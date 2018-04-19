Police Foil Murder-For-Hire Plot After Woman Paid $10K In Bitcoin Over The Dark Web

And just like that, yet another murder-for-hire plot involving bitcoin has been foiled.
A Chicago TV station is reporting that a nurse from the city's northwest suburbs named Tina Jones has been charged with solicitation of murder-for-hire after trying to use the dark web to hire a company to murder the wife of a man she had an affair with.
Jones appeared in bond court Wednesday morning where a judge set her bond at $250,000. On April 12, Woodridge, Ill. police received a tip that a woman was the subject of a murder-for-hire plot. Police said that in January 2018, Jones paid the dark web company $10,000 via bitcoin to have a woman murdered.
Jones turned herself in after a warrant was issued.
Jones is scheduled to appear in court on May 15. If convicted, she faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Prosecutors said Jones gave very specific orders.
"This woman not only paid over $10,000, but she left specific instructions on the website as to when the woman's husband would be at work, so they would know when this woman would be alone," Berlin said. "She left instructions not to hurt the husband and also to make it look like it was an accident."
Of course, longtime followers of the pioneering cryptocurrency will remember that the founder of the Silk Road, Ross Ulbricht received his life without parole sentence largely because he "hired" what turned out to be an undercover federal agent to carry out a hit on an associate Ulbricht had suspected of turning on him.
Comments
Love is a many splendid thing. It is also the very definition of insanity...some more than others.
Well, at least she's not a jealous, loser, anti-science, no-coiner and used real money. In one sense, it will bode favorably for her at her trial because she is rational. On the other hand it will bode poorly for her in that she can think rationally - and paid with quality, real, money for someone to be bumped off.
BUY BITCOIN!! Losers.
In reply to Love is a many splendid… by Cognitive Dissonance
And the crypto-heads continue to say the cryptos are not traceable!
In reply to Well, at least she used real… by Coinista
Not if you're smart they are not...
In reply to And the crypto-heads… by wee-weed up
Is this the one where Hillary flayed some kids' face then put the face on Huma and they both laughed?
In reply to Not if you're smart they are… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Once again - if you want something done right, you have to do it yourself.
Everyone's always looking for someone else to get their hands dirty. Just look at all of these instant oil change places.
In reply to Is this the one where… by TeamDepends
So if you find yourself freelancing for the CIA (i.e. you have been asked to murder and been paid), ask for ethermunny over the dark web.
In reply to Once again - if you want… by Killtruck
For what it's worth, Woodridge is a kind of tired unimpressive suburb built in the mid to late 60s. An adequate place in its day but now not too inviting due to old 2x4 construction and hundreds of 1/4 acre lots with a couple of gas stations and strip mall on the edge.
Does bring up the interesting idea that there are thousands of people out there that are quite rich with otherwise not much skill set simply because they bought a $thousand of bitcoin a few years ago. Kind of like 1/3 of lottery winners going bankrupt, God knows what this crowd is going to do when they get bored.
In reply to So if you find yourself… by Government nee…
I wish I could still change my own oil. The fucking car manufacturers go out of their way to hide the oil filter and drain plug that requires special tools to get access.
In reply to Once again - if you want… by Killtruck
no, the smart bitcoin heads continue to say nearly all cryptos ARE traceable... with the exception basically of Monero and Zcash (zcash though requires you to believe the founders were honest and that their new unvetted cryptography is without flaw). this is why the real dark'web has LONG since abandoned bitcoin for monero. monero is imho the true btc successor.
In reply to And the crypto-heads… by wee-weed up
engage the cloak Mr Scott!
In reply to And the crypto-heads… by wee-weed up
noob, you have to use the right one...
In reply to And the crypto-heads… by wee-weed up
YES!!! Buy Bitcoin Cash! Murderers.
In reply to Well, at least she used real… by Coinista
Its all on the internet...what could go wrong?
In reply to YES!!! Buy Bitcoin Cash! … by Bitchface-KILLAH
Nothing could go wrong because the Internet is an pure metastable anarchy that self heals and never goes away (kind of like me).
In reply to Its all on the internet… by runswithscissors
"You can't arrest me...I work for Tina Jones...TINA JONES!!!"
In reply to Well, at least she used real… by Coinista
What a way to fuck up your life. First, you're out $10,000 for a murder that you bought but didn't get delivered. Then you're in jail until you become a fat, old, hag for a murder that you paid for but didn't get delivered.
In reply to Well, at least she used real… by Coinista
Cuck you mothercucker she's hot!
In reply to What a way to fuck up your… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Not after 20 years in jail she won't be...
In reply to Cuck you mothercucker she's… by Bitchface-KILLAH
fonestar would still do her because he has low standards and no self esteem.
In reply to Not after 20 years in jail... by ThinkerNotEmoter
Well, she could always use the gym daily while in the clink. More likely she'll just become another lesbian.
In reply to Not after 20 years in jail... by ThinkerNotEmoter
Ponzi's may look rational on the way up.
In reply to Well, at least she used real… by Coinista
She used the most easily traced currency in the history of the universe to buy a hit man via a “dark web” system created by the government.
Shes a fool.
There is a reason they haven’t banned shitcon yet and seizing all your assets for not paying taxes or just using civil asset forfeiture to take them for engaging in “””criminal activity””” is secondary.
In reply to Well, at least she used real… by Coinista
Sometimes, Love is a many splintered thing!
Did she get her Bitcoin back?
In reply to Love is a many splendid… by Cognitive Dissonance
Prices for hits in Chicago have apparently risen. Inflation, no doubt.
Probably realized that her pension money was in jeopardy and scrambled a plan together in haste.
The point of this story is someone tried paying for a hit with real money and it didn't work out.
What an idiot. You'd think everyone knows 99% of the people selling anything on the dark web are Feds.
How dumb can people be to think that only they can go to the dark web and not surveillance agencies?
Lesson - Don't have an affair with a plain looking Pakistani woman with a last name like "Jones"
'Police received a tip'
'Jones turned herself in after a warrant was issued. '
But how did they know it was her to issue a warrant to if she was using The Bitcoin and The Dark Web.
What am I missing.......?
Anonymity is a process and a choice, not a technical feature.
In reply to 'Police received a tip' … by ali-ali-al-qomfri
Pretty good way to get your wife arrested.
Not so dark or anonymous. Heh. Blockchain technology is the bomb brah!
I've been telling people for years ABOUT Mrs Jones, IT'S THOSE BLOODY Welsh WOMEN THAT YOU HAVE TO WATCH OUT FOR , BOYO. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWOTdt9Bovk
Duh bitcoin bad ... used by bad people ... must outlaw ...
Dollar good ...
Government good ...
Big Brother good.
The look of utter stupidity
I am guessing the "dark web" isn't that dark. It sounds like the perfect honeypot.
hell, I am just impressed a woman decided she had to pay for anything...