Stocks & Bonds Recouple - Now What?

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/19/2018 - 11:43

Historically, when stocks have risen and decoupled from bonds, and bonds have then sold off to catch up to stocks; the recoupling has led to extended selling pressure in stocks.

Will we see the same this time?

Something else has shifted today: Tech is underperforming financials...

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Grandad Grumps Thu, 04/19/2018 - 12:13 Permalink

Anyone with a decent sense of observation power can see that stock are rigged, "BIGLY". Presumably then bonds are rigged as well. So convergence, divergence means NOTHING!