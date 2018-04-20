2018's "Most Successful Trading Strategy" Says 'Sell'

This is a traders' market.
That's why a rule-based trading strategy based on the Commodity Channel Index has gained 18% this year, despite a flat S&P 500.
It is the most profitable strategy among various technical indicators Bloomberg tracks.
The strategy is simple.
It sells the S&P 500 when the CMCI index crosses below 100 from above, and buys stocks when it rises above -100 from below.
It is essentially a bet on a trend reversal and against momentum.
The strategy has generated seven trades this year with a 100% success ratio.
It has had a sell signal since April 16.
Of course, past performance is no guarantee of future returns. And this week felt painful for anyone who sold stocks last week (until today)... If anything, betting on a trend reversal has been lucrative, given the volatility we are witnessing.
It always works until it doesn’t.
All these strategists and analysts continue to earn a living from a salary rather then becoming rich from their own strategies.
What is this "market" you speak of?
The 10 year UST is knocking on 3.00% again.
Waiting for that inverted yield curve like... Monday is going to be a bond market bloodbath man
yah, Monday is Rapture Day , so we got that going for us.
mere coincidence. ;-)
Wouldn't it be nice to have people, men really, put all their energy they use in trading strategies, trading ,then take that energy and intelligence and make something?
Like a bot that corrects grammar for you?
MAJOR RED FLAG: I work in fixed income, the BIS is now selling UST! I'd say they're about to pull the plug... get ready now people
So you are fully invested in this strategy with leverage?
What volume, what price, what maturity.
Get food, water, silver , gold, lead, and pray
so was i the only one that sold in january? the most obvious signal ever.
I did and I'm up 250% on my puts mixed with calls (I even was a madman and bought puts on VXX a few days ago, made 70% on that trade).
i was daydreaming about calling calpers to make them an offer. let me manage X million units of s&p shares. i don't promise to make you money and i will only charge a management percentage on the shares over x million that i return to you. the idea of course being i would have sold them all that very day and sat in a mm for a few weeks/months before i bought back in. they would have laughed at my offer of course but like i said, it was a dream. you can lead a pension fund to water...
