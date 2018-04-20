Hayward Bay Fault Line More Dangerous Than San Andreas: It's A "Ticking Time Bomb"

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
Scientists are now saying that the “Big One” in California may not be caused by the San Andreas fault line, but by the Hayward Bay fault line. It is now thought to be the “ticking time bomb” fault line and more dangerous than the San Andreas.
The scariest scenario for the next major earthquake may not be from the San Andreas Fault (though that one still threatens), but from the Hayward Fault that runs along the east side of the San Francisco Bay. In fact, many say that the next earthquake on the Hayward Bay fault line would be “disastrous.” According to KTUV, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake along the Hayward Fault could kill as many as 800 people and injure 18,000, according to results of a new research released Wednesday.
The U.S. Geological Survey, citing findings from a simulated tremor with an epicenter in Oakland, said the disaster would cause 400 fires that could destroy 50,000 homes. Nearly half a million people would be displaced, authorities said.
The simulated quake in the video above, known as the “HayWired scenario,” was modeled to occur at 4:18 p.m. on April 18 (yesterday). It replicates a rupture along the fault’s entire 52-mile length, from San Pablo Bay in the north to just east of San Jose in the south. According to this model, the violent shaking from the earthquake could cause the two sides of the fault to split six feet apart in some places. Some of the aftershocks would continue for several months as well. Cities in the East Bay would be hit hard, including Berkeley, Oakland, San Leandro, and Hayward.
If a 7.0 magnitude quake occurred like the one simulated, researchers say that the East Bay residents could be without water from anywhere between six weeks to six months. Electricity could be out for up to four weeks in some locations.
According to Business Insider, the statistical chances of this type of an earthquake occurring are not very comforting either. There’s about a 76% chance that the San Francisco Bay Area could experience a 7.2 magnitude earthquake within the next 30 years, according to some recent reports.
The San Andreas Fault under San Francisco rumbled apart about 112 years ago, causing the devastating 1906 earthquake that swallowed city blocks, broke water mains, and triggered massive fires that burned for days. However, the threat of another major quake for the Bay Area is “real and could happen at any time,” according to researchers for the US Geological Survey.
The Hayward Fault is a “tectonic time bomb, due any time for another magnitude 6.8 to 7.0 earthquake,” according to a 2008 USGS report. Since then, research has indicated that the likelihood of a Hayward quake is greater and more threatening to the 7 million Bay Area residents than a San Andreas quake would be.
“It’s just waiting to go off,” USGS earthquake geologist emeritus David Schwartz warned when speaking to the Los Angeles Times.
Comments
The sooner the better.
The bigger the better.
It would be KARMA for perpetuating the Greatest Injustice of the 20th Century.
In reply to The sooner the better. The… by directaction
That photo of Jesus, looks just like him!
Fuck California
The Hayward fault already slipped - in 1989. <20 years ago. Remember the bridges that fell? That WAS the Hayward fault. What girl thought this stupid article up?
The "NEW" New Madrid will be the next BIG news maker. You'll see rubble in St Louis, and this time, in OKC, Springfield, and Tulsa too. Fracking, schmracking. New faults and extensions of old faults are the worst. The Ozarks are apparently far from through moving north. Remember Charleston, SC? To this day, "fault? where? And remember the rumblings for years previous to the 1811 New Madrid? Exact same scenario - only now extending far westward.
For the San Andreas? The Inland Empire, Riverside will be the next "Fort Tejon." The S.A. fault is apparently now rerouting itself west of the San Gorgonios. Very early in the game but definitely its new track - abandoning its original dogleg route to the Salton Sea.
This native Arkie has visited New Madrid, MO and done quite a bit of research on the area over the years as there's an earthquake consortium in place from north 'Bama through central MO which could get a quick wakeup call! It's a sleepy area for the most part, but history is on it's side that this huge, failed rift will shift again. You left out Memphis, a huge metropolitan area not all that distant from the southern reaches of the fault extending into Poinsett County, AR which will likely get it way worse than upstream, but there are exceptions. Much of the Ohio River Basin was affected by those huge quakes from the early 1800's and it rang the bells in Baltimore. Literally about half of the city of New Madrid was sunk by the quakes. Reelfoot Lake in western TN was created by them. New Madrid was among the early cities on the Big Muddy, so the fault was appropriately named. The Ozarks could be a mixed bag. There's much limestone and not so much silt as you see in the Delta regions along the Mississippi. In the latter, in a severe quake, it's much like shaking a bowl of corn flakes. The seismic waves can be seen for a distance and there can be eruptions of sulfuric gases being let from the ground.
Memphis is awful close to whatever that is, but interestingly, the sharpest quakes east of the Big Muddy subsequent to and presumably associated with the New Madrid quake have occurred in SE Illinois and SW Indiana, and shook Evansville, Louisville, and Cinci way harder than Memphis has been shaken. I think those areas would be more likely than Memphis to sustain severe damage. But, then again, who knows? I guess we'll just have to wait and see.
