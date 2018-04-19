More Hilarious Facts About Tesla From A Hedge Fund Shorting The Stock

A few weeks ago, we shared a note about Tesla from the hedge fund Vilas Capital Management. The firm, which is short the shares, said “Tesla is going to crash in the next 3-6 months.”
I received an update from Vilas this morning explaining why they’re even more bearish on Tesla today. The firm pared its short positions after the recent selloff. And Telsa now comprises about 98% of their short book.
Clearly Vilas thinks Tesla’s reckoning is imminent.
You can read the rest of Vilas’ thoughts on Tesla below:
We added meaningfully to our Tesla position in the first quarter at prices in the $340 range. We continue to believe that Tesla is extremely overvalued and that it will experience significant financial difficulties over time.
All companies in a capitalistic system need to earn profits and those profits need to be attractive relative to the amount of shareholder capital employed. Tesla has never earned an annual profit. Along with digital currencies and Unicorns, Tesla appears to be caught up in a gold-rush-fever type of emotional response, both from a “they will take over the world” and a “they will save the world” combination of hopes, instead of their owners looking at the numbers.
Tesla bulls will argue that their production will rise to 5000 Model 3’s per week soon and, therefore, the stock will trade meaningfully higher. Given that the company lost $20,000 per Model S and X sold for roughly $100,000 each last year, due to the fact that it cost more to build, sell, service, charge and maintain these cars than they collected in revenue, as it is important to include all costs when evaluating a business, we predict it will impossible for Tesla to make a profit on a $35,000 to $50,000 car.
As anyone with automotive experience knows, profit margins are far higher on bigger, more expensive cars. Therefore, the faster Tesla makes Model 3’s, the more money they will lose.
Roughly five institutions make up nearly 50% of Tesla’s freely floating shares. All it will take is for one of them to realize the likely fact that the company won’t ever earn an annual profit, has been overly optimistic, at best, or quite dishonest, at worst, with their projections of cash flow and profit and Tesla’s shares should fall precipitously. We believe that the CEO’s recent tweet that the company will be profitable and will generate positive cash flow in the second half of the year are likely attempts to artificially inflate the stock and keep creditors at bay.
Given that our calculations show that Tesla needs to raise at least $5 billion of equity, if not closer to $8 billion, to stay solvent in the next 14 months, the company needs to find at least another dozen Ron Baron sized investors.
We do not believe that this will be possible given their expected future losses, working capital and capital expenditure needs, lousy execution with the Model 3, falling demand for their somewhat stale Model S and Model X, tax rebates of $7,500 per car that will start going away shortly, impending competition from Jaguar, Mercedes, Porsche, BMW, Audi, etc., the credit rating downgrade by Moody’s to Caa+ while leaving the credit on watch for further downgrades (Caa+ is basically defined as impending default), the NTSB investigation into the accident caused by the “Full Self Driving” option that they collected $3000 for (which may create a class action lawsuit, fines and the disabling of the feature), the fact that they have had 85 letters and investigations back and forth with the SEC (a very unusual pattern), the fact that their three top finance executives (CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, and Director of Finance) have left the company over the last 18 months leaving huge amounts of awarded by unvested shares on the table, a highly suspicious pattern, and the fact that the company owes suppliers roughly $3 billion of unsecured payments, which could be “called” at any time, similar to a run on a bank.
If Tesla’s suppliers simply asked for their past invoices to be paid and to be paid in cash at the time of their next parts delivery, a likely outcome the worse Tesla’s balance sheet gets, it is clear that Tesla would need to file for protection from creditors. Further, the banks lending Tesla money cannot ignore the balance sheet. They have strict rules that regulators enforce about lending to companies with increasingly negative working capital.
The company’s story about further drawing down lines of credit to finance operating losses and capital expenditure needs may seem plausible to novice investors but, in our opinion, not to suppliers and regulated lenders. In a game of financial musical chairs, it is important to sit down quickly.
Who in their right mind would continue to finance this money losing operation? Up to this point, it has been from growth investors who have likely never owned an auto stock before. Once they figure out the industry and the truth about Tesla’s future, we doubt it will continue.
Comments
"shorting the stock"
I didn't read beyond that.
That was the correct decision. I unfortunately read a bit farther and now have coffee all over my shirt from laughing so hard! :-)
In reply to "shorting the stock" I didn… by cougar_w
This report totally misses the point.
Tesla is NOT in the business of making money by manufacturing automobiles.
Tesla is in the business of harvesting government subsidies.
Although they are quite good at the latter, it is still a very risky proposition, and I agree with the claim that they are headed for a crash, but for different reasons.
In reply to That was the correct… by Utopia Planitia
Remember what happened with Ackman and Herbalife. Tread carefully...
In reply to This report totally misses… by Automatic Choke
the jews created hollywood so they didn't have to make royalty payments on edison's inventions. they called it tesla, directed by elon haldeman, complete with toupee.
In reply to Remember what happened with… by StackShinyStuff
FOOKED
In reply to the jews created hollywood… by hector zeroni
Most of the large Japanese and Chinese companies ran losses for ten or twenty years before they took over entire industries. America is way too impatient with its capital to ever survive against determined mercantilists.
In reply to FOOKED by JRobby
It's actually pretty simple- Tesla can't pay their bills.
What they owe unsecured creditors right now would bankrupt the company. All it takes is for ONE of them to call their marker in, and POOF- game over. That's how creditors work- when one jumps, they ALL jump.
This is why Elon pumps the stock so much- he's made promises to keep the common over $300, keeps the frosting on the cake intact, no matter how many tweets and "stolen confidential emails" it takes;
Problem is, the cake underneath is falling apart.
Maff ain't that hard........
In reply to Most of the large Japanese… by Stuck on Zero
BANKWUPT!
In reply to FOOKED by JRobby
What is that nonsensical drivel?
In reply to the jews created hollywood… by hector zeroni
yes, but Herbalife made over $200 mill in profit last year with a market cap just 1/8 that of TSLA's. Today's tsla short squeeze was on abnormally low volume.
In reply to Remember what happened with… by StackShinyStuff
How exactly is Telsa harvesting government subsidies ? I ask cuz I'm confused, aren't all Electric car manufacturers also getting subsidies ?
In reply to This report totally misses… by Automatic Choke
Dig through the archives here. Within the last year there was a good article on the topic.
In reply to How exactly is Telsa… by mellowman
Crony Capitalism
In reply to That was the correct… by Utopia Planitia
I dont get whats so funny
In reply to That was the correct… by Utopia Planitia
Elon Musk is todays Ivar Kruger.
In reply to "shorting the stock" I didn… by cougar_w
yes its always better to stick your fingers in your ears when someone says something that you dont want to hear.
In reply to "shorting the stock" I didn… by cougar_w
I've never been more tempted in my life to short my very first stock. Good lord this is like pets.com!!
In reply to "shorting the stock" I didn… by cougar_w
Time to short the FAAGITS!
(fb,amizion,aapl,google,ibm,tesla,starbucks).
In reply to "shorting the stock" I didn… by cougar_w
Well, at least the Colonization of Mars is on schedule.
In reply to "shorting the stock" I didn… by cougar_w
could this be it?
shams like telsa finally exposed? crooks like mcabe, comey, podestas, clintons, obama, exposed?
could this really be it? will the whole thing finally implode?
I kinda doubt it.
I could get rich selling dog shit on a stick if the government would subsidize my endeavor at $7,500 a turd.
In reply to could this be it? shams like… by backwaterdogs
Green Energy
In reply to I could get rich selling dog… by Kidbuck
"I could get rich selling dog shit on a stick if the government would subsidize my endeavor at $7,500 a turd. "
Not if you are so stupid that it takes you $10,000 to squeeze out each turd.
In reply to I could get rich selling dog… by Kidbuck
You cannot eat gold. Or, can you?
In reply to "I could get rich selling… by Automatic Choke
It helps when their is a "no return policy".
I wouldn't doubt most of the cars manufactured by Tesla would qualify to some extent under each state's Lemon Laws.
In reply to I could get rich selling dog… by Kidbuck
"could this really be it?"
i dunno -- Bernie Madoff went down, just took time.
Lance Armstrong went down, just took time.
Bill Cosby is going down (er...bad choice of phrase), just took time.
Elizabeth Holmes went down, just took time.
Abe Lincoln said something about not fooling all the people all the time. Reality really DOES come home to roost. I suspect that we will see the entire Clinton mob, the entire climate crisis mob, and many of the wall street unicorns (e.g. Tesla) bite the dust. Be patient.
In reply to could this be it? shams like… by backwaterdogs
Can Musk please rocket his red-not-yellow Tesla to mars already? Preferably with himself inside.
Remember a fella named Howard Hughes? Or the real Tesla?
that’s my prediction....
Yeah, b-b-b-but Musky is goin to Mars.....an shit.
you had me at $34,000 dent
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18MItauAgKo
Below is from Musk's recent "leaked" email. Sounds like Tesla is getting ready to stiff some of its suppliers and contractors:
Would those be the same suppliers who supply GM, Ford, BMW, Honda and Toyota?
In reply to Below is from Musk. Is it me… by SloMoe
A mad diary of hubris. Herein lies one reason for the inevitable fall of our high tech P. T. Barnum. Or Howard Hughes, as one wit put it above. Musk's words drip with a superior attitude about what makes "success". Must be awful to work for this guy. Stress! Which leads to mistakes.
On the plus side, the failure of his Mars ambitions would be a good step towards keeping that planet free of human influence.
In reply to Below is from Musk. Is it me… by SloMoe
If I wasn't such a coward, I'd re-mortgage my house and short every company with over a billion dollar cash burn per year. This shitshow is coming to an end, before the end of the year.
I've learned not to do that. Although such sentiments (that I've had) are rarely wrong, they are almost always early....sometimes way early. And you can go broke being correct and early.
In reply to If I wasn't such a coward, I… by An Shrubbery
Just gather your forces and wait. Watch for the start signal. The mountain will move.
In reply to If I wasn't such a coward, I… by An Shrubbery
the revolution will not be televised.
though, i wake up every day and check zh half expecting to see a headline "grab your shotguns and pitchforks and nooses, the revolution has begun!"
In reply to Just gather your forces and… by JLarryL
I don't think I can recall a company with a Caa credit rating (and still on credit watch for further downgrade) having such a rich equity valuation. TSLA will most definitely be one for the record books. I just wonder how these large institutional investors are going to explain to their own shareholders why they didn't unload their TSLA shares before this thing implodes. After all, TSLA's dire financial situation is very common knowledge.
Most jumped on at The Pre-IPO Stage, so they've probably sold off enough for a healthy profit; and for the remaining shares, have Sell Orders set to go off as it Crashes. Some are letting the Algos Buy and Sell the Spikes.
I do think that PE and/or another Car Company may buy it up before it shuts down hard.
In reply to I don't think I can recall a… by Roger Ramjet
The progressives that are invested in Tesla also believe in global warming.
Is it possible they are wrong about both?
Co2 is not a GHG and does not cause global warming.
Please read The Deliberate Corruption of Climate Science and/or Human Caused Global Warming by Dr. Tim Ball (PhD Historical Climatology, taught University for 25 years, 23 peer reviewed papers) to educate yourself on climate science and the debate.
i hate tesla i hate electric cars, but all these negative stories about tesla make me want to buy the stock.
No one ever got rich following advice on zerohedge lol u do the opposite of what zerohedge tells you and you make $$$$ long term, i think its cause optimism always wins out
"they are shorting this stock" and zerohedge helps them out by running a negative article, interesting....?
Might be right to short Tesla
http://www.crazydaysandnights.net/search?q=elon+musk&max-results=8
Thursday, April 19, 2018
Blind Items Revealed #5 - Mr. Hedge
April 12, 2018
This A-list CEO talks about sleeping on the factory floor. He believes it represents a form of boasting about his work ethic, and devotion to his company.
The reality is that a megalomaniac has built himself a massive empire, full of lies - and he can feel the foundation buckling underneath him now.
Dig beneath the financial people I referred to a couple weeks ago, you will see that almost every other key executive has fled his company in recent months. His head of sales. Many key leaders in technology and manufacturing.
The sleeping bag story is a desperate act, by a desperate man. The play is in its final stages.
Our CEO can feel the walls closing in on him. See that network interview he did very recently. He clearly appears very uncomfortable, and for very good reasons.
Elon Musk
In reply to i hate tesla i hate electric… by Dre4dwolf
check check is this working,,, dam computer just wants to crash,, lol
The best short since a looong time!
On a gold standard this $hit stops right quick!!
You just cannot compete with German autism when it comes to process refinement.
It has been a while since we have heard any good news flowing from Tesla and shareholders should be worried. It is just a matter of time before Tesla is gone or absorbed by another company. When it happens Tesla shareholders will be left out in the cold.
In a recent head-to-head comparison in Motor Trend, three reviewers compared the Tesla Model 3, Chevy Bolt, and Nissan Leaf in a test, and only one person picked the Tesla. Many people would be surprised to know that the reviewers were comparing the base versions of the Leaf and Bolt, which cost $30,000-35,000, to the fully loaded Model 3 that costs more than $60,000. For more on Tesla see the article below.
http://Tesla Update-Model 3 Production And Cash Flow Worry.html