"How Do You Take Your Coffee?"

Comments

Vote up!
 20
Vote down!
 0
Bud Dry Belrev Fri, 04/20/2018 - 15:52 Permalink

Greg Focker:
No, I said I didn't like it black.

Norm:
But you said black.

Greg Focker:
I said, "It's not like I drink it black".

Norm:
You said "black" in a Starbucks.

Greg Focker:
What's wrong with saying "black" in a Starbucks?

Norm:
You can't say "black" in a Starbucks.

Greg Focker:
Black black black, black black black black black black black. You gonna arrest me? Black black black black!

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 1
wee-weed up Shitonya Serfs Fri, 04/20/2018 - 16:13 Permalink

Political correctness... pushed in our faces by Hollyweird, the Lib MSM, the race-baiters, and the Dims, etc., is rapidly destroying this country.

It needs to be constantly called out and ridiculed for the devious, offensive, devisive, "shut-up" Leftist tactic that it is.

They use it because they are unable to logically debate their agendas on the merits. They know they will always lose. Therefore, they try to shut you up.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Endgame Napoleon Shitonya Serfs Fri, 04/20/2018 - 16:47 Permalink

Snowflakes do not need police raids to know they are racist, when they offer a White Mocha and a Christmas Blend without offering a Kwanzaa Roast. Even though most Black Americans are Christian, the African continent needs to be represented by more than just the Kona. 

What about the Latin culture; why is it only reflected in the brand associated with the legendary Juan Valdez?

Racism.

What about other multi cultures? Where is the Piñata Blend, the Dragon Blend and the Totem Blend?

The next marketing onslaught will alienate Deplorables by pitching an identity politics theme on every cup, lid and straw.

Of course, many Deplorables are going with Valdez to begin with to save a dime and because they buck the superior coffee tend.

Ever seen the SunDrop commercial, featuring the idyllic, blonde, country lad and lass, walking through a field of daisies, holding their SunDrop cans lovingly to maximize the good camera angle, letting you know that country people, too, can consume superior drinks? It mocks the latte-sipping crowd, as country people are quick to let coffee drinkers know.

How about some Cuban coffee? I once had some of that. It was eye-popping strong with a lot of sugar.

No, no, no, we cannot have the Cuban. That will make Mexicans mad, juicing up the old wet foot / dry foot debate, rather than juicing up Stabucks’s profits. If you think all Hispanics are in synch and unified, you must not have been around when those resentments bubble up.

I have seen a Cuban get fired for insulting a paying Mexican customer in Spanish. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
serotonindumptruck ParkAveFlasher Fri, 04/20/2018 - 16:15 Permalink

Your definition of the "old days" must be around 1700 AD.

I can recall standing mid-watch in the military back in 1987 with a particularly disgusting young man.

We were passing the time in a large machine shop environment, and the commissioned officers and senior NCO's coffee mugs were lined up over the sink (about a dozen coffee mugs).

This guy proceeds to whip out his dick, roll his foreskin back, and "dirty-dick" every single coffee mug by smearing his dick-skin smegma around the rim of each and every one.

That's probably considered mild behavior compared to the innovative contamination methods used in the modern food service industry.

 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
I Am Jack's Ma… Belrev Fri, 04/20/2018 - 16:12 Permalink

I suspect, after seeing cell phone video of the white White Knight, that the incident was staged.

Amazing how little the public cares to investigate the matter.  Couple black guys sat down, didn't buy anything, asked to use the bathroom, were asked if they were buying anything, said no, asked to leave, refused, and refused, cops called, refused 3 more times, then finally cuffed for trespassing.

But "blacks arrested for being black in starbucks" is so much easier, and starbucks figured they'd just apologize out the ass right away.

Any chance the two black fellas are douchebags with criminal records who just decided to be assholes, figuring rightly, they could rely on Black Victim Cult Privilege to turn their trespassing into a civil rights crusade?

Vote up!
 18
Vote down!
 1
mr1963 Fri, 04/20/2018 - 15:49 Permalink

I haven't set foot in a starbucks for 10-12 years. It's a disgusting place to begin with, the "barristas" are tatted, pierced, fat, and morose. You need a hepatitis shot just to walk in the place.