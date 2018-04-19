Hero Southwest Airlines Pilot Was Navy Aviation Pioneer With "Nerves Of Steel"

Captain Tammie Jo Shults, the hero pilot who safely piloted Southwest Airlines flight 1380 to safety after its engine exploded on Tuesday, sending shrapnel crashing through a window and ultimately causing the death of one passenger, wasn't your average pilot.
Thankfully for the passengers aboard that faithful flight, Shults was an experienced Navy fighter pilot who learned to fly as one of the first female pilots in the service roughly 30 years ago.
She piloted the F/A-18 Hornet in an era when women were barred from combat missions and received accolades during her time in the service, per the New York Time.
When the left engine of her Boeing 737 exploded just before reaching cruising altitude, her co-pilot and other members of the crew attested that Shults didn't bat an eye.
Instead, she remained calm as she steadied the aircraft and radioed to air traffic controllers, without a hint of alarm in her voice, that her aircraft was experiencing and engine fire, and that she was descending. Again, as they drew closer and flight attendants fought to save the life of Jennifer Riordan - ultimately a losing battle - she got on her radio and asked air traffic control to have medical meet them on the runway.
Later, Passengers would praise Shults's poise and "nerves of steel" in the face of what appeared to be imminent doom.
"Can you have the medical meet us there on the runway," Captain Shults calmly told air traffic controllers in Philadelphia. "They said there’s a hole and, uh, someone went out."
At 11:20 am, Captain Shults steered the plane, a two-engine Boeing 737, to a smooth landing on Runway 27L at Philadelphia International Airport. The left engine looked as if it had been ripped apart.
"This is a true American hero," Diana McBride Self, a passenger, wrote in a Facebook post. "A huge thank you for her knowledge, guidance and bravery in a traumatic situation. God bless her and all the crew."
Another passenger, Alfred Tumlinson, was more direct in his praise. "She has nerves of steel," Mr. Tumlinson told The Associated Press. "I’m going to send her a Christmas card — I’m going to tell you that — with a gift certificate for getting me on the ground. She was awesome."
Shults's career in aviation can only be described as pioneering. While there are few female pilots in commercial and military aviation today, 30 years ago, there were even fewer.
She faced rejection from the Air Force - she enrolled in Navy flight school instead - after graduating from MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kan. with a bachelor's degree in biology and agribusiness.
While women still make up a small percentage of commercial pilots, Captain Shults took up flying when there were far fewer in the industry and when women were often told to find other careers. In her junior year at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kan., she attended an Air Force event and spotted a woman in a piloting class, she told an alumni publication.
She graduated from MidAmerica in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in biology and agribusiness and then set off to join the military, the university said on Wednesday. The Air Force would not accept her, she told the publication, but the Navy would. She enrolled in Navy flight school in Pensacola, Fla., in 1985 — the start of a decade of groundbreaking service.
"We can confirm that Lt. Commander Shults was among the first cohort of women pilots to transition to tactical aircraft," the Navy said in a statement on Wednesday.
She flew the F/A-18 Hornet, the twin-engine supersonic fighter jet and bomber. After flight school, in 1989, she was assigned to the Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron 34 in Point Mugu, Calif. During the Gulf War, her squadron was led by the first female air commander in the Navy.
But despite her accomplishments, she came up against the limits placed on women in the military. She left active service on March 31, 1993 - two days before the Navy asked the Clinton administration to open combat assignments to women. She then spent about a year in reserves before leaving the military in 1994, reaching the rank of lieutenant commander.
After leaving the military, she and her husband, pilot Dean M Shults, became pilots for Southwest Airlines.
In a brief interview with the New York Times, her husband declared that the "media has it right - she's a hero."
Meanwhile, her story has inspired fellow female fighter pilots who started to message one another about Captain Shults.
One of Shults's friends from the military told Fox News that she had texted Shults after hearing about the landing. Shults offered only a simple reply: "God is good."
The expectation for an engine failure is on takeoff and climb out when the engine is at max thrust. Every pilot should have been able to handle. You just have to pull back on throttles. Call ATC and Tower and get cleared for landing. Aircraft is fully capable of flying single engine. All pilots are hero's. They train for this in simulators routinely.
In reply to Now pinch hitting for Pedro… by TheWholeYearInn
During my 35+ year career as a software engineer, one of the many avionics software projects I developed was the software that controlled the ACARS 597 and 724 engine monitoring unit that was present in virtually all commercial aircraft.
During the countless hours of operation over the years, that software never failed - not once.
With that said, I am appalled at the level of knowledge of so many of today's so-called "software engineers" who seem to have learned nothing from the mistakes of my generation. Instead, I see too many young programmers making the same dumb mistakes I made early in my career, and having to reinvent wheels that were invented decades ago. With so many programmers focusing on video games and phone/tablet "apps," I am not sure I would trust any of them, H1-B visa types or not, to develop autonomous piloting software beyond what is already being used in autopilot systems.
So, like you, I will not get on an autonomously controlled commercial aircraft, nor will I get in anything remotely piloted by people who spent their entire lives playing video games.
Sorry, call me old school, but them's the facts...
In reply to PS. The ONLY reason I'll get… by FireBrander
hate to be a party-pooper, but this story stinks something awful.
what they're describing is physically impossible. these engines are made with triple redundant systems. they do not/cannot 'explode'. in the first place, jet fuel is just kerosene. people like to think jet fuel is like 150 octance gas. it's not, it's simply refined diesel. initial reports were that this was due to 'metal fatigue'. bullshit, the cowlings are kevlar....the blades are intact (as you can see from the photos). supposing that the impossible did happen, the kevlar cowlings just spontaneously collapsed (due to 'fatigue'), how, pray tell, did the shrapnel project latterally into the windows? what the actual fuck? so this kevlar (not metal) shrapnel fought 600 mile an hour wind drag, and, instead of falling back with the wind, it shoots straight into the near bullet proof reinforced polymer windows. im-fuckin-possible.
then we have this emt/fireman who won't describe any details of his rescue out of respect for the family? there are abundant ways to detail your efforts without spilling the blood and guts. speaking of blood and guts, there is none. photos of the blown out window don't show a single drop of blood. how the hell is this possible? so a woman is sucked up into the hole with fantastic force -- such that the seatbelt is of no avail -- and not a drop of blood is to be found?
at first janus was just going to let this pass. i thought it a fairly harmless ploy to promote the female version of sullenburger...in the grand scheme of things, a rather anodyne scheme to encourage girls to pilot in this world of illusion and contrived narratives. but, Zhealots, janus has the sense that the fembot narrative is just a subtext, something far more sinister is sitting in back of this, nesting while we fete our femme manifique du jour, ready to hatch when the time is right.
and for that reason i'm getting ahead of it. i don't want to speculate at this time as to my suspicions of what this portends, but, suffice it to say, i will be here to flay this shit to pieces should it advance in malevolence.
***sorry for whatever errors there are in syntax and whatnot...written in haste...gotta go to work***
MAGA,
janus
In reply to Agreed, Rat. This is some … by HopefulCynical
exactly, the only risk of one engine failing is plus or minus 20 seconds of lift-off,
otherwise recoverable, and land 99.9%
In reply to The expectation for an… by Payne
I'm an ex-Navy pilot (helicopters) and I can heartily agree with most of the comments on the thread. Wings level single-engine failure should hardly get any pilot's heart rate up. I had single-engine failures on three different occasions in the helicopter to the left there (which, admittedly, was a three-engine bird) and the emergency was not a big deal to handle at all.
This hero talk bullshit is about aggrandizement of the women-in-the-military social experiment. In reality, the experiment has been a colossal failure - and everybody who's served with women in his unit knows it. Many of the women who participated in the experiment are admitting as much. Their bodies and, more importantly, their minds, are simply not built for it. Further, the psychological burden put on the men in such integrated units is entirely destructive to mission accomplishment. Men are programmed at birth to protect their women. You can't un-program this instinct. But I digress.
In reply to The expectation for an… by Payne
The fact you ended up on choppers means you were average at best, suck it up...
In reply to I'm an ex-Navy pilot … by thatthingcanfly
what the fuck have you ever flown, you little prick?
maybe an expert at Verti-bird when you were six?
or playing with your Israeli Army soldiers
In reply to The fact you ended up on… by Boeing Boy
I was a Navy Pilot Helos, ATP, CFI, Boeing 737 Captain. Helo is way harder to fly than the 737 or any heavy. I graduated from Pensacola just after her. My scores were high enough to choose any aircraft from flight school.
In reply to The fact you ended up on… by Boeing Boy
thank you for explaining, anyone with half a brain would know helicopter piloting is some serious shit ...
In reply to I was a Navy Pilot Helos, … by Payne
Not to take any credit away from her, she still had to fly that damn thing hoping that the last one doesn't blow out.
In reply to No, I understand. but the… by Francis Marx
All engine failures should be contained failures, says so on the tin. This was an uncontainable engine explosion a very different kettle of fish, she did great, better than great.
In reply to Aren't planes these days… by ProstoDoZiemi
I can agree to that hence not trying to discredit.
I was just asking as a general question, I don't fly. And second question, how stable is a plane like that on 1 engine?
In reply to All engine failures should… by Boeing Boy
Truth is that some people are at their best in crises situations. Others not so.
Clearly this lady was at her best and she deserves credit for saving so many people.
