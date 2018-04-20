Nunes, Gowdy And Goodlatte Go Nuclear After Comey Memos Released

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/20/2018 - 08:24

Facing an imminent Congressional subpoena, the Department of Justice finally turned over James Comey's now-infamous memos Thursday night - which were promptly leaked and published by AP. 

We already know that Comey's leak to the press was illegal - as the FBI's chief FOIA officer, David Hardy, gave a sworn declaration to Judicial Watch in which he says that all seven of Comey's memos were classified at the time they were written, and they remain classified

Perhaps most disturbing is that James Comey's memos do not make a compelling case for obstruction whatsoever - which Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein (who Comey said "I didn't have confidence" in), used to launch the special counsel investigation headed by former FBI Director Robert Mueller

In response to the Comey memos, Congressional Committee chairs Devin Nunes (R-CA), Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) and Trey Gowdy (R-SC) fired off a scathing rebuke, in which they made it abundantly clear that the Mueller investigation is a farce based on yet another example of the FBI using a flimsy document to launch a politically motivated investigation.

"These memos are significant for both what is in them and what is not," begins the joint statement, which goes on to completely dress down the FBI and James Comey: 

  • Former Director Comey's memos show the President made clear he wanted allegations of collusion, coordination, and conspiracy between his campaign and Russia fully investigated.
  • The memos also made clear the ‘cloud’ President Trump wanted lifted was not the Russian interference in the 2016 election cloud, rather it was the salacious, unsubstantiated allegations related to personal conduct leveled in the dossier. 
  • The memos also show former Director Comey never wrote that he felt obstructed or threatened. "he never once mentioned the most relevant fact of all, which was whether he felt obstructed in his investigation."
  • The memos also make certain what has become increasingly clear of late: former Director Comey has at least two different standards in his interactions with others. He chose not to memorialize conversations with President Obama, Attorney General Lynch, Secretary Clinton, Andrew McCabe or others, but he immediately began to memorialize conversations with President Trump. It is significant former Director Comey made no effort to memorialize conversations with former Attorney General Lynch despite concerns apparently significant enough to warrant his unprecedented appropriation of the charging decision away from her and the Department of Justice in July of 2016
  • These memos also lay bare the notion that former Director Comey is not motivated by animus. He was willing to work for someone he deemed morally unsuited for office, capable of lying, requiring of personal loyalty, worthy of impeachment, and sharing the traits of a mob boss. Former Director Comey was willing to overlook all of the aforementioned characteristics in order to keep his job. In his eyes, the real crime was his own firing.
  • The memos show Comey was blind to biases within the FBI and had terrible judgment with respect to his deputy Andrew McCabe. On multiple occasions he, in his own words, defended the character of McCabe after President Trump questioned McCabe.
  • Finally, former Director Comey leaked at least one of these memos for the stated purpose of spurring the appointment of Special Counsel, yet he took no steps to spur the appointment of Special Counsel when he had significant concerns about the objectivity of the Department of Justice under Attorney General Loretta Lynch.
  • "As we have consistently said, rather than making a criminal case for obstruction or interference with an ongoing investigation, these memos would be Defense Exhibit A should such a charge be made."

In response to the memo's release, President Trump exclaimed over Twitter:

"James Comey Memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION." adding "Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue?"

Then again, given that the Special Counsel has gone from investigating whether or not the Trump campaign colluded with Russia - to raiding Trump's lawyer over documents related to paying off a porn star, perhaps Mueller's probe is getting a bit long in the tooth...

bshirley1968 Red Raspberry Fri, 04/20/2018 - 08:55 Permalink

Whatever the cover-up, nothing will happen other than a resignation or a firing. No one will be prosecuted or go to jail. That stuff NEVER happens to DC insiders.....Snowden? Oh, hell, yeah! They would prosecute and lock him up in a cocaine heartbeat.....but you guys are living in a dream world if you think Comey, Rosenstein, or even McCabe does any jail time.

WorkingPoor gatorengineer Fri, 04/20/2018 - 08:39 Permalink

Canning those two will never be a quiet process. Sessions either. The noise should be cheering by the electorate, not booing by insiders.

Still want to see Rudy as AG... and with his present situation, maybe not all that improbable. I always thought Trump made a mistake not putting him in as AG in the first place, but wondered if maybe he was keeping him handy by to replace ginsburg. 

Sessions should be relegated to deputy AG in charge of narcotics... seems he has some talent on that, might as well not waste it.

bowie28 gatorengineer Fri, 04/20/2018 - 08:39 Permalink

The narrative is turning.  Looks like Sessions was appearing to be inactive while quietly preparing criminal investigations into many swamp creatures which will now be made public, prompted by the letter from Congress this week which also took Rosenstein out of play.  He will likely either be fired or turned in the near future.

Mueller may turn out to be a white hat.  Also revealed this week DJT is NOT a target of either Russian collusion investigation or Cohen raid.  Now Giuliani is brought on board to work WITH Mueller.  Q implies the Giuliani connection (NYPD) is to facilitate the Wiener laptop data to be brought to FBI via Mueller investigation, which was not possible when FBI was under Obama/Comey/McCabe control as it would have been buried or "lost".

If this is true then all of Trump's twitter raging against Sessions and Mueller was simply more trolling of MSM to provide cover for what Sessions and Mueller were actually doing all along.  Have you seen any leaks from DOJ or Mueller?  Isn't that odd?

 

Qanon posts immediately after Giuliani announcement:

Rudy.
NYC.
Relationships High.
“Insurance File.”
Quiet until now.
Join POTUS’ legal team.
Direct discussions avail [now] w/ Mueller.
Enjoy the show.
They never thought she would lose.
CARELESS.
Q

 

We have everything.
How can we use what we know?
How do you ‘legally’ inject/make public/use as evidence?
What are you witnessing unfold?
Trust the plan.
Q

https://qanon.pub/?

 

Chupacabra-322 UndergroundPost Fri, 04/20/2018 - 08:51 Permalink

We’re all finished.  Nothing will come of this because it’s absolute, complete, open in your Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness.

 

There’s more than enough evidence in the Public Square & Open Source Investigations to Arrest, Enprison, Indict, Convict & Execute the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths & their Co Conspirators.

 

That absolutely NO arrests or indictments have occurred is telling.  It’s absolute, complete, open in your Face 

Tyrannical Lawlessness.

 

Fuck them & their Tyrannical Lawlessness.

 

you_are_cleared_hot TheMayor Fri, 04/20/2018 - 08:47 Permalink

A lot of people have been saying on ZH that nothing will happen, etc. I think with the released memo, things have changed and the scales have tilted in the other direction. I don't know when this will happen, but I have a good feeling that 1) Comey is getting Jail time for this, 2) Mueller probe fizzles and he slinks away a looser, 3) Uranium One scandal sucks in Podesta and the Clintons - they get Jail time and 4) McCabe, Stzrok, et al go to trial and 5) Sessions is ceremoniously FIRED

Laugh all you want guys, but this is what I am feeling

wmbz Fri, 04/20/2018 - 08:30 Permalink

 "We already know that Comey's leak to the press was illegal"

~ Everybody and his brother knows that what Comey did and is doing is illegal, and yet he walks around freely.

So all that does is show anyone paying any attention to this shit show, is that the rule of law does NOT apply, period!

Lock the Son Of A Bitch up!

privateparts501 Fri, 04/20/2018 - 08:31 Permalink

What has Gowdy ever really accomplished? He would always go off but what has ever been the result of his hearings? has any criminal indictments ever been produced as a result of his hearings?

Him being a former prosecutor, I find it very odd and somewhat disturbing that no real criminal indictments have been produced as a result of his time on the Judiciary Committee.

currency Fri, 04/20/2018 - 08:33 Permalink

Trump should Fire Muller and Rosenstein. Forget the press and the crazed dem's and never Trumpers like Flak and McCain and Corker - Fire Muller and Rosenstein Now. Or Just fire Rosenstein and have some one come in a set down the law to Muller clear rules and if Muller and his band of anti Trumpers refuse then fire them all.

 

Demand our $$$$$ back for this foolish and basisless witch hunt

scipiotheelder Fri, 04/20/2018 - 08:35 Permalink

The colossal amount of Sturm and Drang signifying nothing is just truly mind boggling. Between all these clowns and the media the amount of money and time wasted defies description. If I ever conducted my personal or actual business in such a fashion Id be living permanently in a cardboard box down under the Interstate overpass.