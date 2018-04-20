North Korea To Halt Nuclear, ICBM Tests; Dismantle Test Site; Pursue Peace

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/20/2018 - 17:57

Update 2: North Korean Leader Kim's full statement (via KCNA):

The decision "to include the great victory of the economic construction and nuclear armed forces construction transfer line" includes the following decisions.

  • First, in the course of struggle to carry out the party's translation, we carried out the nuclear test and the underground nuclear test, the miniaturization and the lightening of the nuclear weapon, and the project for the development of the ultra-large nuclear weapon and the transportation means sequentially and faithfully realized the nuclear weaponization. I declare it solemnly.

  • Second, from April 21st, Juche 107 (2018), the nuclear test and the intercontinental ballistic rocket test will be discontinued. North Korea's nuclear test center will be discarded in order to ensure the transparency of the suspension of the nuclear test.

  • Third, the suspension of nuclear testing is an important process for global nuclear disarmament, and the DPRK will join international efforts and efforts to halt the nuclear test altogether.

  • Fourth, we will never use nuclear weapons unless there is nuclear threat or nuclear provocation to our country, and in any case we will not transfer nuclear weapons and nuclear technology.

  • Fifth, we will concentrate all the efforts to build up a strong socialist economy and mobilize the human and material resources of the country to dramatically raise people's lives.

  • Sixth, we will establish a favorable international environment for the construction of a socialist economy, and will intensify close dialogue and dialogue with neighboring countries and the international community in order to protect the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and the world.

There is one small caveat before everyone celebrates. As Vipin Narang notes,

"The precise language here is important. Closing the testing site doesn’t preclude atmospheric nuclear tests for example (or other sites). And missile tests could still be conducted under the guise of space launch vehicles. Language matters— for how it can be potentially flanked."

Update 1:  We suspect the odds below just went way down!!!

*  *  *

As we detailed earlier, just a few short days after President Trump proclaimed "mission accomplished" in Syria, North Korea's leader has followed suit, reportedly say the nuclear test site in the north of the country has completed its mission and will be abandoned.

Furthermore, Yonhap reports Kim says no further nuclear tests are needed, and will stop launching test-flights of ICBMs on April 21st.

As a reminder, the nuclear test facility in the northern part of the country was potentially a major problem as we noted previously the fact that it was collapsing.

And one tunnel reportedly killed 200 when it did collapse.

Additionally, KCNA reports that North Korea says it will actively engage dialogue with the international community to achieve peace and refocus on economic growth.

Seems like that trip to Beijing recently made some serious difference!!

While there are few details, it is hard to misinterpret the Korean headlines.

We are sure President Trump will be quick to congratulate Kim (and himself).

Hard to see how this is not a big win for Trump!

This is going to be a tough pill for Bezos and The Washington Post to swallow... Here's tonight's headline...


 

Tags
War Conflict
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
DingleBarryObummer UndergroundPost Fri, 04/20/2018 - 18:13 Permalink

Kim wasn't bothering me at all.  He can shoot all the missiles he wants over Japan.  Not my problem.

"The letter Kim Jong-un sent to Donald Trump is not the first time North Korea has committed itself to denuclearization.  Over the decades, the Juche communists have made such overtures no fewer than nine times "

And there you go.

P.S. Pics of Pompeo/Kim summit or it didn't happen

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 3
FireBrander nmewn Fri, 04/20/2018 - 18:34 Permalink

Holy Shit!

Well, guess this explains why the Democrats are suing Trump and the Russians...that's all they've got left in their bag of tools:(

Trump brought PEACE to the Korean peninsula without firing a shot!

Let's all hold hands and pray that Kim isn't as dumb as Assad and doesn't decide to "gas his own people"...fingers crossed!

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
johngaltfla joego1 Fri, 04/20/2018 - 18:19 Permalink

IF Trump returns from the summit with a peace treaty, Dimocraps will commit mass hari-kari on CNN and MSDNC.

 

AND if China backs it also, there are some Dims that will go bat shit crazy instantly.

 

Not saying it will hold forever but if Trump does it, I'll be laughing my ass off, especially if we can bring 20,000 of our soldiers home finally.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Max Hunter beepbop Fri, 04/20/2018 - 18:14 Permalink

So they are closing down the site.  So what.. Doesn't he have missles already?  And besides, I think everyone is just playing everyones game and putting on a front.  Russia/Iran/NKorea/Syria are all in the crosshairs of the US and they know it.  They don't want to give the US a reason to fight because by God the US is looking for one that's for sure.  

They will get it.  Since Syria will get the Russian/Iranian pipeline the Petroyuan grows stronger and the Jews don't get the Golan Heights.. Neither will stand for it.  It's go time baby.. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
dirty fingernails johngaltfla Fri, 04/20/2018 - 18:41 Permalink

They never said they were de-nuclearizing, but commited to "global de-nuclearization" meaning if the US gets rud of theirs, so with the Norks.  This is to help box Trump in on a peace deal that his handlers can't allow to happen.  Unless they can be placed in a new theatre like say, Iran? I still don't see him pulling out of SK because that would be reducing the empire which is unthinkable. Unipolarity or destruction!

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
mkkby lester1 Fri, 04/20/2018 - 18:14 Permalink

They still have nukes and missiles.  No change.  The *testing* was really sabre rattling because the US was doing war games right next to their border.

Trump only wins if they give up the nukes.  They will never do that because Saddam, Qaddafi, etc.  Giving them up means suicide and everyone knows it.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 4
No Time for Fishing pitz Fri, 04/20/2018 - 18:04 Permalink

Maybe he sees clearly now that while President Trump is in office if he doesn't give in the  best case scenario is his country is economically starved and his people will starve and worse case is Trump will have him killed and/or his country annihilated. China has told him they won't protect or cover for him. Time to get along until a weaker US President is in office. 