One Student Injured In Florida High School Shooting; Suspect In Custody

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:52

One student shot another in the ankle Friday morning at a High School in Ocala, Florida. The shooter is in custody according to the Ocala Star-Banner. The injured student, a boy, suffered a non-life-threatening injury and has been taken to a local hospital.

The shooting happened Friday morning at Forest High School which was on lockdown.

According to an eyewitness quoted by the Ocala Star-Banner, the shooter was standing in a hallway and shot at a closed classroom door. The shooter then dropped his weapon, ran and tried to hide.

Police say the suspected shooter is also a student at the school.

No other details were immediately available. Some parents came to the school to await word on what happened.

Among the law enforcement agencies on scene are the Ocala Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol and the FBI.

School district spokesman Kevin Christian sent a recorded message to parents by phone Friday morning, urging them to not try to get to Forest.

“You cannot get on the campus and Maricamp Road is virtually blocked in front of the school,” he said.

On campus, Marion County Fire Rescue has set up a triage area for any student who needs assistance.

 

J S Bach Shitonya Serfs Fri, 04/20/2018 - 10:01 Permalink

Bring on the Hoggmeister!

 

ThinkerNotEmoter AllTimeWhys Fri, 04/20/2018 - 10:26 Permalink

The good news is that this is becoming so commonplace that there will be little excitement/thrill to the shooter so they will move on to something else that makes liberals and the media - but I repeat myself - have panic attacks on the Tee Vee.  Maybe start showing up to school dressed neatly with a decent haircut wearing a cross.  That'll put the libs into full-scale panic attacks while sticking it to The Man.

onewayticket2 GunnerySgtHartman Fri, 04/20/2018 - 10:37 Permalink

Had the school implemented some of the security metrics trump wanted, the gun would have never made its way INTO the school.  

instead, we're stuck with Gun Free Zones

Clearly, this perp couldn't read the "Gun Free Zone" sign or interpret the symbol of a handgun with a giant red line through it.   If he had, he'd have certainly obeyed the rule....or maybe he started 420 early and was too high to read or interpret basic signage.

Dilluminati Shitonya Serfs Fri, 04/20/2018 - 10:01 Permalink

US government accidentally sends a strange conspiracy theory file describing 'remote mind control' and 'forced memory blanking'

  • The find was made by a reporter investigating far-left and right militant groups 
  • Washington State Fusion Center included the files in its response to his inquiry 
  • A compressed file detailed research into bizarre 'psycho-electronic' weaponry
  • They claim to use electromagnetic forces to induce a number of strange effects 
  • That includes inducing intense feelings of pain as well as 'remote brain mapping'

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-5638069/Government-accidentally-sends-strange-conspiracy-theory-file-describing-remote-mind-control.html 
DisorderlyConduct Fri, 04/20/2018 - 09:59 Permalink

Uhm. Ok. So one shot. One shooter. In custody. And why all the hyperactive overreaction?

Hey, guys. You can't just get extra credit on the easy ones to make up for failing so miserably before. It doesn't work like that.

God. Now we're going to have overreaction for every damn thing now...

shimmy Fri, 04/20/2018 - 10:07 Permalink

Can't wait to hear the coverage of this and how they'll make it out to be the worst event ever. 

I'm curious if the person was planning a mass shooting then chickened out. 

rejected Fri, 04/20/2018 - 10:14 Permalink

So I wonder how us Floriduh law abiding folk will be punished for this. Last time they raised the age limit and authorized the confiscation of our weapons IF the LEO's "think" we are a danger somehow.

And the FBI that didn't stop it even though they knew it was going to happen.... probably got a increase in their budget.

Soph Fri, 04/20/2018 - 10:15 Permalink

Arming idiots is always a bit of a challenge. I love my guns, but I cringe when I see them in the hands of the truly clueless.

 

...no different than when I see an idiot driver not following the rules of the road. You just shake your head and know that it's going to negatively affect those that actually have a clue. 