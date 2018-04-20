Stocks, Bond Yields Stumble On Trump Lawsuit, Draghi Disappointment

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/20/2018 - 11:40

US equity markets were already rolling over when they got a double-whammy kick lower, first from Draghi practically admitting defeat over EU economic weakness and second from Democrats' lawsuit against Trump...

Add to those two headlines the fact that The S&P 500 and Dow broke their 50- and 100-DMA, and the markets took a dive...

 

Led by Nasdaq...

 

VIX spiked above 17...

 

Treasury yields are rolling over...

 

The Dollar remains higher but is fading since The Democrats' lawsuit...

 

Politics

Ricki13th Fri, 04/20/2018 - 11:53 Permalink

Funny how the timing of the ECB admitting it's so called recovery is over. Then this idiotic headline about the DNC lawsuit over an election from thats over.

Easyp Fri, 04/20/2018 - 11:53 Permalink

Oh ffs!  And in next weeks news Draghi claims he will do everything it takes to back the Euro/ECB/Deutsche Bank and the problem rolls a bit further down the road.

The Euro Project is doomed but not just yet....