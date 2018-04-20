Comey Memos Probed By DOJ For Classified Info Leaks

The Department of Justice (DOJ) inspector general is now conducting an investigation into classification issues concerning the "Comey memos" leaked to the New York Times by former FBI Director James Comey.
Sources tell the Wall St. Journal that at least two of the memos which Comey leaked to his "good friend," Columbia Law Professor Daniel Richman, contained information that officials now consider classified - prompting the review by the Office of the Inspector General, headed by Michael Horowitz.
Of those two memos, Mr. Comey himself redacted elements of one that he knew to be classified to protect secrets before he handed the documents over to his friend. He determined at the time that another memo contained no classified information, but after he left the Federal Bureau of Investigation, bureau officials upgraded it to “confidential,” the lowest level of classification. -WSJ
Comey told Congressional investigators that he considered the memos to be personal rather than government documents. The memos - leaked through Richman, were a major catalyst in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's decision to appoint former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 US election.
While Richman told CNN "No memo was given to me that was marked 'classified,' and James Comey told Congressional investigators he tried to "write it in such a way that I don't include anything that would trigger a classification," it appears the FBI's chief FOIA officer disagrees.
We previously reported that Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said four of the 7 Comey memos he reviewed were "marked classified" at the "Secret" or "Confidential" level - however in January the FBI's chief FOIA officer reportedly told Judicial Watch - in a signed declaration, that every single Comey memo was classified at the time.
We have a sworn declaration from David Hardy who is the chief FOIA officer of the FBI that we obtained just in the last few days, and in that sworn declaration, Mr. Hardy says that all of Comey's memos - all of them, were classified at the time they were written, and they remain classified. -Chris Farrell, Judicial Watch
Therefore, Farrell points out, Comey mishandled national defense information when he "knowingly and willfully" leaked them to his friend at Columbia University.
It's also mishandling of national defense information, which is a crime. So it's clear that Mr. Comey not only authored those documents, but then knowingly and willfully leaked them to persons unauthorized, which is in and of itself a national security crime. Mr. Comey should have been read his rights back on June 8th when he testified before the Senate.
Farrell told Lou Dobbs "Recently retired and active duty FBI agents have told me - and it's several of them, they consider Comey to be a dirty cop."
Comey has said that he hoped the memos would result in the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the Trump campaign - which they did.
Comments
Mostly correct but:
US Mil is under DJT control as is the NSA. NSA should not have been created in the first place BUT right now it is being turned around on the enemy and may be the only thing making it possible to defeat them.
DOJ/FBI are in transition. Taking some time but the dirtbags are being taken down one by one and it's starting to go after the bad guys for a change.
CIA is a lost cause, should never have been created and needs to be done away with. Once that happens all their puppets in DC, MSM, tech, Hollywood, etc will be out in the cold.
Hence why they are so terrified by what they see happening...
Investigate? Really?
Hey DOJ- just buy his goddamn book and look it up.....
They have more than enough to go to trial today and get convictions.
What happens if they start arresting the likes of HRC, Obama, etc? Massive riots incited by MSM claiming Trump is hitler and using DOJ to take revenge on his political enemies. Riots will include paid Soros thugs and plenty of CIA funded terrorists - blood in the streets in every city.
In order to avoid that you need to bring the public along and let them see with their own eyes the crimes committed by these people and the scope of the evil and corruption in our government.
They need to be unplugged from the Matrix which is why DJT has been talking about Fake News and continues to drive that point home. Now we are seeing Facebook exposed for basically being a front for CIA surveillance and a lot more of that will come out including CIA influence in MSM. More people need to understand they have been living in a false reality.
It will be a huge shock and people need time to absorb it. Some will never believe it but you want to bring along as many as possible before you drop the hammer.
The goal is to drain the swamp and not trigger massive civil unrest that kills millions of people and puts the country into complete chaos.
LOCK HIM UP
Hillary supporters are local factions. Lib/progs operate on emotion. When TSHTF that mindset is fatal. Were the police told to stand down on any civil unrest, it would be a matter of days for all to be quiet. The "millions of people" that you are concerned about are the catalysts of the problem. Let nature take its course..............
Is it possible these stupid government fucktards are finally being caught in their own web of classifying everything / secret government?
Wouldn't THAT be a shame.
"...sullied the name of the FBI..."
SULLIED THEIR MOTHERFUCKING NAME? LOU, WHAT THE FUCK IS WRONG WITH YOU? THEY'RE A BUNCH OF GODDAMNED CRIMINALS!
That's actually one of the first things I thought of when all this BS started.
Just like us (the general public) the state can't help but make rules and regulations (Its what pencil pushing geeks do to justify their existence).
Now they're all tangled up in them...if I'm not mistaken it was Comey himself that classified "his own memo" that he gave out to his buddy & the NYT's...LMAO!
Been doin' some reading myself:
Comey memo bombshells
--Lynch ordered Comey to lie about the Clinton email investigation
--Comey lied about the Clinton email investigation
--There was no Trump investigation
--Comey refused to offer loyalty to the POTUS
--The Steele dossier was given zero credibility by FBI
--FBI lied to FISA court about basis for surveillance of Trump campaign
@ Bowie,
To state the obvious; the CIA has deeply humiliated the American people in their attempt to tie the American people to be responsible for the CIA's crimes against humanity across the world.
The CIA appears to be the world's greatest threat to peace and prosperity. It is the penultimate terrorist organization, being the direct or indirect creator of all other terrorist organizations. It also appears to be the world's penultimate illegal drug smuggler and pusher making all other illegal drug trading possible and instigating the horrors of addiction and suffering around the world.
If I believed that the CIA was working in any way on behalf of the US government and the American people then it would be sad and shameful indeed. However, it is my belief that the CIA instead was captured long ago, as was the secret military operations and now works for a hidden power that wants to dominate or failing that, destroy humanity.
It's those Select Highly Compartmentalized Criminal Pure Evil Rogue Elements at the Deep State Top that have had control since the JFK Execution that have entrenched themselves for decades & refuse to relinquish Control.
The Agency is Cancer. There should be no question about the CIA's future in the US.
Dissolved & dishonored. Its members locked away or punished for Treason. Their reputation is so bad and has been for so long, that the fact that you joined them should be enough to justify arrest and Execution for Treason, Crimes Against Humanity & Crimes Against The American People.
The National Security Elimination Act of 2018
The United States survived quite nicely for 130+ years with neither a Criminal FBI, CIA, IRS nor the Federal Reserve. Let's return to those better days ASAP.
It Would precisely achieve that objective & more by recentrailizing the “Intelligence” Agencies. By Elimination of rouge Criminal Agencies such as the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at & in the CIA.
So what Criminals at large Obama, Clapper & Lynch have done 17 days prior to former CEO Criminal Obama leaving office was to Decentralize & weaken the NSA. As a result, Raw Intel gathering was then regulated to the other 16 Intel Agencies.
Thus, taking Centuries Old Intelligence based on a vey stringent Centralized British Model, De Centralized it, filling the remaining 16 Intel Agenices with potential Spies and a Shadow Deep State Mirror Government.
And, If Obama, Lynch & Clapper all agreed 17 days out to change the surveillance structure of the NSA. What date exectly did the changes occur in relation to the first FISA request for the Trump Wire Taps? (We now know that the Criminal FISA requests occurred in October 2016.).
Elimination of the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths in the Deep State & CIA.
As easily as The National Security Act was signed in 1947 it can & must be Eliminated.
Agree 100%.
For a while I thought Trump just conned his way into the WH for financial / ego reasons but it is really starting to look to me like he is going all the way with this, assuming he survives.
My read is he has the military and NSA and is in process of turning DOJ/FBI around. Not easy but he's made solid progress.
The enemy is CIA, MSM and all the elements of the globalist power structure all the way up to the banking families.
His tweet about interest rates was aimed at them. "China and Russia playing currency deval game while we raise interest rates. NOT ACCEPTABLE".
He is showing indications of being willing to take them on directly and has made it clear he has the US Military at his disposal and is not afraid to use it.
Seriously, qanon should be required reading. The plan is unfolding before our eyes. More examples:
Qanon frequently calls out the Rothschild family by name as being Satan-worshipping puppet masters behind much of the evil in the world.
Two posts are of particular interest:
Nov 13, coded threat to Hillary’s pal, Lynn de Rothschild “LdR”
Nov 13 2017 13:04:46 (EST) Q !ITPb.qbhqo ID: /lc4nimE 149262582
Distress cal[L]s to others will [d]o you/family no good at this stage. We know whe[R]e you/the family are at all times and can hear you breathing.
Q
_D7g^-_%19FZBx_decline
Then Nov 15th what appears to be a “go” message to an operator:
Nov 15 2017 00:38:48 (EST) Q !ITPb.qbhqo ID: snf602p9 149490950
_Conf_D-TT_^_v891_0600_yes
_green1_0600
Bunker Apple Yellow Sky [… + 1]
Yes
Godspeed.
Q
Then this on Nov 17
A small private plane appears to have flown over the Rothschild estate and collided with a helicopter. Despite initial concerns that Lord R may have been killed, no family members were involved in the crash.
http://yournewswire.com/lord-rothschild-dead-plane-crash/
Then it was reported that on Dec 3 Lynn de Rothschild tweeted an old quote originally sent to Stalin - “Stop sending people to kill me…”
https://twitter.com/spectatorindex/status/937373382366154753
That tweet is from The Spectator Index discussing her tweet which I did not see.
She has since deleted her Twitter account because she was so upset by the “Russians” using social media to destroy America… So the original tweet, assuming it did happen, is not available.
https://www.reddit.com/r/greatawakening/comments/807a8k/lynn_de_rothschild_leaves_twitter/
Interesting coincidence?
https://qanon.pub/
Other Q posts (April 3) imply Pope Francis is a Rothschild puppet and “Pope will be having a terrible May”. Perhaps some revelations coming about him personally involved with the pedo scandals in the church? We will have to wait and see but many of Q’s predictions have lined up with events.
http://yournewswire.com/pope-francis-pedophilia-conspiracy/
http://yournewswire.com/pope-francis-world-government-rule/
http://yournewswire.com/pope-francis-jesus-satan/
Many Christians have serious doubts about this Pope which seem to be reinforced by Q’s implications as well as the Pope’s political ideology and past quotes. Personally I am not religious but whether or not you believe in one specific religion or another you have to realize others do and that will guide their actions. The same way Islamic fanatics will carry out jihad, worshippers of Satan or Lucifer have their own set of beliefs they live by and there have been many documented cases of satanic ritual torture/murder/sacrifice carried out by them.
the fucking DOJ leaks like a .... giant, very... fucking leaking thing.
Who investigates them? Let me guess - FBI?
which is operated by the satanists......................
full circle.......
"like a . . . " . . . like a clap-ridden dick?
like depends from a pantsuit in July.
I better go call my Dr. I've had an erection lasting WAAAYYYY longer than for hours. McCabe criminal referral...the DNC suing everyone...Comey leaked memos were classified...I can't take it!!! too much excitement for me to handle!
"I wish I was like you, easily amused"

-Kurt Cobain
-Kurt Cobain
Daniel Richman... outgoing FBI head says 'hey I wrote these while working for the FBI after meeting with Literally Hitler - please give them to a reliable newspaper.'
Richman, whose politics and notions of rule of law we may guess at... must have known the material was potentially classified. But he hands it over to a newspaper which, contrary to some popular confusion, does not enjoy more rights under the 1st Amendment than any of us, and nothing at all in the Constitution allows {establishment} newspapers to break federal law at will under some 'free press' exception.
So why isn't Richman under indictment?
there's more holes in this 'arc' than my lucky pair of underwears
It has to be said - I am pretty sure Richman is the sort of Leftist statist dickhead I hate, and naturally, and of course, he's teaching a new generation of parasites to use lawfare and strange interpretations of common words to manufacture progress when democracy and the legislative process don't do as Richman prefers.
But even without this conjecture, look at his face.
It is one of the most alluringly, seductively punchable faces I have ever seen.
I'd still prefer to fuck my girlfriend, of course.
I'd rather punch that face for 3-5 minutes than fuck my wife, I'm afraid.
I'd still prefer to fuck my girlfriend, of course.
Brilliant!
Wonder if these guys realize they are the laughing stock of the rational thinking world. What's left of it.
what a circle jerk,
at least he threw Loretta Lynch Me under the watermelon truck
This is treason.
Come leaked memos that exonerate trump. Hi buddy twists the truth and insinuates in news paper of wronh doing. Rosentstein then launches the probe.
I guess they all thought trump would be gone before the memos became public.
And people bash trump for tweet storms.
Anyone else would do far worse if they were so relentlessly attacked on false made up bullshit.
This is the stuff that revolutions are made.
Execute comey
Execute rosentstein
Execute McCabe
Execute Obama and Hillary
They are all treasonist scum
How low has your life and psyche sunk that you are ready to kill and die for Donald Trump, a zio-NAZI wall-street stooge life long NY democrat who you don't know and doesn't care about you at all? The only reason he's throwing his base crumbs is because he wants to get elected again in 2020.
Speaking of treason: 40% Of The Fed's Interest On Excess Reserves Is Paid To Foreign Banks | Zero Hedge
+1 You seem sane so I will try
I won't try to speak for backwaterdogs, but maybe it is not about Trump. Someone had to step up and be the lightening rod, no really viable choice that we could elect. He was USA's Tony Stark.. and all of the MSM HATE him.. I like
Will he turn out to be like the rest IDK, there are troubling signals for both theories. Your ZIO theory has legs
I see some possibility that DC criminals may be prosecuted.. I like
Crying socialists.. I like
Immigration stance.. I like
Gun control\death of usa ... So far so good
Trump himself .. undecided
He is either a genius or drooling idiot.. undecided
Time will tell
In reply to How low has your life and… by DingleBarryObummer
Leavenworth if they do their jobs, lampposts if they don't.
Comey, as head of FBI, had the right to release this information and that right was also given to McCabe. There really is not a story here.
They may have a right to publicly release the documents as in a press release to all news agencies. They do not have a right to leak information to individual news agencies as an anonymous source.
FBI/DOJ have zero credibility.
Take a jury trial, and at least 1 person on the jury will hate the FBI/DOJ too and you will walk. That will be the new defense strategy in court.
I call it the Hillary defense.
They let the Pulse Nightclub wife off because they didn't believe the FBI notes and said they wished the interviews were recorded...it's already begun with people questioning these Gestapo tactics...
Everything Comey and McCabe were part of needs to be looked at...and I mean everything over their careers. We haven't even mention Strzok and Page, nor the number three in Justice Department who's wife worked for Fusion GPS and conveniently didn't disclose this...
Bruce Ohr's wife. Yep- this is so entirely corrupted that every thing they've ever done is questionable. What a shame. This all comes down to one single event: the 2016 epic loss of Hillary Clinton. It matters not who beat her, it only matters that she lost. The corruption emanates from the Clintons and breeds out like poison tentacles touching every point of federal law enforcement and federal jurisprudence.
I enjoyed reading about Podesta's company failing.
There should be a bounty on that fucker
The U.S.of A. as run by the D.C. Cesspool has become and is a complete farce.
A horribly sick joke! An embarrassment to all!
James "on his knees" Blomey offering to relieve the stress of male DOJ investigators.
Won't amt to hill o beans.
First one too make a deal gets the best deal.
Lisa, they are coming for you and your buddy........
Comey and ??? must be foreign agents.
No perp walks yet? Just a giant pile of sealed indictments.
This is the governments classic MO. They make a big show of pretending to do their jobs. Virtue signalling all the way without ever actually doing their jobs right.

Blustering Bullies Bullshit.
Blustering Bullies Bullshit.
I hope you are wrong.
Are you entertained...?
yes
Have you ever followed a person's plight when they are busted big time for something like drugs?? The system is quite slow and lets them make mistake after mistake, so that the time they go to trial, they obviously roll over and make a deal. You can't cure stupid.....