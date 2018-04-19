Imran Awan's Father Transferred USB Drive To Ex-Head Of Pakistani Intel Agency

The father of Imran Awan - a longtime IT aide from Pakistan who made "unauthorized access" to the House computer network - reportedly transferred a USB drive to the former head of a Pakistani intelligence agency, alleges the father's ex-business partner, Rashid Minhas.
Minhas told the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) - which traveled to Pakistan to interview those involved - that Haji Ashraf Awan, Imran Awan's father, had been giving information to Rehman Malik - former head of Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and current senator. Malik was appointed to Interior Minister in early 2008, only to step down in 2013 after he lost a Supreme Court hearing over holding dual UK citizenship.
Minhas told The Daily Caller News Foundation that Imran Awan’s father, Haji Ashraf Awan, was giving data to Pakistani official Rehman Malik, and that Imran bragged he had the power to “change the U.S. president.”
Asked for how he knew this, he said that on one occasion in 2008 when a “USB [was] given to Rehman Malik by Imran’s father, my brother Abdul Razzaq was with his father.” -DCNF
“After Imran’s father deliver (sic) USB to Rehman Malik, four Pakistani [government intelligence] agents were with his father 24-hour on duty to protect him,” he said - however Minhas did not say what was on the USB.
[insert: Foreign_Secretary_in_Pakistan_(4727720266).jpg]
The House watchdog, Inspector General Michael Ptasienski, charged in September 30, 2016 that data was being siphoned off of the House Network by the Awans as recently as two months before the US presidential election.
The Awan family had virtually unlimited access to Democratic House members' computers, including classified information.
Nearly Imran’s entire immediate family was on the House payroll working as IT aides to one-fifth of House Democrats, and he began working for the House in 2004. The inspector general, Michael Ptasienski, testified this month that “system administrators hold the ‘keys to the kingdom’ meaning they can create accounts, grant access, view, download, update, or delete almost any electronic information within an office. Because of this high-level access, a rogue system administrator could inflict considerable damage.” -DCNF
According to Minhas - “Imran Awan said to me directly these words: ‘See how I control White House on my fingertip…’ He say he can fire the prime minister or change the U.S. president,” Minhas said. “Why the claiming big stuff, I [didn’t] understand ’till now.”
“I was Imran father’s partner in Pakistan,” Minhas said, in two land deals in Pakistan so big that they are often referred to as “towns.” In 2009, both men were accused of fraud, and Haji was arrested but then released after Imran flew to Pakistan, “allegedly… exerting pressure on the local police through the ministry as well as the department concerned,” according to local news. Minhas and multiple alleged victims in Pakistan also told TheDCNF Imran exerted political influence in Pakistan to extricate his father from the case. -DCNF
Minhas is currently sitting in US federal prison for fraud, and the Daily Caller says they can not confirm whether Minhas' claims about the USB is true. That said, Minhas says that neither the DOJ nor the FBI ever interviewed him about the Awans, which is odd considering that he's available and connected to Imran Awan.
He is also one of many people with past relationships with the Awans who have said they believe they are aggressive opportunists who will do anything for money. And parts of Minhas’s story correlate with observations elsewhere. Haji’s wife, Samina Gilani — Imran’s stepmother — said in court documents that Imran used his IT skills to wiretap her as a means of exerting pressure on her.
Haji would frequently boast that Imran’s position gave him political leverage, numerous Pakistani residents told TheDCNF. “My son own White House in D.C.,” he would say, according to Minhas. “I am kingmaker.”
Senator Malik has denied any relationship with the parties reportedly involved, saying "I am hearing their names for the first time. I am in public and people always do name-dropping."
Imran Awan's attorney Chris Gowen says Minhas's claims are "completely and totally false."
The Awans were banned from the congressional network on Feb 2, 2017 by House Seargant-At-Arms, Paul Irving - after the IG report concluded that the Awans had been making "unauthorized access" to House servers. The Awans were logging in using Congressional members' personal usernames, as well as breaching servers for members they did not work for. After several members fired them, the Awans continued to access their data, says the IG.
The behavior mirrored a “classic method for insiders to exfiltrate data from an organization,” and “steps are being taken [by the Awans] to conceal their activity,” reads the report.
Shortly before the 2016 election, the House Democratic Caucus server was breached by Awan - who authorities believe secretly moved all the data of over 12 House members' offices onto the caucus server.
The server may have been “used for nefarious purposes and elevated the risk that individuals could be reading and/or removing information,” an IG presentation said. The Awans logged into it 27 times a day, far more than any other computer they administered.
Imran’s most forceful advocate and longtime employer is Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who led the DNC until she resigned following a hack that exposed committee emails. Wikileaks published those emails, and they show that DNC staff summoned Imran when they needed her password. -DCNF
Shortly after the IG report came out, the House Democratic Caucus server - which the Awans were funneling data onto, was physically stolen according to three government officials. During the same period of time, the Awans were shedding assets at a rapid pace.
In January 2017 they took out a loan intended for home improvement, falsely claimed a medical emergency in order to cash out their House retirement account, and wired $300,000 overseas, according to an FBI affidavit. -DCNF
The FBI arrested Imran Awan at Dulles Airport in July 2017 while trying to flee to Pakistan with a wiped cell phone and a resume that listed a Queens, NY address. Imran and his wife, Hina Alvi, were indicted last August on charges of bank fraud - which prosecutors contend was hastened after the Awans had likely learned that authorities were closing in on them for various other activities.
That said, neither Imran nor Hina have been charged over the unauthorized access concluded by the House's own Inspector General, after reviewing server logs. Three other suspects, Jamal and Abid Awan, and Rao Abbas, have faced no charges whatsoever.
Comments
Crooked Hillary and Debbie the Yenta time to see what the prison industrial complex is like.
Empty the prisons of drug offenders and fill them with politicians, Now!
Why would foreigners ever be allowed in these positions to begin with? They scream that Russia hacked them with a phishing email, but no problem to give these Pakistanis root access.
In reply to Crooked Hillary and Debbie… by Twatter
Because diversity
In reply to Why would foreigners ever be… by overbet
Hitlery & her DNC are guilty of HIGH treason!!!
In reply to Because diversity by RumpleShitzkin
I have to believe it is more sinister than that. I dont think I couldnt handle accepting that level of stupidity exist.
In reply to Because diversity by RumpleShitzkin
What could be wrong with giving the jobs to the lowest bidders, eh?
Forget about the dissolving bridge bolts, out-gassing sheet rock, melamine baby food, bad aircraft and car parts...
In reply to Why would foreigners ever be… by overbet
True...but in this case, they were the best paid contractors in the House.
And they rarely showed up for work. One supposes they did the majority of the ‘work’ remotely.
not telling what they extorted backchannel, either.
In reply to What could be wrong with… by Solio
Won't happen! The justice system in the US is apparently about, Just Us (for the criminal elite).
Until we start hanging or shooting them, nothing will happen. That would be trial by mass.... Very sad! That the judicial system can not learn or see history, and nullify the rule of law for favoritism of the few.
By 2022 to 2025, utter chaos will rule... The rolling heads will follow.
In reply to Crooked Hillary and Debbie… by Twatter
.
In reply to Crooked Hillary and Debbie… by Twatter
Who controls the US CONgress?
US SINate:
(8 Democrats, 1 Independent)
Who controls the US House of Reprobates?
US House of Reprobates:
(18 Democrats, 1 Republican)
Answer those questions and you'll understand why the Rule of Law in the United States of America is a criminal farce.
These traitors know that they are probably safe from prosecution. But, they always have their Apartheid Israeli citizenship to rely on. They can always go there for asylum from prosecution.
In reply to Crooked Hillary and Debbie… by Twatter
Excellent point grega777; Looks like the starting lineup for Rudy Gulliani prosecutions.
Do You think the same mafioso tribe of religious maniacs run the injustice system too?
In reply to Who controls the US CONgress… by gregga777
Lot of democrats need to be in the electric chair
In reply to Crooked Hillary and Debbie… by Twatter
Former Zero Hedge writer Colin Lokey said that he was pressured to frame issues in a way he felt was "disingenuous," summarizing its political stances as "Russia=good. Obama=idiot. Bashar al-Assad=benevolent leader. John Kerry=dunce. Vladimir Putin=greatest leader in the history of statecraft." Zero Hedge founder Daniel Ivandjiiski, in response, said that Lokey could write "anything and everything he wanted directly without anyone writing over it."[20] On leaving, Lokey said: "I can't be a 24-hour cheerleader for Hezbollah, Moscow, Tehran, Beijing, and Trump anymore. It's wrong. Period. I know it gets you views now, but it will kill your brand over the long run. This isn't a revolution. It's a joke."[2]
Economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman describes Zero Hedge as a scaremongering outlet that promotes fears of hyperinflation and an "obviously ridiculous" form of "monetary permahawkery."[21] Krugman notes that Bill McBride of Calculated Risk, an economics blog, has treated Zero Hedge with "appropriate contempt".[22]
And your point is??
In reply to Former Zero Hedge writer… by hoist the bs flag
Zero Hedge has the MO of a Soviet agitprop operation, that it reliably peddles Russian propaganda:
In reply to And your point is?? by DavidFL
Great, but how does that pertain to The Awan security breach?
In reply to Zero Hedge has the MO of a… by hoist the bs flag
it doesn't. its just funny.
I am also fucking around.
In reply to Great, but how does that… by Dancing Disraeli
Indeed< I originally started reading ZH for it's financial insights, like illuminating HFT and TBTF fraud, but it's gradually become a Putin propaganda site, sad.....vulgar porta potty wall graffiti is more insightful.
In reply to it doesn't. its just funny by hoist the bs flag
It was proven time and time again, that us Canadians have a better knowledge on everything from geography to math, to politics to Finance than anybody on the american continent.
I am convinced you know you are wrong but for few soros dollars you recite what you are told to say.
Telling the truth in a story is privilege to the readers who are used to crap and lies from the msm.
if you are not happy with zero hedge scram right now.
In reply to Zero Hedge has the MO of a… by hoist the bs flag
Ah, so that's how you became a Socialist country with a Muslim problem.
In reply to It was proven time and time… by Davidduke2000
You do realize that ZH has been around longer than your ilk's hated Russia, right?
In reply to Zero Hedge has the MO of a… by hoist the bs flag
usual us propaganda.
I am Canadian and I only see true stories on zerohedge, sometimes the venezuela bullshit is overdone against Maduro, but they tell the story as it is and let the readers draw their own conclusion.
Zerohedge does not make any conclusion, they only report the true facts and these facts are not what the government narrative is , it's just too bad, the government should not lie.
In reply to Former Zero Hedge writer… by hoist the bs flag
fuckin with ya. relax
In reply to usual us propaganda. I am… by Davidduke2000
My favorite bit of Canadian Propaganda: (from the Heritage Minute Series)
NWMP Supt. Sam Steele: "Men don't wear pistols in Canada."
1889 American Prospector: "Canada be damned! I'm goin' to the Klondike!"
NWMP Supt. Sam Steele: "The Klondike IS Canada."
In reply to usual us propaganda. I am… by Davidduke2000
lol, your points about zerohedge may be spot on, unfortunately you cite former enron advisor, Paul Krugman as a credible source, thus undermining your credibility to such a degree as to render it toxic. congrats moron.
In reply to Former Zero Hedge writer… by hoist the bs flag
read my bio...Ive been here for a while. just having fun.
fight club...poked your eye.
cheers
In reply to lol, your points about… by jmack
Yes I read about that. Youre talking about the guy with the drug problem right? I personally dont give much weight to the word of a junkie, but if you choose to go right ahead. Wait is it you? Are you the disgruntled fired junkie?
Paul Krugman? LMAO
In reply to Former Zero Hedge writer… by hoist the bs flag
got ya. click my bio
In reply to Yes I read about that. Youre… by overbet
I like your trickery. Well played. I definitely would have left out Krugman though lol
In reply to got ya by hoist the bs flag
ha. couldn't resist ...the Drugman...I mean Krugman and all that...
cheers
In reply to I like your trickery. Well… by overbet
Gotta sarc tag everything nowadays
In reply to ha. couldn't resist ...the… by hoist the bs flag
Read your bio now fuck off! All we need here is assholes to fuck with us, we get enough of that from .gov's and MSM. Go to some MSM site and fuck with their readers all you want, they deserve it.
In reply to got ya by hoist the bs flag
What you misunderstand is that their instructions are to question the establishment. Which is what I look for in some of the “information” sources I read. Do I believe everything here? No. My bet is neither does anyone else.
Krugman? McBride? Agree that I disagree with a lot of their stuff. As should anyone that has taken basic economics. Theories change, and that’s all that they are. Theories. And they should be questioned. Because they just might be ruining the long-term future of the country. Proof? Negative interest rates. Not thinking this will be a disaster is insanity. Can only exist in the mind of a village idiot that has never been in the real world. Except in “theory”.
In reply to Former Zero Hedge writer… by hoist the bs flag
The Anglo-Zionist FAKE NEWS Media & Entertainment Oligopoly always promotes the interests of Apartheid Israel and savagely opposes anyone critical of Apartheid Israel.
In reply to Former Zero Hedge writer… by hoist the bs flag
“columnist Paul Krugman describes Zero Hedge as a scaremongering outlet that promotes fears of hyperinflation and an "obviously ridiculous" form of "monetary permahawkery."[21
is it ok with Krugman that I have fears of just inflation (I know, I know. you call that “growth”) I mean at 4% “growth” my dollar loses half its value in a 12 years.
And please, be my guest and explain just what is “obviously ridiculously monetary permahawkery”? I mean it’s “obvious” so what is it? I’m thick but I’ll try to follow you. Didn’t think so. Citing Krugman on economics is like citing a medieval Leech supplier on the cure for diabetes
In reply to Former Zero Hedge writer… by hoist the bs flag
Has Debbie got her laptop back yet? What ditz.
Pfffff... death from a thousand cuts. 300,000+ Chinese students at American universities and R&D laboratories across the country. What do you think those little sweethearts are doing on their weekends? You think the Chinese built a carbon copy of the F-22 because they're creative?
I thought they did it because they are inscrutable
In reply to Pfffff... death from a… by Dr. Bonzo
I thought they did it because they're insouciant.
In reply to I thought they did it… by RumpleShitzkin
You misspelled scrotum
In reply to I thought they did it… by RumpleShitzkin
You know what they say...
APRIL SHOWERS
...bring May gallows. Or something like that.
Head! State! Get head! Next!
One USB drive?
Riiiiight, now pull the other one.
They took Tbs worth of data off of those servers, one of which cannot be found, btw.
At least they're starting to tie it back to Paki intel. With UK connection. No surprises here, just glad to see it coming to light.
In reply to One USB drive? Riiiiight,… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
The irony. The world's ugliest Hebe allowing Paki Pig Dogs the run of the place.
Paul Ryan, where is the investigation into this... oh yea, I forgot, you are too busy doing p90x and growing a beard like a good muslim....
Well He is Pakistan,,, hmmm,, not is-ra-el,,, whom hate whom,,, maybe just maybe they could have been on the righteous of evil,,, collecting info for the take down of the impossible,,,,,, very interesting to say the least,,,,, who is it that want
the most to believe in the story ,,,, left or right,, or both.
Can we cane him?
98% of Congressmen & Senators are left out in the cold regarding sensitive material and would hardly have anything worthwhile thieving .
Didn't it take 11 years or more for a handful of bods on X committee to receive a heavily redacted snippet of the 9/11 docs?
Why they can't cut by say 90%, every government lackey/department involved in snooping, i don't know.
If Journalism was still a profession, the Awan’s control over the Dems IT universe in Congress, the “hacking” of the Democrat National committee, and the leaking of Podesta’s email would be fertile ground to hoe.
Alas, Journalism as a profession is dead.