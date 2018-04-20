Kremlin Denies Putin Pitched Russian Hookers To Trump

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/20/2018 - 14:20

One of the more entertaining tidbits from the "Comey memos" which leaked on Thursday night, shortly after the DOJ caved to GOP pressure to release them, is a claim that Vladimir Putin told Donald Trump that Russia has "some of the most beautiful hookers in the world."

In a memo dated February 8, 2017, Comey wrote that Trump "brought up the "golden showers thing," in reference to an unfounded claim in the "Steele dossier" that Trump paid prostitutes to urinate on a bed that the Obamas were known to have used. 

Trump denied the salacious accusation - telling Comey "the hookers thing is nonsense," though "Putin had told him "we have some of the most beautiful hookers in the world."

In response, the Kremlin says that the "beautiful Russian hookers" thing never happened. When asked about the supposed exchange in a Friday news briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "No. If it says so in the book [Comey's recently released memoir about Trump], then at least that part is not true. President Putin could not and did not say that to President Trump, especially considering that before Trump became president, they never spoke."

(Photos: Little Big, Give me your Money feat. Tommy Cash)

DingleBarryObummer Fri, 04/20/2018 - 14:28 Permalink

Pissing on a bed in a presidential sweet of a hotel doesn't make any sense.  You are better off pissing on a picture of obama if you want to mock him, not make a nasty mess of someone's hotel.  Like, If you didn't like someone, would you take a dump in a car they once rented?  Retarded.  MAKES NO SENSE.  It's either fake, or way worse than that.

CashMcCall Fri, 04/20/2018 - 14:34 Permalink

Putin said Russian Women are beautiful and Trump Translated that in trump logic: since all women are pigs or hookers in Trump's limited vocabulary Russian women became hookers, these were not pigs so they must be Russian hookers. Way to go TRUMPO you low-class nightmare. Trump is going to wind up in Feminist Hell and the Devil will be Megyn Kelly! 