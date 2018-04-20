Lavrov: "I'm 100% Certain Trump And Putin Wouldn't Allow A Military Confrontation"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:04

In a crucial sign that the tensions between the US and Russia emanating from the alleged chemical weapons attack in Eastern Ghouta and the poisoning of Sergei Skripal in the UK have continued to ease, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during an interview with RIA Novosti that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump would never allow an armed confrontation between their two countries, per RT

"Speaking about risks of a military confrontation, I am 100 percent sure that [both the US and Russian] militaries won’t allow this, and of course neither will President [Vladimir] Putin or President [Donald] Trump," Lavrov said.

Lavrov said there have been efforts to ease the tension - specifically, the foreign minister pointed to the fact that Trump had invited his Russian counterpart to Washington during a phone call. Trump said he would "be glad to see [Putin] in the White House" and then added that he "would be happy to make a reciprocal visit [to Moscow]."

As had been widely anticipated by observers in the US and abroad, Russia no longer has any moral qualms against sharing its S-300 missile systems with the Syrian military.

Trump

Moscow had promised not to send them to Damascus 10 years ago, at the request of its partners. That's after Syrian air defense intercepted 71 of the 103 missiles launched at three targets that the US described as crucial to Syria's chemical weapons building capacity.

"We took into consideration their argument that this would destabilize the situation, despite the missile systems being a purely defensive system," Lavrov said. "We heeded their calls. But now we have no such moral obligation."

Prior to the Western bombardment, Russia had warned the US that crossing certain "red lines" in Syria would prompt retaliatory measures from Moscow, Lavrov noted. The foreign minister quoted Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov as saying that if any actions of the Western coalition affect Russian servicemen, Moscow will respond.

In another encouraging sign, Lavrov said that neither the US nor Russia had crossed certain "red lines" laid out by the other side.

For example, Russian officials had warned ahead of the bombardment that any actions by the Western coalition that harmed or killed Russian servicemen would be met with a response. Previously, Russia rebutted reports that more than 100 Russian mercenaries died in February during a US air strike as the Russian security forces were confronted a US-backed rebel group.

Trump was criticized by the US media for congratulating Russian President Vladimir Putin on his latest electoral victory - despite purportedly being warned by his national security staff not to do so. Trump has raised the possibility of a Putin visit to the White House.

JimmyJones Slack Jack Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:14 Permalink

Good for Trump and Putin, no more BS wars. Mess with oil you mess with commerce and currency. A big no no to the ultra wealthy. That is the table the game board sits on and they do not want the board flipped. Now would the people be better if it were flipped? I'm not sure, I believe many would starve and violence would be all over the place.

Pandelis JimmyJones Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:17 Permalink

link below, Putin warning in his own words (ahead of trump coming in... under obamer) ... things are much more serious than we can imagine ...

Lavrov had an interview on BBC (hardtalk) and said relations are worse than during cold war.  basically UK, Nato has closed every cooperation ... there are no communication channels.  it seems the decision has been already made, bolton at al are there for implementation stage.

it is not by accident that kushner is still in charge of the middle east even without a security clearance

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqD8lIdIMRo

Sisyphus Slack Jack Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:24 Permalink

Well, they don't even need to shoot them down. The missiles down themselves. American taxpayers can be glad that their tax dollars are going towards Russia getting US missiles intact. How long before Syria and Iran have a variant of the Tomahawk missiles, sarcastically called StormyEagle missile.

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/moscow-can-boost-its-defenses-by-s…

Bomb, bomb, bomb... bomb, bomb, bomb... Iran. Talking about Iran, is McShitstain still alive?

Scipio Africanuz Slack Jack Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:55 Permalink

Absolutely agree! Then give uninvited squatters eviction notices, and should said squatters impede reclamation of stolen properties, deliver justice to them, from ABOVE!

No more shadow boxing, just follow the law, INTERNATIONAL LAW! If the squatters complain, tell them to sue you, and if they try violence, " light em up!",  that's what INTERNATIONAL LAW recommends for uninvited international brigands and crooks. Now, we'll find out whether Russia is for real, or for show, or simply just interested in selling weapons.

As for Iran, I'm sure they're for REAL!..

shortonoil Socrates55 Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:51 Permalink

It has been 72 years since the nuclear arms race began. So far no thermonuclear war. The reason for this lack of nuclear war mongering is very simple; no one has weapons that are reliable enough to be used offensively. The US military estimates that 50% of its weapons would be operable in the event of a full scale exchange. The Russians estimate that 25% of their weapons would go off. The operational window for a plutonium weapon is 20 microseconds. Advancements in electronic jamming have probably made it a lot less. Most of them won't go off; they will just fizzle. Nuclear weapons are strictly for defense. Nuclear war is a scare tactic used to keep the right political party in power, and to keep the sheep all running in the proper direction. Run sheep run!

Son of Captain Nemo Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:07 Permalink

"Lavrov: "I'm 100% Certain Trump And Putin Wouldn't Allow A Military Confrontation" "...

Okay Sergey... I'm "100%" convinced that the Syrian government that is providing the stage for both you and the U.S. might think otherwise after losing upwards of 600,000 of it's citizens since 2011!...

Why aren't you replacing Syria's SA-300 with SA-400s (https://southfront.org/russia-is-open-for-s-300-supplies-to-syria-after…)???

Just sayin!!!

poland spring Son of Captain Nemo Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:43 Permalink

Most don't know, but the whole point of the attack was to see how the SA-200s respond and see if they activate the advanced SA-300s and see how those REALLY respond.  That way countries can use their electronic signal intelligence systems to analyze how it operates and any holes it has.  Russia was smart and never activated the SA-300s. The SA-400s are really the trick up the sleave.  Sometimes you don't show your best cards just yet. If the retro-fitted SA-200s really did shoot down that many missiles, then you can only imagine what the SA-300s really do.

Son of Captain Nemo poland spring Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:57 Permalink

Everything you said is patent "truth"... The Russian Federation is kicking ass and taking names NO DOUBT A-B-O-U-T I-T!  And i'm fucking ecstatic for them!!!

But that doesn't mean that the vandalism of Syrian property by 30 missiles let alone the damage of 70 others that were "deflected" and destroyed makes the situation FOR SYRIANS any better...

Let alone the possibility of "collateral damage" of lives lost that we may never discover unlike Shayrat while "deal making" continues (https://southfront.org/top-nato-russia-generals-held-face-to-face-meeti…)!

P.S.

I guess the only satisfaction I have being American with the Karma we keep "sowing" is that if it ever does go nuke the Russians are proving EVERY DAY how bad ass those air defence systems are!...  Which should make my all over tan that much better with or without the "tanning oil"!!

I guess we'll find out how good THAAD/Iron Dome "IS" should that exchange take place?!!!

 

ItsAllBollocks Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:11 Permalink

Who cares what they say, it's what they do that matters and if history is any guide, they are two completely different things.

What worries me is this is good cop, bad cop tactics where no matter which side we're on, we lose.

dirty fingernails Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:13 Permalink

Trump and Bolton pushing for strikes on Russian and Iranian soldiers last week says otherwise. But I get where Lavrov is coming from. It doesn't help tbe situation or Russia's position to talk up a hot war. This also helps frame Russia as being reasonable and not bellicose.

rejected Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:14 Permalink

Apparently Russians love the insults they're receiving from the US almost daily.

Apparently when the USSR went down, it took their backbone went with it.

rejected ExPat2018 Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:52 Permalink

If no war or threat of war will happen then why all the Russian braggadocio and the military build up? If the West and Russia are such good pals why even have a military?

When NATO moved eastward to Russia's borders against the deal made with Gorbachev threatening her what was her response? Don't do that!

When the US paid for and instigated the Ukrainian coup what was Russia's response. Taking their seaport while leaving millions of other Russians in the Donbass prey to the Kiev Nazi's.

While the US is presently arming the Ukrainians to the teeth, what is Russia's response. Don't do that!

Why does Russia issues warnings to US then refuse to back them up. Russia clearly told the US what would happen if the US struck Syria,,, then after the strike said that no Russian was threatened so no response. ***Allies don't let allies be bombed. ***And if you are not going to keep your word, it's best to keep your mouth shut. yes?

"USA has no backbone, only threats and bullying."

Probably, but then why not defend your allies if there's nothing to fear? Or like the USA,,, are the only lives that count Russian? Taking those US missiles out would probably not have been a problem for Russia,,, No one would have been hurt,,, no unnecessary damage ,,, and doubtful the FUKUS bullies would have risked WWIII over it. Instead, by not acting in this small way Russia has invited more of the same.

I can bet the the missile attack would not have happened if the USSR was still in place.

As I once told my sons,,, at some point you have to stand up and defend your principles.......

I offer that same advice to my Russian friends.

Winston Churchill Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:17 Permalink

After fracturing NATO and getting most of the missiles shot down, one more "victory" like

the Syrian attack will be the  end of Pax Americana.

Will they learn ?

I doubt it, but a respite would be nice.

Rich Monk Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:22 Permalink

Regardless, the zionist Jews who want their NWO - "Greater Israel" project do not give a rat's ass what these two puppets think or want. There will be World War III.