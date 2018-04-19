Interview With Boy In Syria Video Raises More Doubts Over "Chemical Attack"

The boy portrayed as a ‘victim’ in a video of the alleged chemical attack in Douma has told a group of Russian correspondents led by Evgeny Poddubny that he was asked to go to hospital, where people “grabbed” him and started “pouring water” over his head.
One of the main ‘characters’ in the footage is a soaked boy, who is seen being sprayed with water by people who claim to be ‘rescue workers.’ It’s not clear whether they are doctors from the hospital, human rights activists, or White Helmets members. The latter usually make such videos and send them to news agencies, including Reuters.
Russian broadcaster VGTRK said it found the boy in the video, who appeared to be 11-year-old Hassan Diab. His story differed from the one presented by the activists and later propagated by the mainstream media.
He told Poddubny:
“Somebody was shouting that we had to go to the hospital, so we went there. When I came in, some people grabbed me and started pouring water over my head,”
He was eventually found by his father, who said he didn’t hear about any chemical attack that day.
“I went to the hospital, walked upstairs, and found my wife and children. I asked them what had happened, and they said people outside were shouting about some smell, and told them to go to the hospital. At the hospital, they gave dates and cookies to the kids,” he said.
Full interview below:
According to Poddubny:
-
11-year-old Hassan Diab is fine;
-
He suffered no injures from the “chemical attack” because there was no attack (at least then and there);
-
The boy participated in the video for food (rice, dates and cookies).
The April 7 case was not the first time when the White Helmets and other pro-militant organizations used kids for propaganda purposes.
During the battle for Aleppo in 2016, a photo of Omran Daqneesh after alleged strike by Russian warplanes became popular in the mainstream media (MSM) and then was used in a wide-scale campaign against the Syrian-Iranian-Russian alliance’s operation in the city.
After the liberation of Aleppo, Omran’s father accused militants of using his son as a propaganda tool and praised efforts of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to liberate the city.
Another widely known case is Bana al-Abed, that thanks to the MSM, became a popular twitter blogger constantly accusing the SAA of civilian casualties and other crimes during the operation to liberate Aleppo. De-facto, her content was one big accusation against the SAA.
The only problem is that Bana was almost unable to speak English in 2016 and her account was run by her mother, according to a later version designed to explain how the girl was able to produce all that text and video content.
Russian journalists are not alone in finding no evidence of the chemical attack allegedly conducted by the Assad government.
Pearson Sharp, a reporter of One America News Network also visited the city and found that all the locals say that the chemical attack had been fabricated by militants. Robert Fisk, a Middle East correspondent of The Independent, also visited the site and found no evidence of the attack. However, such reports from the ground face a strong criticism by or ignorance in the MSM.
On April 18, the SAA and the Tiger Forces launched a military operation against militants in eastern Qalamoun. Government troops advanced near the town of al-Ruhaybah and captured the Hawash area.
The advance took place as militants in al-Dumayr are surrendering their heavy weapons and preparing for evacuation. According to the state-run media, about 1,500 militants and 5,000 members of their families will withdraw towards Jarabulus.
The situation in the Rastan pocket was stabilized as the SAA and local militants reached a temporary ceasefire and agreed to re-launch negotiations on a reconciliation deal.
Comments
... “Emails reveal White Helmets tried to lobby ex-Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters” >>> https://www.rt.com/news/424553-pink-floyd-white-helmets-blumenthal/
In an email from October 2016, Roger Waters is invited to a fundraiser organized by Saudi billionaire Hani Farsi to honor the work of the White helmets.
... “ ... In an email from October 2016, Roger Waters is invited to a fundraiser organized by Saudi billionaire Hani Farsi to honor the work of the White helmets. ...” ...
Rogers did not respond to either email, according to journalist Max Blumenthal, who obtained the messages. Instead of giving the stage to the White Helmets during his Barcelona concert, Waters denounced the organization.
"The White Helmets is a fake organization that exists only to create propaganda for jihadists and terrorists. That's my belief. We have opposing beliefs," he said. "If we were to listen to the propaganda of the White Helmets and others, we would be encouraged to encourage our governments to start dropping bombs on people in Syria. This would be a mistake of monumental proportions for us as human beings," he added.
Syrian boy on the beach was also a staged photo.
More importantly, how many chocolate bars will buy a young Syrian boy's acquiescence to a war crime?
And meanwhile a hundred and twenty million dollars worth of cruise missiles later ...
So when do we start expecting our news organizations to out the sources that keep sending them factually incorrect stories as a pretense for war?
MSM + Deep-State are treating it as a known-fact rather than an open-ended question.
They are devoid of credibility, in too deep, and can't hope to walk this one back without suffering a fatal blow. So they shall double-down until the end, and do their best to disappear this controversy as quickly as they can.
Russia, Syria and Iran have a much easier job: all they need to do is document the truth and produce good journalism in abundance.
askwhy.co.uk
Also book> Judaism's Strange Gods
You are quite right.
You should ask for extraordinary evidence of the alleged chemical attack.
Assad launched a chemical attack, and now the Russian propagandists are trying to cover it up.
Yep, just keep pounding that lie, just like your Israeli propaganda trainer taught you to do. Never let overwhelming evidence against your position keep you from repeatedly posting it across the internet. Some idiot might still believe you. Good job!
... @yomutti2 is from the carpet-weaving Yomut tribe of Türkmenistan... hence, his hatred of anything Russian ... he reminds me of a Türkmenistan septic tank dweller constantly digging in his surroundings and flinging whatever shit onto his carpet-weaving masterpiece on any topic to fill his Russophobic disease ... >>> https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yomut ...
...
Lol, look you lost in Ukraine, now you lost in Syria, don't be a bitter loser.
He is not bitter. He is scared.
Yomutti wants to be the new MDB except he sucks at it
Yessiree..bob....
British army creates team of Facebook warriors
https://amp.theguardian.com/uk-news/2015/jan/31/british-army-facebook-warriors-77th-brigade?__twitter_impression=true
The Israel Defence Forces have pioneered state military engagement with social media, with dedicated teams operating since Operation Cast Lead, its war in Gaza in 2008-9. The IDF is active on 30 platforms – including Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram – in six languages. "It enables us to engage with an audience we otherwise wouldn't reach," said an Israeli army spokesman.
IDF is part of ISIS. Israeli Secret Intelligent (not) Service.
They own Fuckbook, Twotter, Snapshit, Whatsupyours, Goyim Google and may others.
We have been down the rabbit hole so long I need to ask.... why do we care about the middle east? I wish them well, but they have to solve their own problems. Their religious fighting problems will not be fixed by any American. From my view, the middle east is a bucket of crazy that wants everyone else to step into their bucket.
The problems in the ME are because of FUCKING oil !!
If you are in the Zio/US ‘club’ - you accumulate great wealth and riches ( UAE - Qatar - KSA - Israel etc ) and you have no FUCKING problems !!
If you are not in the ‘club’ you get reduced to rubble - poverty and DEATH ( Iraq - Syria - Yemen - Libya ) and end up with SHIT LOADS of problems !!
If you have a formidable ‘opposition’ ( Iran - Lebanon-with solid ‘allies’ like RUSSIA ! - well - you have ‘manageable’ problems !!
I think that just about covers it !!
Yomutti, did you yet ask your IDF brothers why they felt the need to machine gun wounded American sailors in their life rafts as they were being lowered into the water for medical evacuation after their unarmed ship the USS Liberty was attacked by Israeli jets and Israeli speed boats to finish off any survivors?
And LBJ turned around the responding US fighters with the question to the general who launched them: "what do you want to do, start a war?"
Uhhhh.
The fucking (((snakes))) use goyim children as ammo, shields, diversion, and justification to perpetuate (((their))) goddamn sacrificial rituals. Then (((they))) produce (((their))) picture shows on (((kosher media))) just to watch the ignorant masses kvetch at the atrocities (((they))) designed, sit back for a few, and watch the goys sign-up yet another generation of offspring for another chapter of (((their))) conquest of Earth. ___ I understand that you are a petulant troll, but I would not hesitate to sight my scope dead center of your unibrow, think about the beach, take a slow breath, and feel nothing as I slowly squeeze the trigger.
it's over. rebels gave up. major push after Erdogan's power consolidation. there is something in that Yarmouk camp that makes the Nato very nervous.
Does anyone really need to investigate after (3 buildings 2 planes) https://www.ae911truth.org/ to know "WHO" is "DOING WHAT" to that neighborhood going on 25 years since the Iran /Iraq and Gulf war?...
Russia.
If Israel or the NATO "click" decide to test your air defences for a 3rd time...Tell them the response will be nuclear not TNT and MEAN IT "NEXT TIME"!
That...
And tendering your membership in the club in Manhattan which should have taken place after the CIA/Mossad/MI6 ransacked the Ukraine government in Kiev with coup!!!
Yeah, how hard can it be to fly a jetliner? Just turn the key, step on the gas and steer! A caveman could do it or a Saudi who took a couple of flying lessons in a Cessna....
How long have people in these desert shitholes been lying? Keep lying and eventually no one believes anything. Even with video.
is that carrier group still en route to syria?
It is if they need + 300 on the dow....
In reply to is that carrier group still… by DingleBarryObummer
Yes and no. The USS Harry S. Truman and accompanying ships were scheduled over a year ago to go to the Persian Gulf. This was a very preplanned and scheduled destination and the folks on those ships were told over a year ago all about it so that they would have time to get their lives in order.
This movement had not one thing to do with the missile show and I know that because I have a friend whose kid is on the Arleigh Burke which is along side the Truman.
Kids start lying around 6.
Because they learn to from the adults around them. Children are naturally truthful until domesticated.
Just be thankful, you don't live in New Jersey - when someone farts in the car, everybody rolls up the windows to savor the fresh air....
With SO much evidence that it was a faked chemical attack, how can the western media pretend otherwise ? Where are journalists? BBC , CNN , CBC , SCMP , etc what are they afraid of ?
Do your fucking job and wake people up. Get to the bottom of this.
C'mon, they all know if they "do their jobs" it'll be the end of their job in media -- forever.
https://www.rt.com/uk/424508-bbc-information-war-west-syria/
BBC presenter declares ‘info war against Russia’ after ex-navy chief questions Syria ‘evidence’
The former First Sea Lord then described how in the past he had been put under pressure to support politically motivated narratives: "I had huge pressure put on me politically to try and say that our bombing campaign in Bosnia was achieving all sorts of things which it wasn't. I was put under huge pressure, so I know the things that can happen."
At that point the BBC's McVeigh appeared to question whether he should actually be expressing his opinion truthfully, asking: "Given that we're in an information war with Russia on so many fronts, do you think perhaps it's inadvisable to be stating this so publicly given your position and profile, isn't there a danger that you're muddying the waters?"
Fox is perpetuating the story by having a young reporter who appeared first today on the Turkish Syrian border.
One America news lined up a reporter in Syria on the very night the missiles flew. He's still in Syria and telling the truth and puts all kinds of people on US tv when he does his reports.
Fox really isn't reliable news any more and some of that is due to not spending the money or even caring about what goes on in other countries. OAN needs to be on more cable distributors because they stand out for digging in. Owned by a Republican guy but he is looking for the truth and hasn't propped up the fantasy spin.
In reply to With SO much evidence that… by Magnum
Fox news has never been credible. Murdoch never pretended to be presenting news, but entertainment instead. The fawnin over W, Cheney, and the gang in the WH was so vomit-worthy
I remember that 5yo girl "journalist". MSM sucks
The internet has turned humanity into a human supercomputer. The truth keeps coming out.
What was once narratives that could be controlled by the elites now keeps being turned into banana cream pies to their stupid faces.
Yes. They are in a catch 22 of needing the internet to propagandize and spy, yet they have millions and millions of consciousnesses all working in conjunction to expose their lies. The latter was probably a consequence they underestimated.
The contempt the Elite (used loosely ) reserve for us, ensures that you'll never see a red face or admission of wrongdoing among them, no matter the size of the LIE.
