China Slams U.S. ZTE Crackdown: "Trump Is Acting Like A Bully; Is The US Really That Fragile?"

Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:25

Last night we observed that in response to Trump's 7-year ban of component sales by US companies to China's telecom-manufacturing giant ZTE in retaliation for "tech IT theft and distribution", a tide of angry populist rhetoric swept across China's social media and press. Then, overnight, ZTE itself chimed in and on Friday said that the U.S. ban on the sale of parts and software to the company was "unfair and threatens its survival", vowing to safeguard its interests through all legal means.

Happy ZTE reverse engineers

"It is unacceptable that BIS insists on unfairly imposing the most severe penalty on ZTE even before the completion of investigation of facts,” ZTE said in its first response since the ban was announced, referring to the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security.

"The Denial Order will not only severely impact the survival and development of ZTE, but will also cause damages to all partners of ZTE including a large number of U.S. companies," ZTE said in a statement.

Defiantly pushing back against the ban, ZTE also said it regards compliance as the cornerstone of its strategy, adding it invested $50 million in export control compliance projects in 2017 and plans to invest more this year.

Unfortunately for the Chinese company, a senior U.S. Commerce Department official told Reuters earlier this week that it is unlikely to lift the ban: "We’re going to have to see how this unfolds. But there is no provision currently for that to occur,” the official said, although should China fold on all of Trump's trade war demands, it is likely that the ZTE export ban will also be lifted.

For the immediate future, however, ZTE is in trouble, as it has little to no recourse because appeals would have to be approved by the BIS, the same agency that issued the ban. Companies must submit appeals to a committee that would issue a ruling within 30 days, according to the agency’s website.

Still, clearly worried about it future - as a substantial part of the company's supply chain comes from the US and it will be virtually impossible for the company to quickly find alternative suppliers - ZTE said it will not give up efforts to solve problems through communication, and it is determined to take judicial measures to protect the legal rights and interests of the company.

Meanwhile, a state-backed Chinese trade body said the ZTE case represented a “milestone” for China Inc and highlighted compliance risks its corporate sector is facing. It urged the Chinese government to speed up implementation of national guidelines on corporate oversight, and go through informal channels and seek leniency with U.S. Congress members to resolve the ZTE case

* * *

Ironically, the US could be hurting its own interests through the export ban: as the WSJ reports, according to  international trade experts, the sales the will affect not just exported items, but also software and components marketed by American companies but manufactured in other parts of the world.

That would include a broad slate of hardware critical to ZTE, including Qualcomm semiconductors. It also potentially covers software like the Android operating system, which powers ZTE smartphones. ZTE is working to find ways to preserve its access to Android, according to a person familiar with the matter.

“If they’re unable to use Google Android, I think that’s a big blow because there’s no real viable alternative at this point,” said Neil Shah, an analyst with research firm Counterpoint.

Still, the biggest loser is the Chinese firm, who without access to parts from U.S. companies needed for its networking gear, will have a tough time selling its products and being competitive in the rollout of 5G equipment, said Edison Lee, a telecom analyst at Jefferies. “If this ban really continues and the U.S. really enforces it, I think ZTE is in big trouble,” he said.

* * *

The realization that the trade war over IP theft is heating up prompted foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying to lash out at the US during a Beijing briefing, saying that possible restrictions on China’s investments in U.S. technology would constitute an improper use of national security considerations to limit the country’s access to American markets.

Hua then lashed out, saying that "the U.S. is thinking and acting like a bully - only it can have high tech and others cannot. With regard to the high tech restrictions, they are citing the reason of national security, but their motivation is protectionism. Is the U.S. really that fragile?"

Well, maybe not "fragile," just not willing to have its latest tech stolen and reverse-engineered by that one industrious trading partner who benefits the most from access to US consumers.

Hus also accused the U.S. of asking China to open its markets but creates obstacles for China, contravening principles of equality, fairness and reciprocity. He concluded that Trade restrictions will not resolve imbalances between countries.

However, as we noted last night, Trump does not agree: On Thursday night the U.S. government announced it was considering using an emergency law to restrict Chinese investments in sensitive U.S. technologies, further escalating this especially painful - to China - battle in the increasingly hotter trade war.

As for ZTE, its shares have remained suspended since Tuesday. As of Monday’s close, they were worth some $19 billion; they may soon be worth much less.

China Slams U.S. ZTE Crackdown: "Trump Is Acting Like A Bully; Is The US Really That Fragile"

Eight countries in danger of falling into China’s “debt trap”

Foggy financing.

Last year, with more than $1 billion in debt to China, Sri Lanka handed over a port to companies owned by the Chinese government. Now Djibouti, home to the US military’s main base in Africa, looks about to cede control of another key port to a Beijing-linked company, and the US is not happy about it.

Beijing “encourages dependency using opaque contracts, predatory loan practices, and corrupt deals that mire nations in debt and undercut their sovereignty, denying them their long-term, self-sustaining growth,” said US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on March 6. “Chinese investment does have the potential to address Africa’s infrastructure gap, but its approach has led to mounting debt and few, if any, jobs in most countries,” he added.

Some call this “debt-trap diplomacy“: Offer the honey of cheap infrastructure loans, with the sting of default coming if smaller economies can’t generate enough free cash to pay their interest down. In Sri Lanka, acrimony remains around Hambatota and projects like “the world’s emptiest airport.”

China has characterized its “Belt and Road” initiative as a win-win for its aspirations to become a global trade leader and developing economies’ desire to fund transportation infrastructure. It has certainly filled the vacuum created by a shrinking American presence in global institutions. But as with Western internationalist projects, China is also facing accusations of imperialist behavior when its debt plans go wrong.

The Center for Global Development, a non-profit research organization, analyzed debt to China that will be incurred by nations participating in the current Belt and Road investment plan. Eight nations will find themselves vulnerable to above-average debt: Djibouti, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, the Maldives, Mongolia, Montenegro, Pakistan, and Tajikistan.

The researchers note that they did not estimate how this debt would effect growth, and that they needed to assemble much of their data from media reports. But they still say their evidence should raise concerns about economic distress stemming from debt that would undermine development efforts altogether. In the past, China has responded to the debtors inconsistently and hasn’t followed best practices adopted by international lenders working with poor countries. Sometimes, the debt has been forgiven; other times, disputed territory or control of infrastructure has been demanded as recompense.

They argue that China should work to bring other countries into their investment programs to spread debt more equally, and adopt stricter standards and more transparency about how sustainable its support for developing economies really is. Some countries aren’t waiting on China to take action: Pakistan and Nepal turned down Chinese infrastructure loans last year in favor of other sources of funding.

Xirious $hì†...3rd World...

China has world's 136th most powerful passport, 69 spots behind Taiwan

Passport Index has updated its Global Passport Power Rank for 2017, showing once again that while China may be the world's second most powerful economy, its passport remains pretty weak.

With a visa-free score of 60, the Chinese passport is as powerful as passports from Sierra Leone, Ghana and Cuba, ranking 136th out of 199 countries and territories. Chinese passport-holders can now get into 22 countries without a visa and can receive a visa upon arrival in 38 additional countries, most of which are located in Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America. To visit anywhere in Europe or North America, Chinese citizens need visas.

"us"? Remember that this is a puppet show and the oligarchs don't consider the 'people' as equals, just inferior beings... sheep... to use the biblical examples so long taught in Judaism... how best to oversee their herd of goyim. THe Chinese are doing what we have always done.... remember how we 'stole' or 'borrowed' all those British inventions 'back in the day'? Of course, patent law wasn't the same, and hard to enforce in another country.... again, the same thing... same problems... as this game goes round and round, only now, it isn't the American's stealing British inventions, but the Chinese stealing Americans... and the same banksters seem to be behind it every time... isn't that interesting? Wasn't it our regime that pushed China into fast track acceptance into the WTO? CLinton's regime was responsible for that... but we could go back to Nixon's little visit to CHina, pushed by psycho (or chosen son of Satan? hard to tell) Kissinger... and all the regime change he assisted with... see a pattern? Who do you think is behind this farce with CHina? with Russia? same crew as always... the  'chosen ones'... of Satan... we live in Purgatory.. dark side rules here... at least for a few more years... which is why the game now is 'out with the OWO, in with the NWO'.

If the Chinese have been copying/stealing US IP then why are they making all this fuss? Surely they would just keep churning the gear based on it out?

Much of the operation of comms gear is based on international standards which often use developments that have been patented by companies, some in the US. As part of agreeing the standards the standards setting body ensures that all can use them, sometimes with a royalty payment. Will this move by the US destroy this mechanism, which has served the World very well, if potential users of these standards, like 5G for example, in China can no longer do so?

If so this could lead to serious unintended consequences where existing standards fall apart, new standard agreement is impossible to agree and are then implemented in different parts of the World of where costs to consumers rise rapidly due to reduced economies of scale. Like going back to US mobile phones only working in the US, but on steroids. Chaos.

It is also likely to force Chinese and Russian R&D closer together which is surely not in the US's interests.

 

Speaking as a victim here (reduced competition means more expensive kit for me, a non us citizen), this could be a good thing, in that the quickest, easiest solution to a ban on Android might be to implement Linux, which android almost is, anyway. It is theoretically possible, but difficult, to get Linux to run on an ex-android device, so I understand. Of course, it would never be open source, which is a shame.

Perhaps some techies might confirm my thinking in this.....

The U.S. taxpayer rebuilt Germany and Japan, saved China from being a colony of the Japanese Empire, and allows turncoats like you to criticize every wrinkle.

For all the warts on the USA, there is no nation on earth that has clean hands, but, of course, you already knew that before you decided to bleat on ZH.

Judging by the Chinese reaction, Trump is right on target.  Every president before has talked a tough game with the Chinese but never really did anything meaningful about the imbalances.  Somebody had to eventually step up and get some control and Trump is doing that.  Now, let's get on to building that wall.....

I must agree. The Chinese reaction is over the top. Direct shot to the balls. We may actually see some Chinese action on IP theft, which would be a good thing.

I have been in the electronics industry over 20 years, and every company I worked for was hit by Chinese IP theft. At no time was there a chance of getting the ctiminals - even though we had their names and addresses. And the evidence was crystal clear - one time they did not even bother to remove our team members initials or our logo from the PCB artwork. We literally confiscated equipment from the floor of the NAMM show from their resellers booth.

That was actually kinda fun.