information about the cause of death of Jennifer Riordan, the mother of two who was killed when she was partially sucked out a shattered jet window, has finally been released: Philadelphia's medical examiner said Riordan was killed by blunt trauma to her head, neck and torso when she was partially blown out a cabin window shattered by engine debris. Federal inspectors say Riordan, 43, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
So far, investigators have determined that the accident was caused by a blade inside the engine tearing off midflight and wrecking the inside of the engine, showering the plane with the debris that broke Riordan's window. The plane, which took off from New York, was forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia.
Bowing to the demands of outside airline safety experts, the FAA said late Wednesday that some 220 CFM56-7B engines used to power Boeing 737s must be ultrasonically inspected after a certain number of takeoffs. American Airlines has about 300 planes with CFM56 engines, while Delta Air Lines has about 185. The engines are produced by CFM, a 50/50 joint company of GE and Safran Aircraft Engines.
Separately, Southwest Airlines said it would carry out an inspection of its fleet over the next month.
The problem with the fan blade that broke off is that the "metal fatigue" discovered by the investigators would've been difficult to detect pre-accident - the only way to find it would've required an ultrasound inspection.
With the NTSB's investigation ramping up, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the agency is focusing on two issues:
- How did the blade wear down?
- And why did the loss of a single blade have such a devastating impact on the cowling (the engine covering that appeared damaged in flight photos) and the rest of the engine?
Should the agency find any issues requiring immediate attention, Robert Sumwalt, the chairman of the NTSB, promised that the board would issue "urgent safety recommendations" (the NTSB doesn't have the power to compel action, only the FAA can do that).
"If we feel there is a deeper issue, we have the capability to issue urgent safety recommendations," he said.
Engine coverings are coated in special protective materials to prevent an incident exactly like the one that unfolded on Southwest Flight 1380 - which is why the damage sustained by the engine is so alarming.
Historically, engine designers and maintenance crews have been on guard against internal parts shooting into the cabin or out the front of the engine. Kevlar shielding and other design elements are primarily intended to prevent such an event, called an uncontained failure.
But experts tracking the probe now are focusing on an apparent vulnerability in the cowling, which shouldn’t have been affected by the kind of internal failure that apparently occurred Tuesday.
Investigators have found numerous remnants of the cowling on the ground, including a large piece roughly 65 miles from where the plane touched down, Mr. Sumwalt said. "We are finding additional pieces" as more reports from the public emerge, he said.
A former airline engineering chief said the the incident suggests that aircraft manufacturers may need to reexamine how engines are reinforced.
Ray Valeika, a former maintenance and engineering chief at Delta Air Lines Inc., said the accident suggests traditional risk-reduction approaches may need adjustment. “To have a single blade split the cowling like that is concerning,” he said.
Among the issues likely to come under question is whether Southwest fully followed nonbinding recommendations for enhanced inspections by the engine maker.
Investigators are expected to delve into, among other things, whether ultrasound inspections were conducted as recommended in June 2017 by engine maker CFM International—a joint venture between General Electric Co. and France’s Safran SA . They are trying to determine whether the recommendations applied to the specific engine in the accident, according to people familiar with the details.
Unsurprisingly, representatives from CFM touted their safety credentials, saying the CFM is the safest and best-selling jet engine in a world.
The FAA had apparently directed air lines to conduct ultrasonic inspections of CFM engines after an alert from the company, but it's unclear if such an inspection would've caught the defect that caused the propeller blade to break off. "It was on the interior part of the fan blade," Sumwalt said, adding that it was "certainly not detectable from looking at it from the outside."
NTSB investigators determined that a similar issue with metal fatigue caused an engine failure on another Southwest Airlines flight in August to 2016.
For years there is supposed to be a kevlar shield that goes around the fan blade section for exactly this reason.......this is why you don't fly low cost carriers like Southwest, United, etc (maintenance is poor at best) and when you do, never ever sit within several seats behind being in line with the engine's rotation.
All modern commercial jet engines are designed to withstand this type of failure as a requirement for qualification so this may be a serious design flaw not just a single failure.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wcALjMJbAvU
On older planes when fan blades fail they take out people inside the cabin.
http://articles.latimes.com/1996-07-07/news/mn-22049_1_jet-engine
In reply to Meant by who or what? Some… by TBT or not TBT
Lets see if we have any commenters that can tell us about the market for commercial aircraft engines, and whether "knockoff" engines with no shielding are widely available.
Also, who here knows which aerospace engineering journal the results of the failure analysis will be published in? When major happen in a chemical plant, CEP will publish on what happened, so people working in similar operations can evaluate whether they are also at risk. Given how rare this incident is, I'm sure this will get a lot of coverage in the engineering journals.
In reply to There is supposed to be a… by mtl4
I used to work for the GE Aviation Division. This was caused by the use of a substandard alloy in the vanes and rotors of the compression stage. The bar stock it was made from probably came from China, and wasn't adequately tested at the factory.
In reply to GE what a coincidence... by HenryKissinger…
GE CFM-56, same type of engine that was found on Murray St after 911 - this engine was never, ever in any 767
In reply to I used to work for the GE… by shortonoil
Maybe do inspections and rebuilds in the US instead of Central America?
No kidding-
https://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=113877784
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2015/11/airplane-maintenance-disturbing…
In reply to Maybe do inspections and… by duo
Chinese aluminum?
Inspect or replace?
I mean a minor defect is not getting sucked out a window in the stratosphere
Some reports have a dude blocking the hole with his body, on purpose .
In reply to Inspect or replace? I mean a… by Dilluminati
The Chinese news is suggesting that the cause of death was asphyxiation/hypoxia, as the woman apparently was half out of the plane for a few minutes. Still too early to tell though.
Another fun fact, the same news source translated "Wells Fargo" into Chinese characters meaning "rich enough to be its own country."
In reply to Some reports have a dude… by TBT or not TBT
What a good idea.
Also if you are going to inspect them, don't use an IBM computer, that seemed to have failed here recently
"It was on the interior part of the fan blade," Sumwalt said, adding that it was "certainly not detectable from looking at it from the outside."
Just like looking at your car engine and determining the quality of your oil.
what oil? replacing oil costs money
how about replacing the engines?
In reply to "It was on the interior… by JohannSennefelder
Detectable with x-ray analysis.
In reply to "It was on the interior… by JohannSennefelder
Some of this comes down to the time you take to inspect these things. There are tools to detect metal stresses. It takes time to be meticulous in an inspection.
Crisis management. What did Tyler say?
Narrator: "A new car built by my company leaves somewhere traveling at 60 mph. The rear differential locks up. The car crashes and burns with everyone trapped inside. Now:should we initiate a recall? Take the number of vehicles in the field, A, multiply by the probable rate of failure, B, multiply by the average out-of-court settlement, C. A times B times C equals X. If X is less than the cost of a recall, we don't do one."
In reply to Some of this comes down to… by BandGap
Volkswagen emissions "simply replace them" and really that is the only true solution, they are now quibbling on how much to accelerate that schedule. Jet engines are routinely inspected, but to address what failed you need to rebuild an engine to specs, it is like a rebuilt alternator or starter, the idea is to do that often enough before failure in the air!
In reply to Crisis management. What did… by ToSoft4Truth
Requires take-down, inspection, "replacement" and then re-assembly. Aircraft grade aluminum is tougher to perform stress analysis (flux analysis) upon, really.. replacement and the word "inspection" means damn little in regard to catastrophic failure of a jet engine. You can retire the units sooner but that would cost money because you essentially have to replace them!
An engine can be swapped out much faster than inspecting one.
So really it is a question of how far along was that engine that failed? Were the last two at 90% life? If so then maintenance needs to be cut by 20% for the fleet, meaning replace them before they fail!
In reply to Some of this comes down to… by BandGap
The fan blade that failed reached exactly 100% of its life .
In reply to Requires take-down,… by Dilluminati
You sounded like you understood the problem until you mention stress analysis of Aircraft grade aluminium. Aluminium has a finite stress life in all stress regimes. The Fan blades will be some type of single crystal cast Nickel alloy not Aluminium.
In simple terms while Aluminium is light-weight, almost any level of stress will eventually cause metal fatigue cracking. Iron alloys are different and below a certain stress value you have an infinite life. I'm not sure about the Nickel Alloys for the Fan blades, but I understand how Engineers select materials for applications. I'm picking that the Nickel Alloys are superior in fatigue life to Aluminium.
The rest of your comment about swapping compared to in place inspection may be accurate, but I know that it is better engineering practice as any fault found is then on a ground based engine rather than an engine on an airframe.
reference; http://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=1&ved=0ahUKEwiSw6GWpsbaAhUQh7wKHT1_A84QFggnMAA&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.tms.org%2FSuperalloys%2F10.7449%2F2008%2FSuperalloys_2008_131_138.pdf&usg=AOvVaw1RCgxqJBLsGf--jIK-Gegb
In reply to Requires take-down,… by Dilluminati
How can you inspect these things UN-assembled? If somebody thinks you toss allot metallic flux in the turbine, run electrodes, look for stress.. well that is oil field logic
You have to disassemble and inspect, which is ergo a rebuild!
A rebuild = replacement.
What is not being stated is that the ROI and COO of that fleet just changed. The factored costs of hours service just dropped. It's math x amount of hours by costs = profit.
In reply to You sounded like you… by Ghost who Walks
we are in agreement. but again inspection means replacement and the news is misleading.. if they simply stated the engines need to be replaced more often the stock price is re-assessed. That fleet might be really obsolete depending on the previous failures.
This sounds like a quip.. but it is now a new FACT!
The fan blade that failed reached exactly 100% of its life . (see above)
If you are an engineer it seems that now "two" of them reached exactly 100% of its life
And I'll bet that was a rough descent.. lucky it didn't shake apart
In reply to You sounded like you… by Ghost who Walks
Those blades are made from a single metal crystal. Failure is rare, but the airlines don't want to add cost (read: weight) to a plane if it can be avoided. I remember the talk all the time amongst drag racers in the 60's and 70's, it was the thing to install a scattershield for catastrophic failures of the flywheel. Looks like the jet crowd is going to have to rethink the engine designs as well.
In reply to Requires take-down,… by Dilluminati
the solution is rebuild.. simple.. build a better modern engine and extend the fleet.. add some lighter seats.. something.. but the media is pimping inspection which of course addressed the public concern of getting sucked out a window but does not address how that IBM computer failed to identify the failure..
when a 3rd happens there will be congressional testimony why it wasn't replaced at 2
In reply to Those blades are made from a… by silverer
Fan blades are titanium alloy. Nickel alloys are only found in the hot section and on later stage compressor blades when temperatures demand it. Fan blades are also not single crystal. Single crystals are only found in nickel alloy turbine blades for creep resistance. No weight penalty with these, but slow and expensive to make.
In reply to Those blades are made from a… by silverer
what was the maintenance/inspection history of that particular engine?
what is the maintenance/inspection scope, schedule, and facilities for that particular airline?
what does an audit of the above show?
It concerns me that any agency has to 'order' engine inspections. Jesus Christ, aren't they constantly inspected?