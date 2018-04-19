Police Foil Murder-For-Hire Plot After Woman Paid $10K In Bitcoin Over The Dark Web

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/19/2018 - 22:35

And just like that, yet another murder-for-hire plot involving bitcoin has been foiled.

A Chicago TV  station is reporting that a nurse from the city's northwest suburbs named Tina Jones has been charged with solicitation of murder-for-hire after trying to use the dark web to hire a company to murder the wife of a man she had an affair with.

Jones appeared in bond court Wednesday morning where a judge set her bond at $250,000. On April 12, Woodridge, Ill. police received a tip that a woman was the subject of a murder-for-hire plot. Police said that in January 2018, Jones paid the dark web company $10,000 via bitcoin to have a woman murdered.

Jones

Jones turned herself in after a warrant was issued.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court on May 15. If convicted, she faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Jones gave very specific orders.

"This woman not only paid over $10,000, but she left specific instructions on the website as to when the woman's husband would be at work, so they would know when this woman would be alone," Berlin said. "She left instructions not to hurt the husband and also to make it look like it was an accident."

Of course, longtime followers of the pioneering cryptocurrency will remember that the founder of the Silk Road, Ross Ulbricht received his life without parole sentence largely because he "hired" what turned out to be an undercover federal agent to carry out a hit on an associate Ulbricht had suspected of turning on him.

Law Crime
Cognitive Dissonance Thu, 04/19/2018 - 22:36

....to use the dark web to hire a company to murder the wife of a man she had an affair with.

Love is a many splendid thing. It is also the very definition of insanity...some more than others.

RAT005 Government nee… Thu, 04/19/2018 - 23:04

For what it's worth, Woodridge is a kind of tired unimpressive suburb built in the mid to late 60s.  An adequate place in its day but now not too inviting due to old 2x4 construction and hundreds of 1/4 acre lots with a couple of gas stations and strip mall on the edge.

Does bring up the interesting idea that there are thousands of people out there that are quite rich with otherwise not much skill set simply because they bought a $thousand of bitcoin a few years ago.  Kind of like 1/3 of lottery winners going bankrupt, God knows what this crowd is going to do when they get bored.

UncleChopChop wee-weed up Thu, 04/19/2018 - 22:50

no, the smart bitcoin heads continue to say nearly all cryptos ARE traceable... with the exception basically of Monero and Zcash (zcash though requires you to believe the founders were honest and that their new unvetted cryptography is without flaw). this is why the real dark'web has LONG since abandoned bitcoin for monero. monero is imho the true btc successor.

TheRideNeverEnds Coinista Thu, 04/19/2018 - 22:52

She used the most easily traced currency in the history of the universe to buy a hit man via a “dark web” system created by the government. 

 

Shes a fool.  

 

There is a reason they haven’t banned shitcon yet and seizing all your assets for not paying taxes or just using civil asset forfeiture to take them for engaging in “””criminal activity””” is secondary.  

ali-ali-al-qomfri Thu, 04/19/2018 - 22:51

'Police received a tip'

'Jones turned herself in after a warrant was issued. '

But how did they know it was her to issue a warrant to if she was using The Bitcoin and The Dark Web.

What am I missing.......?