US Prepares "Emergency Powers" To Limit Chinese Tech Investments

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/19/2018 - 16:15

Just as mainstream news media attempts to placate investors with delusions that the trade-wars are over, both sides continue to fire warning shots with the latest from Washington considering an emergency law to halt Chinese investment in US tech.

Bloomberg reports that Heath Tarbert, an assistant Treasury secretary, says at event in Washington, that the U.S. is considering using an emergency law against China, as outlined by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The Comment from Tarbert, who oversees international markets and investment policy, confirms a Bloomberg report that the U.S. was considering the law to crackdown on Chinese investments in technologies the U.S. deems sensitive.

Treasury Department officials are working on plans to identify technology sectors in which Chinese companies would be banned from investing, such as semiconductors and so-called 5G wireless communications, according to four people with knowledge of the proposal, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The investment curbs would be the latest step in President Donald Trump’s plan to punish China for what the U.S. sees as violations of American intellectual-property rights. The president asked Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to consider investment restrictions on Chinese firms after the administration released the results of its probe into China’s IP practices last week.

One thing is for sure, this is far from over - no matter how many dead cat bounces in stocks are used to delude investors into believing that trade wars are just words for now.

“The trade issue and uncertainty related to that is not going to fade in one day because all of a sudden we started thinking that we would reach some sort of a settlement with China,” said Krishna Memani, chief investment officer at OppenheimerFunds.

“This is going to be somewhat of a long process for things to settle down.”

Earlier this month, the U.S. president rejected Broadcom’s hostile takeover of Qualcomm, sending a message that his administration won’t look kindly on any deal that would give China an edge in critical technology. Last year, Trump blocked the takeover of chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor by a private-equity firm backed by a Chinese state-owned asset manager.

Tags
Business Finance
Semiconductors - NEC

wmbz Thu, 04/19/2018 - 16:18 Permalink

 "the U.S. was considering the law to crackdown on Chinese investments in technologies the U.S. deems sensitive".

~ Please, just stop all of this chest thumping. Either shit of get off the pot!

MuffDiver69 Thu, 04/19/2018 - 16:25 Permalink

Good to see this. Yes it will be painful and cost who knows how much, but this is basically all we have left. Its  better to start over then continue on this path. Plan accordingly.

cougar_w Thu, 04/19/2018 - 16:38 Permalink

Tech investment: putting the brakes on that would have nothing to do with trade tit-4-tat, and everything to do with national security. I don't know what went down recently, but the US gov is suddenly setting fire to tech agreements left and right. If you think technology it's still a globalist dream, you might want to start paying attention because I sense a real shit storm on the horizon.

The Chinese have been claiming they will eclipse the US tech industry on ML and hard AI, at the same time that industry analysts are claiming that the first super power to get significantly ahead on AI essentially wins everything without a fight.

That's not hyperbole folks, that's stark reality. You can conflate that claim with everything you think you know about Facebook, and how social networking is a toy, and all that, but what I am talking about here is the same as Cambridge Analytica was doing; ML/AI working behind the scenes, mashing data then targeting individuals with tailored  propaganda to get them to think/act a desired way. Now imagine the ChiComs having that same kind of throw. They would not be interested in the money at all. They would be toppling governments.

We may be headed toward a one-world-government by a path nobody has even once considered; the Chinese might simply win the race into AI/ML and then dictate everything that happens in the human world from that moment, forward.

And in the context of that, the teeth-gnashing about Zukerborg starts to look like playground arguments. I don't want to think what it would be like to live under authoritarian rule from China, and them deploying hard AI to C+C financial markets, streets and traffic, individual movements, media and communications. It boggles the mind. It puts paid to the NSA, straight up.

zob2020 Thu, 04/19/2018 - 16:58 Permalink

lol... so as chinese have to sell various zero dividend zero profit tech zombies at p/e 500+ plunge team goes into full mode and burns up newly created 10 or so trillion electronic dollars. The resulting inflation ought to be fun to watch from another continent.