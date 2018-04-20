Bank of America: "The Last Time We Saw This In The Market Was 2007"

Yesterday, we presented readers with a troubling note from Morgan Stanley which attempted to answer arguably the only question that matters for the future of risk assets: "is the late stage credit cycle about to crack?"
And with just under $1 trillion in anticipated stock buybacks in 2018 - which would be almost entirely funded through new debt issuance - whether or not credit remains a viable, and cheap, funding pathway has become the single most important question in the financial world.
For those who missed the note, Morgan Stanley - which has been turning increasingly pessimistic in recent months largely as a result of the ongoing tightening in global liquidity and central bank financial conditions - warned that the credit cycle is on its last legs, noting that "in our view, a key driver is simply that global liquidity conditions are tightening, and markets are coming to the realisation that the process will be rocky. Rising funding stresses, weaker flows, weaker trading liquidity, higher volatility – this is arguably what quantitative tightening feels like and, in our view, these dynamics will continue to pressure credit spreads over the course of the year."
Morgan Stanley's credit team made the following ominous observations:
- We continue to see evidence that argues in favour of a very late-cycle environment. When we think about a turn in the credit cycles, we tend to break it up into two phases. First, in a bull market, leverage rises, credit quality deteriorates and ‘excesses’ build. These factors provide the ‘ingredients’ for a default/downgrade cycle. But they don’t tell you much about the precise timing of a turn. Leverage can remain high for years before it becomes a problem. In the second phase, these excesses come to a head, often triggered by tighter Fed policy, tightening credit conditions and weakening economic growth.
The bank also made a rare timing forecast of when it expects it to crack:
In terms of timing, we think that enough signals are flashing yellow and cracks are forming to indicate a credit cycle on its last legs: For example, looking at credit markets more broadly than just corporates, we have seen signs of weakness and tighter credit conditions in places like commercial real estate. Additionally, consumer delinquencies have risen in various places (i.e., autos, credit cards and student loans). And in corporate credit, one sector after the next has exhibited ‘idiosyncratic’ problems (e.g., retail, telecom and healthcare to name a few). All this is consistent with other signals we watch, some which have been discussed above (i.e., a flattening yield curve, falling correlations in markets, rising volatility, a trough in financial conditions, narrowing equity breadth, rising stress in front-end IG and much weaker credit flows).
Morgan Stanley concluded that "evidence is mounting that spreads have hit cycle tights – in other words, that bigger fundamental challenges in credit are 6-12 months away, not 2-3 years down the road."
* * *
Fast forward to today when it is the turn of Bank of America's Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett to also point out that the market is late (very late) cycle. Not only that, but based on annualized asset returns, the market now is most similar to what happened, you guessed it, just before the great financial crisis in 2008; to wit:
Late-cycle returns: asset returns YTD (annualized): commodities 23%, equities 5%, bonds 4%, cash 1%, US dollar -9%...“late-cycle” price action...last time asset performance ranked this way was 2007.
Since a late cycle economy (and market) always leads to a recession (the only question is when), it is therefore hardly a surprise that traders are extremely confused and acting - in BofA's words - as "schizophrenics": according to the bank, YTD fund flows are risk-off in bonds (inflows to govt bonds, outflows from High Yield), and risk-on in equities (into Japan, EM, financials, out of utilities, telcos). One of the two will be painfully, dramatically wrong.
Meanwhile, as Morgan Stanley showed yesterday, increasingly more signs point to a recession, starting with the "recessionary yield curve" which bofa describes as follows: "flattest US yield curve (48bps 2s10s) since global synchronized recovery, despite record EPS, US tax cuts, record low unemployment US/UK/Japan/Germany, Fed selling, surging commodity prices"
This is notable because an inverted US yield curve has preceded ISM index dropping below 50 (i.e. economic contraction) 7 out of 7 times since 1977 with 12-month lag.
Finally, the most glaring confirmation of the slowdown comes not from the US or Europe, but China, where Beijing just cut RRR for the 1st time since Feb’16, i.e. the time of the "famous" Shanghai Accord which sent global stocks soaring for 2 straight years.
According to BofA, the strong CNY and slowing China/regional export growth trigger for easing, note 10yr Chinese yields have rallied 50bps in the past 6 months; as macro data reflect global slowdown and central banks blink; expect the rotation to defensives to accelerate.
Finally, here again is Morgan Stanley's checklist of "late credit cycle" indicators, confirming we are "almost there."
Comments
they will always print!!!
not if they want another orchestrated bailout. They will stop printing for a while so it doesn't look like they are giving welfare to their buddies (they are), then they will print a bailout.
In reply to they will always print!!! by dark pools of soros
you forget they dont have to ask/threaten anymore
it all changed in 2008/2009
In reply to not if they want another… by DingleBarryObummer
No... this time it's different. 2007 was thankfully the last year the world had to endure living without Bitcoin.
In reply to you forget they dont have to… by dark pools of soros
Since Lehman! Everybody drink!
Wait, no one said "since Lehman"? Drink anyway! The USS(A) Titanic is going down anyway. Might as well go down sloshed.
In reply to No... by Bitchface-KILLAH
i'll be honest, i just clicked this article because the image looked like a fun board game to play.
In reply to Since Lehman! Everybody… by NugginFuts
So basically ~ The last time BofA "saw this in the market", their own stock went down to $2 before getting a taxpayer bailout, and eneded up having to do a reverse stock split just to make it look like they weren't going to the pink sheets.
& basically ~ I'm supposed to hang on their every word right now.
In reply to i'll be honest, i just… by hector zeroni
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4164200-bank-america-buy-dip-will-last
In reply to So basically ~ The last time… by TheWholeYearInn
I hear ya and usually these clowns only talk their books. Last time (2007/9) they were all trying to convince us to stay in and buy more cause the underlying fundamentals were rock solid! This time I think they’re trying to scare some people out to load up on the cheap knowing the Feds got their backs again. After all, technically they are all still playing with the houses money from the 1st time!
In reply to So basically ~ The last time… by TheWholeYearInn
Side by side with 2007, Consumer debt is up 10%, wages up 20%, mortgage payments down 30%.
If the TBTF's are going to stage another 2008, it might not work with wages up & debt payments down, but keep an eye on anomalous bubbles in staples, commodities or energy....the banks pumped oil to $145/barrel to pinch disposable income & stir the onslaught of sub-prime defaults in 2008, then collected big on futures/derivatives shorts, hidden from public scrutiny thanks to the CFMA.
This tells us we're nowhere near that - https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/TDSP
It all hinges on the Fed.
In reply to they will always print!!! by dark pools of soros
Some of the pharisees have been speaking up the end of the cycle, to talk things down. It's time for them to pop it and buy all the things for pennies on the dollar.
In reply to Side by side with 2007,… by Frilton Miedman
So did Weimar and look how that turned out!
In reply to they will always print!!! by dark pools of soros
and last time BAC was still solvent................
2007 was a great year. We should have more 2007s.
In a lot of ways this time around might not be as bad for my tribe, at least from the "preparation in expectation" category. That being said I could be carrying a surf board to meet a tsunami.
2007.....if there was no bailout we would be getting over the last vestiges of that clean out right about now. As it is we are going to see an even bigger mess.
In reply to 2007 was a great year. We… by NoDebt
The Bush years were magical. I could drink a half gallon of vodka in 2 hrs and not feel a fucking thing in the morning. Wouldn't even get the shakes.
Now it's a goddamned fucking race against time to be able to hold my hand steady enough to get my wallet out to buy chaser before the liquor store opens.
Feel like Rocky in the locker room after fighting the Russian. It is an outrage.
In reply to 2007 was a great year. We… by NoDebt
Dow 50k
Bread $50k
In reply to Dow 50k by The Great Hambino
BJ w/GFE: $5...
In reply to Bread $50k by Bitchface-KILLAH
They all know the recession depression is basically already here. But they don't care.
2007 was the year I saw non stop sub primers on 22" spinners on every new car. truck. and suv. Ahh, 2007.
"umbrella" by rihanna came out that year I think. It was hilarious because the song was about not needing riches, and just needing love. But JayZ comes in with his intro bragging about his Rockefella diamonds! LOL. I wonder how many people even noticed that.
In reply to 2007 was the year I saw non… by FreeShitter
Funny to see the parade of fools on Bloomberg like the arrogant Krishna Memani from Oppenheimer say yield curves don't matter and aren't a prelude to a recession. OPM Holdings.
Hari Krishna...
In reply to Funny to see the parade of… by BlueStreet
Yield curve matters. In this special case it is saying that the Federal Reserve is raising short term interest rates. If that brings USD home then the US booms and the World recesses. Wages rise if illegal immigration is stopped. Ask the people of the nineteen fifties what happened when Eisenhower stopped illegal immigration (wages rose, an uneducated lugger could make enough to feed, clothe, and shelter a family of seven)
In reply to Funny to see the parade of… by BlueStreet
"it is therefore hardly a surprise that traders are extremely confused and acting - in BofA's words - as "schizophrenics": according to the bank"
Once you decide to let go of the Fundamentals and stay in, why would you ever get out?? Thanks Central Bankers! Thank You very, very Much!!
Get out to what? Bank deposits? My opinion is that any company that isn't likely to go bankrupt in the next thirty years is a better bet than bonds or bank deposits. US either starts building automated factories or starts building conquering armies or gets ready for a general collapse. Status quo won't hold.
In reply to "it is therefore hardly a… by taketheredpill
My 16 year old son was trying to decide between Economics and History for one of his classes next year.
I felt like History would be better. Economics just helps you to think like Central Bankers.
I guess it depends on who is writing the history and which economic theory is being taught.
In reply to My 16 year old son was… by taketheredpill
Groundbreaking article.
Lolol the bond market is about to implode! Will this de deflation crash or into hyperinflation ? Time will tell
tick tock
Would appear we have several more years of good times.
Not good years but strange times. Suspect the QE has had far more of an effect than experts realise so the markets will correct but, not just yet.
In reply to Would appear we have several… by Throck
All the bank-checking-account and 401k account money market funds have been forced into government debt. That means they can't go below their nominal value or lose their liquid nature (eg exchangeable for legal tender). Last time some large money market accounts broke below a dollar and panic had to be quelled.
The Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates because interest rates are still too low. The Federal Reserve might force the break-up of a large bank because Trump would let them and a break up would get the attention of some people who think they are above the law and think they have to answer to no one. Federal Reserve might not be as easy with the currency swaps this time. Mexico and Europe might have to quit some of their (you-name-it). Trump has troops on the borders and a deployed military (ask NK). Obama insured US citizens are armed and have more than a two week supply of necessities. As ready as US will ever be. Better now than later.
Notwithstanding this article suggesting markets close to a fall on SeekingAlpha a news item suggests buying Bank of America on the dips because it will not last.....maybe that was a joke or irony?
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4164200-bank-america-buy-dip-will-last
While I am 80% invested, none of it is in Banks!