One Student Injured In Florida High School Shooting; Suspect In Custody

One student shot another in the ankle Friday morning at a High School in Ocala, Florida. The shooter is in custody according to the Ocala Star-Banner. The injured student, a boy, suffered a non-life-threatening injury and has been taken to a local hospital.

The shooting happened Friday morning at Forest High School which was on lockdown.

According to an eyewitness quoted by the Ocala Star-Banner, the shooter was standing in a hallway and shot at a closed classroom door. The shooter then dropped his weapon, ran and tried to hide.

Police say the suspected shooter is also a student at the school.

No other details were immediately available. Some parents came to the school to await word on what happened.

Among the law enforcement agencies on scene are the Ocala Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol and the FBI.

School district spokesman Kevin Christian sent a recorded message to parents by phone Friday morning, urging them to not try to get to Forest.

“You cannot get on the campus and Maricamp Road is virtually blocked in front of the school,” he said.

On campus, Marion County Fire Rescue has set up a triage area for any student who needs assistance.