Gartman: "We Were Badly Wrong Regarding Crude Oil And We Were Stopped Out"

As we first pointed out yesterday, it took just a few hours to go from this latest Dennis Gartman recommendation:
We wish to sell WTI and Brent Crude short this morning upon receipt of this commentary, predicated upon the massive narrowing of the backwardation in both and predicated of course upon the “reversals” suffered by both. We’ll have stops in tomorrow’s TGL, but for now we’ll risk $1.20/barrel from the current level, looking for $5-$7/barrel to the downside and one unit of each shall suffice.
... to this:
... which in our opinion was enough to lead to perhaps the fastest stop out in Dennis Gartman reco history.
As it turns out, we were right and Gartman was "badly wrong" as he notes,oh, about 3 times in the following paragraph:
CRUDE OIL PRICES HAVE SOARED AND WE WERE AND ARE BADLY WRONG, and we were made badly wrong yesterday when the EIA reported a somewhat surprising drop in crude oil inventories, but more importantly, we were made even more badly wrong when the EIA reported a much, much larger than expected decline in product inventories.
Historically, this is a week when the aggregated inventory of crude and products rise marginally, and we do tend to pay heed to those seasonal tendencies, although we had our guesstimate for the aggregated sum rising half as much as the seasonal history would have suggested. Nonetheless, we missed by the proverbial mile and there is no reason to argue otherwise.
And making it official:
Finally, as noted above we were badly wrong regarding crude oil and we were stopped out… thankfully. The EIA inventory report was starkly bullish when the seasonals called for something modestly bearish. This time the weakness in the term structure coupled with the “reversal” on the charts led us badly astray. We shall remember that. We’ve really no choice.
Two days ago, when we first revealed Gartman's oil short, we said "those who hurry can make a quick buck as Gartman is stopped out in the next day or two." Well, that's now over, and it's time to short oil again.
Comments
Why does he tell the world every single trade he does?!
A better question is why is he invited on TV every other day to express his views?
In reply to Why does he tell the world… by jazze
this guy must only paper trade.
In reply to Dah by Belrev
Just do the opposite of his Calls $ $ $
In reply to this guy must only paper… by T-NUTZ
I hope Gartman will go long crude oil very soon, so I can safely go short (around $70).
To answer Belrev, his daughter Courtney is a producer on CNBC.
In reply to Just do the opposit e by BaBaBouy
he's gotta be a joke, right?
the guy should even be accidently right more often than he is o.0
In reply to I hope Gartman will go long… by Dutti
Say what you will about Gartman. At least the guy admits that he was wrong. Talk to the other "traders" that hang out on cnbc... they always just got out, or got in, or went short in the nick of time and they are never wrong!
In reply to he's gotta be a joke, right?… by Laowei Gweilo
sounds like when you get stopped at the border and have to go back where you came from.
In reply to Say what you will by Bitchface-KILLAH
I just did this with oil. I was thinking of putting on a long position then Gartman came on and said short.
Bingo!
I love when he's on TV. He's wrong approximately 85% of the time. He cannot possibly be managing anyone's money because he went broke long ago. I think GS funds him to get muppets to buy the stuff they want out of because I cannot think of any other reason he is trotted out there.
Every two or three weeks he says exactly the same thing, "We were wrong. We got stopped out (or we closed that position.)" But like the old Seinfeld, people watch him because he's on TV.
In reply to Just do the opposit e by BaBaBouy
didnt he do some consulting w/the fed, they will consider you at that rate, not a certainty mind you, 90% and above is the official rate and they do stick to those standards like changing clockworks.
In reply to I just did this with oil. I… by ATM
^Because it's fake news
In reply to Dah by Belrev
Sadder still is that you're talking but still watch TV. I bet you use a phone for the internet. Check.
In reply to Dah by Belrev
The better question is,
“How much does he have to pay to be on TV and subtly advertise his services every day, while at the same time defend against client lawsuits by quickly and openly admitting his failures.”
In reply to Dah by Belrev
-
In reply to Dah by Belrev
Why is he on ZH every few days? Because Gartman sends ZH press releases and they are very, very lazy.
In reply to Why does he tell the world… by jazze
Wow. You really don’t know why?
I’m not even going to check but I’ll bet you are new.
In reply to Why is he on ZH every few… by Spaced Out
He farts through his pie hole once again.
In reply to Why does he tell the world… by jazze
This is the only real story of the day at the basis of western economies... oil
There are seasonal adjustments and storage.. it's getting warmer, oil rig count is up 6 and the epa seasonal blend adjustment for gasoline has started.. I'll predict 58 and that means Dakota will be busy
You can pump allot of US oil profitably with modern tech at that price point.. 52-55 testing labor day but after peak draw.. maybe 58 'ish
"Badly wrong" what is that fancy pants talk for being a cunt?
Give a shout if you intentionally trade opposite of what Gartman does and made money on oil over the last 4 days.
Now I know why I like Gartman and don't want him to go away. Aside from the entertainment value and bad calls, Gartman can do one thing nobody in the government seems to be able to do. Admit when's he's wrong.
1.) We admitted we were powerless over being cunts - that our lives had become unmanageable.
2.) Came to believe that a power greater than ourselves could restore us to non-cunt status.
3.) Made a decision to turn our will and our lives over to the care of God as we understood Him.
Yeah at least "badly wrong" is a first step
In reply to Now I know why I like… by silverer
Hey, maybe he can be a "sensitivity trainer" for the government wonks. lol
In reply to 1.) We admitted we were… by Dilluminati
Step Three: Made a decision to turn our will and our lives over to the care of psychopaths, as we understand them. Look deeper. Be wiser.
In reply to 1.) We admitted we were… by Dilluminati
During the summer heat, the RVP of gas has to be especially low to keep it from boiling off. The EPA mandates an RVP maximum of anywhere between 9.0 PSI and 7.8 PSI for summer-grade fuel, depending on region (though you get a fudge factor of 1 psi for using gas blended with 10 percent ethanol). There are even lower RVP-rated fuels for cities like Houston, New York, and L.A. Different states and cities have their own rules based upon their seasonal temperatures—Washington state needs different summer gas than, say, Florida. That's why there are so many blends. To make it more complicated, the time for switching from summer- to winter-blend gasoline varies by state too.
Generally, the lower the RVP of a gas blend, the more it costs. For example, in winter you can blend butane, which is relatively plentiful and cheap, with gasoline. But butane, which has an RVP of 52 on its own, can't be used in summer, when it would immediately boil off as a gas. So "purer" summer gasoline is by default costlier. (And there are other factors at play too. More people travel in summer during peak driving season, for instance, putting more stress on demand.)
https://www.popularmechanics.com/cars/a3180/summer-blend-vs-winter-blen…
Storage + Demand + seasonal blends causes these types of articles as "news" tries to evoke as much swing as possible so as to facilitate easier trades.
Yawn.. this happens every year
Lets say you wanted to store gasoline in a cool dry place for storage for say a generator.. when do you want to buy it and why?
George Washington could not tell a lie, I can and will not. Gartman when he uses "badly wrong" equals a cunt.
In reply to Step Three: Made a decision… by beyondtheprogramming
You have found a gem. He cannot be wrong 100% of the time by chance. All he needs is a "not" prefix to his ideas ...he is losing money to test everyone, whether they are smart enough to benefit from his "every day is opposite day" advice.
Apparently this guys track record for being on the wrong side of the trade is perfect or thats what weve been lead to beileve.
Gartman would have a difficult time hitting water if he jumped out of a boat.
oh. that's funny.
In reply to Gartman would have a… by TheWholeYearInn
When my melon stopped out on the rocky beach I realized I was badly mistaken...
In reply to oh. that's funny. by beyondtheprogramming
Wrong By Planning - who do you think you're fooling?
Shortage Anyone?
I think everyone on here just does the opposite of whatever Gartman says. Short oil? I'm buying.
I wonder if he is really just a actor. Playing out some deep state mind game.....
My theory he's just a signal for few banks that can combine liquidity to influence short term direction, similar to "cartel" bloomberg chat room but difficult to prove
In reply to I wonder if he is really… by pachanguero
AIIB - duh
Will someone please give this guy a red clown nose and a flower pot for a hat.
How does this man still have any money?
Why is this axxhole on here all the time?
"We shall shart 1 unit of oil in yen terms"
"WE WERE AND ARE BADLY WRONG"
~ "BADLY WRONG" What fine grammar! Not only where you wrong, you sir are moron!
I am certain no one on PMSNBC would notice that though.
OMFG! HAHAHAHA. This caused me to burst out laughing this morning. I said the best bet on oil is always the opposite of what this tool says. ROFLMAO.
well he is broke again but he will have fifty bucks on Monday in his 401K from this Fridays paycheck contribution
Gartman is a complete fraud, as I've pointed out explicitly on my blog.
http://moneydaily.blogspot.com/2018/02/the-gartman-file-its-about-time-…
(not spamming, just making my point to any doubters)
Makes you wonder, after yesterday's request for criminal investigations of Comey, Clinton, et. al., by the house, no mention of it on any mainstream news show, and this guy continues to make regular (paid) appearances on CNBC, just how fucking corrupt the media is.
I have no words which would accurately reflect the level of deceit, dishonesty, and corruption that exists within the companies that feed endless propaganda to the world.
I yelled at the TV after Trump's election to slimeballs like George Stepasshole, Chuck Todd, Martha Raditz (war monger), Anderson Cooper and others, "you're next! Liars! Quit Now!"
Sadly, they haven't gotten my message yet, but I will covfefe until they're all gone.
Gartman's remaining subscribers are algos that mirror trade his positions.
These things always infuriate me. I think because I have such low tolerance for evil.
Congress needs to pass a law that any federal employee that refused to IMMEDIATELY turn over any federal document to Congress is guilty of sedition with a mandatory death penalty.
This is whole thing of not releasing information about how the government operates to the people who are the final authority in that operation... well THAT is political theater. Or treason. Probably just plain old treason.
Go against until further notice.
Wall Street shill paid to be a shill.
Is this dickhead EVER right? I don't know anyone who even listens to him except to make fun of his dumbass predictions.
I must be missing something...
Why the heck does ZH post about this guy at least once a week? What's next? Every time one of these idiots takes a shit we have a weigh in?
What is the point? Or is ZH trying to do my head in. FFS.
LOL! The graph was beautiful.
C'mon you groundhog, you. Go long Oil so that I can go fill up my tank. lol.