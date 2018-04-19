Stocks & Bonds Recouple - Now What?

Historically, when stocks have risen and decoupled from bonds, and bonds have then sold off to catch up to stocks; the recoupling has led to extended selling pressure in stocks. Will we see the same this time? Something else has shifted today: Tech is underperforming financials...
Comments
What does Denis think about this?
I want my cake and I want to eat it too. I better be quick about it!!
In reply to Ask Denis. by Belrev
MMMM... Dericeous. Turn out the lights when you leave.
In reply to I want my cake and I want to… by Countrybunkererd
Look like a big zero to me.
I can't keep track of all these couples. Where's the Enquirer when you need it?
How is that a recouple when they are heading in opposite directions?
The bond market is in major trouble! No one wants usd anymore. Prepare now
This is shocking I tell you.
In reply to The bond market is in major… by brian91145
Fine send them to me I'll take all you have...prepare lmao now where have I heard that before ..
In reply to The bond market is in major… by brian91145
Off topic but - who is buying T-bills right now, and...um... why?
Anyone with a decent sense of observation power can see that stock are rigged, "BIGLY". Presumably then bonds are rigged as well. So convergence, divergence means NOTHING!
And gold and silver trade freely right?
In reply to Anyone with a decent sense… by Grandad Grumps
In another life, perhaps.
In reply to And gold and silver trade… by Bill of Rights