A Crisis At The Heart Of U.S. Shale

Authored by Nick Cunningham via OilPrice.com,
The bottlenecks in the Permian are starting to capture the attention of the oil market, raising the prospect that U.S. shale production does not live up to the hype.
The frenzy in West Texas has predictably led to bottlenecks up and down the supply chain. Oil drillers are facing rising prices for labor, rigs, services and land. The lack of pipeline capacity is starting to force discounts for oil as large as $9 per barrel.
A new report from Rystad Energy points to the bottleneck specifically for pumping horsepower and frac sand. When wells are drilled, companies deploy trucks connected to pressure pumps that inject water, sand and chemicals underground to fracture a well. But the sky-rocketing level of drilling activity is actually straining the market for pressure pumping capacity. There just isn’t enough to go around.
“Capacity is expected to be particularly tight in the Permian in the second quarter before the majority of new equipment comes online in the second half of the year,” Rystad Energy wrote in its report.
“More than half of total U.S. pumping capacity will be in the Permian.” Obviously, that means booming business if you are in the market of selling such equipment.
“We are comfortably behind at the moment, and we are just fine with that,” a VP at an unnamed equipment manufacturer told Rystad.
To be sure, Rystad Energy predicts that 2 million horsepower of new capacity will come online by the end of the year, a nearly 10-percent increase from 2017. That should help relieve some of the strain.
The market for frac sand is also stretched to the limit. But that too should be temporary. Rystad Energy sees the supply of frac sand jumping by a massive 52 million tons in 2018, much of it located in the Permian in close proximity to drilling sites, which is different from the past when much of the sand had to be shipped to Texas from Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Still, moving all that sand around requires a lot of trucks, and the market for trucks is also tight. To top it off, a zillion trucks moving around wears down roads, which ultimately could create bottlenecks for sand. “You’re going to see similar problems as to what happened in the Eagle Ford years back; roads get chewed up and no one wants to have them shut down for repairs,” an official from an E&P company told Rystad.
Another VP agreed, telling Rystad that “it’s not just the quality of roads anymore, it’s the NUMBER of roads. I just don’t think there are enough roads to service this kind of demand without traffic jams of semis all over the Permian.”
However, the most critical bottleneck this year could be for pipeline capacity. Permian oil production is set to hit 3.18 million barrels per day in May, while pipeline capacity is expected to average 3.078 mb/d for the year, according to the Wall Street Journal and Goldman Sachs. The pipelines are essentially full, which is why Midland crude is suffering discounts. Additional supplies might need to be moved by truck, a costly form of transport.
All of these constraints will add costs and likely push up breakeven prices. The WSJ estimates that Permian drillers could see production costs rise by 15 percent this year.
However, oil producers might ultimately have to throttle back on production growth or even shut in wells. The backlog of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) in the Permian has skyrocketed, jumping to 3,044 wells in March, up 14 percent since the start of the year. E&Ps are opting not to complete wells for a variety of reasons, most of which have to do with a shortage of completion crews or some other supply chain bottleneck. Roughly 87 percent of supplies and equipment used to frack a well in the Permian is booked up, according to Matt Johnson of Primary Vision Inc., as reported in the WSJ.
Finally, there is the gusher of natural gas coming out of all of these oil wells that could spell problems for producers. There are limits to the amount of flaring allowed, and without pipelines to take away all of the natural gas, producers might have to shut down wells.
The bottom line is that a whole series of bottlenecks could act as a significant drag on the growth rate of the Permian basin. And because the Permian is the largest source of supply growth for the entire world, any hiccups will ripple across the global market.
Comments
"Please God, give me one more oil boom...
"This time I promise not to piss it away."
solution: just hunker down and deal with less. :)
In reply to E by Déjà view
Shale oil is the scam of the century. Free ride on the magic carpet of liquid crude, the scam of the last century.
In reply to solution: just hunker down… by hector zeroni
I'd argue "renewables" or EVs are the scam of the century, but shale is in the top ten.
In reply to Shale oil is the scam of the… by IntercoursetheEU
"A Crisis At The Heart Of U.S. Shale"
You mean other than poisoning millions of people?
In reply to solution: just hunker down… by hector zeroni
So this is the excuse the US will use to reduce supply, like OPEC does to drive up price. Cute.
It's illegal for US producers to deliberately throttle production because it hurts stockholders... so this is how they get around it huh? Everyone starts whining about shortages. It's not our fault they'll all say.
Wonder if Tillerson also had a hand in this...
In reply to You mean other than… by Common_Law
Does the 2 million added horsepower run on fracking waste water?
In reply to You mean other than… by Common_Law
Shale is just scrapping the bottle of the barrel. A huge number of drilling sites are required, very energy intensive process and huge decline rates of 60-70% within 1 year of drilling. And the major shale companies haven't been cash flow positive since the start. It's all subsidized by funny money and ZIRP. This is why the US still maintains a huge military presence in the Mid East, they're not there to perform pony tricks but to ensure future energy flows.
To ensure future energy flows, yes, but also to deny oil to others.
In reply to Shale is just scrapping the… by VK
Yeah, we've got to put a gun to the head of the arabs so they sell us their oil. I may be out on a limb here, but i guess the arabs like greenbacks just as much as we do. Here's an idea- let's pull all our troops out of the ME, close down all military bases etc. and with the savings promise the arabs top dollar for their fucking oil. Bet that ensures future energy flows.
In reply to Shale is just scrapping the… by VK
Petro dollar was created to support dollar demand after Nixon deleted the gold standard. Kissinger set up the petro dollar with the Saudis, this was declassified a few years back. House of Saud got protection from regime change and the dollar has had exaggerated demand ever since as every country needs king dollar reserves to buy oil. No fiscal discipline but the goods keep flowing to the US, a form of tribute. Empires are born from violence, surplus flow from the periphery to the center, by taking resources and labour. Old as the hills unfortunately. The history of mankind is like an anti morality play.
In reply to Yeah, we've got to put a gun… by holmes
We still import almost half of our crude oil and petroleum products at about 10 mb/day. Last I looked, we still live on a fixed planet.
https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/pet_move_impcus_a2_nus_ep00_im0_mbblpd_a.h…
In reply to Yeah, we've got to put a gun… by holmes
Flaring nat gas looks totally stupid. What a waste of energy!
When my buds and I were entering our teen yrs. we discovered we could flare natural gas with little or no effort at all....good times.
These bottlenecks and labor cost increase issues will disappear with oil rising another $10-15 a barrel.
All these US Shale plays should be more of a SPR/domestic supply only, rather than an export business anyway.
In reply to Flaring nat gas looks… by wwwww
Yeah, and we'll make our cellphones run on LNG from the home too.
Maybe you have a magic wand that converts all our industry to run on these shit fuels? You stupid bitch, get back in the kitchen.
In reply to When my buds and I were… by Theta_Burn
Whoa- what? Are you saying we should capture that NatGas and use it to produce electricity!? Think of all of those poor coal miners and nuke plant workers that would lose their jobs!
In reply to Flaring nat gas looks… by wwwww
well there is LPG gel fracking
which apparently lets you recover the LPG as gas.
The flaring looks good at night especially around williston
I think when oil was at $85 barrel fracking was a viable venture.
But low oil prices from the heady days of $100+ make it a struggle and many viable ventures loss makers.
Nope. Fracking companies were burning cash and living off OPM and debt even at $100 per barrel. NY Times published a bunch of memo and email communications between oil industry financial and engineering specialists when fracking was just getting started, and these guys were comparing fracking to "Enron" and questioning how this could be anything other than a loser. But you know what -- it was a great Jobs Program. Fracking is the last dying gasp of the Age of Oil, a "going away party". What comes next is going to be a whole new world.
In reply to I think when oil was at $85… by Thom Paine
"If we use different metrics the reality will change." -economists
"That's not how this works, that's not how any of this works!" -chemists, physicists, engineers
In reply to Nope. Fracking companies… by MrNoItAll
Put Boobie Miles on it if you want your MOJO back
shale bubble is just like the tech bubble
funny money lets these companies exhist.
from what i read..all of these new companies have to hedge the price of oil as part of their financing. its just like the mortgage ponzi
Natural gas is the future for powering cars. If the cars are actually designed to use it, you're talking extreme efficiency. Octane rating of natural gas is 130 so you can really jack up the compression ratio. Every landfill and waste water treatment plant is a gas station. It's such a shame that we are dumb.
family in Wink and Odessa report water wells now either contaminated or running dry.
trucks wearing out the roads. labor driving up real estate/rents. used fracking water/chemicals polluting the environment. gas flares...
yipppeeee! oil sands are saving the world!
but ruining local quality of life.
new lyrics. same tune.
BIG OIL. BIG POLITICS. BIG MONEY.
the little people and our poor planet carrying the burden
electric cars/trucks are no better... maybe worse. humans sitting on top of surging EMF source? manufacturing expense? new source of industrial waste: depleted batteries. tires already massive toxic problem.
our culture is based upon false technologies. need a reboot.
or planet is going to give US the boot--for good.