Stockman On The Delusions Of MAGA

Authored by David Stockman via Contra Corner blog,
The Donald took to some bragging during yesterday's annual tax filing moment - assuring America's oppressed taxpayers that happier times beckon. In fact, he insinuated that MAGA is not just a slogan. By his lights, apparently, we are already living the dream. To wit:
On this Tax Day, America is strong and roaring back. Paychecks are climbing. Tax rates are going down. Businesses are investing in our great country. And most important, the American people are winning.
So our purpose in this multi-part series is to beg to differ. Profoundly.
The Donald is not leading America to the promised land.
Instead, he's leading it to war abroad, fiscal and economic calamity at home and a crisis of governance that pales Watergate into insignificance.
To be sure, these baleful outcomes were baked into the cake when Trump took the oath 15 months ago, and there was never any rational reason to think he could reverse the tide.
As we have said from the beginning, the Donald's historic role is to function as the Great Disrupter---tying the system in knots and causing the malefic Washington/Wall Street consensus to become irreparably fractured and thoroughly discredited.
But he can not possibly fix anything because he has no agenda, no mandate and no capacity whatsoever to lead.
His domestic program boils down to crude protectionism, nasty xenophobia and epic fiscal profligacy; his foreign policy is a function of who he talks to last among his worsening team of failed generals and bloody-minded neocons; and his notion of White House leadership consists, self-evidently, of early morning tweet-storms from the East Wing Residence.
The single thing that the mainstream media acknowledges as a "success" is the Christmas Eve tax cut, but that will soon prove to be the most counterproductive and irresponsible fiscal policy action in modern history--or even ever.
After all, the Donald inherited a real bad boy---a $700 billion deficit for the upcoming fiscal year (FY 2019). But the King of Debt was nonplussed, electing to pile on $300 billion of tax cuts ($285 billion revenue loss plus interest) for next year alone.
Shortly thereafter, of course, he kept the government lights on by signing the Horribus appropriations bill. So doing, he traded $63 billion of higher domestic spending and more than $100 billion of unfinanced disaster relief for $80 billion of added defense money.
In all, the Trumpite/GOP has pushed the coming year's borrowing requirement toward $1.2 trillion.This means, in turn, that the bond pits will be flooded with $1.8 trillion of "homeless" treasury paper after accounting for $600 billion of the Fed's QT bond-dumping program.
Here's the thing. No one has ever tried---or even contemplated---financing $1.8 trillion or 8.8% of GDP at the tippy-top of a business cycle that will enter record territory (124 months) before FY 2019 is over.
Indeed, the very idea of it is pure madness and it will shatter the entire Bubble Finance order before it is done.
By way of historical comparison, the Federal deficit was $160 billion or 1.1% of GDP at the top of the last cycle (FY 2007) and the Fed was still buying the public debt, not dumping it.
In fact, it bought $15 billion of Treasury paper that year, meaning the net burden in the bond pits was $145 billion or 1.o% of GDP.
So what looms just ahead is a flood of government paper into the bond pits which will be 9X bigger(relative to GDP) than was the case at the last cycle peak on the eve of the financial crisis.
Besides, the Chinese were still buying Treasury paper hand-over-fist back then. By contrast, among the many wars the Donald has on his mind is the trade war with the Red Ponzi that has now gone into full tit-for-tat. This week has already generated a 179% Chinese levy on US sorghum and a pending US levy on steel automotive wheels, and apparently they are just getting warmed up.
On that score, we have no way of knowing whether the Donald's dictator friend, Xi Jinping, will deliberately dump any of his $1.5 trillion hoard of US treasuries (when you count what is in nominee accounts in the Cayman Island, Belgium etc) as the next step of the trade war.
But it actually doesn't matter what the motivation or trade war strategy is in Beijing: The overwhelming odds are that it will need to sell, not buy or hold, US treasuries in the years ahead in order to counteract capital flight.
Indeed, as Mr. Xi wrestles with his $40 trillion debt bomb and the towers of speculation that have built up inside the Red Ponzi, he may well move to aggressively plug the foreign exchange loopholes and fill the jails with "enemies of the people".
But that will only further motivate the flight of capital to places where the Red Emperor cannot seize it.
The same is true of the eurozone. The ECB will be out of the QE business by the end of this year, and into a German-led sound money pivot to QT by the end of 2019. Since the global sovereign bond markets are fungible and arbitraged, that shift too will reduce the central bank uptake of government bonds.
Indeed, the contrast between the ECB's balance sheet at the least peak in 2007 and the present is startling. Back then it was $1.5 trillion and had ample headroom above; today it has ballooned to $5.5 trillion and has nowhere to go except smaller.
In other words, the $1.8 trillion of homeless US treasury paper in the bond pits of Wall Street is not an aberration and it's not isolated. After the worldwide central bank money printing binge of the last decade, which t0ok combined balance sheets from $5 trillion to $22 trillion, it's a universal condition.
And that get's us to the heart of the MAGA delusion. The Donald has been sold a bill of goods about the efficacy of tax cuts---and that's the only real basis for his mistaken assumption that the US economy is fixing to boom---by a motley combination of supply-side ideologues, GOP politicians pandering to their donor base and the K-street business lobbies.
But tax cuts are not efficacious if they are deficit-financed late in the cycle and thereby cause an off-setting spike in bond yields. And they are also not efficacious if they fund corporate financial engineering rather than investment in productive assets, or if on the individual side they are temporary and are delivered primarily through credits rather than marginal rate cuts.
Needless to say, all of the above negatives apply to the GOP's Christmas Eve tax cut bill in spades. And foremost among these is the "yield shock" that lies dead ahead.
As we see it, if the U.S. economy doesn't buckle first (i.e. tumble into recession and then all bets are off anyway), the 10-year UST yield will break through 4.0% before the end of FY 2019. Indeed, it is hard to see any other outcome when the household savings rate in the US is still in the sub-basement of history.
Moreover, the distinguishing characteristic this time, as opposed to the plunge in 2005-2007 shown in the chart below, is that there is a 8.8% of GDP net treasury funding requirement today compared to just 1.0% back then.
Accordingly, even in the case of today's flat yield curve, the incremental debt service cost to US borrowers (households, business, government and financial institutions which collectively owe $68 trillion) will total $900 billion at an annual rate or roughly 3X the impact of the tax cut.
Yes, interest payments are circular: Someone gets interest payments from those who owe.
But that accounting identify will be of no consolation to the bottom 80% of US households, which are already leveraged to the gills; or to most US business, which are already lugging $14.3 trillion of debt compared to just $6.2 trillion at the turn of the century;
And, most especially, it will mean a nasty surprise for Uncle Sam. Owing to the Fed's financial repression and its phony $85 billion per year "profit remittance", the US treasury only paid $300 billion of interest this year.
But as yields move sharply higher and the Fed is forced to book massive mark-to-market losses on its hoard of Treasury and GSE paper, the carry cost on the public debt will skyrocket and the Fed's profit remittance to the Treasury will disappear. Accordingly, Uncle Sam will be facing a $1 trillion annual interest burden far sooner than even the CBO now projects.
In fact, the coming yield shock will generate a fiscal bloodbath that would make mincemeat of MAGA----even if the Donald were still around to witness it.
But as we will show in Part 2, we think a different scenario is now brewing. Namely, a route in the bond pits which will bring the stock averages crashing down, and the Congressional GOP in hot pursuit of a scapegoat wearing a red MAGA cap.
Comments
True. My first indication that Donald was a fraud was in the weeks right after taking office.
He started surrounding himself with non-MAGA people,
he did not deploy thousands of troops to the border before the wall would be built,
he did not order FBI to go after voter fraud and purge the election voter rolls.
Then he bombed Syria, etc. etc.
Still not as bad as Hillary, but not so sure his base will turnout again for him.
I don't buy Bill Mitchell's multi-D chess theory.
sooner or later these guys like Stockman that write so many articles and blogs jump the shark just like the term jump the shark did awhile back itself.
In reply to True by Belrev
>But he can not possibly fix anything because he has no agenda, no mandate and no capacity whatsoever to lead.
David joins the clown brigade.
In reply to sooner or later these guys… by bigdumbnugly
A President of the USA is not a dictator; their will is not law.
Yes, plenty of complaints to be made about Trumps performance, but don't forget to tally the good stuff:
1. Hillary isn't President.
2. Hillary isn't President; yes, that deserves the top two spots.
3. Ruth Buzzy Ginsburg is being forced to stay on the Supreme Court, may die there, to stop Trump from appointing a Judge of his liking.
4. Trump will not nominate a Ginsburg Clone.
5. The "attack on Syria" was a joke; Hillary would have killed em'all and proudly stated it was "worth it".
6. Ryan is gone; "containing/controlling" Trump was just too much for him.
7. The Border situation is better; not great, but shifting in the right direction.
8. California, and all the sanctuary cities, are being flooded with illegals; turning them into bigger shit-holes by the hour...bringing the issue to the "Public eye" and winning Trump support on the issue.
9. No real "gun control" legislation will come from Congress and land on Trumps desk.
10. We are FINALLY fighting back in a 30 year trade war in which we've lost so many battles that have ROYALLY screwed American workers.
11. ICE is on a rampage deporting persons ILLEGALLY in the USA.
12. My local WalMart no longer looks like it's located in Tijuana.
13. Comey is self destructing and taking down those around him.
14. Democrats are making even bigger fools of themselves trying to "Never Trump".
15. Democrats are trying to put the Clintons behind them while Hillary spends everyday blaming everyone else for her loss; her rejection is so bad in the USA, that she's resorted to bitching about the loss in foreign nations.
I voted for Trump to block Hillary; Mission Accomplished...any good that comes of that is just gravy on the mashed potatoes...any bad that comes is just as bad, most likely better, than if Hillary was at the helm.
In reply to >But he can not possibly fix… by tmosley
Subterranean Homesick Trumpistan
Hotels, motels, Stormy tells alarm bells
Robotic sex doll brothels
Sickniks, Beatniks, Acid-Heads and Hippie-Chicks
Mind like a red brick, un-useful idiot
a tongue-strumming nitwit
Golf clubs, Nork subs, Twitter-flubs
the lights don't work cuz the vandals
took the candles
In reply to . by FireBrander
MAGMA!™
In reply to Trumpistan by Deep Snorkeler
ONLY the naive, the Zionist Neocons, and the racists line up behind Trump.
In reply to MAGMA! by Déjà view
Such bullshit from you. Where do you get it all from?
MOST of the Independents who supported and still support Trump are NONE of those things.
And we are about the only peaceful force left keeping you from dying in a mudhole.
Pal.
In reply to ONLY the naive and the… by beepbop
MRGA!
In reply to MAGMA! by Déjà view
Karl Marx NEOCON LIBTARD has spoken...
In reply to . by FireBrander
Stockman's never contributed a single useful idea, or one iota of evidence, into any national debate....and I have a very long memory. Other than bitching about the debt, which isn't exactly new news, and none of it constructive bitching either.
In reply to Karl Marx NEOCON LIBTARD has… by CashMcCall
VIVA LA TRUMP!!!!!!
In reply to . by FireBrander
David joined the clowns long ago. And he still has to write two freakin articles to show how little he knows about one subject.
In reply to >But he can not possibly fix… by tmosley
Writers don’t get it. It was not that we did not have reservations about Trump. It is that we knew what Hillary would do. We would now be in a civil war as Hillary tried to take away our second amendment. Next Hillary would have boots on the ground in Syria pressing for WWW III. Donald was a stop gap measure while we accumulated the last of our physical treasure for the coming reset. We have no illusions about the Donald or the police state. At least we have the illusion of some one fighting the police state...
In reply to True by Belrev
..... #MAGA ... Make Ashkenazis Go Away ...
No MAGA until Khazars are FUBAR.
@ Free,
Remember Five points:
1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.
2. The Zionist screams in Pain as he Stikes you.
3.The Yinon Plan.
4.Operation TALPIOT.
5. Qatari Pipeline Petro Dollar Vs. Russia / China Petro Yaun.
Not only is Obama & now Trump Scum Fuck Pure Evil War Criminal Psychopaths, they've now officially become, although they've always have been, accessories to War Crimes, Treason & Conspriacy to Murder American's.
It's safe to say now, any Criminal Fraud CEO "President" of the Criminal Fraud UNITED STATES, CORP. INC. from here on out would have to defacto continue the Crime, swear an Oath to Treason & continue the PsyOp / False Narrative Flag of 911 & the absolute, complete, open, in your Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness Political Police Surveillance State.
In reply to No MAGA until Khazars are… by FreeShitter
Trump was 'chosen' by the Likudniks/Chabad in order to destroy Iran, after Syria and Lebanon are destroyed, for the glory and living space and mineral/energy rights of Greater Israel.
That's it.
Everything else is commentary.
Everything else - Mosley - is theater.
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/04/the-happy-go-lucky-jewish-group-that-connects-trump-and-putin-215007
Ah, Clown Jesus is back. Clowning it up some more.
In reply to Trump was 'chosen' by the… by I Am Jack's Ma…
not an argument, numbnuts.
In reply to Ah, Clown Jesus is back… by tmosley
I'm winning arguments against TMosley without even typing anything. Fantastic.
TMosley: the only man in history to execute an overwhelmingly successful and complex psyop, on himself
In reply to Ah, Clown Jesus is back… by tmosley
Spot on. We need to face it. Look at this shocker, then realize - Syria today, Iran tomorrow, the U.S. next:
https://wearswar.wordpress.com/2018/04/18/wearswar-review-gaza-an-inque…
In reply to Trump was 'chosen' by the… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Yawn change the date and Trumps name to Obama. There no great insights here just Stockman pimping his blog
May be - but, there's a lesson there anyway. Obama basically did to the post-Bush Left what Trump did to the post-Obama Right.
Liberals saw Obama as a "progressive" reformer - so much so they genuinely didn't seem to notice or care when The One turned in fuckin' Shrubs 3rd and 4th term. Oh, there's some wedge issue shit for the hoi polloi, but as to the banks, globalism, open borders, slavish devotion to Israel and its ziolebensraum war agenda... all that shit was the same.
Where it matters to the true powers that be - Obama was the same as Bush.
And now, Trump, is continuing the neocon/neoliberal hyperinterventionist, not-even-auditing-the-fucking-Fed agenda. There will be no wall, but there will be deficit spending to fund endless wars, and they have 3 major reasons: the petrodollar system {which includes rolling back Russia and China}, Greater Israel, and functional control of the middle east and its energy and energy transit routes.
Personally, I think you need to consider that the only true hope there is for the Republic is military coup. One that decapitates Obama's crew first of all.
In reply to Yawn change the date and… by AngryNinja
What a negative Nellie.
F-you, Stockman.
Stockman is a downer and nobody likes a downer.
So, saying that we will have the same tariffs on a country as they have on us is "crude protectionism", and saying that we will enforce our existing immigration laws is "nasty xenophobia". Fuck off
He's no fraud. He told you what he was going to do. "...you can't always get what you want...,...you just might find, you get what you need."
Even if I need to get my prescription filled...?
In reply to He's no fraud. He told you… by PumpherDumper
Most prescriptions are unnecessary.
Anti-cholesterol medicines don't prevent heart disease and literally eat your brain. Just an example.
In reply to Even if I need to get my… by Consuelo
NWO Overlords dispatched this clown to pimp their narrative. Fugoff d-head
To Israel and their ilk, we bless thee:
For extorting from me and my fellow Americans $4,000,000,000.00 a year for the last 4 decades, we bless thee.
For taking our most sophisticated weapons technology and stealing it for yourself without paying the American patent holders, we bless thee.
For taking that high-tech military technology and selling it to our enemies, such as the Russians and Chinese, thus further endangering us, we bless thee.
For using that weaponry in a sustained attack against a United States ship, the USS Liberty, in an attempt to sink her, thus preventing US servicemen from revealing to the rest of the world information concerning the war crimes they witnessed you commit against Egyptian soldiers in the Sinai Desert during the Six Day War, as well as for the purposes of dragging the US into yet another one of your murderous adventures, we bless thee.
For killing 35 and wounding 170 American sailors aboard the USS Liberty, we bless thee.
For bribing the United States government into covering it up, preventing any justice from being done for the benefit of the families of the lost sailors – as well as the American People, we bless thee.
For sending your agents into Egypt and blowing up American buildings for the purpose of blaming the Arabs in an event known as the Lavon Affair, we bless thee.
For sending your agents into Libya during the Reagan administration, and broadcasting radio messages in Arabic that were designed to sound like “terrorist cell planning” so that the US would initiate military strikes against Khadafi in an event known as Operation Trojan Horse, we bless thee.
For withholding information from us concerning the planned attacks against the US Marine barracks in Lebanon, attacks you knew about through your moles in the Islamic world and about which you deliberately refused to warn us in order to further your interests against the Arabs, we bless thee.
For employing Jonathon Pollard, an American serviceman paid to spy for Israel in order to steal even more of our National Security secrets for your parasitic purposes, we bless thee.
For breaking every agreement you have made with your Arab neighbors, stealing their land, displacing, murdering, and treating them like the animals you see them as, we bless thee.
For using your agents within the first Bush administration to involve us in the first Gulf War, causing the deaths of American men and women, and exposing our servicemen to whatever bio-weapons were and are responsible which have led to Gulf War Syndrome, we bless thee.
For your role in the September 11 attacks in this country, and for blackmailing and bribing the US government into deporting back to Israel the 100 or more intelligence agents that were arrested after the attacks, we bless thee.
For suppressing the information from the American people of your involvement in the September 11 attacks and sending us in the wrong direction in search of answers, we bless thee.
For using one of your agents in the US Army Weapons Lab to steal anthrax and distribute it into our mail system, terrorizing US citizens and killing several in order to blame the Arabs, we bless thee.
For using your agents in the US Government, namely, Rumsfeld, Wolfowitz, Perle, Abrams, and the rest into initiating this war in the Middle East so that you could bring to heel all the enemies you have made during the last 50 years, we bless thee.
For using your agents in the media to lie to us on a minute by minute basis about the war, lying to us as to how “just” this cause is, and what the real reasons behind it are, we bless thee.
For using your agents in the Christian Evangelical community, such as Falwell, Graham, Swaggert, Robertson and the rest who praise you as God’s chosen people and further keep Americans in the dark about who you really are what you have done, and what you are truly about, we bless thee.
For bringing idiots like Limbaugh, Liddy, Jones, Hannity, Beck, O’Reilly and Savage to the forefront as paid liars who will support you and further lead Americans astray, we bless thee.
For making America your attack dog, and for sending her sons and daughters to fight and die in all your future wars, we bless thee. For using your influence in the media to hide the real statistics about the war, the dead and wounded on both sides, we bless thee.
For using us in such a way that not only further inflames the Arab world against us, but as well has succeeded in our alienating ourselves against those nations with whom we have been friendly for over a century, we bless thee.
And finally, for using your influence in our media and academia to flood our minds with pornography and lies, as well as inculcating in us a hatred for our history, religion, and culture, for dividing our nation between races and sexes, and for releasing into our society all of your plagues and filth that have left us a rotted out corpse of a once great nation, oh Israel, our friend,
We bless thee.
Beautiful.
In reply to To Israel and their ilk, we… by CorneliuCodreanu
The Jews are master manipulators. Read their fucking Talmud, its hate speech.
They want to pit the Christians against the Muslims while they rub their hands in glee. And how best to do this? By latching onto the power centres of Christendom.
They have been leeching off the Anglo-Saxon world since the days of Benjamin Disraeli, who in my opinion was the first real Zionist, not Hertzl. Disraeli was Britain's first Jewish PM (and he was also homosexual), who was the father of what I commonly refer to as "Anglo-Zionist". He wanted to inter-marry the Anglo-Saxon race with the Jews, politically and militarily.
Its time for the Anglo-Saxon world to divest itself from the Zionist clutch and stop pandering to these manipulators and their agenda.
I suggest people do some reading on Disraeli, Hertzl and the Rothschilds in the mid-late 19th century for background and context, read some of their letters/papers to get a grasp of how deep the term "Anglo-Zionist" goes, and what Hitler was up against. The only difference today is that the UK has been replaced by the US as the preferred vehicle of plunder.
In reply to To Israel and their ilk, we… by CorneliuCodreanu
Bobby Fischer Comes Home https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8M7v2Ney_fo
In reply to The Jews are master… by Brazen Heist
"For using your agents in the Christian Evangelical community, such as Falwell, Graham, Swaggert, Robertson and the rest who praise you as God’s chosen people and further keep Americans in the dark about who you really are what you have done, and what you are truly about, we bless thee."
This. In spades.
In reply to To Israel and their ilk, we… by CorneliuCodreanu
Eustace Mullins https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rVWQMG4SHzE
In reply to To Israel and their ilk, we… by CorneliuCodreanu
Soros as turkey buzzard swamp-overseer is an accurate portrayal.
Stockman you fucking nitwit. Trump was never about anything you stated. MAGA was a statement of rejection to everything that the Clintons, Obama, and Bushes stood for. It was meant to be a big 'fuck you' to a the Deep State and politically correct that wanted to stifle any and all dissent.
Watching them go into absolute meltdown and now destroying themselves with their own hypocrisy has been worth every penny.
Agree with your sentiments, but...
Unless and until the source of this 'destroying themselves' is frog marched along with her cabal, it remains no more than diversionary entertainment. #Sad...
In reply to Stockman you fucking nitwit… by NumberNone
Yeah , keep saying that to yourself NN, MAGA TRUMP MAGA TRUMP.
Delusional that Drumpster will do anything but enrich his family in the end. Loser.
In reply to Stockman you fucking nitwit… by NumberNone
Analogy: family under stress, spouses no love and cheating. Predict the breakup. But wait...government transfer payments benefit this family as one not apart. Now predict the breakup! Its hard because its a shit show funded by fiat money. It will crash but when?
Trumpy has yet to take down the Zionist lobby and cut off its tentacles.
Maybe running as an independent candidate in the next election would signal the right precedent for others to follow. He should really try that if he stands for shaking up this broken system.
Its a perfect time to make this move just as the sham 2-party Republocrat system is imploding under its own weight.
SEC Proposes to Enhance Protections and Preserve Choice for Retail Investors in Their Relationships With Investment Professionals
Donny is a weak, unsound, compromised coward. He's been neutered. I know all you Anglo-Celtic-Yankee goys would have loved to believe that you were getting your country back, that he'd clean things up, that he was different, that he owed nothing to noone because he was a billionaire, etc., but you've been schlemieled again.
Just look at his body language, the exaggerated, forced movements, the narcissistic self-propagandizing, the crossed arms, the submissive downward glances, the vacuous language. This is an alpha male? This is a 'leader'? No imagination, no courage. This will all end in a rather bloody war. No empire goes down without lashing out.
Donny is the last gasp of a dying Uncle Sam. The final shitshow personified. The last spectre of the Empire of Illusion.
Donny is the guy who's a great quarterback on his shit town high school football team. He finger banged the hot girl on the field after the big game. He fucker her sister at prom.
Then he goes to a decent-sized college and he gets the real players towels and drinks.
In reply to Donny is a weak, unsound,… by LangleyPublicR…
Spot on!
In reply to Donny is a weak, unsound,… by LangleyPublicR…
I knew this was going to be partison rubbish when he wrote. ..the lies...
he has no agenda, no mandate and no capacity whatsoever to lead.
This is utter shit and untruthful statement.
No agenda?
No mandate..wtf?? A never trumper?
No capacity?
Jesus so you thought Obama bush Clinton had that?
Seems to me you want mainstreet to go away and die so you can suck more wallstreet.
there's a story about a scorpion and a frog......