Tech Stocks Tumble As Dollar, Bond Yields Spike To March Rate-Hike Highs

Since President Trump tweet-whined about Russia, China manipulating their currencies, the dollar has gone panic-bid, and along with Treasury yields, are both now back at March rate-hike highs. The Techphoria is fading fast as AAPL slumps over 5% in 2 days and Semis suffer...

Treasury yields are back at the high end of support, back at Fed rate hike levels...

The dollar has gone vertical since Trump tweeted...

One might start worrying is this continues as the world and his pet rabbit is currently short USD...

As Citi warns, if the dollar was to rally aggressively it would be a major pain trade.

Apple is cooked...

And its slamming tech...