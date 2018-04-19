Philly Fed Flashes 'Stagflation Dead-Ahead' Warning As Prices Paid Hits 7-Year High

While Philly Fed's headline index marginally beat expectations, under the hood, things are not so promising as Prices Paid surged to 7 years highs and Prices Received did not (crushing margins).
Worse still, expectations for new orders (down) and prices (up) signal stagflation dead-ahead.
Once again 'soft' survey data is falling back to the reality of weak 'hard' data.
Anyone living in the real world knows this and has been experiencing stagflation for the past 20 years or more.
We know that CPI in USA is not 2%, but more like 10-15%, job prospects have not been good for the past 10-15 years depending on your industry, and wages, nominal and more so real have been flat at best.
Shadowstats confirms this.
So does www.chapwoodindex.com
Forget the gov numbers. Just not real.
While socialism has taken over more in the last 50 years, Government has paid out more (Soc Sec, Gov workers, military,...) with a cost of living index. They have had no choice but to fake it or go belly up....
US 10Y flashing 2.90 again......
