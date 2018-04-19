More Hilarious Facts About Tesla From A Hedge Fund Shorting The Stock

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/19/2018 - 17:35

Via SovereignMan.com,

A few weeks ago, we shared a note about Tesla from the hedge fund Vilas Capital Management. The firm, which is short the shares, said “Tesla is going to crash in the next 3-6 months.”

I received an update from Vilas this morning explaining why they’re even more bearish on Tesla today. The firm pared its short positions after the recent selloff. And Telsa now comprises about 98% of their short book.

Clearly Vilas thinks Tesla’s reckoning is imminent.

You can read the rest of Vilas’ thoughts on Tesla below:

We added meaningfully to our Tesla position in the first quarter at prices in the $340 range. We continue to believe that Tesla is extremely overvalued and that it will experience significant financial difficulties over time.

All companies in a capitalistic system need to earn profits and those profits need to be attractive relative to the amount of shareholder capital employed. Tesla has never earned an annual profit. Along with digital currencies and Unicorns, Tesla appears to be caught up in a gold-rush-fever type of emotional response, both from a “they will take over the world” and a “they will save the world” combination of hopes, instead of their owners looking at the numbers.

Tesla bulls will argue that their production will rise to 5000 Model 3’s per week soon and, therefore, the stock will trade meaningfully higher. Given that the company lost $20,000 per Model S and X sold for roughly $100,000 each last year, due to the fact that it cost more to build, sell, service, charge and maintain these cars than they collected in revenue, as it is important to include all costs when evaluating a business, we predict it will impossible for Tesla to make a profit on a $35,000 to $50,000 car.

As anyone with automotive experience knows, profit margins are far higher on bigger, more expensive cars. Therefore, the faster Tesla makes Model 3’s, the more money they will lose.

Roughly five institutions make up nearly 50% of Tesla’s freely floating shares. All it will take is for one of them to realize the likely fact that the company won’t ever earn an annual profit, has been overly optimistic, at best, or quite dishonest, at worst, with their projections of cash flow and profit and Tesla’s shares should fall precipitously. We believe that the CEO’s recent tweet that the company will be profitable and will generate positive cash flow in the second half of the year are likely attempts to artificially inflate the stock and keep creditors at bay.

Given that our calculations show that Tesla needs to raise at least $5 billion of equity, if not closer to $8 billion, to stay solvent in the next 14 months, the company needs to find at least another dozen Ron Baron sized investors.

We do not believe that this will be possible given their expected future losses, working capital and capital expenditure needs, lousy execution with the Model 3, falling demand for their somewhat stale Model S and Model X, tax rebates of $7,500 per car that will start going away shortly, impending competition from Jaguar, Mercedes, Porsche, BMW, Audi, etc., the credit rating downgrade by Moody’s to Caa+ while leaving the credit on watch for further downgrades (Caa+ is basically defined as impending default), the NTSB investigation into the accident caused by the “Full Self Driving” option that they collected $3000 for (which may create a class action lawsuit, fines and the disabling of the feature), the fact that they have had 85 letters and investigations back and forth with the SEC (a very unusual pattern), the fact that their three top finance executives (CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, and Director of Finance) have left the company over the last 18 months leaving huge amounts of awarded by unvested shares on the table, a highly suspicious pattern, and the fact that the company owes suppliers roughly $3 billion of unsecured payments, which could be “called” at any time, similar to a run on a bank.

If Tesla’s suppliers simply asked for their past invoices to be paid and to be paid in cash at the time of their next parts delivery, a likely outcome the worse Tesla’s balance sheet gets, it is clear that Tesla would need to file for protection from creditors. Further, the banks lending Tesla money cannot ignore the balance sheet. They have strict rules that regulators enforce about lending to companies with increasingly negative working capital.

The company’s story about further drawing down lines of credit to finance operating losses and capital expenditure needs may seem plausible to novice investors but, in our opinion, not to suppliers and regulated lenders. In a game of financial musical chairs, it is important to sit down quickly.

Who in their right mind would continue to finance this money losing operation? Up to this point, it has been from growth investors who have likely never owned an auto stock before. Once they figure out the industry and the truth about Tesla’s future, we doubt it will continue.

Tags
Business Finance
Automobiles & Multi Utility Vehicles
Electrical (Alternative) Vehicles
Auto & Truck Manufacturers - NEC
Merchant Banks

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
Stuck on Zero JRobby Thu, 04/19/2018 - 18:03 Permalink

Most of the large Japanese and Chinese companies ran losses for ten or twenty years before they took over entire industries. America is way too impatient with its capital to ever survive against determined mercantilists. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
jcaz Stuck on Zero Thu, 04/19/2018 - 18:43 Permalink

It's actually pretty simple-  Tesla can't pay their bills.

What they owe unsecured creditors right now would bankrupt the company.   All it takes is for ONE of them to call their marker in, and POOF- game over.  That's how creditors work- when one jumps, they ALL jump.

This is why Elon pumps the stock so much- he's made promises to keep the common over $300, keeps the frosting on the cake intact, no matter how many tweets and "stolen confidential emails" it takes;

Problem is, the cake underneath is falling apart.

Maff ain't that hard........

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
backwaterdogs Thu, 04/19/2018 - 17:38 Permalink

could this be it?

shams like telsa finally exposed?  crooks like mcabe, comey, podestas, clintons, obama, exposed?

 

could this really be it?  will the whole thing finally implode?

 

I kinda doubt it.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
Automatic Choke backwaterdogs Thu, 04/19/2018 - 17:48 Permalink

"could this really be it?"

i dunno -- Bernie Madoff went down, just took time.

Lance Armstrong went down, just took time.

Bill Cosby is going down (er...bad choice of phrase), just took time.

Elizabeth Holmes went down, just took time.

 

Abe Lincoln said something about not fooling all the people all the time.   Reality really DOES come home to roost.   I suspect that we will see the entire Clinton mob, the entire climate crisis mob, and many of the wall street unicorns (e.g. Tesla) bite the dust.  Be patient.

 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
SloMoe Thu, 04/19/2018 - 17:41 Permalink

Below is from Musk's recent "leaked" email. Sounds like Tesla is getting ready to stiff some of its suppliers and contractors:

"Our car needs to be designed and built with such accuracy and precision that, if an owner measures dimensions, panel gaps and flushness, and their measurements don’t match the Model 3 specs, it just means that their measuring tape is wrong.

Some parts suppliers will be unwilling or unable to achieve this level of precision. I understand that this will be considered an unreasonable request by some. That’s ok, there are lots of other car companies with much lower standards. They just can’t work with Tesla.

There is a very wide range of contractor performance, from excellent to worse than a drunken sloth. All contracting companies should consider the coming week to be a final opportunity to demonstrate excellence. Any that fail to meet the Tesla standard of excellence will have their contracts ended on Monday."

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
JLarryL SloMoe Thu, 04/19/2018 - 17:53 Permalink

A mad diary of hubris. Herein lies one reason for the inevitable fall of our high tech P. T. Barnum. Or Howard Hughes, as one wit put it above. Musk's words drip with a superior attitude about what makes "success". Must be awful to work for this guy. Stress! Which leads to mistakes.

On the plus side, the failure of his Mars ambitions would be a good step towards keeping that planet free of human influence.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
An Shrubbery Thu, 04/19/2018 - 17:47 Permalink

If I wasn't such a coward, I'd re-mortgage my house and short every company with over a billion dollar cash burn per year. This shitshow is coming to an end, before the end of the year.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Roger Ramjet Thu, 04/19/2018 - 17:49 Permalink

I don't think I can recall a company with a Caa credit rating (and still on credit watch for further downgrade) having such a rich equity valuation.  TSLA will most definitely be one for the record books.  I just wonder how these large institutional investors are going to explain to their own shareholders why they didn't unload their TSLA shares before this thing implodes.  After all, TSLA's dire financial situation is very common knowledge.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
abgary1 Thu, 04/19/2018 - 17:55 Permalink

The progressives that are invested in Tesla also believe in global warming.

Is it possible they are wrong about both?

 

Co2 is not a GHG and does not cause global warming.

Please read The Deliberate Corruption of Climate Science and/or Human Caused Global Warming by Dr. Tim Ball (PhD Historical Climatology, taught University for 25 years, 23 peer reviewed papers) to educate yourself on climate science and the debate.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Dre4dwolf Thu, 04/19/2018 - 17:56 Permalink

i hate tesla i hate electric cars, but all these negative stories about tesla make me want to buy the stock.

No one ever got rich following advice on zerohedge lol u do the opposite of what zerohedge tells you and you make $$$$ long term, i think its cause optimism always wins out 

"they are shorting this stock" and zerohedge helps them out by running a negative article, interesting....?

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
chiron1 Dre4dwolf Thu, 04/19/2018 - 18:05 Permalink

Might be right to short Tesla

 

http://www.crazydaysandnights.net/search?q=elon+musk&max-results=8

 

Thursday, April 19, 2018

Blind Items Revealed #5 - Mr. Hedge

 

April 12, 2018

This A-list CEO talks about sleeping on the factory floor.  He believes it represents a form of boasting about his work ethic, and devotion to his company. 
The reality is that a megalomaniac has built himself a massive empire, full of lies - and he can feel the foundation buckling underneath him now.

Dig beneath the financial people I referred to a couple weeks ago, you will see that almost every other key executive has fled his company in recent months. His head of sales.  Many key leaders in technology and manufacturing. 

The sleeping bag story is a desperate act, by a desperate man.  The play is in its final stages. 

Our CEO can feel the walls closing in on him.  See that network interview he did very recently.   He clearly appears very uncomfortable, and for very good reasons.

Elon Musk

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Let it Go Thu, 04/19/2018 - 18:39 Permalink

It has been a while since we have heard any good news flowing from Tesla and shareholders should be worried. It is just a matter of time before Tesla is gone or absorbed by another company. When it happens Tesla shareholders will be left out in the cold. 

In a recent head-to-head comparison in Motor Trend, three reviewers compared the Tesla Model 3, Chevy Bolt, and Nissan Leaf in a test, and only one person picked the Tesla. Many people would be surprised to know that the reviewers were comparing the base versions of the Leaf and Bolt, which cost $30,000-35,000, to the fully loaded Model 3 that costs more than $60,000. For more on Tesla see the article below.

 http://Tesla Update-Model 3 Production And Cash Flow Worry.html