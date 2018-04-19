The Fed Has Forgotten The Lessons Of 2008

Authored by Jesse Colombo via RealInvestmentAdvice.com,
A few days ago, Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Fed, told an attendees at an event at Howard University that Wall Street is “forgetting the lessons of the 2008 financial crisis“:
“The shareholders got bailed out. The boards of directors got bailed out. Management got bailed out. So from their perspective, there was no crisis.”
Kashkari, long an advocate of more stringent regulations to rein in major banks, said US labor groups, whose pension funds took major hits during the crisis, may have a role to play in countering the political influence of the nation’s largest banks.
They have been campaigning, fairly successfully, to roll back many of the post-crisis regulations known as Dodd-Frank, which President Donald Trump has vowed to largely repeal.
“We are forgetting the lessons of the 2008 crisis,” Kashkari said. “The bailouts worked too well.”
Financial crises keep happening “because we forget how bad they were,” he added.
What’s the solution? Making banks raise more equity to fund their investment rather than rely so heavily on debt.
“No other industry is levered likely the banking industry,” Kashkari said. “If we double the amount of equity banks have we could go a long way toward resolve the problem that too big to fail banks pose. If it were up to me we’d be increasing banks’ leverage ratio, not decreasing it.”
While I agree with Kashkari that Wall Street is forgetting the lessons of the 2008 financial crisis (and is participating in the development of another dangerous economic bubble), he seems to be absolving the Federal Reserve of itsmassive responsibility for inflating the mid-2000s U.S. housing and credit bubble as well as the current “Everything Bubble” that I am warning about. Make no mistake: by holding interest rates at artificially low levels and pumping large amounts of liquidity into the financial system, the Fed plays the primary role of creating bubbles – not Wall Street. The Fed is the dog and Wall Street is merely its tail – not the other way around. Of course, Wall Street is guilty for participating in bubbles originally created by the Fed – it takes two to tango.
The chart below shows how relative troughs in the Fed Funds Rate correspond with the formation of disastrous economic bubbles that pop when interest rates rise. The mid-2000s housing bubble inflated because the Fed helped to push mortgage interest rates to very low levels, which led to a borrowing binge that sent housing prices to unsustainable new highs. The U.S. housing bubble would not have occurred if the Fed didn’t meddle and distort borrowing costs and markets. The Fed is making the same mistake once again: though the current “Everything Bubble” hasn’t popped yet, it’s only a matter of time before it does…it’s just math.
By holding interest rates artificially low, the Fed has been encouraging the growth of the U.S. debt bubble. This debt bubble is significantly larger than it was in 2008, which means that the next downturn is going to be even more powerful, unfortunately.
The Fed’s pro-asset inflation policies have helped to push U.S. stock market valuations to 1929 levels. At some point, these valuations will revert back to the mean, as they always do, which will result in a powerful bear market.
The latest Fed-induced asset bubble (which is occurring in stocks, bonds, and some parts of the property market) has helped to boost U.S. household wealth in a manner similar to what occurred during the late-1990s Dot-com bubble and mid-2000s housing bubble. Unfortunately, this “wealth boost” is not a permanent gain or windfall, but a temporary increase until the latest asset bubble inevitably pops.
The latest asset bubble has the IMF worrying too – “IMF Warns of Rising Threats to Global Financial System“:
Threats to the global financial system are rising, with the price of risky assets surging in a manner reminiscent of the years before the global financial crisis, the International Monetary Fund warned.
Downside risks to world financial stability have increased “somewhat” over the past six months, the IMF said Wednesday in the latest edition of its Global Financial Stability Report. “Financial vulnerabilities, which have accumulated during years of extremely low rates and volatility, could make the road ahead bumpy and could put growth at risk,” said the Washington-based fund.
Investors “should not take too much comfort” in the fact there were no major disruptions from the sharp selloff that shook markets in February, the IMF said. “Valuations of risky assets are still stretched, with some late-stage credit cycle dynamics emerging, reminiscent of the pre-crisis period,” it said. “This makes markets exposed to a sharp tightening in financial conditions, which could lead to a sudden unwinding of risk premiums and a repricing of risky assets.”
Prices are frothy across a variety of assets, according to the IMF. Stock prices are high relative to fundamentals around the world, especially in the U.S., the fund said. Corporate bond valuations are also elevated, with signs of overheating in demand for leveraged loans from firms with low credit ratings, it said.
It is disingenuous for the Fed’s Neel Kashkari to place the blame solely on Wall Street for “forgetting the lessons of 2008” when the Fed itself is forgetting those lessons in such an egregious manner. This type of thinking at the Fed is why another massive financial crisis is already baked into the cake.
...Because the FED thinks it can "manage the economy" through the money supply...but it is the FED's failed "management" attempts that cause the Financial crises.
"more leverage" = more "Crises", not less...only FED Bankers and gambling addicts believe that when you bet more, you win more...
... meanwhile, a different kind of gold rush ... “Golden Rush-Out: Turkey Extracts Its Bullion Reserves From US” >>> https://sputniknews.com/business/201804201063750442-turkey-central-bank-gold-reserves-us/ ...
... “... The total volume of the Turkish Central Bank's gold reserves, which were stored in the United States, stood at 220 tons; last month, Turkey's gold reserves were worth about 25.3 billion dollars.
Local media cited government sources as saying that the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) has transferred its gold reserves from the US Federal Reserve System to Ankara.
In March 2018, the CBRT's gold reserves were worth 25.3 billion dollars; 220 tons of Turkish gold was stored in the US, according to the sources.
The largest private Turkish banks also withdrew their gold reserves from abroad, responding to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's call "to get rid of exchange rate's pressure and to use gold against the dollar." ... “ ...
... a NATO ally (rat) is jumping off a sinking ship ...
All of the "monetary policy driven theft"
Is pre-meditated, by design. It is time to end the current central bank and start a new one with REAL citizen oversight.
This is "theft of future, theft of living standards, theft of way of life". It is designed to transfer all of the wealth to the very few at the expense of the masses. We see it in It's most extreme "application" now since 2008.
This can mean only one thing: Reset upcoming soon.
Do we want the current criminals in charge of the reset they triggered. The process that has allowed them to "own all"????
I think not.
I'm pretty sure even I've forgotten the lessons from 2008 by now. Was that the one with the fake internet stocks or the one where we were all going to get rich selling our houses to each other?
That was so long ago and so so much alcohol ago my memory is very fuzzy.
Why would anyone buy US Treasuries now at these pathetically low rates, when you know the Fed will keep raising rates and interest rates (and inflation) will continue to go higher??
They buy them for safety and liquidity. It's easy to store and sell a $100M worth of treasuries...a $100M worth of gold would be an all around expensive, royal pain the ass.
The title says all that needs reading. BS. Witting, competent, ill-intentioned, deliberate execution of an economy and a country. This post -- just a test of critical thinking. Moving right along....
Rewarding failure almost never works out.
What? Uhm, Wall Street remembers the lesson quite well. Collectively they ran business models that would fail, they passed off third rate portfolios as prime, and God knows what else. The take - away from all that - free money and bonuses.
The Fed also remembers. What's it to them if the Treasury borrows another few trillion - the Fed gets interest from it.
All kabuki. All the players remember. All the players profit. What this means is its time to game the system yet again.
The bailouts worked very well for Bankers and the 1% elite. It did not work equally well for the rest of us
The bailouts did not shake the masses from their slumber, which was the whole idea.
Is Kashkari a chump?
NO, they didn't forget the lessons from 2008. This shit is by design!
WRONG....they didn't forget the lesson...he is drawing the WRONG LESSON. Who went to jail for fraud? NO ONE!
Jamie Dimon...now worth over a BILLION
Lloyd Blankfiend...now worth over a BILLION
The lesson....social losses....private profit...the FED printed them $4 Trillion and bought all their WORST GARBAGE!
BREAK UP THE MEGA BANKS is the answer to the lesson! Enriching bankers for FAILURE is the problem.
RECOURSE LOANS SHOULD BE ILLEGAL!
Neil PUBLIC PENSIONS are a BAD ANSWER!
the Federal Reserve has played the ENABLER in making Americans debt slaves. Every crisis has been resolved via the easy money spigot. Can a debt based problem be solved with more debt? That is exactly what has happened over the last 40 years. Its the reason why your $30K home in 1975 is worth $300k or more today. The unit of exchange has been debased and the unwashed masses are not aware of it.
Forgotten!? Bullshit ... they love fucking the masses!
The FED forgot nothing, economics is a scheme.
See that immigration crisis, those sanctuary cities, etc... all that jazz to put it shortly.
You have a evil group within the oligarchy that has taken over giant companies. Through lobbying those giants companies have corrupt modern western states and there armies. Countries have been destroyed so they can exploit the resources abroad. The issue is that the war they had the states to fight have created a lot of issue, namely, you have grown up "children soldiers" in Africa, soons of guerillos in SOuth Africa, sons of mafioso that are no longer needed, shortly a bunch a mostly males extremely violent human beings that are preventing them to run their business as smoothly as they want. What to do with those people? You wonder? Do not wonder anymore, whereas it is not there are "standard" people in the bunch they are send by wagons to western countries, especially those in which population is no longer that productive or critical to maitaining the afforementioned groups power, or worse they start to be a hinderance...
There they come "Lybians" from unknown part of Africa at war for more than a generation, mostly males. Syrians? Pretty dark skin, mostly males, I would bet from minor Asia Afgans tribes, Pakistan / that whle complicated area.
"Mexicans" coming from all SOuth America, again unknown background, mostly males...
See the pattern... that is ecology 2.0/ recycling psychos... those people can serve another purpose destabilize countries in which people could still stand to the power of those corrupted rulers... That has nothing to do demographic by the way the involvement of Soros says it all, the guy has lived in a crazy world since his teenage what do you expect? He said it himself he doees not give a fuck... "his world" was burnt in his young age, innocence stolen, etc.
No, financial crises recur because the economy is run by criminals.
They haven't forgotten anything.
They're still lyin' and stealin' to make a killing without going to jail.
no it didnt... they changed the rules after 2008 so we can go hyperinflate forever!!!!