Martin Shkreli Will Serve Out His 7-Year Sentence At Minimum Security Prison

As it turns out, Martin Shkreli's post-conviction prediction that he'd serve out his sentence playing Xbox and basketball at a minimum-security "Club Fed" wasn't far off the mark.
After being sentenced to seven years in federal prison after being found guilty on three counts of fraud related to a scheme to raid his former pharmaceutical company, Retrophin, to pay back investors in his failed hedge funds, Shkreli will be serving out his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, NJ.
The prison was once home to former Providence Mayor Vincent "Buddy" Cianci, the New York Post reports.
Though inmates aren't permitted to play video games. The prison is considerably better than the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, home to high-level convicts like El Chapo, the Mexican drug cartel leader.
The 4,266-inmate, all-male FCI Fort Dix is adjacent to a minimum-security satellite camp housing 321 inmates, but Bureau of Prisons records indicate Shkreli is being held in the FCI.
However, it's slightly less liberating than the minimum-security camp in Pennsylvania that his legal team tried - and failed - to have him transferred to, according to CNBC.
Camps are considered safer and more pleasant places to serve a sentence than facilities that have higher security designations.
But in either case, it looks like Shkreli - who will probably be out in four years on good behavior - won't be facing the "hard time" that he had reportedly feared ahead of his sentencing.
How about Elizabeth Holmes serves Martin Shkreli's sentence? That might actually be justice!
There is no time off for good behavior in the federal system. However, there are almost 14 months in the BOP year. So Martin will be there almost 6 years.
again everyone hating on this guy fails to look at all the evidence. did he defraud his investors, probably to the tune on millions, the magic test that cures all disease chick did it to the tune of billions, no jail time, still recieves her golden parachute. he was thrown through the grinder for raising the price of an aids drug. so called aids drug was largely paid for via welfare insurance so recipents didn't feel the pain- he was literally taking advantage of the stupidity of govt- and that is why he was crucified. above all, those evil companies that make new drugs spend billions to make them, a bill that would be 10% as much if govt got out of the way, so they must make a profit to make new drugs, or why do it. i dont see poor people producing anything except crime and kids i gotta pay to feed, why arent they in jail, i mean afterall if you steal someones labor you are the master to their slave and last time i checked slavery was illegal, oh wait how else can politicians buy votes. pharma bro youll get out, history will be kind to you, just like snowden, or psycho manning, godspeed uber douche that doesn't deserve all the hate.
The pharmaceutical industry writes the laws that govern itself and the FDA is loaded with industry insiders. They obtain a legal monopoly over drugs they develop that allows pricing to the moon due to zero competition, and then they bribe doctors to prescribe them (including addictive drugs and drugs with serious side effects). Virtually every shooter in the news was on some anti-depressant or another. More people are hooked on prescription pain killers these days than heroin (or they turn to heroin as a substitute). And if government "got out of the way" of the drug approval process, it would just mean more drugs that don't work or that are dangerous to use. As for profit, these companies seem to have plenty of money to advertise 24/7. But knock yourself out feeling sorry for the industry.
In reply to again everyone hating on… by philosobilly
He was let off on all that but he badmouthed HRC during her failed 2016 campaign for queen of the damned. She's a petty bitch.
In reply to again everyone hating on… by philosobilly
Senator Manchin's daughter was CEO of Mylan Pharm., bought and upped the price of life saving epi pens from $103 to $608....crickets!
The same dose in a vial would cost about $2
No, the price rise resulted in far more noise than crickets made.
As for the cost of production vs. the cost to the consumer, probably 90% (purely a SWAG) went to cover insurance for possible legal costs. Or was this drug treated like vaccines?
In reply to Senator Manchin's daughter… by Oldguy05
