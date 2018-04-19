Real... Or Not Real?

In today's world of virtue-signaling, snowflake-cradling, politically-correct social justice warriors (from Berkeley to the Boardroom) with all their hashtags, boycotts, trolls, and bots; one wonders... could this be real?

h/t @phl43

“We here at Starbucks are very sorry to hear about people being tricked into believing a hoax perpetuated by Russian internet trolls that offered coupons entitling people of color to free coffee.

Starbucks is a company that employs and serves people from all backgrounds and we feel that the best way to bridge a gap is to start a dialog. The best way to start a dialog is with a cup of coffee.

Although this started as a hoax, after mountains of positive feedback on social media, we’ve decided to make it a reality.

Starting tomorrow, April 19th 2018 and continuing through April 26th 2018, we will be providing ALL of our customers (1) free beverage of their choice in addition to 50% off all food items.

We cannot let the racial division stoked by Russian internet trolls divide our country any longer.”