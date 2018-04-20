"How Do You Take Your Coffee?"

"Don't say black..."
Source: MichaelPRamirez.com
Well played
I prefer white chocolate mocha with a shot of sambuca. ☕️🥃
USA is so forked up! Torturing themselves over negros who they did not trade and who deserve nothing.
we have not started yet ... this is just the warm up stage
You've been in this warm up stage ever since 1913.
Greg Focker:
No, I said I didn't like it black.
Norm:
But you said black.
Greg Focker:
I said, "It's not like I drink it black".
Norm:
You said "black" in a Starbucks.
Greg Focker:
What's wrong with saying "black" in a Starbucks?
Norm:
You can't say "black" in a Starbucks.
Greg Focker:
Black black black, black black black black black black black. You gonna arrest me? Black black black black!
I prefer getting baked.
.
Coffee and a toke for breakfast.
Happy 4/20
I'll have the hot beverage of color please
Black Privilege
TEST: have Buzzfeed ask these 2 fine, upstanding gentlemen what they planned to order when their friend arrived.
Political correctness... pushed in our faces by Hollyweird, the Lib MSM, the race-baiters, and the Dims, etc., is rapidly destroying this country.
It needs to be constantly called out and ridiculed for the devious, offensive, devisive, "shut-up" Leftist tactic that it is.
They use it because they are unable to logically debate their agendas on the merits. They know they will always lose. Therefore, they try to shut you up.
With every layer of the onion you peel it becomes clearer that the Jooz are behind everything that ails the West. Aided and abetted of course by their shabbos goys.
I prefer my coffee white please
Snowflakes do not need police raids to know they are racist, when they offer a White Mocha and a Christmas Blend without offering a Kwanzaa Roast. Even though most Black Americans are Christian, the African continent needs to be represented by more than just the Kona.
What about the Latin culture; why is it only reflected in the brand associated with the legendary Juan Valdez?
Racism.
What about other multi cultures? Where is the Piñata Blend, the Dragon Blend and the Totem Blend?
The next marketing onslaught will alienate Deplorables by pitching an identity politics theme on every cup, lid and straw.
Of course, many Deplorables are going with Valdez to begin with to save a dime and because they buck the superior coffee tend.
Ever seen the SunDrop commercial, featuring the idyllic, blonde, country lad and lass, walking through a field of daisies, holding their SunDrop cans lovingly to maximize the good camera angle, letting you know that country people, too, can consume superior drinks? It mocks the latte-sipping crowd, as country people are quick to let coffee drinkers know.
How about some Cuban coffee? I once had some of that. It was eye-popping strong with a lot of sugar.
No, no, no, we cannot have the Cuban. That will make Mexicans mad, juicing up the old wet foot / dry foot debate, rather than juicing up Stabucks’s profits. If you think all Hispanics are in synch and unified, you must not have been around when those resentments bubble up.
I have seen a Cuban get fired for insulting a paying Mexican customer in Spanish.
I generally order an Anglo Saxon.
I'll have a vente Ubangi, please.
OK, give a discount to those who order their coffee with raisins.
In reply to I'll have a vente Ubangi,… by Kidbuck
Norm: That is raycist! (Rushes to put video on Utube and Live Leaks and Greg Focker is fired within 24 hours, has his wife leaves him, and the local TV reporters rush his car to ask him what kind of white privilege was he using in the video).
I like my chocolate like I like my women...
Hot and whipped!
I prefer grape drank
Cuck that shit... Colt 45 all the way!
It works every time.
"Cold Cock" Malt Liquor™ - "Damn. That's one strong malt liquor."
Orange Soda ???
like Undercover Bruther !!!
NoVa
Used to be in the old days if someone pissed you off you just spit in their cup.
Now it's a federal offense to piss someone off.
Americans with lots of guns and no guts.
Your definition of the "old days" must be around 1700 AD.
I can recall standing mid-watch in the military back in 1987 with a particularly disgusting young man.
We were passing the time in a large machine shop environment, and the commissioned officers and senior NCO's coffee mugs were lined up over the sink (about a dozen coffee mugs).
This guy proceeds to whip out his dick, roll his foreskin back, and "dirty-dick" every single coffee mug by smearing his dick-skin smegma around the rim of each and every one.
That's probably considered mild behavior compared to the innovative contamination methods used in the modern food service industry.
I suspect, after seeing cell phone video of the white White Knight, that the incident was staged.
Amazing how little the public cares to investigate the matter. Couple black guys sat down, didn't buy anything, asked to use the bathroom, were asked if they were buying anything, said no, asked to leave, refused, and refused, cops called, refused 3 more times, then finally cuffed for trespassing.
But "blacks arrested for being black in starbucks" is so much easier, and starbucks figured they'd just apologize out the ass right away.
Any chance the two black fellas are douchebags with criminal records who just decided to be assholes, figuring rightly, they could rely on Black Victim Cult Privilege to turn their trespassing into a civil rights crusade?
I always get stared down when I order a Caucasian, so have started adding my own vodka.
For me a mu-latte
Very clever humor, researchfix. Love it!
A Goodlatte is too much to ask for, right?
No shit - gotta watch what you sip these days, a Badlatte will kill ya...
With cream on top? Call it a Me-ghan Mu-latte!
Whitey need not apply (Note coupon restrictions )
https://img.thedailybeast.com/image/upload/d_placeholder_euli9k/dpr_2.0…
Is that a real advertisement?
If it is,, I am going to use it.
Starbucks, being a pretentious asswipes, likes to use Italian.
I prefer classic Latin, so I will go and order a Grandis Nigrum.
Everyone should use that . . . if you happen to be white, and they say it is for people of color only, tell them white is a color and stage a sit in. . . . should be worth a few hundred K for settlement just to keep it quiet.
Ready . . . Set. . . . . Go!~
Yeah, well... It's kind of a thing from the past that... Here's the different side of the coin. I'm not American but I do know you have all these race bullshit thingies. Yeah... How did that worked out for you guys in the end?
Shitsucks really sells shitty hot liquids they call “coffee”
What color car do you want ?
Blllaaa....oh, wait, "Onxy."
Fuck dat be rayciz
Fuck you, Ramirez.
Divisive neocon whore.
I take it “the cream” is racist?
I kind of like that...I'm not white, I'm creamy.
In reply to I take it “the cream” is… by Chupacabra-322
I love watching liberal icons shit the bed with explosive diarrhea.
I dont know what kind of shit you're into
But I like it
In reply to I love watching liberal… by I am Groot
I haven't set foot in a starbucks for 10-12 years. It's a disgusting place to begin with, the "barristas" are tatted, pierced, fat, and morose. You need a hepatitis shot just to walk in the place.
How long until Starbucks phases out customer restrooms?
I'll take mine nero.
caffè m inv nero lungo
"As black as a nigger's ass.
Double cream and sugar please.
Thank you."
