"It’s An Ominous Sign": Trader Reveals The "Nightmare Facing China's Leaders"

With the market's attention focused on how the China-US trade wars impact the US stock market, many have forgotten to check in on China's markets. And it is here that Bloomberg commentator Kyoungwha Kim notes that things are going from bad to worse, as despite the recent spate of good economic news, the local market just can't rally on good news, an indication of the "nightmare facing China's leaders."
The reason: Trump may have accidentally stumbled on China's Achilles heal:
... the Shanghai Composite has failed to track the recent bounce in the S&P 500. The selloff in Chinese stocks has deepened since Xi Jinping’s speech in Boao to open up the world’s second-largest economy, increase imports and protect intellectual property rights.
The case of ZTE being banned from buying American tech products revealed the hurdles for the "Made in China 2025" strategy that’s supposed to upgrade the economy from a manufacturer of quantity to one of technology-driven quality.
Chinese Stocks’ Blues Show Nightmare Facing Leaders
It’s an ominous sign when a market can’t rally on good news. And that’s exactly what’s happened to Chinese stocks recently.
The first quarter’s strong growth has done nothing for mainland equities. Even a surprise large reduction in banks’ reserve requirement ratios only prompted an underwhelming reaction.
After moving in tandem in early 2018, the Shanghai Composite has failed to track the recent bounce in the S&P 500. The selloff in Chinese stocks has deepened since Xi Jinping’s speech in Boao to open up the world’s second-largest economy, increase imports and protect intellectual property rights.
The case of ZTE being banned from buying American tech products revealed the hurdles for the "Made in China 2025" strategy that’s supposed to upgrade the economy from a manufacturer of quantity to one of technology-driven quality.
Chinese consumption is growing but not by enough to take up the slack from dwindling exports if tech industries are going to sag while "old economy" manufacturers continue to cut investment amid ongoing supply- side reform.
Pessimism stems from a government stuck between a rock and a hard place. China can follow Japan’s example from decades ago by bolstering property investment and adopting other stimulative policies and somehow hope to avoid the latters 1990s collapse. Or, it can endure a low-growth period of reform in order to avert financial market bubbles.
The Shanghai Composite is already 13% below January’s two-year high. One has to wonder where the next buyer will come from if the government fails to convince investors that it knows the optimal path.
Only 10% of Chinese citizens are in the stock market. It's not a big friggin' deal there. It's safe to assume that almost that money is disposable, like what you would take to Macao for a weekend. Nobody puts most of their money in the market.
China is not run by a plutocracy like America.
260,000,000 Chinese have $40,000 or more in cash savings......they have no problems.....it's the $40 in cash savings that the average American has that is the problem...
No economy is impervious to disaster. And they are printing more money than the US to pay their manufacturing companies in cheap, manipulated yuan instead of the tidal wave of USD that comes back here to buy our debt. And if they stop buying our debt, what will they do with all that USD? Convert it and create massive inflation within their own borders? Buy up US real estate? It has to go into something denominated in USD, or their problems get much worse. Their present dilemma is what brought Japan down. We can still keep printing money and export our inflation. They can’t. The petroyuan better kick into high gear quickly or Bass will be proven right.
In reply to Only 10% of Chinese citizens… by roddy6667
It is a myth that supply chains can't be stopped and turned on a dime. The whole landscape can change in a 24-month timeframe ... especially if pre-planned with elaboration.
China lies in a zone between capitalism and communism. That's something the brainwashed cannot fathom.
They have 1.4 billion people to worry about. I think with all the factors under consideration, they are doing pretty well.
The Chinese, as with the Russians and Iranians, can get by with very little if they have to. Americans on the other hand.....
In reply to Why can't they just build… by Dilluminati
The Chinese have done remarkably well for the past 20 years. You seem to easily forget how far they have come.
If China was an American-style dumbocracy, it would be nowhere near what it is today.
