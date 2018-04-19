HR McMaster's Father Died Under "Suspicious" Circumstances, Police Say

It has been a rough month for retired general and former Trump National Security Advisor HR McMaster.
A few weeks after he announced he would be leaving the West Wing - the culmination of months of tension between him and the Trump administration - McMaster's father passed away last week at a retirement community in Philadelphia, according to the New York Post.
Now, McMaster's father's death is being investigated by local authorities as "suspicious" after allegations surfaced that the elder McMaster didn't receive the proper care.
Some staffers at the center have come forward to say that records relating to his death have been falsified. HR McMaster Sr. was 84 at the time of his death.
Cathedral Village said in a statement that it contacted authorities as soon as it was aware of the incident.
"We want to reassure you that the safety and welfare of every resident at Cathedral Village remains our utmost priority and we will continue to make every effort to ensure their well-being," the statement read.
Philadelphia police searched the retirement home - Cathedral Village - where the incident took place.
The search was part of a broader investigation being conducted by the PA. Attorney General’s Office into the possibility of institutional neglect after the elder McMaster fell.
TRumptards did it.
WOW killing parents is kind of personal...
was he nailgunned or arkancided?
I seriously doubt McMaster is poor by any measure...what a POS to stick his dad in a "care facility" to die among strangers. What a soulless Bastard.
Be nice to your kids; they will pick your "care facility" when the time comes...
Randa Jarrar smothered him.
He must of stumbled upon the truth about Hillary
An old guy dies at a nursing home and it's headline worthy, WTF happened to this site?
with the life expectancy shortening like it is, we'll be lucky to make it to 84
He was TOLD to eat his fucking broccoli. Twice.
They're like kids. You have to be strict.
better check the doorknobs for nova, chuck.
is this why we can't get genealogy search results for civil servants? fuck that, i want three generations back of birth and tax records.
This is probably how the elder McMaster wound up in a "care facility"; he forced his son to eat his broccoli one too many times..
They smashed his dad's head in to send a message to the former advisor.
I bet the younger McMaster got the message, too.
Speaking of suspicious, here's a story Americans won't see on their evening news;
https://www.rt.com/news/424581-chlorine-germany-bombs-uk-syria/
Well, well isn't THAT interesting!
Russians said never happened.
Russia said happened, but others did it.
Then Russians said they sent CBN teams, no evidence .
Then yes, but just smoke inhalation.
Then a guy in a $10 white helmet.
Now it happened, was chlorine, or not, but Germans and Brits did it.
Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor with chlorine?
An old person is abused and poorly cared for in a money grubbing greedy nursing home and it is usually unreported.
What the hell is a white guy doing in Philly anyway unless he is QB of the Eagles
People die from abuse/neglect in "nursing homes" all the time. Covering one's ass after a death has been raised to a high art form in those facilities. Many of the people who work there are, frankly, just scumbags. They steal from patients, they steal narcotics from the facility and generally don't give a flying crap whether you live of die. They're just clock-punchers who like to supplement their income by stealing.
Locally, a private room in a "care facility" is $10k a month or get a roommate and it's $5k a month...unless you're in management or a real nurse, no job there pays over $12/hr. The local Wendy's burger joint pays $10hr...
"Care facilities" are the biggest scam on the planet...they bankrupt you in a heartbeat and then Medicaid steps in to pay the price until you die.
That IS the truth ... money grubbing scam .. highest paid person in those place is maybe 1 Registered Nurse and everyone else makes shit pay and many don’t give a shit either .. all profit going to the owners and they are raking it in
There are a few really good ones that bust their ass and truly care about the old folks there... They usually move on to better jobs after themselves being so abused by management which seems universally awful (and old people can get pretty violent, esp. if you are a skinny chick of average height). Just sayin
Bidet attachments should be standard on all nursing home and hospital toilets. 90-95% of elder abuse comes from minimum wage morons not wanting to clean someone else's shit. If they could just set them on a toilet and flip a switch, everyone would be better off.
Also, EVERYONE should have these in their homes. A good one is like $60 on Amazon. Installs in a few minutes with no experience. Really, probably most people who have such devices wouldn't even need to send their parents to a nursing home. Only those who really need 24 hour supervision a la Alzheimer's would really need to go to such facilities.
When they are in bad shape, that is nearly impossible. ~180lbs feels like 1000lbs when the person cannot move themselves...now add in the screams of pain when you move them...it's just terrible...if I am heading for that situation, my last ounce of strength will be to start my car in my garage and take a nap...
Listen to NPR. You most likely won't even need the garden hose/tailpipe.
good for when the stock of toilet paper dries up too
You've clearly never cleaned piss out of the padded power lift chair for the 3rd time in a week. Super max overnight adult diapers and water proof lining sheets only help so much. Our patient improved after a rough couple of months but beds and furniture get ravaged from incontinence problems. She's still home though. Keeping her as happy as possible. Not easy at this age. Dementia is a serious issue many families are not equipped to handle. An 87 year old 200 pound adult whose mind is failing is nothing like taking care of a toddler.
So like poor zionists.
The father of a PROMINENT POLICYMAKER was MURDERED.
Yes, it is headline worthy, even if it was just elder abuse by some butthurt liberal shithole wiper.
slowdown cowboy ... what PROMINENT in capital letters means? what about POLICYMAKER??? not sure where you are going with your liberal turd ... better stick to bitcoin, that is smt you seems to understand. btw, there is a fork down the road, time to load me says
The loss of price discovery turning everything into gossip?
Maybe you'll figure it out when your time comes, and it does come in the blink of an eye.
its std procedure to just pick them up and tell them they are fine, move along, nothing2c here
"He must of stumbled upon the truth about Hillary"
In the same way that one might stub his toe and stumble over the Rock of Gibraltar.
His name was Seth Rich.
Speaking of Randa, when is San Jose State University gonna shut down for a day while it's entire faculty and staff goes through "sensitivity training"?
Ya know, like Star Bucks ;-)
Careful, that fate might await all of us.
Counting bedsores while we wait for the ants to come and sting us to death.
Not me. Tie a string to my toe and the other to my Deerslayer.
I have always been good at solving problems though.
If the fucking leeches think they will get everything I have eeked out in this dystopia in my last couple months of life they are going to be sorely mistaken.
If God tells me that life is sacred and I shouldn't have done that, then I guess I will be in hell with the majority of life on this planet.
pods
Of course that fate awaits us all: On a long enough timeline the survival rate for everyone drops to zero!
which begs the question, are yeast smarter than humans?
Depends on how you measure "smart".
To some extent that fate awaits us all, but there's quality dying and bs fleece'em and toss'em dying like the US of A, the greatest place on Earth ... If you didn't know better.
Who could "live" in a nursing home? Don't smoke that, don't drink that, don't eat that. No autonomy = no life. I think if Americans only KNEW that Medicare (an 80/20 policy) DOESN'T EVEN COVER nursing home expense they would revolt. You have to become indigent and GO ON WELFARE in order for it to be paid (ie - you die bankrupt - you cannot have ANY assets: home, car, savings of any kind). Hell, I heard in Illinois you have to become indigent and on welfare 8 years BEFORE you even go into a nursing home. I also don't think Americans know it's currently around $6,000/mo cash out of pocket and if they put you into one of those Alzheimer's Units it's closer to $10,000/mo cash out of pocket. smh
Hold your breath and pray for death. Pass the hemlock.
Medicare shouldn't even exist.
If you can't afford medical care, and your friends and family can't afford your medical care, and your church or transgender support group can't afford your medical care, then why the frig should complete strangers be forced at gunpoint to pay to keep your apparently deeply-hated ass alive?
"your church "
LOL!
Every Religion in town runs a "Care Facility"...big money to be made keeping the dead alive.
Many elderly have ZERO savings to speak of. I worked in a facility that was privately funded and wealthy and two that were mostly driven by Medicaid. You get what you pay for applies here.
Unless you're in one of those homes that hospitals are buying up and sucking Medicaid payments.
We're supposed to die when such care becomes necessary.
We're supposed to plan for this inevitability that everyone knows is our best-case scenario. Planning is good. It is rewarded. Not planning is bad.
Rescue couple, or three, Mike Vic pitbulls. They'll let you know when you've watched your last episode of Bonanza .
Dying and death are prohibitively expensive; only the elite and utter paupers can afford them.
I now understand why the "Health Care" system was/is so vehemently opposed to assisted suicide...there is a Mountain-O-Money to made keeping dead people alive.
Hospice nurse tells me of how, while a person slowly dies, the hospitals lawyers are quietly behind the scenes putting leans against everything the can possibly take as payment...last parent dies and the kids are "surprised" to find out they get nothing...the Catholic hospital took it all...doing "God's Work" and all that...
Much of that money goes out in political contributions in return for favorable legislation. It's a huge industry.
"Much of that money goes out in political contributions in return for favorable legislation."
It works that way in everything the US government touches. Foreign Aid for example.
