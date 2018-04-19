Real... Or Not Real?

In today's world of virtue-signaling, snowflake-cradling, politically-correct social justice warriors (from Berkeley to the Boardroom) with all their hashtags, boycotts, trolls, and bots; one wonders... could this be real?

 

“We here at Starbucks are very sorry to hear about people being tricked into believing a hoax perpetuated by Russian internet trolls that offered coupons entitling people of color to free coffee.

Starbucks is a company that employs and serves people from all backgrounds and we feel that the best way to bridge a gap is to start a dialog. The best way to start a dialog is with a cup of coffee.

Although this started as a hoax, after mountains of positive feedback on social media, we’ve decided to make it a reality.

Starting tomorrow, April 19th 2018 and continuing through April 26th 2018, we will be providing ALL of our customers (1) free beverage of their choice in addition to 50% off all food items.

We cannot let the racial division stoked by Russian internet trolls divide our country any longer.”

In case you really care whether it's real or not... it's not.

As Heavy.com reports,this is the latest in a string of fake Starbucks coupons that were created after two black men were arrested in a Starbucks in Philadelphia when they tried to use the restroom. Starbucks has officially apologized and is going to shut down all its corporate stores on May 29 for special training related to the incident.

FireBrander Deathrips Thu, 04/19/2018 - 20:37 Permalink

Just printed three copies of the offer. I'm going in there tomorrow with two black friends; insurance in case they decide to try and deny me my freebie.

 

Edit:

OMG! Just realized how funny would it have been if they would have made the free stuff coupon good only on May 29th; the Day starbucks is closed for sensitivity "training".

J S Bach hector zeroni Thu, 04/19/2018 - 21:22 Permalink

Gentlemen & ladies of ZH...

We must respond to all of the insanity which swirls around us by simply refusing to participate in it.  Boycott Starbucks... boycott Hollywood... boycott talmudvision... boycott GMO foods... boycott EVERYTHING that you KNOW is owned and driven by your eternal adversaries.  Let your conscience speak for you... for it is the voice of the Creator.  Do not willingly support ANYTHING that you instinctively know to be wrong.  Obey that inner voice... for that is what the demons ruling over us fear the most.

FireBrander FireBrander Thu, 04/19/2018 - 20:44 Permalink

Special training regarding the incident.

Man I hope we get a transcript/video of that "training".

Yo man black people, if thays be come walking in all dreadlocks, cornrows and shit, want to be blowen are shitters n'that, yous let them and don't narc, nose poleece even if thays don't buys nuffin.

Laowei Gweilo Deathrips Thu, 04/19/2018 - 20:38 Permalink

 

shit like this is good i guess...

average retards are never going to start resisting fake news unless we hit some sort of peak fake news 

ideally, eventually there will be so much fake news and trolling that even retards will begin to care and force change in general how we consume news, social media, etc. well.... _IF_ we ever hit a supposed peak fake news at least. maybe we'll just hover below it forever o.0

fishpoem Deathrips Thu, 04/19/2018 - 21:59 Permalink

Very interesting read. Funny that today the Democrats pose as the champions for the blacks when only yesterday they were the party of Jim Crow and before that the party of slavery. Fact is, the Democrats still keep blacks in servitude. By constantly feeding the victim mindset, Democrats ensure that blacks remain powerless to control their own lives, mesmerized by the delusion that Big Government will guide them to the Promised Land.

chubbar RumpleShitzkin Thu, 04/19/2018 - 20:44 Permalink

The CEO and the rest of the snowflakes that run this company are virtue-signaling themselves right into BK and out of a job. A couple of people decide that they are going to use a Starbucks facility for their own personal meeting room without purchasing the product of the company paying for those facilities, against stated company policy. They are asked to leave and refuse. Police are called and ask them to leave and they refuse.

Now, do these guys have some sort of right I'm unaware of to stay in a space they don't own and where representatives of said company are asking them to leave? This is fucking ridiculous and has nothing to do with the color of their skin. Just a bunch of entitled idiots thinking that playing the race card excuses their actions. I can't believe people in responsible positions are cowtowing to this bullshit. If the cheap fuckers had just bought a coffee, this would all have been avoided. In addition, most people going to a business meeting don't do it wearing sweat pants, idiot.