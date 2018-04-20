Draghi Admits "Growth May Have Peaked"; ECB To Delay QE Unwind

As we have showed repeatedly over the past month, the European economic imploding, and nowhere is this more obvious than the Citi Eurozone Economic Surprise Index why will soon hit its post financial crisis lows.
It appears that after weeks of dithering, someone at the ECB also figured out how to pull up this chart on their Bloomberg because moments ago, and one month after the ECB first admitted that things are not ok when the central bank cut its 2019 inflation forecast, arguably due to protectionism concerns...
... Mario Draghi finally admitted what we all know:
- ECB'S DRAGHI EURO-AREA GROWTH CYCLE MAY HAVE PEAKED
To be sure, Draghi also brought up the usual spate of platitudes he mentions every time, including that: "Notwithstanding the latest economic indicators, which suggest that the growth cycle may have peaked, the growth momentum is expected to continue", that protectionism "may have already had some negative impact on global sentiment indicators" and that "while our confidence in the inflation outlook has increased, remaining uncertainties still warrant patience, persistence and prudence with regard to monetary policy."
His conclusion was the punchline: "An ample degree of monetary stimulus remains necessary."
Which leads us to the second point. As Draghi was speaking, Bloomberg reported the latest ECB "trial balloon" according to which Central Bank policymakers "see scope to wait until their July meeting to announce how they’ll end their bond-buying program", according to euro-area officials familiar with the matter.
In other words, so much for the ECB tightening, or being able to tighten, any time soon.
More details:
Governing Council members want sufficient time to judge if the economy is overcoming its first-quarter slowdown, the officials said, asking not to be identified because the internal deliberations are confidential. That could mean the June meeting, which would have the advantage of linking the decision to updated economic forecasts, might be too soon.
Some governors don’t see any need to change the ECB’s guidance on interest rates at the same time, arguing that they can afford to wait to see how the market reacts to the announcement of an end-date for quantitative easing, though not everyone agrees. The officials said there have been no formal discussions at all on a strategy for rates.
And just like that, the "recovery" narrative cracked not with a bang but a whimper.... well, maybe a whimbang because judging by some risk asset reactions, traders were clearly not happy that the whole tightening/recovery fable is now officially finished, as can be seen in both the EURUSD...
... in bunds...
... and even in stocks:
And technicals have broken...
Comments
It was a weak money shot.
I love this recent fade-able trade-able market
In reply to It was a weak money shot. by Gadocat
Sack the PR department. Give people some respect and tell the truth... "We fucked up.... We fucked up big time.... We're all fucked now... Thank you and goodnight. P.S. I didn't say this but you might want to look at something I found on the internet last night... Bitcoin."
In reply to I love this recent fade-able… by overbet
Why even bother selling bonds, just print the money and you won't even need to pay interest........works for a while anyway, ask Germany.
In reply to Sack the PR department. Give… by wetwipe
Why bother? Because the serfs need the illusion of a just order and transparency, of voluntary labor - until pitchforks are outlawed, and all the lamp posts have been replaced with hovering eyes.
In reply to Why even bother selling… by mtl4
Things may get a little crazy over in EuroStan. Faltering economy and Islamic migration/ criminal activity is a powder keg looking for a spark.
In reply to It was a weak money shot. by Gadocat
If the Brussels script is allowed to play out long enough, it looks like demographics will eliminate the European races - the feminized, cucked, soma-tized Europeans will cease to reproduce and the fast-reproducing Moslems will take majority control.
In reply to Things may get a little… by Ghost of PartysOver
Thank you fuckers for letting me reload TLT.
Nice summer coming up.
Gold. Still just sits at the bottom of the lake. But very Soon there will be a reason to go diving.
But but but... I thought they ran the policy of 'when things get serious you have to lie'
Delay the unwind???
You mean they can NOT UNDO that which they created.
There is no unwind. It was a MONEY DUMP...just like here...
No unwinding of consequence...and no auditing as to where the money went.
Trump will declare this a win because it hurts China
It has begun.
Ahahaha.... QEternity, bitchez!
hehe, nothing to see here.
If there just was an Uber style solution for central banks, bank accounts, international trade and local trade.
So what's Plan B, Mario?
"Draghi Admits "Growth May Have Peaked"; ECB To Delay QE Unwind"
I am totally shocked. Shocked, I tell you!!!!!
Mario just realized the Ponzi scheme cannot continue without money Ctrl+P