Gartman: "We Were Badly Wrong Regarding Crude Oil And We Were Stopped Out"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/19/2018 - 08:25

As we first pointed out yesterday, it took just a few hours to go from this latest Dennis Gartman recommendation:

We wish to sell WTI and Brent Crude short this morning upon receipt of this commentary, predicated upon the massive narrowing of the backwardation in both and predicated of course upon the “reversals” suffered by both. We’ll have stops in tomorrow’s TGL, but for now we’ll risk $1.20/barrel from the current level, looking for $5-$7/barrel to the downside and one unit of each shall suffice.

... to this:

... which in our opinion was enough to lead to perhaps the fastest stop out in Dennis Gartman reco history.

As it turns out, we were right and Gartman was "badly wrong" as he notes,oh, about 3 times in the following paragraph:

CRUDE OIL PRICES HAVE SOARED AND WE WERE AND ARE BADLY WRONG, and we were made badly wrong yesterday when the EIA reported a somewhat surprising drop in crude oil inventories, but more importantly, we were made even more badly wrong when the EIA reported a much, much larger than expected decline in product inventories.

Historically, this is a week when the aggregated inventory of crude and products rise marginally, and we do tend to pay heed to those seasonal tendencies, although we had our guesstimate for the aggregated sum rising half as much as the seasonal history would have suggested. Nonetheless, we missed by the proverbial mile and there is no reason to argue otherwise.

And making it official:

Finally, as noted above we were badly wrong regarding crude oil and we were stopped out… thankfully. The EIA inventory report was starkly bullish when the seasonals called for something modestly bearish. This time the weakness in the term structure coupled with the “reversal” on the charts led us badly astray. We shall remember that. We’ve really no choice.

Two days ago, when we first revealed Gartman's oil short, we said "those who hurry can make a quick buck as Gartman is stopped out in the next day or two." Well, that's now over, and it's time to short oil again.

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
ATM BaBaBouy Thu, 04/19/2018 - 08:56 Permalink

I just did this with oil. I was thinking of putting on a long position then Gartman came on and said short.

Bingo! 

I love when he's on TV. He's wrong approximately 85% of the time. He cannot possibly be managing anyone's money because he went broke long ago. I think GS funds him to get muppets to buy the stuff they want out of because I cannot think of any other reason he is trotted out there. 

Every two or three weeks he says exactly the same thing, "We were wrong. We got stopped out (or we closed that position.)" But like the old Seinfeld, people watch him because he's on TV.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Downtoolong Belrev Thu, 04/19/2018 - 08:34 Permalink

The better question is,

“How much does he have to pay to be on TV and subtly advertise his services every day, while at the same time defend against client lawsuits by quickly and openly admitting his failures.”

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
Dilluminati Thu, 04/19/2018 - 08:26 Permalink

This is the only real story of the day at the basis of western economies... oil

There are seasonal adjustments and storage.. it's getting warmer, oil rig count is up 6 and the epa seasonal blend adjustment for gasoline has started.. I'll predict 58 and that means Dakota will be busy

You can pump allot of US oil profitably with modern tech at that price point.. 52-55 testing labor day but after peak draw.. maybe 58 'ish

"Badly wrong" what is that fancy pants talk for being a cunt?

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 2
silverer Thu, 04/19/2018 - 08:29 Permalink

Now I know why I like Gartman and don't want him to go away. Aside from the entertainment value and bad calls, Gartman can do one thing nobody in the government seems to be able to do. Admit when's he's wrong.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Dilluminati silverer Thu, 04/19/2018 - 08:38 Permalink

1.) We admitted we were powerless over being cunts - that our lives had become unmanageable.

2.) Came to believe that a power greater than ourselves could restore us to non-cunt status.

3.) Made a decision to turn our will and our lives over to the care of God as we understood Him.

 

Yeah at least "badly wrong" is a first step

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Dilluminati beyondtheprogramming Thu, 04/19/2018 - 08:59 Permalink

During the summer heat, the RVP of gas has to be especially low to keep it from boiling off. The EPA mandates an RVP maximum of anywhere between 9.0 PSI and 7.8 PSI for summer-grade fuel, depending on region (though you get a fudge factor of 1 psi for using gas blended with 10 percent ethanol). There are even lower RVP-rated fuels for cities like Houston, New York, and L.A. Different states and cities have their own rules based upon their seasonal temperatures—Washington state needs different summer gas than, say, Florida. That's why there are so many blends. To make it more complicated, the time for switching from summer- to winter-blend gasoline varies by state too.

Generally, the lower the RVP of a gas blend, the more it costs. For example, in winter you can blend butane, which is relatively plentiful and cheap, with gasoline. But butane, which has an RVP of 52 on its own, can't be used in summer, when it would immediately boil off as a gas. So "purer" summer gasoline is by default costlier. (And there are other factors at play too. More people travel in summer during peak driving season, for instance, putting more stress on demand.)

https://www.popularmechanics.com/cars/a3180/summer-blend-vs-winter-blen…

Storage + Demand + seasonal blends causes these types of articles as "news" tries to evoke as much swing as possible so as to facilitate easier trades.

Yawn.. this happens every year

Lets say you wanted to store gasoline in a cool dry place for storage for say a generator.. when do you want to buy it and why?

George Washington could not tell a lie, I can and will not.  Gartman when he uses "badly wrong" equals a cunt.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
Captain Nemo d… Thu, 04/19/2018 - 08:29 Permalink

You have found a gem. He cannot be wrong 100% of the time by chance. All he needs is a "not" prefix to his ideas ...he is losing money to test everyone, whether they are smart enough to benefit from his "every day is opposite day" advice.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
wmbz Thu, 04/19/2018 - 08:41 Permalink

"WE WERE AND ARE BADLY WRONG"

~ "BADLY WRONG"  What fine grammar! Not only where you wrong, you sir are moron!

I am certain no one on PMSNBC would notice that though. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Zeijandi Thu, 04/19/2018 - 08:42 Permalink

OMFG! HAHAHAHA. This caused me to burst out laughing this morning. I said the best bet on oil is always the opposite of what this tool says. ROFLMAO.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
bigloser Thu, 04/19/2018 - 08:45 Permalink

Gartman is a complete fraud, as I've pointed out explicitly on my blog.

http://moneydaily.blogspot.com/2018/02/the-gartman-file-its-about-time-…

(not spamming, just making my point to any doubters)

Makes you wonder, after yesterday's request for criminal investigations of Comey, Clinton, et. al., by the house, no mention of it on any mainstream news show, and this guy continues to make regular (paid) appearances on CNBC, just how fucking corrupt the media is.

I have no words which would accurately reflect the level of deceit, dishonesty, and corruption that exists within the companies that feed endless propaganda to the world.

I yelled at the TV after Trump's election to slimeballs like George Stepasshole, Chuck Todd, Martha Raditz (war monger), Anderson Cooper and others, "you're next! Liars! Quit Now!"

Sadly, they haven't gotten my message yet, but I will covfefe until they're all gone.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
acheron2016 Thu, 04/19/2018 - 08:47 Permalink

These things always infuriate me.  I think because I have such low tolerance for evil. 

 

Congress needs to pass a law that any federal employee that refused to IMMEDIATELY turn over any federal document to Congress is guilty of sedition with a mandatory death penalty.  

 

This is whole thing of not releasing information about how the government operates to the people who are the final authority in that operation... well THAT is political theater. Or treason. Probably just plain old treason. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
taketheredpill Thu, 04/19/2018 - 08:53 Permalink
"Why did it all turn out like this for me? I had so much promise. I was personable. I was bright. Oh, maybe not academically speaking, but I was perceptive. I always know when someone's uncomfortable at a party. It all became very clear to me sitting out there today, that every decision I've ever made in my entire life has been wrong. My life is the complete opposite of everything I want it to be. Every instinct I have in every aspect of life, be it something to wear, something to eat... It's often wrong."
- George
 
 
"If every instinct you have is wrong, then the opposite would have to be right."
- Jerry, to George
Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
noshortmomo Thu, 04/19/2018 - 08:58 Permalink

I must be missing something...

 

Why the heck does ZH post about this guy at least once a week? What's next? Every time one of these idiots takes a shit we have a weigh in?

 

What is the point? Or is ZH trying to do my head in. FFS.