Crimes Of A Monster: Your Tax Dollars At Work

Authored by John Whitehead via The Rutherford Institute,
Let us not mince words.
We are living in an age of war profiteers.
We are living in an age of scoundrels, liars, brutes and thugs. Many of them work for the U.S. government.
We are living in an age of monsters.
Ask Donald Trump. He knows all about monsters.
Any government that leaves “mothers and fathers, infants and children, thrashing in pain and gasping for air” is evil and despicable, said President Trump, justifying his blatantly unconstitutional decision(in the absence of congressional approval or a declaration of war) to launch airstrikes against Syria based on dubious allegationsthat it had carried out chemical weapons attacks on its own people. “They are crimes of a monster.”
If the Syrian government is a monster for killing innocent civilians, including women and children, the U.S. government must be a monster, too.
In Afghanistan, ten civilians were killed—including three children, one an infant in his mother’s arms—when U.S. warplanes targeted a truck in broad daylight on an open road with women and children riding in the exposed truck bed.
In Syria, at least 80 civilians, including 30 children, were killed when U.S.-led air strikes bombed a school and a packed marketplace.
Then there was a Doctors without Borders hospital in Kunduz that had 12 of its medical staff and 10 of its patients, including three children, killed when a U.S. AC-130 gunship fired on it repeatedly. Some of the patients were burned alivein their hospital beds.
Yes, on this point, President Trump is exactly right: these are, indeed, the crimes of a monster.
Unfortunately, this monster—this hundred-headed gorgon that is the U.S. government and its long line of political puppets (Donald Trump and before him Obama, Bush, Clinton, etc.), who dance to the tune of the military industrial complex—is being funded by you and me.
It is our tax dollars at work here, after all.
Unfortunately, we have no real say in how the government runs, or how our taxpayer funds are used.
We have no real say, but we’re being forced to pay through the nose, anyhow, for endless wars that do more to fund the military industrial complex than protect us, pork barrel projects that produce little to nothing, and a police state that serves only to imprison us within its walls.
Consider: we get taxed on how much we earn, taxed on what we eat, taxed on what we buy, taxed on where we go, taxed on what we drive, and taxed on how much is left of our assets when we die.
Indeed, if there is an absolute maxim by which the federal government seems to operate, it is that the American taxpayer always gets ripped off.
This is true whether you’re talking about taxpayers being forced to fund high-priced weaponrythat will be used against us, endless warsthat do little for our safety or our freedoms, or bloated government agencies such as the National Security Agencywith its secret budgets, covert agendas and clandestine activities. Rubbing salt in the wound, even monetary awards in lawsuits against government officials who are found guilty of wrongdoing are paid by the taxpayer.
Not only are American taxpayers forced to “spend more on state, municipal, and federal taxes than the annual financial burdens of food, clothing, and housing combined,” but we’re also being played as easy marks by hustlers bearing the imprimatur of the government.
With every new tax, fine, fee and law adopted by our so-called representatives, the yoke around the neck of the average American seems to tighten just a little bit more.
Everywhere you go, everything you do, and every which way you look, we’re getting swindled, cheated, conned, robbed, raided, pickpocketed, mugged, deceived, defrauded, double-crossed and fleeced by governmental and corporate shareholders of the American police state out to make a profit at taxpayer expense.
Yet as Ron Paul observed, “The Founding Fathers never intended a nation where citizens would pay nearly half of everything they earn to the government.”
We are now ruled by a government consumed with squeezing every last penny out of the population and seemingly unconcerned if essential freedoms are trampled in the process.
If you have no choice, no voice, and no real options when it comes to the government’s claims on your property and your money, you’re not free.
You’re not free if the government can seize your home and your car (which you’ve bought and paid for) over nonpayment of taxes.
You’re not free if government agents can freeze and seize your bank accounts and other valuables if they merely “suspect” wrongdoing.
And you’re certainly not free if the IRS gets the first cut of your salary to pay for government programs over which you have no say.
Somewhere over the course of the past 240-plus years, democracy has given way to kleptocracy (a government ruled by thieves), and representative government has been rejected in favor of a kakistocracy (a government run by the most unprincipled citizens that panders to the worst vices in our nature: greed, violence, hatred, prejudice and war) ruled by career politicians, corporations and thieves—individuals and entities with little regard for the rights of American citizens.
As I make clear in my book Battlefield America: The War on the American People, the American kleptocracy continues to suck the American people down a rabbit hole into a parallel universe in which the Constitution is meaningless, the government is all-powerful, and the citizenry is powerless to defend itself against government agents who steal, spy, lie, plunder, kill, abuse and generally inflict mayhem and sow madness on everyone and everything in their sphere.
But what if we didn’t just pull out our pocketbooks and pony up to the federal government’s outrageous demands for more money?
What if we didn’t just dutifully line up to drop our hard-earned dollars into the collection bucket, no questions asked about how it will be spent?
What if, instead of quietly sending in our checks, hoping vainly for some meager return, we did a little calculating of our own and started deducting from our taxes those programs that we refuse to support?
If we don’t have the right to decide what happens to our hard-earned cash, then we don’t have very many rights at all.
If the government can just take from you what they want, when they want, and then use it however they want, you can’t claim to be anything more than a serf in a land they think of as theirs.
Comments
the bully just saw their missiles get taken out of the sky. Now the panic is kicking in
Wanna see REAL MONSTERS and their handiwork?
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to the bully just saw their… by zoo
Let me guess : Juden. Hitler was onto something.
In reply to yep by beepbop
i agree overall but how come you don't ever ask the question; "what if some of the arabs wanted US or any other intervention?" which you know is probably true.
In reply to the bully just saw their… by zoo
Islam is going to die.... painfully and horribly.....lmao. Piece by piece.
In reply to the bully just saw their… by zoo
When you're right, you're right.
Exhausted seeing these articles regurgitated day after day. Ok Captain Obvious, tell us how to fix it.
Badger your shitty representatives in Congress to resume their Constitutional duties and vote them out if they keep sending you shitty form letters in response to your direction. The wheat is being separated from the chaff.
In reply to Exhausted seeing these… by I am Groot
I think one of the results of the Trump presidency is that it has begun to allow more and more individuals to confront their own biases.
The rapid swings from the first black president who was given the Nobel Peace Prize before he was even settled into the Oval office turned bomber in chief and goes on to commit the worst of violations of first amendment rights jailing and spying on journalist had to challenge his supporters thinking as well as his detractors.
Then to Trump who promised to clean house, bring the troops home was really contrary to flag waving war hawk americans (nuke em all and let God sort em out) as well as him giving a shout out to Wikileaks. (yea..uh should we cheer, yea ok, he's our guy)
I am not sure if tptb are really that sophisticated but it is like the unpredictability of nature and the chaos whereby thinking an ecosystem can be destroyed yet it flourishes in spite of any attempts to destroy it. The internet, even with all the crazy shit that is posted on it gives anyone with enough sense to weed through it and come out the other side with a pretty good sense of what is bullshit and what the truth is. This gives me hope that in the end all these mother fuckers will swing from a lamp post and we can get back to talking about the weather and baseball.
In reply to Exhausted seeing these… by I am Groot
What you had...
B. Franklin: A republic, if you can keep it.
How to keep it:
T. Jefferson: ________________________________. (Anyone?)
Remember how they "fixed" King George and his Redcoats?
That is how in the puck you "fix" it. Problem is, most men don't think like that anymore. They're perfectly happy with totalitarian table scraps. It really is beyond me how someone could beg the question of "tell us how to fix it", when the answer is so frikkin obvious.
And you sure as hell are not going to vote yourselves out of this. And Trump sure as hell is not your savior.
Meanwhile: https://gab.ai/Chasing_Rabbits/posts/24189143
In reply to Exhausted seeing these… by I am Groot
"Ok Captain Obvious, tell us how to fix it."
Logos.
The oligarchs promote relativism, degeneracy and immorality: the anti-logos.
The net offers porn and violence 24/7, but make a truther video about recent events and it's spiked immediately for violating community standards. This is not too complicated. Morality is a shield for the weak against the oligarchs and the oligarchs know it, so they attack it.
In reply to Exhausted seeing these… by I am Groot
If you want to know how to fix it, just read The Turner Diaries, that's how.
In reply to Exhausted seeing these… by I am Groot
Trust the Plan.
https://qanon.pub/?
#MAGA4QAnonGasLighting
"I think he knows what MAGA is. MAGA is the mob, conjure magic for them and they will be distracted. Take away their freedom and still they roar. The beating heart of MAGA is not liberty it's the sand of entertainment. He will give them judgement and they will love him for it."- Gracchus, Gladiator
Meanwhile: https://gab.ai/Chasing_Rabbits/posts/23944645
In reply to Trust the Plan. https:/… by One of We
Easy to say......Could it be that the Silent Majority could band together and stage a General Strike ?
What if they stage a WAR and nobody went?
These thoughts are defiantly non fiction......based on Hope, truth, Humanity and the Rule of Law. as well as others.
The U.S. backed, supported, and likely even created ISIS who committed terrorist acts aimed to destabilize the Assad government in Syria. During those years, the U.S. kept pronouncing that it was fighting ISIS. Of course, this fooled most even though the hypocrisy was overwhelming. Russia saw this hypocrisy and decided Russia could defeat ISIS in Syria and, in fact, Russia did act decisively and destroyed ISIS in Syria in prompt order. In fact, the Russians several times warned the U.S. to get U.S. assets safely away so as to avoid US deaths as ISIS was being eviscerated. Incredibly, once done by Russian, the US then declared it had defeated ISIS in Syria! Again, incredible hypocrisy. But quietly it seems the US hadn't gotten its ISIS assets completely out of Syria in time. Therefore a false flag Syrian chemical attack was dream't up to cause general distraction whilst the US got its assets out of the way and now ready for the next up on the US agenda... IRAN. You couldn't make this up.
US NATO Syria ISIS Al Qaeda Chemical Weapons
https://www.globalresearch.ca/search?q=US+NATO+Syria+ISIS+Al+Qaeda+Chemical+Weapons&x=12&y=15
In reply to The U.S. backed, supported,… by Muppet
Let’s be clear. The CIA had more influence on creating ISIS, then propping them up starting with President Rapist and continuing through George the Dolt and reaching their pinnacle with the Kenyan Buffoon. The jury’s still out on the Great Orange Hope, but we’ll know soon.
Let’s also be clear. There was very likely no chemical attack whatsoever. Just more Kabuki.
In reply to The U.S. backed, supported,… by Muppet
Having stated the utterly obvious....
This is what happens when we do not hold war criminals accountable, something we did not do after 9/11.
Now, it's a repeat of the Bush Administration on steroids, with the most dangerous dual Pharisee John Bolton.
Today Lockheed Martin signed a one BILLION dollar contract with Lockheed Martin to build a hypersonic weapon. I wonder if it will be as successful as those 'smart missiles' lobbed into Syria based on a false pretext...
One. Billion. Dollars.
I wonder when the American people will crack. When they do and if anyone is curious as to what our government full of dusl Pharisees will do, just look at what the IDF is doing to unarmed Palestinian protesters. That will be what happens to us and probably worse. I often wonder if MBS and the US government will send those head choppers here.
I shrug to think of it. Too much doom for me.