Oil Is Breaking Out, So Are Inflation Expectations

Authored by Bryce Coward via Knowledge Leaders Capital blog,
After spending the last four months consolidating gains, crude oil is breaking higher again...
And it’s taking inflation expectations with it...
The break higher in crude isn’t surprising given that oil fundamentals haven’t been this good in years. Neither is the break higher in inflation, which we expect to tend towards 3% over the coming quarters for headline CPI and 2.5% for core CPI.
The two are related, of course, to the extent that rising oil prices feed into inflation. Still, it’s helpful for investors to receive confirmatory signals from multiple asset classes of a particular outcome, in this case rising oil prices and higher inflation expectations.
At this juncture, it’s also noteworthy that gold – an obvious beneficiary of higher inflation expectations – is at the top of its multi-year trading range, but has not yet broken out of that range.
A sustained move higher inflation expectations could be the catalyst that pushes gold to multi-year highs too.
Comments
What would Denis say?
It depends on the day you talk to him. Right now I think he's keeping his fat mouth shut.
In reply to What would Denis say? by Belrev
Quick, better start shooting off more missiles!!!
Checks the Boating accident sector, nope nothing to see here.
$Bill the bitter silver troll, you bought high then sold low, that is the definition of a retail loser and everyday you hang that laundry up for all to see. Get some help Bro.
In reply to Checks the Boating accident… by Bill of Rights
Technical analysis says me that wti could fall.
The price of oil broke the last major resistance and even though it looks like it should have a easy way up, the bullish trend seems powerless. The H4 bearish divergence makes me expect another bearishwave before the price continues it's upward movement. Good luck!
Inflation has been ~20% for a decade. Just now it's breaking out? Lol. Fed is about 9 years behind the curve yet again.
Whoever this Tyler is who keeps posting all these charts needs to be shot by a Kurdish militia. This shit is not funny anymore.
You know damned well there aren't guys who can read charts on Fight Club anymore. You mean to tell me you got guys here who can/are sober enough to read a chart that tells them to be bearish for ten fucking years straight? Get the fuck outta here.