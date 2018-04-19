Rosenstein Told Trump He Is Not The Target Of Mueller's Probe

According to a Bloomberg headline which instantly sent the Dow Jones 100 points higher from intraday lows, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told President Donald Trump last week that he isn’t the target of any part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
- ROSENSTEIN SAID TO TELL TRUMP HE'S NOT TARGET OF MUELLER PROBE
As Bloomberg adds, Rosenstein, who brought up the Mueller probe himself, "offered the assurance during a meeting with Trump at the White House last Thursday," a development that helped tamp down the president’s president’s desire to remove Rosenstein or Mueller, and probably explains why Trump hasn't gone postal yet following the raid last week of his personal attorney Michael Cohen.
After the Rosenstein meeting, Trump told some of his closest advisers that it’s not the right time to remove either man since he’s not a target of the probe. One person said Trump doesn’t want to take any action that would drag out the investigation.
The news also helped send risk assets sharply higher as it would suggest the risk of impeachment - if the Bloomberg report is accurate - is far lower.
The report confirms what Comey told Trump all along: recall that back in March 2017, former FBI director Comey told Trump in private he wasn’t a target in the FBI’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Comey wrote in his new book, “A Higher Loyalty,” that Trump repeatedly asked him to help lift “the cloud” hanging over him by publicly announcing he wasn’t under investigation.
As is well-known by now, Comey also refused to make a public announcement, writing that “the FBI and Department of Justice had been reluctant to make public statements that we did not have an open case on President Trump for a number of reasons, most important that it would create a duty to correct that statement should that status change.”
* * *
If the Bloomberg report is true, it begs the question: so who is the target of Mueller's probe?
And, parallel to that, many have also asked just what is the point of Mueller's ongoing probe, which continues to cost taxpayers millions of dollars, a year and a half after Hillary Clinton's humiliating loss in the presidential election.
To be sure, there is the distinct possibility that either Trump misunderstood what Rosenstein told him, or the Deputy AG simply lied. To be sure, far more bizarre events have taken place in the US in the past 18 months.
Truthful or not, however, the alleged shift gives breathing room for Mueller, as well as Rosenstein, who has been criticized strongly by House Republicans for being slow to comply with requests for classified documents. Last week’s meeting was set up in part to allow Rosenstein to assuage Trump’s frustration with his decisions.
Of course, there is the loophole that, as Bloomberg points out, Rosenstein’s message may have been based on a technicality, and while Trump may not officially be a target now, Mueller hasn’t ruled out making him one at some point in the future, according to a U.S. official with knowledge of the unfolding investigation.
During a Wedensday press conference, Trump - who still hasn’t ruled out removing Rosenstein and Mueller at some point - signaled his shift in approach responding to a reporter’s question about their fate by saying they are “still here.”
“They’ve been saying I’m going to get rid of them for the last three months, four months, five months,” Trump said at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. “And they’re still here. We want to get the investigation over with, done with, put it behind us. And we have to get back to business.”
Pres. Trump on firing Robert Mueller or Rod Rosenstein: "They've been saying I'm going to get rid of them for the last three months, four months, five months—and they're still here." https://t.co/ie43Kyej6y pic.twitter.com/fhQUleC9Xj— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 19, 2018
In some ways this news, if true, would be anticlimatic and somewhat disappointing for a daily narrative that has led to so much outrage on both sides of the political aisle since the fall of 2016. Which is why we are confident that this is hardly the full story, and "something" will emerge in the coming weeks or days that - surprise - makes Trump the target of the probe.
And judging by the stock market's lack of enthusiasm to rise more on the news - the S&P is already fading much of the move - we are not the only ones who think so.
Comments
Despite raiding Trump's personal attorney's office and home? Oh, never mind. I forgot about Cohen's taxi medallions.
Short CNN ....
In reply to Despite raiding his personal… by SloMoe
DO NOT believe it, Trump!
In reply to Short CNN .... by algol_dog
Famous last words....Trust me
Rosenstein: No no, I didn't say isn't I said wasn't.
In reply to DO NOT believe it, Trump! by wee-weed up
This is what Trump & Mueller SHOULD be focused on remedying:
"Jews Commit White Genocide as a Hiding Mechanism"
https://nationalvanguard.org/2018/04/jews-commit-white-genocide-as-a-hi…
In reply to Famous last words....Trust me by overbet
Hey look. A one week jew hating troll. Now kindly go and perform a sex act with yourself.
In reply to This is what Trump & Mueller… by MoreSun
Well, gosh. If he says so, I guess we should trust him.
In reply to Hey look. A one week jew… by Charles Offdensen
I’d totally take Rosenstein at face value!
umm no
In reply to Well, gosh. If he says so,… by The_Juggernaut
They were all set to end the investigation of Trump. But at the last minute, just as they were typing up the final investigation report, the white helmets said they saw Trump use chemical weapons in Syria, so now the investigation is back on.
In reply to I’d totally take Rosensten… by IridiumRebel
The target here is Russia. What was primary rigging and election fraud cover up, has turned into another WMD.
Russiagate is about the geopilitical goals of the elite.
Must. Keep. Demonizing. Of. Russia. Going. ..
In reply to c by Kafir Goyim
Rosenstein is a sack of shit
https://shipabagofdicks.com
In reply to The target here is Russia… by CatInTheHat
It's all a SIDESHOW to keep the sheeple confused.
In reply to Rosenstein is a sack of shit… by SWRichmond
Then someone else is being investigated for "Russian collusion"? Who? Was not this investigation started to go after Trump for "Russian collusion" to help him win the election? FIRE HIS ASS NOW YOU FUCKING ASSHOLE!!!!
In reply to yep by beepbop
Must. Feed. MIC. Beast!
In reply to The target here is Russia… by CatInTheHat
"...they're still here"
In reply to Must. Feed. MIC. Beast! by Boris Alatovkrap
When there is no target in legal probe, EVERYONE is target of legal probe. Robert Muller is even make Andrei Vyshinsky blush with envy at prosecutorial power to make innocent appear as guilty!
In reply to c by Kafir Goyim
When Comey said the same, he was fired the next day. Why is Rosenstein still not fired?
In reply to c by Kafir Goyim
So the Special Counsel who was appointed to look into Trump obstruction/collusion.... is not looking at Trump?
So the Special Counsel is not really a special counsel under the statute, but instead has been turned into a sort of Grand Inquisitor type figure by Mr. Rosenswamp.
As I can find nothing in the Constitution or CFR regarding a Grand Inquisitor, I am inclined to believe that it is not, in fact, a lawful investigation, but the sort of Potemkin investigations that might precede a show trial.
Fire him, and let them riot. Let them riot for weeks.
It's time to get this party truly started, boys and girls.
In reply to Well, gosh. If he says so,… by The_Juggernaut
Trump is being played by Mueller and Rosenswamp. Sad.
In reply to So the Special Counsel who… by I Am Jack's Ma…
he's not a target at the moment he was told that
In reply to Well, gosh. If he says so,… by The_Juggernaut
This place crawls
In reply to Hey look. A one week jew… by Charles Offdensen
... and it makes it smell very bad.
In reply to This place crawls by IridiumRebel
Typical trolls...
British army creates team of Facebook warriors
https://amp.theguardian.com/uk-news/2015/jan/31/british-army-facebook-warriors-77th-brigade?__twitter_impression=true
...The Israel Defence Forces have pioneered state military engagement with social media, with dedicated teams operating since Operation Cast Lead, its war in Gaza in 2008-9. The IDF is active on 30 platforms – including Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram – in six languages. “It enables us to engage with an audience we otherwise wouldn’t reach,” said an Israeli army spokesman.
In reply to Hey look. A one week jew… by Charles Offdensen
Hey Charles you might not be so fast on the trigger (unless of course your of the guilty)-take a look
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jRhQekGyiRI
In reply to Hey look. A one week jew… by Charles Offdensen
We're just trying to get your lawyer, your children, your friends, your ex business relationship, and anybody else who has been involved with your life.
In reply to Famous last words....Trust me by overbet
So, this is about November, right?
Trump should say that, after over a year and a half, and endless leaks, and what looks like FISA abuse based on a fake dossier paid for by Clinton and used by FBI/DOJ never Trumpers - he has decided that the Special Counsel will have to wrap up his investigations in 90 days.
Thereafter, any legitimate criminal probe into anybody will be referred to the DOJ, which will get on it just as soon as they finish indicting Clinton, Comey, Lynch, Rice, Power, Obama, and Rosenstein.
Can I get an Amen, praise Jebus?
In reply to DO NOT believe it, Trump! by wee-weed up
get that guy Eric Holder too
In reply to So, this is about November,… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Valarie Jarrett
In reply to get that guy Eric Holder too by DingleBarryObummer
Amen! Stop ripping off the taxpayers with forever investigations at $500 an hour for Mueller’s legal lynching posse.
In reply to So, this is about November,… by I Am Jack's Ma…
As I recall it was the DA for the NY District that raided Cohen's office. Mueller certainly has the power to apply for search warrants and could have done it himself. So maybe the DoJ, Dept of Just Us, has transferred the hit job to the NY DA. The Cohen hit job was a blatant attack on the 5th Amendment.
In reply to DO NOT believe it, Trump! by wee-weed up
Cops lie , NEVER TALK TO THE POLICE... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-7o9xYp7eE
In reply to DO NOT believe it, Trump! by wee-weed up
Cops lie , NEVER TALK TO THE POLICE... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-7o9xYp7eE
In reply to DO NOT believe it, Trump! by wee-weed up
Fuck CNN !!
They are not real news and should be banned from the white house !!
In reply to Short CNN .... by algol_dog
No kidding Moe. Maybe something like hanging a bogus Russian link ( pure bullshit ) on someone below trump somehow validating Russia meddling perhaps?
BTW, Manafort worked with Podesta in Ukraine. Why have those assholes not been frog marched in front of the media, and served as fodder for "comedy" shows. Oh yeah, I forgot.
In reply to Despite raiding his personal… by SloMoe
Mueller and Rosenswamp like Podesta’s pedophile artwork?
In reply to No kidding Moe. Maybe… by Canadian Dirtlump
Rosenstein said.
That's like saying: Pinocchio said.
Rosenstein is a Criminal.
He was deeply involved in Uranium One (along with Mueller),
and he lied to a FISA judge in order to wired tap the Trump Campaign
(aka WaterGate II - Except Much, Much Worse because the FBI/DOJ were ACTUALLY IN ON IT).
In reply to Despite raiding his personal… by SloMoe
This entire bogus Investigation is nothing more than a smoke screen being used to shield the obvious Treason & Sedition engaged in by Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths Hillary Clinton, John Breanan, James Clapper, Lynch, Rice & Obama.
The entire Surveillance Infrastructure Is & was being used for one thing. .. To build blackmail 'Control Files' on thousands if not millions of Americans. ... An Extortion Tool. .. NOTHING legal about it.
This is the biggest Criminal, Treasonous, Seditious Intelligence Political Espionage Operation of our lifetime. Same spying tactics used decades by MI6 / British Intelligence. Only difference being, it’s the first of its kind “Information Highway” Spy Ring utilizing an expanded Surveillance Infrastructure. The Constitutional ramifications of this are gargantuan.
This entire Criminal Deep State Intelligence Operation was data mining formuling the first of its kind Parallel Construction Case consisting of a Criminal Deep State CIA, FBI, DOJ Scripted False Narrative / PsyOp With the objective ousting a sitting President via a soft coup.
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Psychopath at Large George Bush Jr. instituted the Criminal Surveillance infrastructure.
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath at Large Barack Obama expanded it exponentially.
However, Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths Obama, Clinton, their minions Brennan & Clapper along with GCHQ used the intelligence apparatus to go after their political enemies. Morphing the Criminal Intelligence Agencies into a Tyrannical Lawless Political Police Surveillance State.
In reply to Rosenstein said. That's like… by The First Rule
Mueller he's been using the stature of his office to dig up any and all remaining uncovered evidence of the whole lot of Clinton-related crimes (everything from Uranium 1 and Bengazi to server wiping, related perjury) and destroy every last trace of it.
In reply to Despite raiding his personal… by SloMoe
"Mueller he's been using the stature of his office to dig up any and all remaining uncovered evidence of the whole lot of Clinton-related crimes (everything from Uranium 1 and Bengazi to server wiping, related perjury) and destroy every last trace of it."
That's what I fear as well. The Democrats have committed countless Felonies, and I'm guessing Crooked Cop Mueller and his Killary Team are using all of their resources to destroy evidence and cover up as many of the Crimes as possible.
Russia isn't our Enemy, the Deep State is.
In reply to Mueller he's been using the… by novoveritas
" since the fall of 2016. "
When Killery had to be shoved in the van and her leg appliance pooped out of her pant leg?
In reply to "Mueller he's been using the… by The First Rule
Don't fall for it trump ! It's the old double cross the swamp creatures are world famous for!
In reply to Despite raiding his personal… by SloMoe
Uh huh. And I promise I will pull out. And the check is in the mail. Etc.
In reply to Despite raiding his personal… by SloMoe
and...I won't cum in your mouth...
In reply to Uh huh. And I promise I will… by j0nx
MAGA = My Attorney Got Arrested.
In reply to Despite raiding his personal… by SloMoe
So it stands to reason they will raid the Trump Organization offices tomorrow.
In reply to Despite raiding his personal… by SloMoe
If Trump isn't the target of the special counsel anymore....WTF is he doing still probing and spending my tax dollars? Mueller is like a bad case of crotch rot that just won't go away.
In reply to Despite raiding his personal… by SloMoe
Who is stupid to trust anything that a DoJ (US Department of Corruption, Injustice & Persecution) or a Weasel says? The Supreme perverts in black robes ruled that they can lie their asses off with absolute impunity.
In reply to Despite raiding his personal… by SloMoe
<--- Betrayal Loading - Please Wait ....... 99% Complete....
<--- I totally believe they won't go after Trump.
More stocks!
Don't trust the JOO. Remember he is the one telling Trump to fire Comey then appointed Muller to investigate him. Never trust a JOO.