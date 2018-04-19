Treasury Yield Spike Spooks Stocks, Breakevens Hit 4-Year High

In recent weeks, Treasury yields have been tumbling, the yield curve has been collapsing, and Breakevens sliding.

And just like that, it was gone...

Now, suddenly, everything reversed yesterday and is extending the reversal today...

Expectations for a 4th rate hike in 2018 are now at cycle highs...

10Y Breakevens have spiked to 4 year highs...

30Y Yields have snapped higher, breaking out of 3.00% to one month highs...

10Y Yield are back at their highest in a month - back above 2.90%...

And the yield curve has started to steepen notably...

And as rates rise, it seems inflationary pressures are disliked by stocks...

Cue: Calls that the bond bull market is dead...again.