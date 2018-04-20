2018's "Most Successful Trading Strategy" Says 'Sell'

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/20/2018 - 15:00

This is a traders' market.

That's why a rule-based trading strategy based on the Commodity Channel Index has gained 18% this year, despite a flat S&P 500.

It is the most profitable strategy among various technical indicators Bloomberg tracks.

The strategy is simple.

It sells the S&P 500 when the CMCI index crosses below 100 from above, and buys stocks when it rises above -100 from below.

It is essentially a bet on a trend reversal and against momentum.

The strategy has generated seven trades this year with a 100% success ratio.

It has had a sell signal since April 16.

Of course, past performance is no guarantee of future returns. And this week felt painful for anyone who sold stocks last week (until today)... If anything, betting on a trend reversal has been lucrative, given the volatility we are witnessing.

107cicero Fri, 04/20/2018 - 15:05 Permalink

Wouldn't it be nice to have people, men really, put all their energy they use in trading strategies, trading ,then  take that energy and intelligence and make something?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
buzzsaw99 spastic_colon Fri, 04/20/2018 - 15:30 Permalink

i was daydreaming about calling calpers to make them an offer.  let me manage X million units of s&p shares.  i don't promise to make you money and i will only charge a management percentage on the shares over x million that i return to you.  the idea of course being i would have sold them all that very day and sat in a mm for a few weeks/months before i bought back in.  they would have laughed at my offer of course but like i said, it was a dream.  you can lead a pension fund to water...