Kremlin Denies Putin Pitched Russian Hookers To Trump

One of the more entertaining tidbits from the "Comey memos" which leaked on Thursday night, shortly after the DOJ caved to GOP pressure to release them, is a claim that Vladimir Putin told Donald Trump that Russia has "some of the most beautiful hookers in the world."
In a memo dated February 8, 2017, Comey wrote that Trump "brought up the "golden showers thing," in reference to an unfounded claim in the "Steele dossier" that Trump paid prostitutes to urinate on a bed that the Obamas were known to have used.
Trump denied the salacious accusation - telling Comey "the hookers thing is nonsense," though "Putin had told him "we have some of the most beautiful hookers in the world."
In response, the Kremlin says that the "beautiful Russian hookers" thing never happened. When asked about the supposed exchange in a Friday news briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "No. If it says so in the book [Comey's recently released memoir about Trump], then at least that part is not true. President Putin could not and did not say that to President Trump, especially considering that before Trump became president, they never spoke."
(Photos: Little Big, Give me your Money feat. Tommy Cash)
Comments
Did he show him his mini-giraffe too?
Grab em by the PUSSY RIOT
In reply to Did he show him his mini… by ParkAveFlasher
https://www.google.com/amp/s/mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN1HR1SJ
In reply to Grab em by the PUSSY RIOT by TheWholeYearInn
Putin said "hackers" not "hookers" ...
In reply to https://www.google.com/amp/s… by Lumberjack
But our american land whales are exceptional!
In reply to Trump's imagination matches… by ???ö?
Randa Jarrar
In reply to But our american land whales… by ne-tiger
True tho that fucking Bushchilds make Texas look bad.
In reply to Randa Jarrar by SethPoor
One way or another, you ALWAYS pay (even if it's just to make them leave)
In reply to In a way she's right. by ???ö?
Pre-edit fucktard core_speed says:
"Of course Russia has some of the most beautiful hookers in the world, especially those women from Ukraine.
The Orange Dotard should know.
He married one."
Analysis: Seek professional help for your Oedipus complex.
In reply to Of course Russia has some of… by core_speed
Trending today - lowlife kakistocracy slimeball salacious oligarch.
In reply to You would be lucky to even… by ???ö?
Whatever the case with Russian hookers (you missed a lot if you didn't read the ExPat weekly "The eXile - Whoror Stories" in Moscow back in the late 1990's), Russian women make even more awesome wives and mothers. I want to believe Putin didn't say that.
In reply to Of course Russia has some of… by core_speed
Initially, yes. Once they move to the west and see what they can "get away with", things change.
In reply to Whatever the case with… by gaoptimize
Did you know that the Ukraine and Slovenia are 1,100 miles apart?
No, of course not. You attended an American failing public school.
In reply to Of course Russia has some of… by core_speed
Unlike other nations, America sees nothing vested in its children.
In reply to Did you know that the… by Mzhen
Father's weakness is vanity, hence the slut." (and the fake hair)
- Maude Lebowski
In reply to Randa Jarrar by SethPoor
Due to their dysfunctional upbringing, liberals and bolsheviks despise authority figures.
In reply to Father's weakness is vanity,… by Bokkenrijder
"Xhelloooo, my name is tooo xhundrerd Dooollars"
In reply to But our american land whales… by ne-tiger
I've been through my unfair share of Russian hookers. What's the leftovers of my soul and wallet got to say is: i'd have a couple more. Damn bitches are worth it
In reply to Trump's imagination matches… by ???ö?
Should have married one. You'll regret not keeping one the rest of your life.
In reply to I've been through my unfair… by BorisTheBlade
That was a great commercial.
In reply to Did he show him his mini… by ParkAveFlasher
Hmmm.
"Russian hookers" in Comey's wet dream ...
In reply to President Putin could not… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
I just want to thank Trump, Putin, CERN, and / or 4chan meme magic for making this the very best timeline in the multiverse!
In reply to President Putin could not… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
how much for the midget?
Are they hookers if you don't have to pay them?
One way or another, you ALWAYS pay (even if it's just to make them leave)
In reply to Are they hookers if you don… by Bad Goy
Is it against the law to pay them to leave?
In reply to One way or another, you… by TheWholeYearInn
Yes. I remember reading an article about a guy in New York state who pled not guilty to using a hooker's services. "I've never paid for sex in my life", he said. "I only pay them to leave me alone afterward."
Nonetheless, he was convicted.
In reply to Is it against the law to pay… by Bad Goy
Of course Russia has some of the most beautiful hookers in the world, especially those women from Ukraine.
The Orange Dotard should know.
He married one.
"The Orange Dotard should know.
He married one."
I thought he likes his post-order brides from the Czech Republic and Slovenia?
p.s. Ukraine is NOT Russia!
In reply to Of course Russia has some of… by serotonindumptruck
A billionaire is to women as hot models are to men.
Trump didn't have to mail order anything. Panties get wet for him. Probably still more than for you shit talkers.
In reply to I thought he likes his post… by Bokkenrijder
Correct.
Women from Odessa are smoking hot.
In reply to I thought he likes his post… by Bokkenrijder
I saw a 6'4" woman in Odessa. So awesome. Would have been nice to mix chromosomes and fill up a house with her.
In reply to Correct. Women from Odessa… by therover
Mrs Comey probably needs a private dick to watch her husband,he just gave himself away.
She probably already has a private dick, and it's not her husband.
In reply to Mrs Comey probably needs a… by Winston Churchill
Putin said it to the news in January... https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/01/17/russia-calls-british-author…
Comey just doesn't freaking pay attention or he is trying to slander trump... but I think The Weasel is just not paying attention.
Sort of proves that the memo's were written long after the fact.
Keeping your lies straight is proving a challenge to the smartest guy(in his opinion)in the room.
In reply to Putin said it to the news in… by the6thBook
It's really as simple as Comey thinks he's the smartest kid in the room...a classic wannabe Blue-Blood prep-school jerk-off from New Jersey. His grandfather was a cop, his father a real-estate guy...and that is where the douche-baggery all started.
In reply to Putin said it to the news in… by the6thBook
There simply aren't any words to describe how comical American politics are.
Sure there is: &^%$ *&@! ^% &^#% (*& ^!@# @#&^!!!
In reply to There simply aren't any… by Savvy
Pissing on a bed in a presidential sweet of a hotel doesn't make any sense. You are better off pissing on a picture of obama if you want to mock him, not make a nasty mess of someone's hotel. Like, If you didn't like someone, would you take a dump in a car they once rented? Retarded. MAKES NO SENSE. It's either fake, or way worse than that.
I just tossed my lunch on the bottom picture. What a Ruskie dog with the face of a pig!
the lies travels both ways in this fallen world.......................................
I love the heels on the woman. I am getting a boner by just looking at it.
might be a crossdresser
In reply to I love the heels on the… by Angry Panda
why do you feel like you have to explain what to me
In reply to I love the heels on the… by Angry Panda
Putin said Russian Women are beautiful and Trump Translated that in trump logic: since all women are pigs or hookers in Trump's limited vocabulary Russian women became hookers, these were not pigs so they must be Russian hookers. Way to go TRUMPO you low-class nightmare. Trump is going to wind up in Feminist Hell and the Devil will be Megyn Kelly!
Putin would sell his mother.
Don't judge by yourself.
In reply to Putin would sell his mother. by abgary1
Of course the Kremlin would deny it. What's said in the political arena stays in the political arena.