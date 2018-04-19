Philly Fed Flashes 'Stagflation Dead-Ahead' Warning As Prices Paid Hits 7-Year High

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/19/2018 - 08:45

While Philly Fed's headline index marginally beat expectations, under the hood, things are not so promising as Prices Paid surged to 7 years highs and Prices Received did not (crushing margins).

Worse still, expectations for new orders (down) and prices (up) signal stagflation dead-ahead.

 

Once again 'soft' survey data is falling back to the reality of weak 'hard' data.

Comments

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Belrev Thu, 04/19/2018 - 08:47 Permalink

Anyone living in the real world knows this and has been experiencing stagflation for the past 20 years or more.

We know that CPI in USA is not 2%, but more like 10-15%, job prospects have not been good for the past 10-15 years depending on your industry, and wages, nominal and more so real have been flat at best.

Shadowstats confirms this.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
silverer Thu, 04/19/2018 - 08:53 Permalink

Awesome. Is this a green light for me to raise my prices? I now feel it's my civic duty to help inflation along. The banks came up with this crap. Not me.