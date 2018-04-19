HR McMaster's Father Died Under "Suspicious" Circumstances, Police Say

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/19/2018 - 08:55

It has been a rough month for retired general and former Trump National Security Advisor HR McMaster.

A few weeks after he announced he would be leaving the West Wing - the culmination of months of tension between him and the Trump administration - McMaster's father passed away last week at a retirement community in Philadelphia, according to the New York Post.

Now, McMaster's father's death is being investigated by local authorities as "suspicious" after allegations surfaced that the elder McMaster didn't receive the proper care.

McMaster

Some staffers at the center have come forward to say that records relating to his death have been falsified. HR McMaster Sr. was 84 at the time of his death.

Cathedral Village said in a statement that it contacted authorities as soon as it was aware of the incident.

"We want to reassure you that the safety and welfare of every resident at Cathedral Village remains our utmost priority and we will continue to make every effort to ensure their well-being," the statement read.

Philadelphia police searched the retirement home - Cathedral Village - where the incident took place.

The search was part of a broader investigation being conducted by the PA. Attorney General’s Office into the possibility of institutional neglect after the elder McMaster fell.

NoDebt ShorTed Thu, 04/19/2018 - 09:12 Permalink

People die from abuse/neglect in "nursing homes" all the time.  Covering one's ass after a death has been raised to a high art form in those facilities.  Many of the people who work there are, frankly, just scumbags.  They steal from patients, they steal narcotics from the facility and generally don't give a flying crap whether you live of die.  They're just clock-punchers who like to supplement their income by stealing.

 

 

FireBrander NoDebt Thu, 04/19/2018 - 09:18 Permalink

Many of the people who work there are, frankly, just scumbags.

Locally, a private room in a "care facility" is $10k a month or get a roommate and it's $5k a month...unless you're in management or a real nurse, no job there pays over $12/hr. The local Wendy's burger joint pays $10hr...

"Care facilities" are the biggest scam on the planet...they bankrupt you in a heartbeat and then Medicaid steps in to pay the price until you die.

hxc NoDebt Thu, 04/19/2018 - 09:20 Permalink

There are a few really good ones that bust their ass and truly care about the old folks there... They usually move on to better jobs after themselves being so abused by management which seems universally awful (and old people can get pretty violent, esp. if you are a skinny chick of average height). Just sayin

tmosley NoDebt Thu, 04/19/2018 - 09:22 Permalink

Bidet attachments should be standard on all nursing home and hospital toilets. 90-95% of elder abuse comes from minimum wage morons not wanting to clean someone else's shit. If they could just set them on a toilet and flip a switch, everyone would be better off.

Also, EVERYONE should have these in their homes. A good one is like $60 on Amazon. Installs in a few minutes with no experience. Really, probably most people who have such devices wouldn't even need to send their parents to a nursing home. Only those who really need 24 hour supervision a la Alzheimer's would really need to go to such facilities.

FireBrander tmosley Thu, 04/19/2018 - 09:33 Permalink

If they could just set them on a toilet

When they are in bad shape, that is nearly impossible. ~180lbs feels like 1000lbs when the person cannot move themselves...now add in the screams of pain when you move them...it's just terrible...if I am heading for that situation, my last ounce of strength will be to start my car in my garage and take a nap...

In Ze No tmosley Thu, 04/19/2018 - 09:41 Permalink

You've clearly never cleaned piss out of the padded power lift chair for the 3rd time in a week.  Super max overnight adult diapers and water proof lining sheets only help so much.  Our patient improved after a rough couple of months but beds and furniture get ravaged from incontinence problems.  She's still home though.  Keeping her as happy as possible.  Not easy at this age.  Dementia is a serious issue many families are not equipped to handle.  An 87 year old 200 pound adult whose mind is failing is nothing like taking care of a toddler.

pods FireBrander Thu, 04/19/2018 - 09:04 Permalink

Careful, that fate might await all of us.

Counting bedsores while we wait for the ants to come and sting us to death.

Not me. Tie a string to my toe and the other to my Deerslayer.

I have always been good at solving problems though.

If the fucking leeches think they will get everything I have eeked out in this dystopia in my last couple months of life they are going to be sorely mistaken.

If God tells me that life is sacred and I shouldn't have done that, then I guess I will be in hell with the majority of life on this planet.

pods

FlaRPh pods Thu, 04/19/2018 - 09:12 Permalink

Who could "live" in a nursing home? Don't smoke that, don't drink that, don't eat that. No autonomy = no life. I think if Americans only KNEW that Medicare (an 80/20 policy) DOESN'T EVEN COVER nursing home expense they would revolt. You have to become indigent and GO ON WELFARE in order for it to be paid (ie - you die bankrupt - you cannot have ANY assets: home, car, savings of any kind). Hell, I heard in Illinois you have to become indigent and on welfare 8 years BEFORE you even go into a nursing home. I also don't think Americans know it's currently around $6,000/mo cash out of pocket and if they put you into one of those Alzheimer's Units it's closer to $10,000/mo cash out of pocket. smh 
Hold your breath and pray for death. Pass the hemlock.  

ThanksChump FlaRPh Thu, 04/19/2018 - 09:24 Permalink

Medicare shouldn't even exist.

 

If you can't afford medical care, and your friends and family can't afford your medical care, and your church or transgender support group can't afford your medical care, then why the frig should complete strangers be forced at gunpoint to pay to keep your apparently deeply-hated ass alive?

CatInTheHat FlaRPh Thu, 04/19/2018 - 09:32 Permalink

Many elderly have ZERO savings to speak of. I worked in a facility that was privately funded and wealthy and two that were mostly driven by Medicaid. You get what you pay for applies here.

Unless you're in one of those homes that hospitals are buying up and sucking Medicaid payments.  

FireBrander pods Thu, 04/19/2018 - 09:13 Permalink

I now understand why the "Health Care" system was/is so vehemently opposed to assisted suicide...there is a Mountain-O-Money to made keeping dead people alive.

Hospice nurse tells me of how, while a person slowly dies, the hospitals lawyers are quietly behind the scenes putting leans against everything the can possibly take as payment...last parent dies and the kids are "surprised" to find out they get nothing...the Catholic hospital took it all...doing "God's Work" and all that...