Inflation Is The Caboose Of The Economy

Authored by Robert Kesler via KesslerCompanies.com,
Inflation has once again become a hot topic of discussion.
Core CPI has returned to 2%, oil is near $70 a barrel, and copper is well over $3 per pound. What is easily forgotten, yet not hard to show, is that inflation is the last of the lagging indicators. In fact, headline CPI is best correlated to the economy (coincident indicators) with a 21 month lag!
The chart below shows that inflation tends to reach its peak well after the recession has begun. In our most recent recession, from 12/2007 – 06/2009, CPI peaked in July of 2008, Copper peaked on 7/2/2008 and Oil peaked on 7/3/2008. This was in the middle of recession, a full year after interest rates had peaked and nine months after the stock market peaked.
While counter intuitive, it would not be unusual for inflation to continue climbing as we get closer to a recession as interest rates continue to fall. Interest rates are much more interested in the outlook for future inflation than what it has measured in the last 12 months.
The lagging inflation surge of 2008 did affect interest rates negatively, but only temporarily (3 months), and within a much bigger primary trend of falling interest rates (see above).
Comments
Most everyday folks aren't so stupid not to recognize the smaller sizes at the grocery store or the inflated real estate available for sale. Inflation in government statistics is meaningless nonsense--a day late and a dollar short. Everythings been inflated for a while except incomes. Good luck with that.
Does it make sense for the central banks to target a lagging indicator (CPI or PCE)?
End the Fed and neo-classical economic theory.
To understand how illogical neo-classical economic theory, the basis for the central banks decisions, really is please read Debunking Economics: The Naked Emperor Dethroned? by Prof. Steve Keen. Support his efforts to develop new theories that are relevant to the complex, dynamic and chaotic economy and markets that exist (patreon.com/ProfSteveKeen/
