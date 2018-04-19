Unpacking The 5 Biggest Cryptocurrency Scams

Authored by Gareth Jenkinson via CoinTelegraph.com,
Cryptocurrencies have revolutionized the way the world looks at transactions - but they’ve also facilitated some monumental scams over the past nine years.
The success of Bitcoin and a number of altcoins jumpstarted an industry that is incorporating Blockchain technology in a number of innovative ways.
While the smartest minds have created some game-changing companies backed by the power of Blockchain and cryptocurrencies, nefarious minds have also jumped on the bandwagon, fleecing unwitting investors in elaborate scams.
ICOs fever spawns massive scams
Since Bitcoin’s inception in 2009, people have become increasingly enamoured with the idea of Blockchain technology. Over time, developers and business minds began creating their own solutions with this decentralized ledger technology.
This led to the development of Ethereum and other virtual currencies, with the former in part responsible for a boom in initial coin offerings (ICO) in 2017.
As an ICO is essentially a round of public finding and is typically launched by a tech startup which sells inhouse cryptocurrency tokens to prospective investors, these investors buy tokens in the hopes that company will launch its product and the tokens will grow in value.
An ICO is not unlike an initial public offering, which is when a traditional company makes its share available for purchase to the general public. In fact, this is where the ICO moniker stems from.
Given that there are no promises that an ICO will make good on its future plans, investors take a leap of faith when they part ways with their money. This of course has led to a plethora of scams billed as ICOs, which have seen thousands of investors left out of pocket.
Here are five of the biggest ICO scams in history.
Pincoin and iFan
The most recent large-scale ICO scam grabbed headlines in April. Two ICOs, run by the same company operating out of Vietnam, are believed to have swindled around 32,000 investors of a combined $660 mln.
The company in question, Modern Tech, packed up its offices in Ho Chi Minh city last month, making off with investors money. The scam is believed to be the biggest in ICO history.
A number of investors protested outside the vacant offices in the city on April 8, after the company refused to process cash withdrawals. The city’s administration has ordered police to investigate the fraud.
Both ICOs have been classified as multi-level marketing scams. iFan was advertised a social media platform for celebrities to promote their content to fans. Meanwhile Pincoin was promising 40 percent monthly returns on investments made. The project claimed to be building an online platform encompassing an ad network, auction and investment portal and peer-to-peer marketplace built on Blockchain technology.
OneCoin
OneCoin has been the subject of a number of investigations over the past 18 months. Officially labelled as a ‘clear ponzi scheme’ in India in July 2017, it was fined €2.5 mln by Italian authorities two months later.
Cointelegraph has previously warned readers to stay clear of the operation, as OneCoin does not even operate a legitimate decentralized cryptocurrency. Furthermore it does not have a public ledger and its Bulgarian offices were raided in January with servers seized by authorities as international investigations and court cases continue against the company.
Scandals in countries around the world summed up the fact that OneCoin is indeed a massive scam.
In 2016, over $30 mln dollars were seized by Chinese authorities investigating the OneCoin operation in the country.
The company claimed to be officially licensed in Vietnam last year as well, but this was later refuted by the country’s government. More than five countries have warned investors of the risks involved for those choosing to invest in the company, including Thailand, Croatia, Bulgaria, Finland and Norway.
Bitconnect
Long accused of being a ponzi scheme, Bitconnect discontinued operations in January in the wake of a cease and desist order from two American financial regulators.
Users exchanged Bitcoin for Bitconnect Coin (BCC) on the Bitconnect platform, launched in Jan. 2017, and were promised astronomical returns on their investments.
Furthermore the company ran a lending program, where users lent BCC out to other users to make interest depending on how much BCC they’d lent on the platform. There was also a typical, ponzi scheme referral system.
Nevertheless, the wider cryptocurrency was hardly sympathetic when the operation shut down its lending scheme and exchange platform.
A number of users have since launched a class action lawsuit against Bitconnect to recoup lost funds - amounting to $700,000 for their particular claim.
Plexcoin
This particular ICO was nipped in the bud in Dec. 2017 after being labelled a typical return on investment ponzi scheme. Plexcorp was promising investors over 1300 percent return on investment per month before the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ordered the company to stop operations.
Over $15 mln had been raised during the Plexcoin ICO. Luckily all of the funds were frozen by the SEC and founder Dominic Lacroix was jailed.
Interestingly, it was the first time the SEC stepped in and charged an ICO through its Cyber Crime Unit. Plexcoin’s offerings was also classed as a security, hence the SEC’s decision to press charges.
Centratech
Having been endorsed by the likes of superstar boxer Floyd Mayweather and DJ Khaled, Centratech was thrust into the spotlight for its supposed Visa and MasterCard debit card service that would allow users to convert cryptocurrencies to fiat.
Two of the founders have since been arrested on fraud charges relating to the ICO, which raised around $32 mln, according to Ars Technica.
The SEC highlighted the extreme lengths the founders, Sohrab “Sam” Sharma and Robert Farkas, went to in order to dupe investors.
“The SEC also alleges that to promote the ICO, Sharma and Farkas created fictional executives with impressive biographies, posted false or misleading marketing materials to Centra’s website, and paid celebrities to tout the ICO on social media.”
The US regulator is looking to seek permanent injunctions, and intends to force Sharma and Farkas to return stolen funds with interest. The pair will also be barred from serving as company officers or directors, and be banned from participating in any securities offerings.
Investors need to wisen up
As these five scams show, fraudsters will go to extraordinary lengths to swindle unsuspecting investors.
It highlights a need for investors to do their due diligence when it comes to investment decisions.
Cointelegraph reached out to American investor and founder of Skill Incubator Chris Dunn for comment on the Pincoin and iFan debacle.Overall, Dunn believes that the cryptocurrency community needs to become more discerning towards new ICOs. If not, governments around the world are likely to take sterner stances towards cryptocurrencies in general.
“The crypto community needs to promote financial education and ethical investment practices, otherwise governments will over-regulate and stifle real innovation. The most effective way to protect investors is through education. Investors need to learn how to evaluate investment opportunities, quickly spot scams, and know how to manage risk.”
ICOs not cut from the same cloth
Sadly, scams like these are a blemish for cryptocurrencies in general. While they operate in isolation, the fact that they ride on the cryptocurrency wave smears the wider community, which is driving innovation in a number of spaces.
It provides a focus point for skeptics to attack cryptocurrencies, when in fact these scams are anything but legitimate ICOs and cryptocurrencies.
What the greater public and authorities need to avoid is assuming that ICOs are all cut from the same cloth. Undoubtedly, there are criminals looking to take advantage of the hype of a new technology. However that does not take away from the sterling work of some of the brightest minds in the IT industry.
currency issued by the "federal" "reserve" is the biggest scam in human history
Bitcoin's price is too unstable to ever be used by businesses. Therefore it will never be widely accepted.
In reply to the currency issued by the … by ted41776
There are NO scams with crypto. This is simply more of the jealous, loser, anti-science, no-coiner material being trotted out in a feeble-minded attempt to harm crypto in favor of fiat. Crypto, by it's very nature - the complex, high-order math - is not scamable. Only short-bus riding, mentally deficient, people believe otherwise.
But... now you have the opportunity to turn from your jealous loser anti-science short-bus rider ways and...
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
In reply to Bitcoin's price is too… by lester1
People with no earning power, no hope, and no future speculate in things like crypto currencies and bigcoin. They are weak people admittedly with no evaluative skills, only trusting that some type of "math" is behind it so it must be ok cuz they read it on the interwebs.
Weak. Speculators are always insufficient and WEAK, but useful to the financial elite because the elite can't fleece each other. Always need new blood to boil and the speculator fills that role nicely. No wonder speculators are the first ones to go broke when it pops.
In reply to There are NO scams with… by Coinista
If it sounds too good to be true ...
In reply to Only speculators. by nope-1004
What was that saying ol' P.T. Barnum use to say?
In reply to If it sounds too good to be… by Stackers
did the article say something about "legitimate ico"?
i do not think those words belong in the same sentence....
In reply to What was that saying that P… by El Oregonian
OneCoin was only MLM... Really was not cryptocurrency...
SCAM Watch on Veritaseum (VERI)
In reply to did the article say… by Automatic Choke
Always question the received reality. The consensus reality is often intentionally misleading.
https://www.lifewire.com/big-sites-that-accept-bitcoin-payments-3485965
The Federal Reserve is a private Bank of Issue... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10eS2bIGJLY
Eustace Mullins research about banks is banned in the US "because he is racist". Hellooo Marx! https://archive.org/stream/pdfy-Yc5BED-gpTNRjLh6/The-Federal-Reserve-Co…
In reply to What was that saying that P… by El Oregonian
100 million of them, at least according to Amazon...
In reply to What was that saying that P… by El Oregonian
No, that was on the other side of the coin..."a sucker is born every minute".
Flip it!
In reply to What was that saying that P… by El Oregonian
Yeah lets pretend there is no use cases and that no banks or institutions are developing blockchain tech!
My local bank has being going hard. Oil settlement will go from a full day shit process down to being reconciled in seconds for all transactions.
I am also now convinced that lester is the MDB of crypto, and am quite ashamed I fell for it for quite some time.
That said, I don't believe in the btc hype. Other Cypto seem so much more promising and have real deepstate players behind it. I was dumb enough to no 'join-em' over the last 7 years and fell for the ZH trap. Losses recouped in December 5x over alone haha
In reply to Only speculators. by nope-1004
Delusions are often viewed as reflecting some deficiency in reasoning ability. The risk of thinking about delusions in this way is that it encourages the belief that logical, intelligent people are incapable of delusion. An examination of the history of financial markets suggests a different view. Specifically, faced with unusual or extraordinary price advances, there is a natural tendency (particularly in the presence of crowds, feedback loops, and potential rewards) to look for explanations. The problem isn’t that logic or reason has failed, but that the inputs have been distorted, and in the attempt to justify the advance amid the speculative excitement, careful data-gathering is replaced by a tendency to confuse temporary factors for fundamental underpinnings.
While true psychological delusions are different from financial ones, a similar principle is suggested by psychological research. Delusions are best understood not as deficiencies in logic, but rather as explanations that have been logically reached on the basis of distorted inputs. For example, individuals with delusions appear vulnerable to differences in perception that may involve more vivid, intense, or emotionally-charged sensory input. While those differences might be driven by neurological factors, the person experiencing these unusual perceptions looks to develop an explanation. Maher emphasized that despite the skewed input, the delusions themselves are derived by completely normal reasoning processes. Similarly, Garety & Freeman found that delusions appear to reflect not a defect in reasoning itself, but a defect “which is best described as a data-gathering bias, a tendency for people with delusions to gather less evidence” so they tend to jump to conclusions.
The reason that delusions are so hard to fight with logic is that delusions themselves are established through the exercise of logic. Responsibility for delusions is more likely to be found in distorted perception or inadequate information. The problem isn’t disturbed reasoning, but distorted or inadequate inputs that the eyes, ears, and mind perceive as undeniably real.
Let’s begin by examining the anatomy of speculative bubbles. We’ll follow with a discussion of three popular delusions that have taken hold of the crowd, and the premises that drive them: the delusion of paper wealth, the delusion of a booming economy, and the delusion that is Bitcoin.
Author:unknown
In reply to There are NO scams with… by Coinista
beginners guide to cryptocurrencies:
1. bitcoin is the blockchain - period - anyone telling you otherwise doesnt know shit or is lying to your face
2. there is only one bitcoin, with core development team (failed shitforks are bankster sponsored hostile takeover attacks)
3. if it doesnt have its own blockchain, its worthless shit (basically all the parasitic ico/token shit)
4. if its network isn't in at least thash range, its worthless shit (any retard can take over the network)
5. if its not compatible with bitcoin (segwit, lightning network, atomic swaps, etc), its worthless obsolete shit
6. if its not deflationary, its worthless shit
all the fraudulent ico shit has only one purpose - noob fleecing
In reply to There are NO scams with… by Coinista
Blockchain is free and opensource, the government will just make their own and bitcoin will go to its intrinsic value of zero.
In reply to beginners guide to… by Grave
These whiners don't see it. They don't wanna see it. Their trust is misplaced. I know why. I've spent the last two years figuring it out and it all went to BTC as the future of money because it is peer to peer trust backed system built on the most solid mathematical principles. The sad thing if they have their holdings of gold or fiat or cryptos in the hands of a third party -- gone already. And the fraud continues.
In reply to There are NO scams with… by Coinista
In an era in which a shadow government is engaged in an active nonlinear psychological war against its own people, using a limited hangout intelligence insider in Edward Snowden, exposing the breadth, depth, intensity and true purpose panopticon; and knowing how much of our taxes have been spent on Defense while our military 'falls apart' means we've been lied to all the time by the media about everything--including crypto--and so people have many reasons to doubt crypto as well
The NSA for example has had trillions to build a PRISM (sounds like prison) system which is a giant building shaped computer for cracking adversary encryption. Funny, that's exactly what bitcoin does, only there is ostensibly no adversary other than 'kept blocks waiting to be mined'
What if I told you NSA could crack bitcoin's blockchain, very likely ALL AT ONCE? Using prism? Possibly. How about the cryptologic center in Texas? Unlikely. What about their now 5000 QBIT quantum Dwave devices: Absolutely. It goes without saying if you know about how the math behind crypto works. They could bust bitcoin tomorrow
In fact, Amazon has a patent now on exactly this, and they intend to go after criminal networks (except of course Hillary Clinton's--which Bezos is very much a part of (ie: CIA))
If you aren't questioning bitcoin/crypto, then you're not a thinking person who reads the news. It seems like a good tech on the surface, then you realize Marc Andreeson and Peter Thiel and Eric Schmidt and Jeff Bezos types are involved, along with DARPA, DOD and the Navy, the NSA, the CIA and you're like huh....
If that doesn't set off your spider senses then you deserve to lose all of your money and bow down to the new world order and accept their feed / life cubicle in a dungeon deep under the surface of west virginian mtns
Here are things to consider, if you're not some kind of mindless follower and general dipsh*t person
https://www.reddit.com/r/C_S_T/comments/78ml7h/more_unanswered_question…
https://www.reddit.com/r/C_S_T/comments/6xkdsn/late_buyin_of_cryto_as_n…
https://www.reddit.com/r/C_S_T/comments/79o2hb/bitcoin_mining_as_a_cove…
https://www.reddit.com/r/C_S_T/comments/7b2ij8/bitcoin_is_a_spell_that_…
https://www.reddit.com/r/C_S_T/comments/728qqi/sorry_if_this_is_duh_but…
https://www.reddit.com/r/C_S_T/comments/6s30sd/cointelpro_and_cointeleg…
https://webbrain.com/brainpage/brain/D841FAAF-E243-B000-0DCB-72E2CE6F88…
(btw I have put together a gpu miner array and I've mined bitcoin and namecoin. I'm not some millenial journo using buzzwords. I administer linux and am a programmer and general f weirdo on reddit who can write and think and research)
In reply to There are NO scams with… by Coinista
Days of any meaningful currency are long over.
The real money is what would reliably buy you food, water, shelter and medicine in any scenario.
In reply to the currency issued by the … by ted41776
Indeed! Fiat nonsense.
In reply to the currency issued by the … by ted41776
Ctrl+F tether 0 results
Sigh.
When you scam is supported by TPTB it's no longer a scam. /s
In reply to Ctrl+F tether 0 results Sigh. by tmosley
Well, such scams can certainly last longer.
In reply to When you scam is supported… by seek
+10000
the grand daddy of scams, not mentioned.
In reply to Ctrl+F tether 0 results Sigh. by tmosley
Meanwhile, tethers continue to trade day-in and day-out on the open market, right around par value.
If tethers survived the big crypto crash, it's pretty safe to say that they weren't the reason for the big price pump. Big price pumps and dumps have been a regular feature of the crypto space since its inception almost a decade ago. Inventing bogeymen to explain them is just ignorant.
In reply to +10000 the grand daddy of… by Canadian Dirtlump
no wash trading to see here. it's all good. nobody said it was the singular bogeyman. if you like scamcoin or guntcoin, then buy them.
In reply to Meanwhile, tethers trade day… by Buckaroo Banzai
Yeah, nobody's gonna hold your hand in the cryptosphere. You need to actually DYODD....unlike bond/stawk buyers
None of those even come close to the biggest scam in history
THE FEDERAL RESERVE NOTE
All Central Banks dude... :)
In reply to None of those even come… by TheWholeYearInn
I printed up 1 million DOGCOIN in my basement on my home PC,,,,,I value it at $4000 each.....
Any of you Bitcoin Fags wanna buy?
I promise to not print up anymore, so it will only go up in price.
HAHAHAHAHAAHAHAH!
Well crypto might be safer than keeping money in a bank. But that aint sayin much is it? Not after the shit we have seen over the last decade.
Okay, in what ways is crypto safer than a bank?
In reply to Well crypto might be safer… by VWAndy
Cyprus, rehypothocation, CAF,
In reply to Okay, in what ways is crypto… by snblitz
Hmmm, did you miss the news a couple weeks ago about people like Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and Soros, all starting to back and invest in bitcoin?
Obviously, many people will do quite well with this project during this time of trial. But over time, those who control the world, through finance, will control this. It's a matter of time only.
In reply to Well crypto might be safer… by VWAndy
Yep its not like they are short on cash to invest in any and every silly thing. If I had a never end supply of fiat I might do the same shit.
In reply to Hmmm, did you miss the news… by headless blogger
Exactly why the bottom is likely in and why only a moron, especially anyone on ZH that knows their fkn game, wouldnt take advantage. Its damn near insider trading info given just by paying attention.
In reply to Yep its not like they are… by VWAndy
Need to add LFIN to list. SEC let the trash come to market and Nasdaq going to halt stock through apr option expiry to ensure writers keep the premium. Someone said that if there is not even enough stock in public float if all the options were exercised
store your treasures in heaven where moth and rust doth not corrupt
ICOs must work within the legal framework. Too much legal rules destroys opportunity, no legal rules is likely a fraud.
Investors must be smart. The ICO team and the investors must go through the legal channel (keep it minimum) to ensure good business practices. It's best for everybody and the government, except thieves, baitchezz, and hoes.
Delta Airline's frequent flier mileage. We saw this one coming! Ka'Chink. Simply invent a new product. Ka'Chink.
So if the NSA swipes your crypto do you still have to pay the taxes?
And they wandred in, to the city of saint john, without a dime...see the glory, of the royal scam (steely dan)
Aside from relieving people of their cash what does bitcoin do that is useful?
So what does it do that is useful? When people respond it is nearly always about what bitcoin is going to become rather than what it is.
In the years since I started playing with bitcoin in 2010 it has not managed any of its original promises.
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/01/01/what-is-bitcoin-and-the-other-crypto-currencies/
And here is primer on exactly what bitcoin is for people who can add 2 digit numbers with or without a calculator (you can run your own blockchain with a piece of paper)
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/02/15/what-is-bitcoin-in-simple-and-easy-to-understand-terms/
As others have pointed out the biggest scam of the last 100 years is the US money system.
Rather than creating derivatives of an already broken system, why not work towards fixing the system:
Why we the people create sound money systems, and why the government and banks destroy them:
https://finitespaces.com/2018/04/07/why-we-create-sound-money-and-governments-wreck-them
Everyone wants the easy way to make money; or to do something that is "fun" while making money.
But there is never that many "fun" positions available. Most are doomed to the wretched cycle of work, eat, sleep, work, eat, sleep.....and pay taxes that never seem to benefit them but someone else (either the rich or dirt poor).