Top NATO, Russia Generals Hold Rare Face-To-Face Meeting

In an attempt to ease the worst East-West tensions since the Cold War, on Thursday the head of Russia’s military general staff and NATO’s supreme allied commander held a rare face-to-face meeting.
U.S. Army General Curtis Scaparrotti and Russia's Chief of Staff, Valery Gerasimov met in Baku, Azerbaijan, less than a week after the United States, Britain and France staged missile strikes on Syria in retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack by the forces of Russia president-ally Bashar al-Assad. In separate statements, NATO and the Russian defense ministry said the meeting discussed military exercises and troop movements, as both sides accuse the other of risky deployments in the Baltic states and eastern Europe.
Scaparrotti and Gerasimov discussed “questions concerning NATO and Russian military activity in the European region”, the Russian defense ministry said. Meanwhile, NATO said the meeting "focused on issues related to military posture and exercises" - which Reuters translated as defense parlance for how to avoid military accidents that might lead to war. “The two military leaders used the ... channel to foster predictability and transparency” NATO added.
The Russian side said the pair also talked about the seven-year-long civil war in Syria, where Moscow and the West back opposing sides, and combating Islamic militants.
As we reported earlier in the week, Vladimir Putin warned that further Western attacks on Syria would bring chaos to world affairs.
Meanwhile, already angered by NATO’s expansion eastwards into its old Soviet sphere of influence, the Kremlin sees the U.S.-led alliance’s new deterrents in the Baltics and eastern Europe as a threat to its security.
NATO counters by claiming it is modernizing to defend itself against an "assertive Russia. The alliance believes Moscow’s "annexation of Crimea" from Ukraine in 2014, as well as drills like last September’s large-scale Russian exercises along NATO’s eastern flank, put European stability at risk.
And as the jawboning continues, the threat of an all too real nuclear conflict rises exponentially:
As both sides hold exercises and strengthen their militaries, the risk of accidents between rival ships, missiles and aircraft grows, with unintended and potentially devastating consequences between the two nuclear-armed powers, military analysts say.
Earlier this month Russia tested missiles with live munitions in the Baltic Sea, alarming Latvia and neutral Sweden.
The meeting between Scaparrotti and Gerasimov follows over a year of diplomacy between senior military figures in Russia and the West to try to reestablish formal communication links that broke down following Russia’s seizure of Crimea.
“General Scaparrotti and General Gerasimov agreed to continue using the military lines of communication in the future,” NATO said in its statement.
In early 2017, Czech General Petr Pavel, who heads the NATO’s military committee, had his first telephone call in more than two years with Gerasimov, paving the way for them to meet last September in Baku. Last year, the top U.S. military officer, General Joseph Dunford also met Gerasimov in Azerbaijan.
Armenia is looking to be a real trouble spot. Plenty of CIA stirring up trouble there like the plague of locusts they are.
How many divisions does Armenia have?
Armenia has been a shithole for years.
In reply to Armenia is looking to be a… by NubianSundance
This fucked-up map still shows Crimea as part of Ukraine. Pretty soon, it will also be time to remove Donetsk and Luhansk as well.
The more Russia stands up for itself the more they are demonized as aggressors. Too bad for the NATO Globo-Homos that Russia is not predisposed to bend over and take it!
Did they really think they could fuck with the Ukraine and Russia would do nothing?
Did they really think they could create a Wahabbist state in Syria with which to jew the Russian Caucasus, western China and Iran?
Here ya go just lay your pipeline from Qatar thru Syria and on to Europe and cut into our profits. We don't mind!
Also let that state of loony Khazarians do whatever they want, to whomever they want because of THE 6 MILLION!
In reply to This fucked-up map still… by Usura
Trouble is, ZATO generals seem to feel history doesn't apply to them.
Attack the Bear, get Gored. Napoleon to Hitler would agree.
" following Russia’s seizure of Crimea. "
Riiiight... (wink;)
oh. this article came out. i'm still waiting to read about what the heads of the three russian intelligence services were doing meeting their counterparts in deecee a couple months ago. never heard/read a follow up. wonder why?
The map has the Crimea still owned by Ukraine.
It is owned by Russia; Russia finally conquered it from the Turks in 1783 under the reign of Catherine the Great.