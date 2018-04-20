"'F**k You, Carreyrou": Leaked Video Emerges Of Theranos Employees Playing "Shoot The WSJist" Video Game

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:44

Two years after Theranos was exposed as a scam by Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou, who uncovered CEO Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos’ former president Ramesh Balwani’s elaborate scheme of lies and deception, the SEC finally took off their blinders last month, and charged the pair with “massive fraud” for raising $700M+ “through an elaborate, years-long fraud in which they exaggerated or made false statements about the company’s technology, business, and financial performance.”

Theranos, a Silicon Valley healthcare startup known for its false claims about its revolutionary blood tests, will cease to exist in the coming months unless it can raise significant swaths of money, according to Theranos’ letter to shareholders on April 10.

At one point, the Silicon Valley unicorn was valued at $9 billion and backed by some of the most significant names like the venture capitalist Tim Draper, but like any unicorn — the hype will eventually fade.

Early last week, Theranos cut much of its remaining workforce from 125 employees to about several dozen. This was a last-ditch effort to preserve cash and avert bankruptcy until the end of summer. Before Carreyrou exposed the company as a fraud, Theranos had about 800 employees in 2015.

During the company’s latest round of layoffs, Carreyrou released a screenshot of what was an alleged “Space Invaders”-style video game in which Theranos employees took turns blasting Carreyrou heads with a space gun. As it appears, some employees believe Carreyrou is to blame for the company’s fall from grace, rather than the technology or its management.

Carreyrou provides a screenshot of the game, titled “Haters Gonna Hate v1.5.”

Carreyrou says he will get to play it eventually:

Here is the leaked video provided by Business Insider, who said, “someone sent us a video of employees playing it.” The person who sent the video to Business Insider said the video was taken some time ago at Theranos’ manufacturing facility. The video confirms Carreyrou’s series of tweets last week about the existence of the game.

Bussiness Insider said,

“The company enlisted David Boies, a legendary lawyer who tried to intimate and threaten The Journal with legal action, according to a Vanity Fair report. Employees even chanted “F— you, Carreyrou!” at an all-hands meeting. ”

“There are many more eye-opening anecdotes and revelations in my book, ‘Bad Blood,’ which comes out next month,” Carreyrou said to Business Insider.

Stay Tuned!… 

FireBrander Killtruck Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:49

and these children want to run companies and our country

"want to"? They already do. Look at advertising; some commercials are the most retarded, stupid shit, I've ever seen...they leave me NOT wanting to buy the product...sometimes because I'm not even sure what they were selling.

My insurance agent has always been A+ with service...now every time I call, this 20 something girl answers the phone and my agent "isn't available, can I help you?"...yeah, right...every answer is "well, I think..." or "well, I would assume"...or "Well, probably"...that's not not a fucking answer..THAT'S A GUESS!

Deep Snorkeler FireBrander Fri, 04/20/2018 - 10:01

Everybody in Silicon Valley Knows

that it is an empire of techno-fantasy and crime,

click-fraud and business models of bizarre silliness.

Venture capitalists hope that the baloney lasts just

long enough for a payoff.  We all know what to do:

keep our head down, laugh quietly,

and run to the bank and cash that check speedily.

A surfer only looks good on a good wave.

PT Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:46

Put the Board of Directors on that game, sell it and they could have saved the Company.

Where's the Fed / DNC / DC / Hollywood versions?

PT PT Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:50

Better yet, DOOM starring The Swamp Creatures.  Stupid idiots.  The answer to all their liquidity problems was right there at their finger tips!

EDIT:  Or would people rather be more hands-on?  Mortal Combat against The Swamp Creatures?  TMNT vs The Swamp Creatures?

I really, really, really hate to get optimistic too early but Donald Trump Pacman?  Has Donny finally eaten one of those power pellets or whatever they were called?  Are the Swamp Ghosts finally about to run away from him?  I probably should not have typed that because my optimism has a very bad track record.  Oh well, back to Mortal Combat vs the Swamp Creatures, I guess.

EDIT EDIT:  Silly me, how could I forget?  The answer is obvious.  Swamp Creature Edition of Carmaggedon  FTMFW!!!

onewayticket2 Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:48

no wonder liberals want more gun control.....they're out of control  

 

Doubt you'd ever see this at Chick filA....yet they are seen as a "threat" to NYC.  

 

ah, liberals.  

 

Labworks Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:52

millenials trying basic functions of the human way of life and fails miserably. childhood wasted in front of a computer screen. this is how you are going to repay all the great generations before ww2?

 

america going down.

BendGuyhere Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:55

So does Elizabeth Holmes get a total PUSSY PASS to keep her out of MUCH-DESERVED jail cell after a MASSIVE FRAUD?

Can we for once recognize and get rid of the fucking pussy pass?

Bitches DEMAND total equality, they should get it!

ConnectingTheDots Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:56

So typical of the US today.

In a twitter world where the average attention span is about 140 characters, it is no wonder that instead of looking at the root cause of the problem, they blame the symptom.

Smi1ey Fri, 04/20/2018 - 10:00

I love business meetings where people chant "Fuck You!"

 

They're almost as good as the ones where someone spikes the water cooler with Viagra.

shimmy Fri, 04/20/2018 - 10:03

Typical modern day snowflake like human mentality where they blame the messenger rather than the people who are actually responsible. So damn pathetic.

PT Tim Knight fro… Fri, 04/20/2018 - 10:47

To be fair, Holmes was bragging about cheap and easy blood tests.  Shkrelli was openly smug about jacking up the price of life-saving drugs, on which he had a practical-even-if-not-theoretical monopoly*, into bankrupt-the-customer territory.

Holmes was putting up a pretense of being the ultimate angel - young girl, high tech, flavour-of-the-month (biotech) business success, cheaper, less intrusive product ... until "oh dear, it didn't work" plausible over-optimistic incompetence, at-least-she-had-a-go,-eh? deniability.  (Plausible to anyone who was not paying attention.)

Shkrelli was victim to a witch-hunt because he was indeed a "witch", he openly bragged about his witch-iness, and at a time (pre-election) where huge political goals (not just points) could be scored for publicly burning a witch.

Shkrelli copped it hard because he was smug and thought he had all bases covered when there was an entire aspect of the game that he had ignored.

*The patents had expired but the tool-up costs for a competitor were prohibitively high and the market too small.

Nuclear Winter Fri, 04/20/2018 - 10:13

It's called build a PRODUCT THAT WORKS!!! 

Uncle Sam should have raided Ther-anus' office long ago and ram-rodded "E. Coli" Holmes with Comey's pecker dipper in botulism.

 