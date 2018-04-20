Martin Shkreli Will Serve Out His 7-Year Sentence At Minimum Security Prison

As it turns out, Martin Shkreli's post-conviction prediction that he'd serve out his sentence playing Xbox and basketball at a minimum-security "Club Fed" wasn't far off the mark.

After being sentenced to seven years in federal prison after being found guilty on three counts of fraud related to a scheme to raid his former pharmaceutical company, Retrophin, to pay back investors in his failed hedge funds, Shkreli will be serving out his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, NJ.

The prison was once home to former Providence Mayor Vincent "Buddy" Cianci, the New York Post reports.

Though inmates aren't permitted to play video games. The prison is considerably better than the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, home to high-level convicts like El Chapo, the Mexican drug cartel leader.

The 4,266-inmate, all-male FCI Fort Dix is adjacent to a minimum-security satellite camp housing 321 inmates, but Bureau of Prisons records indicate Shkreli is being held in the FCI.

However, it's slightly less liberating than the minimum-security camp in Pennsylvania that his legal team tried - and failed - to have him transferred to, according to CNBC.

Camps are considered safer and more pleasant places to serve a sentence than facilities that have higher security designations.

But in either case, it looks like Shkreli - who will probably be out in four years on good behavior - won't be facing the "hard time" that he had reportedly feared ahead of his sentencing.