Marx's Hometown Celebrates His 200th Birthday With "Zero Euro" Note

What better way to honor the founder of communism on the 200th anniversary of his birth than by shamelessly merchandising his likeness?
That's exactly how the city of Trier, Germany is
commemorating cashing in on this historic anniversary, which is certain to bring about a resurgence of interest in Marx's legacy and a flock of tourists to the city (especially considering how popular socialism is with the young and hip these days).
As tourists flock to the city for Marx-themed events, it will be selling various Marx-themed knicknacks like rubber ducks bearing Marx's signature beard and "zero euro" notes bearing Marx's likeliness (remember, according to Marx's theories, both money and the state would be abolished once communism had been achieved).
And here is just the kind of capitalism that would get ole' Karl spinning in his grave: the price for the zero-euro notes? Three euros.
"The souvenir plays on Marx's criticism of capitalism and of course the 0-euro note fits perfectly with Marx as a motif," said Norbert Kaethler, managing director of Triers' tourism office, per Reuters.
So far, the office has old more than 5,000 of the notes, and has plans to print 20,000 more. Marx was born in Trier in the year 1818.
The city has also altered several traffic signals to feature Marx, who missed the invention of the first automobile by two years (Marx died in 1883).
But perhaps the biggest project is a three-tonne bronze statue of Marx that will be unveiled this year.
The gift to the city was paid for by the Chinese government, which started the process of abandoning communism as an economic system (though it has held on to some of its other vestiges) shortly after the death of its founder, Mao Zedong.
Comments
we wants it!
Define irony - a bunch of idiots dancing around on a plane to a song made famous by a band that died in a plane crash
In reply to we wants it! by opaopaopa
Marx, another vatican employee.
In reply to Define irony - a bunch of… by hector zeroni
Did I miss a reference to a band above???
I have to say I laughed a belly laugh seeing that title. Is that irony? I don't think so because the note would have value if it was IRONIC. I'll have to consult George Carlin again on irony.
In reply to Marx, another vatican… by Ahmeexnal
They should rip them in half before distributing like Engels used to do when he sent Marx money.
Socialists spend it faster than they can steal it or beg for it ;-)
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Marx was a stinking ne’re do-well.
Literally…
He seldom bathed or change clothes and seldom paid his debts.
Do some research
He would fit perfectly in modern western society.
In reply to They should rip them in half… by nmewn
Zero. Is what Euro will soon be worth.
In reply to Marx was a stinking ne’re… by Manthong
Marx was queer as a 3 euro bill.
In reply to Zero. Is what Euro will soon… by Unknown User
Damn Jews charging for worthless money
In reply to Marx was queer as a 3 euro… by Herd Redirecti…
Q: What happens if you deposit thousands of those in a European savings bank that charges negative interest?
A: Floating point underflow.
In reply to Damn Jews charging for… by runswithscissors
Not only that, he was a feckless, lazy piece of shit. How many of his own children did he let die because he was to worthless and lazy to work? Some role model. Any who admires Marx or ascribes to his ideology is fuckin' retard.
In reply to Marx was a stinking ne’re… by Manthong
He watched as his family lived in squalor and was perfectly fine with it. I doubt if the asshole ever did an honest days work in his life.
A genuine POS, just like all lazy good for nothing socialists.
In reply to Marx was a stinking ne’re… by Manthong
Derp.
In reply to Define irony - a bunch of… by hector zeroni
jkl;
I took typing class too...
explanation....Yoga Pants original unedited message was asdf
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
these 0 euros are common for commemoration in germany. lutherstadt-wittenberg made a series of the castle church on a 0 euro for the 500th anniversary of the reformation last october
In reply to Define irony - a bunch of… by hector zeroni
Go to the Trier Tourism Office web page and under on-line shopping and Marx articles, there they are!
In reply to we wants it! by opaopaopa
I'll bet there's piles of those notes in Hillary's Spank Bank
Marx was even more worthless than Obama, Nancy, and Upchuck Schumer all rolled together in one big turd.
Stephan Molyneaux did a great piece on Marx. A must - watch on YouTube.
I can only brace myself for the upcoming surge of Marx worship. It'll probably be bigger than the whole Che Guavara shirt thing. Barf.
I gave old Karl my opinion of him personally and frequently by pissing on his mausoleum
when I lived in Highgate.The shortcut through the cemetry was a twofer.I plan on living long enough to pay similar respects on Hillarys and Bill's.Here's hoping they aren't buried at sea.
In reply to Stephan Molyneaux did a… by DisorderlyConduct
That's what currency is eventually worth in all socialist/communist countries.
Arbitrageurs everywhere are looking for buckets to puke in
Stupid commies.
Why would any German city want a large statue of Marx? Haven't his theories caused enough death and misery? These people would be right at home in certain parts of Russia where Stalin is still revered. What is wrong with these people? Tourist attraction? No thanks.
In reply to Stupid commies. by Angry Panda
Soon all fiat will be zero regardless of the label on the note!
Almost all countries using fiat are socialist to some extent.
In reply to Soon all fiat will be zero… by 0hedgehog
Fucking Neckbeards!
Perfect. 3 fucking euros. LOL
Wasn't the only German madman that got listened to.
Adolph was spawned in Austria on April 20, 1889
In reply to Wasn't the only German… by Joebloinvestor
Ferdinand von Zeppelin
In reply to Wasn't the only German… by Joebloinvestor
They should market an Engles blank check for bankrolling Marx
Cash for the Tesla company store in Gigaville.
TeslaICO. No wait, CarnieICO
In reply to Cash for the Tesla… by Yen Cross
Karl Marx never had a job in his life, they were just not hiring 'Experts' in the Industrial futuristic boom-town of Manchester that dragged entire continents out of the 'piss in your drinking water, stone age paradise' of hell on Earth for most, at the time when Marx wrote his 'Irrational gobbledygook for thickos'.
If you have clothes on your back that were not hand woven from wool and wood bark, it's because of places like Manchester, where people working their asses off made shit happen and losers like Marx got paid to sit around and write theoretical shit that never worked anywhere, ever. The Industrial Boom going on around him was of no concern and he went into the Human Rights dialogue but never produced so much as a lace doily while humanity exploded and the 'Middle Class' was invented.
http://www.newmanchesterwalks.com/walks-tours/political-manchester/enge…
https://www.history.com/topics/industrial-revolution
Karl has managed to get billions killed and counting with his bullshit. The fucker couldn't change a tire or run a light switch if he was around today. A skid mark considered as an intellectual. Marvelous.
Too much talking about Marx is the way to hide something else
=Karlito is talking about Bank of England (gugl> marx bank of england
http://marxengels.public-archive.net/en/ME1077en.html
=Karlito was kritik of East-India Company (gugl> marx east india company
Karlito Marx: "The power the East India Company had obtained by bribing the Government, as did also the Bank of England, it was forced to maintain by bribing again, as did the Bank of England. At every epoch when its monopoly was expiring, it could only effect a renewal of its Charter by offering fresh loans and by fresh presents made to the Government." (Keep in mind, that Britain+East-India company = Tea Party in Boston, also foundation of fascism)
https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/works/1853/07/11.htm
=Karlito was also about free trade (gugl>
On January 9, 1848, Marx spoke before the Democratic Association of Brussels about the topical question of free trade.
https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/works/1848/free-trade/index.htm
And book by Engels+Marx> The Condition of the Working Class in England
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Condition_of_the_Working_Class_in_Eng…
I read almost all his archives and Am tellin' Ya, Karlito would be no happi if he sea what happened with his ideas in USSR...