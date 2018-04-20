China Slams U.S. ZTE Crackdown: "Trump Is Acting Like A Bully; Is The US Really That Fragile?"

Last night we observed that in response to Trump's 7-year ban of component sales by US companies to China's telecom-manufacturing giant ZTE in retaliation for "tech IT theft and distribution", a tide of angry populist rhetoric swept across China's social media and press. Then, overnight, ZTE itself chimed in and on Friday said that the U.S. ban on the sale of parts and software to the company was "unfair and threatens its survival", vowing to safeguard its interests through all legal means.
"It is unacceptable that BIS insists on unfairly imposing the most severe penalty on ZTE even before the completion of investigation of facts,” ZTE said in its first response since the ban was announced, referring to the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security.
"The Denial Order will not only severely impact the survival and development of ZTE, but will also cause damages to all partners of ZTE including a large number of U.S. companies," ZTE said in a statement.
Defiantly pushing back against the ban, ZTE also said it regards compliance as the cornerstone of its strategy, adding it invested $50 million in export control compliance projects in 2017 and plans to invest more this year.
Unfortunately for the Chinese company, a senior U.S. Commerce Department official told Reuters earlier this week that it is unlikely to lift the ban: "We’re going to have to see how this unfolds. But there is no provision currently for that to occur,” the official said, although should China fold on all of Trump's trade war demands, it is likely that the ZTE export ban will also be lifted.
For the immediate future, however, ZTE is in trouble, as it has little to no recourse because appeals would have to be approved by the BIS, the same agency that issued the ban. Companies must submit appeals to a committee that would issue a ruling within 30 days, according to the agency’s website.
Still, clearly worried about it future - as a substantial part of the company's supply chain comes from the US and it will be virtually impossible for the company to quickly find alternative suppliers - ZTE said it will not give up efforts to solve problems through communication, and it is determined to take judicial measures to protect the legal rights and interests of the company.
Meanwhile, a state-backed Chinese trade body said the ZTE case represented a “milestone” for China Inc and highlighted compliance risks its corporate sector is facing. It urged the Chinese government to speed up implementation of national guidelines on corporate oversight, and go through informal channels and seek leniency with U.S. Congress members to resolve the ZTE case
* * *
Ironically, the US could be hurting its own interests through the export ban: as the WSJ reports, according to international trade experts, the sales the will affect not just exported items, but also software and components marketed by American companies but manufactured in other parts of the world.
That would include a broad slate of hardware critical to ZTE, including Qualcomm semiconductors. It also potentially covers software like the Android operating system, which powers ZTE smartphones. ZTE is working to find ways to preserve its access to Android, according to a person familiar with the matter.
“If they’re unable to use Google Android, I think that’s a big blow because there’s no real viable alternative at this point,” said Neil Shah, an analyst with research firm Counterpoint.
Still, the biggest loser is the Chinese firm, who without access to parts from U.S. companies needed for its networking gear, will have a tough time selling its products and being competitive in the rollout of 5G equipment, said Edison Lee, a telecom analyst at Jefferies. “If this ban really continues and the U.S. really enforces it, I think ZTE is in big trouble,” he said.
* * *
The realization that the trade war over IP theft is heating up prompted foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying to lash out at the US during a Beijing briefing, saying that possible restrictions on China’s investments in U.S. technology would constitute an improper use of national security considerations to limit the country’s access to American markets.
Hua then lashed out, saying that "the U.S. is thinking and acting like a bully - only it can have high tech and others cannot. With regard to the high tech restrictions, they are citing the reason of national security, but their motivation is protectionism. Is the U.S. really that fragile?"
Well, maybe not "fragile," just not willing to have its latest tech stolen and reverse-engineered by that one industrious trading partner who benefits the most from access to US consumers.
Hus also accused the U.S. of asking China to open its markets but creates obstacles for China, contravening principles of equality, fairness and reciprocity. He concluded that Trade restrictions will not resolve imbalances between countries.
However, as we noted last night, Trump does not agree: On Thursday night the U.S. government announced it was considering using an emergency law to restrict Chinese investments in sensitive U.S. technologies, further escalating this especially painful - to China - battle in the increasingly hotter trade war.
As for ZTE, its shares have remained suspended since Tuesday. As of Monday’s close, they were worth some $19 billion; they may soon be worth much less.
Comments
Direct nut shot Trump; nice.
China, want to "retaliate"?...100% tax on all Apple Product exports to the USA...40 million "Americans" will March on DC within 24hrs and burn the place down if Trump doesn't resign...
That will also tank Apple stock and take down our pension and insurance systems...sending 150 million "Americans" to DC with ropes in hand...
Suck it up China. Use your one belt and whip it good. You can sell to Kazahkstan and Turkmenistan. Great markets. Big middle classes. Chuckle.
In reply to / by FireBrander
Yes, only the US can have the technology that it developed. We aren't going to let you steal from us any more. And we WILL extract payment for what you have stolen from us in the past.
In reply to Suck it up China. Use your… by peddling-fiction
It's copying not stealing.
In reply to Yes, only the US can have… by tmosley
When is copying stealing when the goy do it to the chosen.
In reply to It's copying not stealing. by eforce
Wow, the Chinks are out in force on this thread- tough to compete with all you little rip-off cheap shit artists, but worth it to know you're butt-hurt already.......
In reply to When is copying stealing… by 44magnum
China is like your deadbeat brother in law who need a place to stay because he could not get his crap together. That was 20 years ago and his still living in your basement. Same can be said for Mexico.
In reply to Wow, the Chinks are out in… by jcaz
Chinese are known as "yellow Jews" for a reason.
In reply to China is like your deadbeat… by Ghost of PartysOver
PORT AUTHORITY
Eight countries in danger of falling into China’s “debt trap”
By Tim Fernholz
March 07, 2018
Foggy financing.
Last year, with more than $1 billion in debt to China, Sri Lanka handed over a port to companies owned by the Chinese government. Now Djibouti, home to the US military’s main base in Africa, looks about to cede control of another key port to a Beijing-linked company, and the US is not happy about it.
Beijing “encourages dependency using opaque contracts, predatory loan practices, and corrupt deals that mire nations in debt and undercut their sovereignty, denying them their long-term, self-sustaining growth,” said US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on March 6. “Chinese investment does have the potential to address Africa’s infrastructure gap, but its approach has led to mounting debt and few, if any, jobs in most countries,” he added.
Some call this “debt-trap diplomacy“: Offer the honey of cheap infrastructure loans, with the sting of default coming if smaller economies can’t generate enough free cash to pay their interest down. In Sri Lanka, acrimony remains around Hambatota and projects like “the world’s emptiest airport.”
China has characterized its “Belt and Road” initiative as a win-win for its aspirations to become a global trade leader and developing economies’ desire to fund transportation infrastructure. It has certainly filled the vacuum created by a shrinking American presence in global institutions. But as with Western internationalist projects, China is also facing accusations of imperialist behavior when its debt plans go wrong.
The Center for Global Development, a non-profit research organization, analyzed debt to China that will be incurred by nations participating in the current Belt and Road investment plan. Eight nations will find themselves vulnerable to above-average debt: Djibouti, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, the Maldives, Mongolia, Montenegro, Pakistan, and Tajikistan.
The researchers note that they did not estimate how this debt would effect growth, and that they needed to assemble much of their data from media reports. But they still say their evidence should raise concerns about economic distress stemming from debt that would undermine development efforts altogether. In the past, China has responded to the debtors inconsistently and hasn’t followed best practices adopted by international lenders working with poor countries. Sometimes, the debt has been forgiven; other times, disputed territory or control of infrastructure has been demanded as recompense.
They argue that China should work to bring other countries into their investment programs to spread debt more equally, and adopt stricter standards and more transparency about how sustainable its support for developing economies really is. Some countries aren’t waiting on China to take action: Pakistan and Nepal turned down Chinese infrastructure loans last year in favor of other sources of funding.
UP NEXT
How the extended rule of China’s president Xi will influence Africa’s future
China is getting more aggressive in dismissing US comments about its influence in Africa
China is trying to rein in its vessels illegally depleting fish stocks in West Africa
In reply to Chinese are known as "yellow… by Buckaroo Banzai
How is Perkins spelled in Mandarin? Chuckle.
In reply to PORT AUTHORITY Eight… by peddling-fiction
Xirious $hì†...3rd World...
China has world's 136th most powerful passport, 69 spots behind Taiwan
BY ALEX LINDER IN NEWS ON OCT 26, 2017 3:00 AM
Passport Index has updated its Global Passport Power Rank for 2017, showing once again that while China may be the world's second most powerful economy, its passport remains pretty weak.
With a visa-free score of 60, the Chinese passport is as powerful as passports from Sierra Leone, Ghana and Cuba, ranking 136th out of 199 countries and territories. Chinese passport-holders can now get into 22 countries without a visa and can receive a visa upon arrival in 38 additional countries, most of which are located in Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America. To visit anywhere in Europe or North America, Chinese citizens need visas.
http://shanghaiist.com/2017/10/26/passport-power.php
In reply to How is Perkins spelled in… by peddling-fiction
Distinction without a difference in this case. We aren't going to let them take advantage of us for free any more.
In reply to It's copying not stealing. by eforce
"us"? Remember that this is a puppet show and the oligarchs don't consider the 'people' as equals, just inferior beings... sheep... to use the biblical examples so long taught in Judaism... how best to oversee their herd of goyim. THe Chinese are doing what we have always done.... remember how we 'stole' or 'borrowed' all those British inventions 'back in the day'? Of course, patent law wasn't the same, and hard to enforce in another country.... again, the same thing... same problems... as this game goes round and round, only now, it isn't the American's stealing British inventions, but the Chinese stealing Americans... and the same banksters seem to be behind it every time... isn't that interesting? Wasn't it our regime that pushed China into fast track acceptance into the WTO? CLinton's regime was responsible for that... but we could go back to Nixon's little visit to CHina, pushed by psycho (or chosen son of Satan? hard to tell) Kissinger... and all the regime change he assisted with... see a pattern? Who do you think is behind this farce with CHina? with Russia? same crew as always... the 'chosen ones'... of Satan... we live in Purgatory.. dark side rules here... at least for a few more years... which is why the game now is 'out with the OWO, in with the NWO'.
In reply to Distinction without a… by tmosley
How many Chinese spies active in the USA? It makes the Russians look like amateurs.
Cute term "fragile". China has no release valve on their pressure cooker.
In reply to Distinction without a… by tmosley
Not even "copying". They are co-developing their products, just like all other globalized companies in the world.
In reply to It's copying not stealing. by eforce
If the Chinese have been copying/stealing US IP then why are they making all this fuss? Surely they would just keep churning the gear based on it out?
Much of the operation of comms gear is based on international standards which often use developments that have been patented by companies, some in the US. As part of agreeing the standards the standards setting body ensures that all can use them, sometimes with a royalty payment. Will this move by the US destroy this mechanism, which has served the World very well, if potential users of these standards, like 5G for example, in China can no longer do so?
If so this could lead to serious unintended consequences where existing standards fall apart, new standard agreement is impossible to agree and are then implemented in different parts of the World of where costs to consumers rise rapidly due to reduced economies of scale. Like going back to US mobile phones only working in the US, but on steroids. Chaos.
It is also likely to force Chinese and Russian R&D closer together which is surely not in the US's interests.
In reply to It's copying not stealing. by eforce
That's a fucktard move. It'll only force big market to use non US product because any day US of A could just stop providing their shit.
It's a big loss long term.
In reply to Yes, only the US can have… by tmosley
Sorry, you don't get to steal our technology, Chang.
In reply to That's a fucktard move. It… by ne-tiger
You can use all your technology to do your inbred action every day, fucktard.
In reply to Sorry, you don't get to… by tmosley
LOL- "Chi-chog, cho chang chow" is all I hear out of you, Li.......
In reply to You can use all your… by ne-tiger
"VP of Citibank Investment Services", that's why you are full of shit?
In reply to LOL- "Chi-chog, cho chang… by jcaz
You read English? Rut-row........
Next thing you'll be accusing ZH of being a financial blog- what does Chinese ZeroHedge look like? Cheap copy? Crashes a lot? Reports that Gartman actually makes money?
In reply to "VP of Citibank Investment… by ne-tiger
I don't know about China, I know US of A is totally fucked up by low life assholes like yourself.
In reply to You read English? Rut-row… by jcaz
china imports our jobs, our pollution, our technology...
u.s. imports cheap plastic $hit, cheap pharmaceuticals, cheap labor produced items,
and MASSIVE profits for the capital class who now cry over the deal...
In reply to You read English? Rut-row… by jcaz
ne-tiger
Your father and mother were cousins, but you're all right.
In reply to You can use all your… by ne-tiger
"Sorry, you don't get to steal our technology, Chang."
In fairness, the Chinese paid the Clinton and Bush crime families good money to steal our technology.
In reply to Sorry, you don't get to… by tmosley
I'm hearing a lot of fake news outlets referring to the United States as "protectionist" . . what a great adjective for a globalist agenda promoting globalism, if the United States goes down in flames! "See where protectionism gets you"???
In reply to Suck it up China. Use your… by peddling-fiction
Putting a stop to US workers literally being forced to compete with slave labor and a Gross/criminal disregard for the environment, is now defined as "protectionism".
In reply to I'm hearing a lot of fake… by GlassHouse101
America is for Americans! Not it's victims!
(stole that from another ZH'r; love it)
In reply to / by FireBrander
Speaking as a victim here (reduced competition means more expensive kit for me, a non us citizen), this could be a good thing, in that the quickest, easiest solution to a ban on Android might be to implement Linux, which android almost is, anyway. It is theoretically possible, but difficult, to get Linux to run on an ex-android device, so I understand. Of course, it would never be open source, which is a shame.
Perhaps some techies might confirm my thinking in this.....
In reply to America is for Americans!… by FireBrander
https://source.android.com/
In reply to Speaking as a victim here … by OverTheHedge
Bullying and warmongering is all the USA does. That is why the world increasingly hates the USA. Even their so called ''allies''.
If all the money spent fighting (read creating) "terrorism" and "Spreading Freedom and Democracy" (read Empire Building) had NOT been spent at all (read created from thin air) the USA and the world would be far better off.
In reply to Bullying and warmongering is… by ExPat2018
Leftist countries have always hated the us, so nothing has changed. fuck em.
In reply to Bullying and warmongering is… by ExPat2018
Pattie
The U.S. taxpayer rebuilt Germany and Japan, saved China from being a colony of the Japanese Empire, and allows turncoats like you to criticize every wrinkle.
For all the warts on the USA, there is no nation on earth that has clean hands, but, of course, you already knew that before you decided to bleat on ZH.
In reply to Bullying and warmongering is… by ExPat2018
Yes China someone actually is standing up to the theft of American IP.
Yes of course. China DID IT!...
Made American corporations uproot their strategic operations from Palo Alto over 2 decades starting in the 1990s for the cheapest labour with those corporations NEVER returning those PROFITS back home towards new technology and universities inside the United States.
You Fucktard!...
In reply to Yes China someone actually… by Everybodys All…
If by 90's you mean 60's, then yes.
Or you can go back further to the transcontinental railroad...
There is nothing new under the sun.
In reply to Yes of course. China DID IT… by Son of Captain Nemo
Actually you are correct. But I'm referring to the semiconductor sector exclusively which were the "crown jewels"...
Yes of course... Donny is going to uproot all of them including Apple to repatriate those manufacturing jobs in those technical areas where we haven't had a workforce in North America for nearly 2 decades?...
JHFC!
In reply to If by 90's you mean 60's,… by ParkAveFlasher
Wake up !
American companies continuously buy up foreign companies to "steal" IP of other countries.
One quarter of the hundred companies Apple has bought over the years were foreign.
In reply to Yes China someone actually… by Everybodys All…
When in my 54 year lifetime did we "stop"?...
Being a bully that is!
It's working. There's going to be something good from this.
Judging by the Chinese reaction, Trump is right on target. Every president before has talked a tough game with the Chinese but never really did anything meaningful about the imbalances. Somebody had to eventually step up and get some control and Trump is doing that. Now, let's get on to building that wall.....
Unlike the Bushes or the Clintons, the Chinese didn't get a chance to buy Trump off. Nobody saw him coming.
King Nigger was probably too stupid to ask for his payoffs. He just likes communists. Or probably they just sent drugs and male prostitutes, and the Brown Clown called it good.
In reply to Judging by the Chinese… by Cautiously Pes…
Barack "lightning" Oblama was too busy with his lightwork for Bes.
In reply to Unlike the Bushes or the… by Buckaroo Banzai
I must agree. The Chinese reaction is over the top. Direct shot to the balls. We may actually see some Chinese action on IP theft, which would be a good thing.
I have been in the electronics industry over 20 years, and every company I worked for was hit by Chinese IP theft. At no time was there a chance of getting the ctiminals - even though we had their names and addresses. And the evidence was crystal clear - one time they did not even bother to remove our team members initials or our logo from the PCB artwork. We literally confiscated equipment from the floor of the NAMM show from their resellers booth.
That was actually kinda fun.
In reply to Judging by the Chinese… by Cautiously Pes…
Good story and I would have loved to have seen the look on their faces! I am a production manager for a lighting company, and we endure the same thing. SO MUCH THEFT of patents and ideas/technology and product specs. Pretty frustrating. I have zero sympathy for them in this regard. It is theft, pure and simple.
In reply to I must agree. The Chinese… by DisorderlyConduct
The bond market is about to go down the shitter, get prepared people
No, no, NO! Look at the Comey circus, look at the DOW, look at kneeling footballers, don't look at the festering cancer that is the bond market.
In reply to The bond market is about to… by brian91145