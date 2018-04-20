23 Years Later: The Oklahoma City Bombing Story You Were Never Told About

Authored by S.M.Gibson via TheAntiMedia.com,
Sgt. Terrance Yeakey was an Oklahoma City Police Officer, a first responder to the OKC bombing, and an American hero.
Officer Yeakey, known to friends as Terry, saved the lives of eight people from the Alfred P. Murrah building on the morning of April 19, 1995.
Terrance Yeakey at the Murrah Building on the morning of April 19,1995
Terry was a few blocks away from Timothy McVeigh and the now infamous Ryder truck-which was brimming with explosives-when it detonated and erased the lives of 168 people, including 19 children. Yeakey rushed to the blast site, and without regard for his own life, began pulling people from the rubble one by one.
Instead of being showered with accolades by his government for his heroic efforts, Terrance was silenced for what he witnessed in the direct aftermath of one of largest mass murders that the United States has ever seen.
No one is quite sure what Terry actually observed at the Murrah building that April morning, but according to all indications, whatever it was he witnessed did not sync up with the official narrative released by the United States government.
Officer Yeakey began compiling evidence against the tale put out by federal officials and stored his findings in a storage facility outside of El Reno, Oklahoma. The data he was accumulating was also in direct contradiction to “the facts” being reported by media outlets worldwide.
According to friends and family, Terry began being intimidated by federal authorities because of his personal pursuit for truth and the information which he possessed. He was being pressured to put an end to his independent investigation.
Terry’s last known words were, “As soon as I shake these Feds that are following me, I’ll be back and we’ll go to dinner.”
He never came back.
The officer’s body was found the next day in a field one mile from his abandoned vehicle.
He had been bound, repeatedly cut, strangulated, brutally tortured and killed execution style with a single bullet that entered his right temple at a 45 degree angle.
No gun was found at the scene.
His official cause of death was suicide.
I’m not going to suggest that you believe in an elaborate government conspiracy surrounding the Murrah Building bombing based on this one incident, but with that said, Officer Yeakey’s story deserves to be told. What did he know? What really happened that morning in Oklahoma City? Why was he silenced? If we truly respected the lives of police officers, maybe it’s time we find out the answers to these questions.
If not for Terry and his family, then do it for the future of everything you hold dear.
Please watch the extremely informative and startling video below about Officer Yeakey and learn in more detail about the events that surrounded Terry’s death.
THE GOVERNMENT DID IT.
ATF offices emptied, the Day Before.
Forensic evidence pointed to bombs in the building. High-velocity explosives, like fulminated mercury, NOT Ammonium nitrate.
Death to Traitors.
It was a mini nuke! The same night they filled the whole basement with concrete! Why was that necessary? And why did they find no nitrates but lots of tritrium?
Um....no!
Tell me more - I'll look for a link and post in an edit.
Edit: Here is one http://www.apfn.net/messageboard/02-19-05/discussion.cgi.23.html
Poisoning the well.
Poisoning the well, true.
Not poisoning the well.
The van was too far away and without enough explosives to do the resulting damage. The support columns were cut by installed explosives. At least one other on the scene witness was done away with. On objective of the Op was to crush the burgeoning Militia movement.
Watch - The Secret Life of Timothy McVeigh
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Vgfi1QZILxk
It's called Democide... Death by government.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQhjI1O2iYU
...in fire extinguishers...
Easy to get into a building. Great hiding place.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTa_XL_k8fY
Molten steel...
Whatever happened to that third suspect that was Muslim looking? Dishonest media completely stopped reporting on that.
Andrew Strausmier aka Andy The German
Ask Eric Holder and Janet Reno
Who is J.D. Cash?
Who is Jesse Trentadue?
Who is Rev. Robert Millar?
Where is Elohim City?
Who is Carole Elizabeth Howe?
http://www.comeandtakeit.com/feds-okc.html
http://sipseystreetirregulars.blogspot.com/search?q=Oklahoma+City
'Strassmeir'
Files related to Agent Orange reparations and White Water were said to be there also. If you listen to Cody Snodgres and his story, it is quite interesting and seems to fit the 9/11 template.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDc9e790hAg
Actually, the Globalist Central banks did it...they own the 'government'. It was a 'wet run' for the Twin Towers.... they needed to get their "war on terror" underway and the endless propaganda narratives attempting to establish the Globalist dream of a single world government/'currency', while the Global Central Banks use the UN as their "front". They got away with Murrah necessitating only a few assassinations and intimidation so they were confident about 9/11. The generally brain dead public does appear to be waking up however, so maybe the Rothschilds won't complete the conquest. We'll see.
"Terry began being intimidated by federal authorities because of his personal pursuit for truth". Terry was hoping his new project, once began, would produce fruit.
If you do a Google search for Yeakey the first thing you get is a NYT story on his "suicide"
The Israeli government did it.
Arkancide or Oklahomacide?
The black hat clowns bombed the building because there was damning evidence about agent orange effects on veterans and the Gov didn't want to pay Vets for what they did to them.
https://newsinsideout.com/2017/12/cody-snodgres-ole-dammegard-cia-1995-…
And also because the sane among us were fixing to toss hill and bill out. The not brain dead were winning.
It was about painting normal, healthy Americans as being dangerous extremist...
Just like all globalist/satanic 'media' does to this very day.
"Dress Rehearsal" for the Cecil "Jew-Demille" 6 years later...
https://www.ae911truth.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LowalA57AzY
Same Kikes (http://www.gtr5.com/) just different days (https://www.wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it)
And here's the whore-in-camo for $$$ that works for them STILL ALIVE (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-20/us-army-colonel-admits-hard-b…)
The Power Of Mainstream Narratives
Someone expresses doubts about OKC conspiracy, have them research Terry's story.
RIP Honorable Officer, Terry Yeakey
See the film, The Noble Lie, and James Corbett has covered this history extensively.
"Dead men tell no tales." Perhaps the Seth Rich of his day.
Yeakey reminds me alot of this guy from Building 7 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nO9Tsigk5fc)
Crying shame that McVeigh didn't hit the building in D.C.
Arkancide.
OK City was a Bush Clinton job to hide their FannyMae FreddyMac evidencia.
Kaboom.. .Adios paperwork. Wtg Bush Crime Family!
Or Air Force Colonel Shue (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vSYaV7oHngc)
Fwiw.
http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/RANCHO/POLITICS/OK/ok.php#axzz5DG1cwJiG
I had no idea about any of this. It happened back when I actually trusted my government to some extent.
A friend of the family sold McVeigh a rifle(legally) shortly before this "attack" - the FBI ran the kid through the ringer for a few days- probably as part of building the official narrative
The truth is literally the first victims...
Wondered if the FBI building had to be destroyed for similar reasons as WTC building #7?
Can’t remember where I heard this (SGTreport?) but the Murrah building is supposedly where a lot of the evidence surrounding the Mena, Arkansas airstrip (80s coke trafficking) in the Little Rock FBI office ended up.
The OKC event was the one that triggered me.... that broke my conditioning. I was alarmed over the 'boys on the tracks'.... I was deeply unhappy after Waco. Then OKC. Gen Partin's report made it impossible to continue the confection that an ANFO detonation outside the building could produce the damage signature on the internal columns .... OKC was a deliberate demolition with refined explosives. I have NO IDEA what the McVeigh story was all about, but stone sure that the feds were all over this nasty piece of work in OKC. Yeakey has always been a hero to me.
Weaver did it for me. They set him up and shot his wife and his kid, dead. Only some sick, power-hungry fucks would do that kind of shit.
Ruby Ridge was the end for me too. Actually, more like a beginning. The world looks a lot more logical once you realize the extent to which the government is willing to lie, cheat and kill for the pettiest reasons.
Savings and Loans scandal woke me up...from there on it's been one gigantic fake.its actually quite entertaining so see the bull shit for what it is..And profit from it.
Me too. Went to OKC later, stood in front of where the federal building was. Across the street, the street in which the bomb truck was parked, stand old brick buildings from the 19th and early 20th centuries. NONE of them fell down....lost some glass, but no real structural damage. Yet a steel reinforced concrete building caves the whole front in ? Pure Bullshit.
Greetings,
Agreed. It was what triggered me as well. Uncle Sugar spent a lot of money training me to work with explosives and what I saw made no sense - none. A lot of guys there in the military with me saw it the same way. After all, we bomb people all around the world each and every day so a little of it brought home didn't seem unthinkable.
Mounds of evidence against the Clintons stored at this building. Clinton was president. All sorts of files came out of Little Rock which would have hung the Clintons for crimes of murder, et al. Stuff we know.
The entire charade was a fake psyop just like 9/11 and las vegas, syria and all the rest. Everything you know is a LIE!
Israel did Oklahoma City and it was supposed to be blamed on Iraqi's working with right wing extremists. It was supposed to cause the USA to invade Iraq. But the Clinton's did not go along with the narrative and simply blamed it on US right wing extremists
WATCH: ISRAEL DID OKLAHOMA CITY
https://youtu.be/A9dmMqUA1PE