The Peso Is Getting Pounded

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/19/2018 - 12:12

The Mexican peso has been sliding for a couple of days as NAFTA negotiations continue but, as Citi notes, today's tumble - the biggest drop in 4 months - is not about NAFTA...

This does not appear to about NAFTA since the Loonie is trading well today and with no announcements expected today, it looks like the peso move is to do with AMLO and positioning more than anything.

Citi FX explains:

On this point, recall that USDMXN found a bid late Wednesday as markets began to reconsider the risk premium for AMLO. The presidential frontrunner has a comfortable lead in polls and recently threatened to kill the next Mexico City USD13bn airport project.

At this juncture, it looks like some unwind of crowded MXN longs is taking place. We have seen decent outflows pick up in the latest leg of the move from both fast money and real money names.

Large speculators are extremely long the peso...

18.50 is the nest key level of support...

canisdirus Thu, 04/19/2018 - 12:44 Permalink

Doesn't really affect anyone there because almost everything they buy is in MXN. For those of us visiting, though, it can be good when it goes down against the USD. Too bad Zika is a risk, otherwise my wife and I would be taking a vacation down there later this year.

Most of the more rural people still convert USD to MXN at 1:10, so you can usually get great deals if you carry some MXN...

It has been far lower against the USD over the last couple years.

canisdirus spieslikeus Thu, 04/19/2018 - 13:23 Permalink

I'm not worried. I wandered the streets of a city at night that theoretically has open war with the cartels (complete with military vehicles filled with armed soldier driving around) and nothing even mildly questionable happened. As long as you're not involved in their activities, they don't bother you, much like the US, where your chance of being harmed by a criminal is generally low if you're not engaging in illegal activities, associating with those that do, or in some zone they're actively fighting over.

I mean, I wouldn't do the same in Baltimore, St Louis, or some parts of Chicago because those people are animals and at least 29/30 people on the street are criminals (the rest are cops and the targets of these criminals). In most cities in Mexico, I'd estimate that less than 1 in 100 are actually involved in criminal activity. The people that come over our border are mostly known criminals, which is why they commit so much crime.