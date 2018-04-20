Kremlin Denies Putin Pitched Russian Hookers To Trump

One of the more entertaining tidbits from the "Comey memos" which leaked on Thursday night, shortly after the DOJ caved to GOP pressure to release them, is a claim that Vladimir Putin told Donald Trump that Russia has "some of the most beautiful hookers in the world."

In a memo dated February 8, 2017, Comey wrote that Trump "brought up the "golden showers thing," in reference to an unfounded claim in the "Steele dossier" that Trump paid prostitutes to urinate on a bed that the Obamas were known to have used.

Trump denied the salacious accusation - telling Comey "the hookers thing is nonsense," though "Putin had told him "we have some of the most beautiful hookers in the world."

In response, the Kremlin says that the "beautiful Russian hookers" thing never happened. When asked about the supposed exchange in a Friday news briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "No. If it says so in the book [Comey's recently released memoir about Trump], then at least that part is not true. President Putin could not and did not say that to President Trump, especially considering that before Trump became president, they never spoke."

