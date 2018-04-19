Treasury Yield Spike Spooks Stocks, Breakevens Hit 4-Year High

In recent weeks, Treasury yields have been tumbling, the yield curve has been collapsing, and Breakevens sliding.
And just like that, it was gone...
Now, suddenly, everything reversed yesterday and is extending the reversal today...
Expectations for a 4th rate hike in 2018 are now at cycle highs...
10Y Breakevens have spiked to 4 year highs...
30Y Yields have snapped higher, breaking out of 3.00% to one month highs...
10Y Yield are back at their highest in a month - back above 2.90%...
And the yield curve has started to steepen notably...
And as rates rise, it seems inflationary pressures are disliked by stocks...
Cue: Calls that the bond bull market is dead...again.
Comments
Be sure to take out food and energy...and health insurance....and house insurance.....and tariff impacts......rent...from the next "inflation" measure...so poorly reported by the antiquated CPI.
Still worried about deflation? There never was a threat.
All the inflation was ok so long as Shrillary was going to be president.
uh oh, buckle up... here we go!
hold onto your shorts kids, it's going to be a bumpy one!
Great time to buy TLT and Gold, and just sit tight...
It's either the stock markets or the bond markets, one has to be sacrificed..
US Treasuries will go much higher due to increased debt levels and lack of liquidity in the system to soak up all this new debt.
The Fed should NOT be raising rates, but instead be doing a new QE program to soak up all this new debt. Otherwise treasuries are going much higher.
Also, why buy treasuries now when you can wait until after the next rate hike and get a much higher interest rate??
"Otherwise treasuries are going much higher."
I think you meant 'yields are going higher and treasuries lower.
No, he was right the first time.
We'll see deflation during the next economic downturn, whenever that may be. In the mean time, as the economy gets more active, inflation will continue.
Is this going to stop the government sponsored Plunge Protection Team from selling volatility, precious materials, and buying SPX futures? I think not. If anything this will embolden them to buy more. Expect a 400 pt up day
Whether it's conscious or subconscious, they are probably just jawboning their long positions.
BTFD has become Pavlovian and managed markets have become a way of life. People might speak out against the demented corrupt system, but that doesn't mean they aren't scared deep down of what the next bear market will be like.
So, people weren't taking wheelbarrows loaded with Reichsmarks to the grocery store in the Weimar Republic?
"Debt doesn't matter" - Ben Bernanke
Are you calling Ben a liar?
"Full Faith and Credit"
Same as it ever was!
Same shit being going on for 10 yrs now. Not like they going to stop anytime soon. They will keep the shit charade going on as long as USD is king
It's all junk debt and will be priced that way soon.
Gold and silver are the only safe investments, you can’t be safe in the stock market, and you can’t be safe in the bond market.
With the Fed engaging in significant QT and a rate hiking cycle, the ability of the US government to finance itself is about to come under stress that is unprecedented in America’s history. Sanctions and tariffs are irrelevant to this stress. QT, rate hikes, and demographics are of epic relevance.
The U.S. government will start spending more on interest than defense by 2023. The head of the Congressional Budget Office warned lawmakers that the U.S.government is on track to pay more to its creditors than on its own military, as interest rates and debt levels continue to climb.
