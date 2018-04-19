Rudy Giuliani Said To Be In Talks To Join Trump Legal Team

Just minutes before the closing bell, the Daily Beast reported that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been in talks to join President Trump's legal team, adding further speculation about a major shake up in Trump's legal team which has been in limbo ever since the DOJ's raid of Michael Cohen.
Trump's legal team has also been suffering from a shortage of manpower since the resignation of lead attorney John Dowd. Trump had hoped to hire Joe diGenova and his wife, Victoria Toensing, but the two were forced to bow out because of a conflict. Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, is of course embroiled in a legal fiasco of his own.
Giuliani joining Trump's team would go a long way toward alleviating a staffing shortage, as well as providing Trump with a person he trusts. The former mayor has been involved in several high-profile cases since the end of his political career, including representing Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab. However, the former NYC mayor was reportedly disappointed that he was passed over for Secretary of State.
There were also rumors that Giuliani would be tapped to replace James Comey after the former FBI director was fired by Trump.
Giuliani has been a staunch ally of Trump's since almost the beginning of Trump's campaign. Back in November, 2016, he appeared on Fox News to harshly criticize Comey's handling of the Clinton probe. He also gave a widely lauded speech at the Republican Convention before Trump accepted the nomination.
Meanwhile, facing a legal crackdown (or perhaps not), the Daily Beast adds that Trump has been too distracted with pressing foreign policy concerns from North Korea to Syria to focus on repopulating his legal team.
The "Beast" report followed another breaking news report from Bloomberg according to which Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein told the president that he isn't currently a target of the Mueller probe - a report that briefly sent the Dow 100 points higher.
Comments
How deep is the swamp ?
If Tump is only waste deep, it's because he's standing on the likes of Giuliani's shoulders
Deeper than Rudy's cleavage?
Trump Motorboats Rudy Giuliani in Drag - YouTube
Legal team? He's a lawyer now?
He plays one on TV
Plus he's a NEOCON.
Any Zionist/Neocon, especially one who facilitated 9/11 for Israhell, is OKAY in Trump's book.
Rudy? Is he the little guy who played football at Notre Dame?
The Ghoul- Makes perfect sense for the Swamp Crypt.
His "Command" HQ was in WTC-7 R.I.P Danny J
Danny Jowenko on WTC 7 controlled demolition - YouTube
When Trump hires OJ Simpson for his legal team, then you know he's really getting desperate. Probably another couple of months at least.
trump is worse than the deep state. imagine that!
Your comment makes no sense.
Giuliani is what made RICO law what it is today. He is a sick, demented pig. You can see the abyss of evil in his eyes.
In other news, Trump is incorporate cross dressing into legal strategy.
Boris is not entertained?
Meh, Boris is bigger thing to worry about, like extraction of fat nephew from couch… he think he is sofa king funny.
Almost time to pull it?
All these power guys have tons of babes hanging in the closet. What are they drinking that I ain't?
They got a secret stash of the big soda bottles.
Smart move. He’s going to need this type of inside firepower with the SDNY going after him. Rudy is respected within the corrupt world of New York City schlonging...
Butthurt mafioso?
Jewliani looks like he enjoys that flag tickling his ear.
I think you everyone at Zero Hedge needs to see this.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MBKu9OJ8Ltk
make him AG
trump is worse than the deep state. imagine that!
The obama dik sukers meeting has been canceled for today
Considering how often you talk about men sucking dick, you must be super upset.
A 9/11 criminal back in the swamp.
Could Trump's campaign be any more of a joke at this point?
It's Trump's administration, the campaign ended in 2016.
Yes, I know. The point was that his campaign of "drain the swamp!" has been proven a joke.
Not for the morons at ZH who still lose their minds if you criticize him. See posts above praising Giuliani. Yet these idiots seem to think they have a clue about fixing the US while ignoring the architects of today's police state.
Donald Trump vows to reopen 9/11 terror attack investigation | Daily Star
Rudy is way past his prime mentally.
Rudy is 9/11 complicit
Donald Trump vows to reopen 9/11 terror attack investigation | Daily Star
Rudy dumps his wife, jumps on the Trump bunny team.
Swamp factor 9.
I got to say is LOL...
Why not just bring back G Dubya and Cheney and forget the whitewash job?
We shall see. We know Rudy can break kneecaps as a prosecutor.
Rudy stares into Bob Mueller's eyes. Bob decides that, at his age, he wants to spend more time with his family. Dirty Weissman is elevated to lead the investigation. With his background, he's a juicier political target to hound. Bringing in a fresh guy could be resisted because of the delay to an investigation that has already dragged on too long.
Damn, bringing in all the vampires. Giuliani is Nosferatu himself. MAGA!