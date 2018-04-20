Democratic Party Sues Russia, Trump, Wikileaks For Conspiring To Hurt Hillary In 2016 Election

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/20/2018 - 11:23

Did The Democrats' "The Russians did it" narrative just jump the shark?

The Washingtoin Post reports that The Democratic National Committee filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit Friday against the Russian government, the Trump campaign and the WikiLeaks organization alleging a far-reaching conspiracy to disrupt the 2016 campaign and tilt the election to Donald Trump.

The lawsuit alleges that in addition to the Russian Federation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Wikileaks and Guccifer 2.0, top Trump campaign officials, including Donald Trump Jr, Roger Stone, Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort and pretty much everyone else who has been mentioned in the same paragraph as Trump....

... conspired with the Russian government and its military spy agency to hurt Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and help Trump by hacking the computer networks of the Democratic Party and disseminating stolen material found there.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement...

“During the 2016 presidential campaign, Russia launched an all-out assault on our democracy, and it found a willing and active partner in Donald Trump’s campaign,”

“This constituted an act of unprecedented treachery: the campaign of a nominee for President of the United States in league with a hostile foreign power to bolster its own chance to win the presidency,”

The lawsuit asserts that the Russian hacking campaign - combined with Trump associates’ contacts with Russia and the campaign’s public cheerleading of the hacks - amounted to an illegal conspiracy to interfere in the election that caused serious damage to the Democratic Party.

We look forward to Trump's tweeted response to this farce; we also look forward to the Democrats collecting millions of dollars in damages from Putin.

As a reminder, the president has repeatedly rejected any collusion or improper activity by his campaign. This week, he referred again in a tweet to the “phony Russia investigation where, by the way, there was NO COLLUSION (except by the Dems).”

The Washington Post  notes that the lawsuit echoes a similar legal tactic that the Democratic Party used during the Watergate scandal.

In 1972, the DNC filed suit against then President Richard Nixon’s reelection committee seeking $1 million in damages for the break-in at Democratic headquarters in the Watergate building.

The suit was denounced at the time by Nixon’s attorney general, John Mitchell, who called it a case of “sheer demagoguery” by the DNC. But the civil action brought by former DNC chair Lawrence F. O’Brien was ultimately successful, yielding a $750,000 settlement from the Nixon campaign that was reached on the day in 1974 that Nixon left office.

The suit filed today seeks millions of dollars in compensation to offset damage it claims the party suffered from the hacks. The DNC argues that the cyberattack undermined its ability to communicate with voters, collect donations and operate effectively as its employees faced personal harassment and, in some cases, death threats.

As a reminder, Senate investigators and prosecutors for special counsel Robert S. Mueller III are still investigating whether Trump associates coordinated with the Russian efforts. Last month, House Intelligence Committee Republicans said they found no evidence that President Trump and his affiliates colluded with Russian officials to sway the election or that the Kremlin sought to help him — a conclusion rejected by the panel’s Democrats.

On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein told Trump that he wasn't the target of the Mueller probe.

Meanwhile, as Glenn Greenwald summarized it:

18 months after their crushing defeat at the hands of a game show host, the Democrats have still published no public autopsy about why they lost or have collapsed at all levels. They did, though, just file a lawsuit blaming Russia & WL for their loss

And if someone still thinks this is some elaborate prank, here is the actual lawsuit:

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 25
Vote down!
 0
macholatte jcaz Fri, 04/20/2018 - 11:38 Permalink

 

Interesting that
- all the evidence implicating the DNC, including the irrefutable evidence that the DNC colluded with Hitlery to rig the Prog primary, is ignored.
- the real collusion was by the DNC & Hitlery
- The Podestas were actually on the Russian payroll
- The Wikileaks emails were factual enabling the Sheeple to know the truth.
- The DNC is complaining that factual information is what cost them the election.
- etc, etc.

Will there be a counter claim?
Will the judge be another Prog Hack?
Will Jeff Sessions get the Prog MVP award?

Film at eleven.

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
JSBach1 Deep Snorkeler Fri, 04/20/2018 - 11:53 Permalink

Did anyone see the utter rubbish the Guardian and BBC put up blaming "Russian Trolls" as conspiracy theorists blaming UK for the Skripal "poisonings"?

Russia used trolls and bots to unleash disinformation on to social media in the wake of the Salisbury poisoning, according to fresh Whitehall analysis. Government sources said experts had uncovered an increase of up to 4,000% in the spread of propaganda from Russia-based accounts since the attack,– many of which were identifiable as automated bots.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/apr/19/russia-fake-news-salisbur…

 

Despite the uncertainty about what happened in Douma, a cluster of influential social media activists is certain that it knows what occurred on 7 April.

They've seized on a theory being floated by Russian officials and state-owned media outlets that the attacks were "staged" or were a "false flag" operation, carried out by jihadist groups or spies in order to put the blame on the Assad government and provide a justification for Western intervention.

The group includes activists and people who call themselves "independent journalists", and several have Twitter followings reaching into the tens or hundreds of thousands.

...

According to their narrative, international media organisations across the political spectrum, along with human rights organisations, are somehow covertly aligned with Western governments, Saudi Arabia, the Islamic State group and al-Qaeda and taking part in a secretive plot to take over Syria.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/amp/blogs-trending-43745629?__twitter_impres…

 

https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/987334242186289152

https://twitter.com/Partisangirl/status/987338673774411777

https://twitter.com/Ian56789/status/987243238926045184

https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/986966653266223111

https://twitter.com/NinaByzantina/status/987212002442395648

https://twitter.com/VanessaBeeley/status/987308428900126722

https://twitter.com/CraigMurrayOrg/status/986164289177378816

https://www.rt.com/usa/424607-zero-real-evidence-assad-congressman/

 

Check out the comments to the Guardian editor:

https://twitter.com/GuardianHeather/status/987092846871220224

https://twitter.com/EvaKBartlett/status/987323459700183040

https://twitter.com/VanessaBeeley/status/987334159151566849

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
solidtare beepbop Fri, 04/20/2018 - 12:13 Permalink

And yet, seasons must be taken with a grain of salt, for they too have
a sense of humor, as does history.  Corn stalks comedy, comedy stalks
tragedy, and this too is historic.  And yet, still, when corn meets
tragedy face to face, we have politics.
                -- Dalglish, Larsen and Sutherland, "Root Crops and Ground Cover"

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
SumTing Wong solidtare Fri, 04/20/2018 - 12:21 Permalink

Where is "vast right-wing conspiracy" on this list? In order to be taken as seriously as it deserves, they need to sue the vast right-wing conspiracy.

Wow! So your opponent did what he could to make you lose. Being from Atlanta, our sports teams are due a whole SHIT ton of money, because their opponents have beaten them mercilessly since the 1960s.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
TwiceBitten JSBach1 Fri, 04/20/2018 - 12:21 Permalink

Absolutely hysterical. Problem is they stepped a bit too far with their "perpetuate the lie" theory this time. If I were any of the defendants in this case I would be laughing my ass off right now knowing these sub-human morons have opened the door to a discovery process which will finally bury them once and for all. 

Off to Sam's club for an industrial sized case of popcorn. This ought to be highly entertaining...

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
t0mmyBerg Mr. Universe Fri, 04/20/2018 - 11:43 Permalink

So did they hire Bernie Saunders as lead council?

I was going to say it is pretty rich that the group that actually DID conspire to favor Hillary over Bernie, and actually had someone killed for leaking their conspiracy secrets sues the guy against whom not a single credible piece of actual evidence has been uncovered about colluding with anyone about anything.  FFS

All because he said in a debate that Wikileaks probably had some good stuff? 

Vote up!
 34
Vote down!
 0
Theosebes Goodfellow mtl4 Fri, 04/20/2018 - 11:36 Permalink

Here's the fact you need to wrap your brain around. People, grown-ups presumably, sat around a conference table and a majority of them thought this was a "good idea" and that it would "resonate with the voters".

That's all you need to know about the psychosis within the Democrat party. The leadership of said party is clearly deranged. No other words can explain this.