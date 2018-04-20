Fistfuls Of Dollars And The Good (Bitcoin), Bad (Bonds), & Ugly (Semis) Markets

Take your pick - Good, Bad, or Ugly...
Good:
-
The Dollar's best week in over 4 months
-
Silver's best week in 4 months
-
Bitcoin's best 2-week gain in 4 months
Not Good:
-
30Y Bond's worst week in 3 months
-
10Y highest yield close since Dec 2013
-
Semi stocks worst week in a month
-
Techs worst weekly underperformance relative to Banks in over 3 months
-
Gold's worst week relative to silver since Sept 2016
How about next week? Do you feel lucky?
Odd week, all in all - major reversal midweek in many momentum strategies.
Big shift in momentum midweek, left Dow, S&P and Nasdaq unchanged on the week, Trannies outperformed...
S&P closed below its 50- and 100DMA...
The Dow, S&P, and Trannies all tumbled back into the red for 2018 today; only Nasdaq (green) and Small Caps (dark red) remain green for the year...
Growth was favored early in the week but rejected for value after Wednesday's open...
Tech was the early week leader over banks.. but then XTE's ban and Taiwan Semi's warning spoiled the party...
Since The Fed hiked rates in March, stocks notably underperformed bonds into the end of March - then stocks outperformed bonds since April began... until the last couple of days...
Mixed bag for the FANGMAN stocks...
Mixed picture for banks too... MS leading, GS lagging...
Ugly week for HY bonds - HYG tagged its 100DMA and rolled over...
Bonds and Stocks recoupled after two weeks of trying... (green - buy both, red - sell both, orange - buy stocks, sell bonds)
3rd day in a row of negative aggregate returns for a stock and bond portfolio...
Treasury yields ended notably higher on the week, reversing dramatically midweek...
Real Yields and Breakevens surged...but breakevens dumped and pumped today...
10Y Yields tested 2.9500% for the first time since 2/21 (when stocks got spooked) and closed at the highest yield since Dec 2013...
The yield curve also reversed course midweek after flattening to fresh cycle lows, it ripped steeper from Wednesday's European close... (2s10s jumped 8bps to 49bps off the lows, and 2s30s +10bps off the lows to 68bps)
Which comes first - geopolitical-crisis-driven oil-price spikes... or inflation expectations...
The Dollar Index surged this week back to its highest level since The Fed hiked rates in March...
With the world and their pet rabbit short the Dollar...
This could end badly...
Cryptos had a great week... again... as maybe the Tax-selling-pressure thesis is being proved out...
But perhaps most notable was Ethereum's dramatic outperformance of Bitcoin as 'risk-on' trades return...
On the week, despite USD strength, Silver was the winner with Copper and Crude gaining but Gold ended the week red...
WTI topped $69, and RBOB topped $2.00..
This was silver's biggest week relative to gold since Sept 2016... (early indications are that the record net short silver position has started to liquidate)
Finally we note that hard and soft data continues to tumble...
The SMART money is still leaving...
Bonus Chart: Why the sudden reversal midweek? Simple - The HKMA had to start buying Hongkers to protect the peg and started selling everything else!!
Comments
There is simply too much debt out there to soak up and it's going to get worse..
Keep an eye on that 3 mo T-bill. It's at 1.8% now and adding an enormous amount of short term debt to service. It's quickly soaking up whatever liquidity is left in the system.
No one is even talking about that little truth bomb. It's going to blindside Wall St.
The smart people have moved out of BTC Bitcoin... make sure you've got the right coins. When everyone's grandma get's in... it's time to get out!
In reply to T bill by lester1
I agree. Bitcoin was a 2017 fad. These billionaire whales buy to prop the price up only to lure in more idiot millennials, then they sell and tank the price.
Rinse and repeat. Too easy.
In reply to The smart people have moved… by Bitchface-KILLAH
That's not the reason for the recent selloff. Kindly kick yourself in the junk.
In reply to I agree. Bitcoin was a 2017… by lester1
I am pro-Bitcoin and anti-BTC.
In reply to I agree. Bitcoin was a 2017… by lester1
yeah pumped it from $800 to a 20 bagger and then 'tanked it' all the way down to just a 10x gain
what a fucking baffoooon u be
In reply to I agree. Bitcoin was a 2017… by lester1
I'm HODLing out for...
A Few Dollars More.
You see, there are 2 kinds of people in the world: those with Bitcoin, and those who diss. You diss.
[play "Ahahaah!" riff]
In reply to T bill by lester1
Another bad day 'shorting' crypto's Lester ???
In reply to T bill by lester1
he sold early last year, bought way too late then sold again like a crying nilly
he is the only person to ever lose money trading crypto!! only one!! what a dopus!
In reply to Another bad day 'shorting'… by Yellow_Snow
wait, what? the world has a pet rabbit?
PPT BTFD at 3 PM just as everything was rolling over. Whatever. Happy B-Day to the GOAT.
Starting to look like Clif High called it from early April:
https://twitter.com/clif_high/status/981225034441093125?s=21
Clif High is full of shit. He said in January Bitcoin would be 13k by the end of February and it did the exact opposite and the price tanked big time.
In reply to Starting to look like Clif… by Dirtnapper
Be honest now, Lester. Why does your gut burn so much for BTC? Why all the lather?
"You protest too much", to paraphrase Shakespeare. To the point of being suspicious.
In reply to Clif High is full of shit… by lester1
I kno right? WTF? It's kind of creepy actually.
In reply to Be honest now, Lester. Why… by HRClinton
24-hr Nat Gas futures trading w/ Madder Rose from “Car Song”
I snatched up some Nat Gas
And pulled up a fresh quote
Same as it was before
So I'll try to get some sleep
Try to get some rest
I guess you already know
I think of you all night long
I’ll think of you all night long
Think NG all night long
And try to get some sleep
Check quotes at CT 4:00
And buy a little more
Collapse back on the floor
Try to get some sleep
Need to get some rest …
The Bears Don’t Take The Stairs
I plan on waking up one morning soon and seeing that Litecoin jumped to $1000.
soon enough...
In reply to I plan on waking up one… by GoyimUprising
You see in this world there are two kinds of people my friend. Those with loaded portfolios, and those who dig. You dig. [/Blondie]
Dollar fist fuck.
If Jamie Dimon and Lloyd Blankfein posed together wearing Nike shoes and laughing uncontrollably, would that boost Nike stawx?
Just posing for a pic, not even doing it for any press. Just being two awesome fucking guys wearing special apparel.
Also: Jamie needs to grow a beard too. And grow his hair out into a slicked back ponytail like Steven Seagal.
He also needs to learn aikido, so he can break his traders' fucking limbs for fucking his money up.
What a week.
Silver poked its bloodied head above 17 quatloos, I assure you all (ya'll) there will be hell to pay for that one next week.
17 lousy bucks (!) and it's a 4 alarm emergency.
You watch.
BTC is weeks from a serious break thru, be sure to be on that train
Fiat is for rednecks