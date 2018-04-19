GOP Chairman To Subpoena DOJ Over Comey Memos

While a criminal referral has been sent to the DOJ for James Comey, Hillary Clinton and others involved in the 2016 US presidential election, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) is expected to subpoena the Department of Justice (DOJ) as early as this week in order to obtain copies of James Comey's memos - a major catalyst in the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel.
Chairman Goodlatte wants lawmakers to be able to review the seven memos Comey created allegedly documenting his interactions with President Trump, according to two people familiar with the matter in comments to The Hill.
The chairman on Wednesday notified the ranking Democrat, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.), that a subpoena is forthcoming. Under Judiciary committee rules, the chairman must consult the ranking member two business days “before issuing any subpoena” — suggesting that the move is imminent.
The order comes after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein asked three powerful House lawmakers — Goodlatte, Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) and Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) — to give him extra time to consult with the "relevant parties" on whether he can make the memos available to them.
On Monday, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told lawmakers that the Comey memos may be related to an "ongoing investigation," as well as "report confidential presidential communications," which means they have a "legal duty to evaluate the consequences of providing access to them."
In other words, Rosenstein is stalling...
Rep. Nadler said in a statement that he welcomes the opportunity to take a look at the memos, though described the GOP's imminent subpoena as political "theater" which may interfere or undermine Mueller's probe.
"The Comey memos are key to the Special Counsel’s work. Pursuant to long-standing Department policy and absent any satisfactory accommodation, the Department of Justice cannot simply hand over evidence that is part of an ongoing criminal investigation," Nadler said.
“If House Republicans refuse any accommodation short of the Department of Justice handing over custody of these documents —which it cannot do — I fear the Majority will have manufactured an excuse to hold the Deputy Attorney General in contempt of Congress. If they succeed in tarnishing the Deputy Attorney General, perhaps they will have given President Trump the pretext he has sought to replace Mr. Rosenstein with someone willing to do his bidding and end the Special Counsel’s investigation," he added.
In other words, Nadler is stalling too...
In a Monday response from Rosenstein, the Deputy AG referenced a 77-year-old opinion of Attorney General Robert Jackson who wrote "all investigative reports are confidential documents of the executive department and that congressional and public access thereto would not be in the public interest," while pointing to a long list of his predecessors who agreed.
"Investigative reports include leads and suspicions, and sometimes even the statements of malicious or misinformed people. Even though later and more complete reports exonerate the individuals, the use of particular or selected reports might constitute the grossest injustice, and we all know that a correction never catches up with an accusation,” Jackson argued at the time.
Rosenstein is really working hard to prevent the release of the Comey memos - which Comey leaked to the New York Times through friend and Columbia Law Professor, Daniel Richman.
Why is the Deputy Attorney General of the United States trying to delay Congress from seeing a pivotal document in the decision to launch a special counsel investigation on a sitting president?
Comments
Delaying pivotal documents? Cant have them see the light of day without a thorough wiping like with a cloth.
The bigger question is why Trump appointed this particular "chosenite" in the first place..
They've been wiping with the Constitution .
In reply to Needs a thorough wiping like… by Theta_Burn
neck meet noose.
In reply to They've been wiping with the… by TBT or not TBT
Fire Rod Rosenstein
In reply to neck meet noose. by So Close
So Rosenstein can't release documents to Congress related to an ongoing investigation but Comey can leak them to the press during an ongoing investigation.
Would that not constitute logical proof that Comey committed a crime in doing so?
In reply to Fire Rod Rosenstein by DownWithYogaPants
Does not matter, nothing will be done. No one is going to jail. No one is going to be convicted....
Treason is the name of the game in the FBI / DOJ.......same as it ever was.
When the collapse comes, just hope these useless shits in Washington are the first to go.
Then we can rebuild out of the ashes.
In reply to So Rosenstein can't release… by NoDebt
Sessions is no longer an honorable man. If he were he would resign, so a new person could kick ass as he is unable or unwilling to do.
Shame on you Sessions, go back to South Carolina.
In reply to Does not matter, nothing… by ZENDOG
Pittsburgh police prep for protests if Trump fires special counsel Mueller
I hope it happens, I wanna see the special kind of loser that will protest Mueller firing.
And without a doubt, the left wing Pittsburgh political machine was told to release this to the press in coordination with the group who's paying the protestors (AKA - the DNC).
In reply to Sessions is no longer an… by blindfaith
Well word on the skreet! is that Lisa Page is singing like a love starved canary ;-)
In reply to Does not matter, nothing… by ZENDOG
It will take someone higher than Miss Gummy Bears to take down the Obama/Clinton Cabal.
In reply to Well word on the skreet! is… by nmewn
They mostly have been taken down, and every little bit helps ) even gummers.
Not that these people give a shit about their legacies, especially when you have a couple hundred mil in the bank. they have no power, just bullshit
The Clinton foundation/global initiative, and all these jagoffs who took bribe money from her, will feel the pinch, ultimately the IRS will serve justice.
In reply to It will take someone higher… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Hummm, it seems to me that department of government went after conservative groups like a Pit-bull on a kitten, at the coaxing of Obama. Nope good idea, but it won't go anywhere.
In reply to They mostly have been taken… by Theta_Burn
Rope, Streetlight, Traitor...some assembly required.
In reply to It will take someone higher… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
I'll bet Comey's memos do just what Democrats like to do, make up stuff about Trump. Releasing the memos would lead to more of the hyperventilating on progressive MSM, but it's very possible they'll show Comey is a liar, again. On the other hand, just like the fake dossier, there will be much that can't be proved or disproved. But given how the resistance's plan keeps exposing themselves, I expect that will happen with Comey's memo which is why Rosenstein is keeping them secret.
In reply to So Rosenstein can't release… by NoDebt
They can't. There are no Catholics, Baptist, Methodists, Mormons, or even atheists working there to replace him. May be there is some guy named Mohammed they could interview....no they would kill each other or build a wall around him.
In reply to Fire Rod Rosenstein by DownWithYogaPants
Although I greatly appreciate what Nunes is doing I am beginning to think he might not have the testicular fortitude to start impeachment proceeding against those in the FBI and Justice who are failing to honor Congressional Oversight.
In reply to They've been wiping with the… by TBT or not TBT
Once they start playimg hard ball the eay the dems do, they had better be prepared to go all the way, and quickly.
In reply to Although I greatly… by Ghost of PartysOver
Nunes is just playing controlled opposition. The whole point is to keep you guys believing in the system. Same as Ron Paul, same as Trump.
In reply to Although I greatly… by Ghost of PartysOver
The HOUSE GOP wants to save their majority in the House (this November) because Trump isn't exactly helping them by shooting missiles into Syria.
Furthermore, I'd rather doubt that 'stumping' for anyone on the campaign trail, at this juncture, would yield much in the way of benefits except maybe in isolated instances.
In reply to Nunes is just playing… by crossroaddemon
is the carrier group still enroute to Syria ETA the 22nd? That story fell of a cliff
In reply to The HOUSE GOP wants to save… by TheWholeYearInn
A pivotal question that will answer just how dumb the pentagram is,or how advanced the Russians are.
The buzz says the latest Russian ECM disrupts even missile IGS used in the terminal strike phase.
If that is true even the nuclear triad is now junk if they can increase the range.
In reply to is the carrier group still… by DingleBarryObummer
I don't care who gets contempt or charges. No one will break until they see blood is spilling.
Push one out of a helicopter...
In reply to Needs a thorough wiping like… by Theta_Burn
+1 for the Scarface reference. Asi viene el Sandwich, Meng!
In reply to I don't care who gets… by E5
Ain't gonna lie, I'm starting to get a chubby about all of this. I think the lights have dimmed and this is FINALLY the start of the movie. Popcorn please!!
In reply to Needs a thorough wiping like… by Theta_Burn
Maybe we can have another circlejerk hearing that does nothing?
Soundbytes are nice. They make me feel good.
/s.
I also grow weary of the circuses.
In reply to Maybe we can have another… by Killtruck
You'll get a redacted version by the end of the century.
...nothing will come of this fund raising effort. all for show. Justified yes. Effective? no.
it's meant to keep the electorate engaged....and writing checks for November.
In reply to You'll get a redacted… by grunk
22nd century... if there is still a US then.
In reply to You'll get a redacted… by grunk
Trashbaskets gotta be burning.
Rosenstein needs to be investigated for being a sycophant of Clintons.
Corruption in government runs deep, years and years of sucess by various mafia actors allowed them to buy access to government and politics .
The mafia in its new ‘acceptable’ guise is running the show, thats why the border is kept open and why the word illegal has lost its meaning .
Drugs ruined america..... just my opinion folks
The whole skein of lies in this mess is coming to light and that is a wonderful development. When will transparency for the Seth Rich murder be seen?
The extraordinary answer to that question is NEVER.
In reply to The whole skein of lies in… by MrSteve
Ah, hello. You've come to help drop turds into the koolaid punchbowl.
In reply to The extraordinary answer to… by crossroaddemon
It's what I do. ;-)
In reply to Ah, hello. You've come to… by DingleBarryObummer
They have something on Jeff Sessions and it must be really bad. Therefore, nothing will be done.
They don't have to have something on him; he's one of them.
In reply to They have something on Jeff… by Tjeff1
Mostly anymore all that needs happen is an envelope full of 8x10s of the mark's beloveds and the note,"It would be a shame if something happened to them." or equivalent. It's why the Soviets preferred married men in positions of power, to use their families as leverage.
WP
In reply to They have something on Jeff… by Tjeff1
You will have to take back all your bashing of The Jeff............patience Grasshopper
In reply to They have something on Jeff… by Tjeff1
And Sessions has something on Trump. So the usual goings-on in corrupt and crooked Wash DC lives another day.
In reply to They have something on Jeff… by Tjeff1