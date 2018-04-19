Is This The Long-Awaited Silver Short Squeeze?

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/19/2018 - 09:35

Authored by John Rubino via DollarCollapse.com,

Silver’s popping this week...

Which is what people following the futures market action have been expecting for several months now. Speculators – usually wrong at big turning points and almost always at least slightly net long silver – have suddenly gone net short.

This is almost unprecedented, and implies that a short squeeze – in which speculators are forced to cover their short bets by buying silver futures, thus forcing the price sharply higher – is a real possibility.

What does this mean going forward? Based on the extremes in the paper market the incipient short squeeze has a little longer to run. The next COT report comes out on Friday and will show where the speculators were on Tuesday. We can infer from today’s action that since Tuesday they will have closed a lot of shorts, which means we’ll have to wait for the following Friday’s report to know how many.

Longer term, this is the kind of attention-getting action that puts an asset back on the radar screens of non-true-believers. As hard as it is for us gold-bugs to imagine, the vast majority of people aren’t watching precious metals and have no idea why silver matters.

They do, however, notice when the price of something jumps.

So if this short squeeze has legs and generates some headlines, it could pull in enough momentum chasing money to create a positive feedback loop in which rising prices beget more rising prices.

People will then try to figure out why this is happening, which will expose silver’s extremely positive fundamentals – tiny available supply, falling mine production, rising demand from technology and other industrial uses, and a tendency to soar in times of monetary stress – thus expanding the pool of fundamental investors.

Let gold finally break through that damn $1,360 resistance and it's off to the races.

But of course – as fans of precious metals have to readily admit – we’ve been waiting for (and sometimes predicting) stuff like this for years. So this latest flash of light might be yet another freight train heading our way. But one of these days what should happen will happen, and $100 silver will make up for a lot of angst.

teutonicate UmbilicalMosqu… Thu, 04/19/2018 - 10:28 Permalink

To all my friends at ZH.  Not trying to burst your bubble on the silver thing, but just to play devils advocate.

What if we don't go into hyperinflation, the global economy slows down dramatically, stock earnings drop and multiples collapse - and rather than asset prices going up, ALL asset prices go down to varying degrees, including PM's, Bitcoin, etal.

Silver hasn't been monkey-hammered lately because the Fed (in reality, their proxy agent cronies) haven't had the need (yet) to clobber the price of assets that compete with their pet propped up assets (FAANG stocks, etal) - because they bounced.  In order to know whether this silver rally has legs we need to see what happens when stocks go back down again (and the incentive to hammer PM's as an alternative comes back).

History tells us that when things really get rough, everything goes down, because people liquidate non-essential assets to buy absolute necessities.

Even in this scenario, PM's might be one of the better assets to hold.  My only point is that they may JUST GO DOWN LESS than other assets.  In other words, be very careful using leverage.

philipat Haus-Targaryen Thu, 04/19/2018 - 10:13 Permalink

I'm in it, but I will believe it when I see it!

Meanwhile, despite all the "fundamental and technical" indicators, the cartel rules are still in place:

  1. PM's shall NEVER rise by more that 2% in one day (See yesterday)
     
  2. PM's shall NEVER be allowed to follow-through for an increase two days in a row (See Today)

Nothing has changed unless you think that a few bucks in Gold and few cents in Silver represents a new world? Spoiler alert: It doesn't!!

The PM "markets" are totally manipulated and are totally under the control of the CB/BB/BIS/ESF Complex. Period.

We know that. And they know that we know that and they don't give a shit because they can do exactly what they want to do and the "Regulators" also don't give a shit. To them, it's called "Monetary Policy" or "National Security" and they would like you please to invest in starwks to implement the "wealth effect", a/k/a transferring money from the middle classes to the oligarchs.

They WANT you ALL to cash out of PM's because they don't want to allow ANY way out for the plebs. Think accordingly, IMHO.

NugginFuts RossDuffer Thu, 04/19/2018 - 10:24 Permalink

I'm not arguing against alternatives. There are clearly tons of them out there. Just sayin' ole grandpappy BTC won't always be the slowest boy in the playground. Despite the developers not being "economists", I think they understand there is a scalability issue to fix for BTC to remain even slightly useful in a global payments context.

chubbar Nature_Boy_Wooooo Thu, 04/19/2018 - 10:17 Permalink

Not sure if anyone has been following what has been going on over at the Comex since the start of the year, let me recap. The COMEX has virtually stopped delivering gold to contract holders standing for delivery. It's estimated that they have less than 20 tonnes available for delivery.

In the meanwhile, record paper contract holders have been standing for delivery only to be told that their contracts will be honored by the London exchange via something called an EFP (Exchange for Physical). Now, the actual details of how long to deliver and where that gold is delivered are quite opaque with this EFP mechanism, no one with first hand knowledge has been on record as detailing this out. That being said, almost 2500 Tonnes of COMEX physical longs standing for delivery has been transferred to the London exchange since the beginning of 2018 via this EFP mechanism. It is also rumored that people agreeing to this arrangement are being paid a premium (bribe) to move the delivery obligation to London. London exchange is now in severe backwardation, indicating a lot of stress in delivering physical.

World wide gold production is said to be about 2550 tonnes (excluding Russia/China, which do not export their gold). So we have virtually an entire years worth of gold production sold in the first 3 months of the year and the gold price is stagnant. Now, how is this possible without massive intervention?  Does anyone think that this can exist much longer without something breaking? Guess we will see.