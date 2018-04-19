"It’s An Ominous Sign": Trader Reveals The "Nightmare Facing China's Leaders"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/19/2018 - 06:19

With the market's attention focused on how the China-US trade wars impact the US stock market, many have forgotten to check in on China's markets. And it is here that Bloomberg commentator Kyoungwha Kim notes that things are going from bad to worse, as despite the recent spate of good economic news, the local market just can't rally on good news, an indication of the "nightmare facing China's leaders."

The reason: Trump may have accidentally stumbled on China's Achilles heal:

... the Shanghai Composite has failed to track the recent bounce in the S&P 500. The selloff in Chinese stocks has deepened since Xi Jinping’s speech in Boao to open up the world’s second-largest economy, increase imports and protect intellectual property rights.

The case of ZTE being banned from buying American tech products revealed the hurdles for the "Made in China 2025" strategy that’s supposed to upgrade the economy from a manufacturer of quantity to one of technology-driven quality.

Kim's full thoughts in the latest BBG Macro View:

Chinese Stocks’ Blues Show Nightmare Facing Leaders

It’s an ominous sign when a market can’t rally on good news. And that’s exactly what’s happened to Chinese stocks recently.

The first quarter’s strong growth has done nothing for mainland equities. Even a surprise large reduction in banks’ reserve requirement ratios only prompted an underwhelming reaction.

After moving in tandem in early 2018, the Shanghai Composite has failed to track the recent bounce in the S&P 500. The selloff in Chinese stocks has deepened since Xi Jinping’s speech in Boao to open up the world’s second-largest economy, increase imports and protect intellectual property rights.

The case of ZTE being banned from buying American tech products revealed the hurdles for the "Made in China 2025" strategy that’s supposed to upgrade the economy from a manufacturer of quantity to one of technology-driven quality.

Chinese consumption is growing but not by enough to take up the slack from dwindling exports if tech industries are going to sag while "old economy" manufacturers continue to cut investment amid ongoing supply- side reform.

Pessimism stems from a government stuck between a rock and a hard place. China can follow Japan’s example from decades ago by bolstering property investment and adopting other stimulative policies and somehow hope to avoid the latters 1990s collapse. Or, it can endure a low-growth period of reform in order to avert financial market bubbles.

The Shanghai Composite is already 13% below January’s two-year high. One has to wonder where the next buyer will come from if the government fails to convince investors that it knows the optimal path.

 

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 6
roddy6667 Thu, 04/19/2018 - 06:22 Permalink

Only 10% of Chinese citizens are in the stock market. It's not a big friggin' deal there. It's safe to assume that almost that money is disposable, like what you would take to Macao for a weekend. Nobody puts most of their money in the market.

China is not run by a plutocracy like America.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Decoherence roddy6667 Thu, 04/19/2018 - 06:35 Permalink

No economy is impervious to disaster.  And they are printing more money than the US to pay their manufacturing companies in cheap, manipulated yuan instead of the tidal wave of USD that comes back here to buy our debt.  And if they stop buying our debt, what will they do with all that USD?  Convert it and create massive inflation within their own borders?  Buy up US real estate?  It has to go into something denominated in USD, or their problems get much worse.  Their present dilemma is what brought Japan down.  We can still keep printing money and export our inflation.  They can’t.  The petroyuan better kick into high gear quickly or Bass will be proven right.    

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
ParkAveFlasher Zero Point Thu, 04/19/2018 - 06:42 Permalink

"But China holds all the debt!  They are SUUUUPEEEEEERIORRRRR, waaaa!"

Yeah that's called "bag holding", that's called vendor-financing.

Catch-22 of "Chinese debt unloading scenario" is the old (since the 80's) Trump mantra:

"If I owe you a thousand dollars and can't pay it back, I'm screwed.  If I owe you a million dollars and can't pay it back, you're screwed."

The fact is that bag holding is the price to pay for access to the marketplace, the American marketplace. 

China is caught in the vendor-financing loop.

It is a myth that supply chains can't be stopped and turned on a dime.  The whole landscape can change in a 24-month timeframe ... especially if pre-planned with elaboration.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Dilluminati Brazen Heist Thu, 04/19/2018 - 06:57 Permalink

Why can't they just build another replica city? Or sell more megatons of steel at a loss? That shit always works.

or.. maybe it is just PRA corruption and the people will be hungry!

Maybe the largest naval exercise in 600 years means people will go hungry yet again, means that when some NGO starts talking abount sending food to China, I'll know that the PRA will grab it first.  That is how communism works.  That is why fat-boy from North Korea is soooo fat and everyone else so skinny.   In capitalism almost everybody is FAT!!! (well that might not be good) but there you go~

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Brazen Heist Dilluminati Thu, 04/19/2018 - 07:12 Permalink

China lies in a zone between capitalism and communism. That's something the brainwashed cannot fathom.

They have 1.4 billion people to worry about. I think with all the factors under consideration, they are doing pretty well.

The Chinese, as with the Russians and Iranians, can get by with very little if they have to. Americans on the other hand.....

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 1
halcyon Thu, 04/19/2018 - 06:26 Permalink

Israel can't allow this "tech made in China" to happen. They invested way too much in The Talpiot and Techion programs and the unit 8200 has put backdoors in everything, incl. Israeli designed Intel chips, embedded chips, nuclear power plants and electric grid control systems. It is Israel's globally distributed cyber-nuke.

That is why Israel will do anything to counteract the rise of Chinese tech, and USA is happy to comply.

Ironically, this will only hasten the speed at which China must make the transformation, and other countries won't follow Israel's and USA's lead, because they know China has no imperial takeover ambitions, unlike the global zionists.

The future of tech is China, that's where the capital and engineers are.

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
Tarzan Thu, 04/19/2018 - 06:33 Permalink

"Trump may have accidentally stumbled on China's Achilles heal"

I don't think it was an accident, you don't stumble into things like this.  Marching toward war is a planned event!

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
Dilluminati Thu, 04/19/2018 - 06:36 Permalink

This is because the Chicom is forced to speak off of their crooked tongues the praises of Communism while knowing better than any the graft and corruption of it.  There is a pile of NPL's (non-performing loans) that the PRA (Peoples Republic Army) is hiding in their 51% owned ventures.  I would characterize the scenario as a bubble fund whose product is IP (intellectual Property) theft for military usage, where even with the benefits of outright theft, the actual companies are insolvent summarizing the bizarre demands that countries continue to do business with them or face military threats.

If you have any extended exposure to that nest of non-liquidity, graft, corruption, theft, and extortion you should protect your sound assets like the Chinese people themselves (voting with their cash) because the Party dictator XI has decided to again punish the people for the sins of the PRA and put tariffs on food.

China is a swirling toilet loaf coming off of a bubble of western enthusiasm that the PRA would see the benefits of true capitalism, the PRA however gets fed first and wants the status-quo.

If you have any extended exposure to that nest of non-liquidity, graft, corruption, theft, and extortion you should protect your sound assets like the Chinese people themselves.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Brazen Heist ParkAveFlasher Thu, 04/19/2018 - 06:56 Permalink

The number of people lifted out of poverty, the emergence of a middle class, the transformation of an agrarian economy to an industrialized giant.......

....from an economic backwater to the world's biggest oil importer and global manufacturing powerhouse without the societal collapse of the USSR nor the war-racketeering habits of the USSA. I would call that pretty successful.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Dilluminati Brazen Heist Thu, 04/19/2018 - 07:13 Permalink

You broken record cunt! How did this have anything to do with the USSR and that tin god Putin?  You just wander around being the bot off topic all things USSR and Putin?  Stop being a cocksucker and saying stupid shit and stick to the threads dedicated to Putin worship.

for the ellipsis edit ...

stop being a stupid cunt and make money, make America great again..

be like Ayn Rand and stop being a cunt 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Money_for_Nothing Thu, 04/19/2018 - 06:45 Permalink

China's government agencies treat the people in China poorly. The situation psychologically is little different than a Chinese Emperor and his bureaucrats and thugs lording over serfs. Invest in China at your peril.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Davidduke2000 Thu, 04/19/2018 - 06:57 Permalink

traders are propaganda agents who make up shit simply to feel important, none of them ever guessed right.

Do not worry about China, it is the largest economy in the world and control the entire Asian continent , south America, Africa and because asia alone has the largest population in the world by far, it does not need north america or the west.

so traders, STFU.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
roddy6667 Thu, 04/19/2018 - 06:58 Permalink

It's incredible how low the quality of commenters on ZH has become. Dozens of low IQ ranters foaming at the mouth about how bad things are in China when they have never been near the place. Where do they get the "information" to hold such emotionally charged opinions? Somebody is feeding them propaganda.