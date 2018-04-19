Marx's Hometown Celebrates His 200th Birthday With "Zero Euro" Note

What better way to honor the founder of communism on the 200th anniversary of his birth than by shamelessly merchandising his likeness?

That's exactly how the city of Trier, Germany is commemorating cashing in on this historic anniversary, which is certain to bring about a resurgence of interest in Marx's legacy and a flock of tourists to the city (especially considering how popular socialism is with the young and hip these days).

As tourists flock to the city for Marx-themed events, it will be selling various Marx-themed knicknacks like rubber ducks bearing Marx's signature beard and "zero euro" notes bearing Marx's likeliness (remember, according to Marx's theories, both money and the state would be abolished once communism had been achieved).

And here is just the kind of capitalism that would get ole' Karl spinning in his grave: the price for the zero-euro notes? Three euros.

Marx

"The souvenir plays on Marx's criticism of capitalism and of course the 0-euro note fits perfectly with Marx as a motif," said Norbert Kaethler, managing director of Triers' tourism office, per Reuters.

So far, the office has old more than 5,000 of the notes, and has plans to print 20,000 more. Marx was born in Trier in the year 1818.

Kapital

The city has also altered several traffic signals to feature Marx, who missed the invention of the first automobile by two years (Marx died in 1883).

But perhaps the biggest project is a three-tonne bronze statue of Marx that will be unveiled this year.

Statue

The gift to the city was paid for by the Chinese government, which started the process of abandoning communism as an economic system (though it has held on to some of its other vestiges) shortly after the death of its founder, Mao Zedong.

DisorderlyConduct Thu, 04/19/2018 - 18:41 Permalink

Stephan Molyneaux did a great piece on Marx. A must - watch on YouTube.

I can only brace myself for the upcoming surge of Marx worship. It'll probably be bigger than the whole Che Guavara shirt thing. Barf.

Twee Surgeon Thu, 04/19/2018 - 19:30 Permalink

Karl Marx never had a job in his life, they were just not hiring 'Experts' in the Industrial futuristic boom-town of Manchester that dragged entire continents out of the 'piss in your drinking water, stone age paradise' of hell on Earth for most, at the time when Marx wrote his 'Irrational gobbledygook for thickos'.

If you have clothes on your back that were not hand woven from wool and wood bark, it's because of places like Manchester, where people working their asses off made shit happen and  losers like Marx got paid to sit around and write theoretical shit that never worked anywhere, ever. The Industrial Boom going on around him was of no concern and he went into the Human Rights dialogue but never produced so much as a lace doily while humanity exploded and the 'Middle Class' was invented.

http://www.newmanchesterwalks.com/walks-tours/political-manchester/enge…

https://www.history.com/topics/industrial-revolution

Karl has managed to get billions killed and counting with his bullshit. The fucker couldn't change a tire or run a light switch if he was around today. A skid mark considered as an intellectual. Marvelous.

Moribundus Thu, 04/19/2018 - 19:39 Permalink

Too much talking about Marx is the way to hide something else

=Karlito is talking about Bank of England (gugl> marx bank of england

http://marxengels.public-archive.net/en/ME1077en.html

=Karlito was kritik of East-India Company  (gugl> marx east india company

Karlito Marx: "The power the East India Company had obtained by bribing the Government, as did also the Bank of England, it was forced to maintain by bribing again, as did the Bank of England. At every epoch when its monopoly was expiring, it could only effect a renewal of its Charter by offering fresh loans and by fresh presents made to the Government." (Keep in mind, that Britain+East-India company = Tea Party in Boston, also foundation of fascism)

https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/works/1853/07/11.htm

=Karlito was also about free trade (gugl> 

On January 9, 1848, Marx spoke before the Democratic Association of Brussels about the topical question of free trade.

https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/works/1848/free-trade/index.htm

And book by Engels+Marx> The Condition of the Working Class in England

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Condition_of_the_Working_Class_in_Eng…

 

I read almost all his archives and Am tellin' Ya, Karlito would be no happi if he sea what happened with his ideas in USSR...

 