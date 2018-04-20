Stocks, Bond Yields Stumble On Trump Lawsuit, Draghi Disappointment

US equity markets were already rolling over when they got a double-whammy kick lower, first from Draghi practically admitting defeat over EU economic weakness and second from Democrats' lawsuit against Trump...
Add to those two headlines the fact that The S&P 500 and Dow broke their 50- and 100-DMA, and the markets took a dive...
Led by Nasdaq...
VIX spiked above 17...
Treasury yields are rolling over...
The Dollar remains higher but is fading since The Democrats' lawsuit...
