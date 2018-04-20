23 Years Later: The Oklahoma City Bombing Story You Were Never Told About

Fri, 04/20/2018 - 19:05

Authored by S.M.Gibson via TheAntiMedia.com,

Sgt. Terrance Yeakey was an Oklahoma City Police Officer, a first responder to the OKC bombing, and an American hero.

Officer Yeakey, known to friends as Terry, saved the lives of eight people from the Alfred P. Murrah building on the morning of April 19, 1995.

Terrance Yeakey at the Murrah Building on the morning of April 19,1995

Terry was a few blocks away from Timothy McVeigh and the now infamous Ryder truck-which was brimming with explosives-when it detonated and erased the lives of 168 people, including 19 children. Yeakey rushed to the blast site, and without regard for his own life, began pulling people from the rubble one by one.

Instead of being showered with accolades by his government for his heroic efforts, Terrance was silenced for what he witnessed in the direct aftermath of one of largest mass murders that the United States has ever seen.

No one is quite sure what Terry actually observed at the Murrah building that April morning, but according to all indications, whatever it was he witnessed did not sync up with the official narrative released by the United States government.

Officer Yeakey began compiling evidence against the tale put out by federal officials and stored his findings in a storage facility outside of El Reno, Oklahoma. The data he was accumulating was also in direct contradiction to “the facts” being reported by media outlets worldwide.

According to friends and family, Terry began being intimidated by federal authorities because of his personal pursuit for truth and the information which he possessed. He was being pressured to put an end to his independent investigation.

Terry’s last known words were, “As soon as I shake these Feds that are following me, I’ll be back and we’ll go to dinner.”

He never came back.

The officer’s body was found the next day in a field one mile from his abandoned vehicle.

He had been bound, repeatedly cut, strangulated, brutally tortured and killed execution style with a single bullet that entered his right temple at a 45 degree angle.

No gun was found at the scene.

His official cause of death was suicide.

I’m not going to suggest that you believe in an elaborate government conspiracy surrounding the Murrah Building bombing based on this one incident, but with that said, Officer Yeakey’s story deserves to be told. What did he know? What really happened that morning in Oklahoma City? Why was he silenced? If we truly respected the lives of police officers, maybe it’s time we find out the answers to these questions.

If not for Terry and his family, then do it for the future of everything you hold dear.

Please watch the extremely informative and startling video below about Officer Yeakey and learn in more detail about the events that surrounded Terry’s death.

Croesus Fri, 04/20/2018 - 19:09 Permalink

THE GOVERNMENT DID IT.

ATF offices emptied, the Day Before.

Forensic evidence pointed to bombs in the building. High-velocity explosives, like fulminated mercury, NOT Ammonium nitrate.

Death to Traitors.

Conscious Reviver Lumberjack Fri, 04/20/2018 - 20:14 Permalink

Poisoning the well, true.

Not poisoning the well.

The van was too far away and without enough explosives to do the resulting damage. The support columns were cut by installed explosives. At least one other on the scene witness was done away with. On objective of the Op was to crush the burgeoning Militia movement.

Watch - The Secret Life of Timothy McVeigh

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Vgfi1QZILxk

adanata Croesus Fri, 04/20/2018 - 19:48 Permalink

Actually, the Globalist Central banks did it...they own the 'government'. It was a 'wet run' for the Twin Towers.... they needed to get their "war on terror" underway and the endless propaganda narratives attempting to establish the Globalist dream of a single world government/'currency', while the Global Central Banks use the UN as their "front". They got away with Murrah necessitating only a few assassinations and intimidation so they were confident about 9/11. The generally brain dead public does appear to be waking up however, so maybe the Rothschilds won't complete the conquest. We'll see.

Ignatius Fri, 04/20/2018 - 19:15 Permalink

Someone expresses doubts about OKC conspiracy, have them research Terry's story.

RIP Honorable Officer, Terry Yeakey

See the film, The Noble Lie, and James Corbett has covered this history extensively.

tnuctipun Fri, 04/20/2018 - 19:48 Permalink

The OKC event was the one that triggered me....  that broke my conditioning. I was alarmed over the 'boys on the tracks'.... I was deeply unhappy after Waco.  Then OKC.  Gen Partin's report made it impossible to continue the confection that an ANFO detonation outside the building could produce the damage signature on the internal columns ....  OKC was a deliberate demolition with refined explosives. I have NO IDEA what the McVeigh story was all about, but stone sure that the feds were all over this nasty piece of work in OKC.  Yeakey has always been a hero to me.

SicknTiredofBS tnuctipun Fri, 04/20/2018 - 20:08 Permalink

Me too.  Went to OKC later, stood in front of where the federal building was.  Across the street, the street in which the bomb truck was parked, stand old brick buildings from the 19th and early 20th centuries.  NONE of them fell down....lost some glass, but no real structural damage.  Yet a steel reinforced concrete building caves the whole front in ?   Pure Bullshit.

NickelthroweR tnuctipun Fri, 04/20/2018 - 20:11 Permalink

Greetings,

Agreed.  It was what triggered me as well.  Uncle Sugar spent a lot of money training me to work with explosives and what I saw made no sense - none.  A lot of guys there in the military with me saw it the same way.  After all, we bomb people all around the world each and every day so a little of it brought home didn't seem unthinkable.

Karl Marxist Fri, 04/20/2018 - 19:49 Permalink

Mounds of evidence against the Clintons stored at this building. Clinton was president. All sorts of files came out of Little Rock which would have hung the Clintons for crimes of murder, et al. Stuff we know.

ffed Fri, 04/20/2018 - 19:54 Permalink

The entire charade was a fake psyop just like 9/11 and las vegas, syria and all the rest.  Everything you know is a LIE!

forestgump227 Fri, 04/20/2018 - 20:07 Permalink

Israel did Oklahoma City and it was supposed to be blamed on Iraqi's working with right wing extremists. It was supposed to cause the USA to invade Iraq. But the Clinton's did not go along with the narrative and simply blamed it on US right wing extremists

WATCH: ISRAEL DID OKLAHOMA CITY

https://youtu.be/A9dmMqUA1PE