Police Foil Murder-For-Hire Plot After Woman Paid $10K In Bitcoin Over The Dark Web

And just like that, yet another murder-for-hire plot involving bitcoin has been foiled.

A Chicago TV station is reporting that a nurse from the city's northwest suburbs named Tina Jones has been charged with solicitation of murder-for-hire after trying to use the dark web to hire a company to murder the wife of a man she had an affair with.

Jones appeared in bond court Wednesday morning where a judge set her bond at $250,000. On April 12, Woodridge, Ill. police received a tip that a woman was the subject of a murder-for-hire plot. Police said that in January 2018, Jones paid the dark web company $10,000 via bitcoin to have a woman murdered.

Jones turned herself in after a warrant was issued.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court on May 15. If convicted, she faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Jones gave very specific orders.

"This woman not only paid over $10,000, but she left specific instructions on the website as to when the woman's husband would be at work, so they would know when this woman would be alone," Berlin said. "She left instructions not to hurt the husband and also to make it look like it was an accident."

Of course, longtime followers of the pioneering cryptocurrency will remember that the founder of the Silk Road, Ross Ulbricht received his life without parole sentence largely because he "hired" what turned out to be an undercover federal agent to carry out a hit on an associate Ulbricht had suspected of turning on him.