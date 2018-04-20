Tech Stocks Tumble As Dollar, Bond Yields Spike To March Rate-Hike Highs

Since President Trump tweet-whined about Russia, China manipulating their currencies, the dollar has gone panic-bid, and along with Treasury yields, are both now back at March rate-hike highs. The Techphoria is fading fast as AAPL slumps over 5% in 2 days and Semis suffer...
Treasury yields are back at the high end of support, back at Fed rate hike levels...
The dollar has gone vertical since Trump tweeted...
One might start worrying is this continues as the world and his pet rabbit is currently short USD...
As Citi warns, if the dollar was to rally aggressively it would be a major pain trade.
Apple is cooked...
And its slamming tech...
As long as Big Brother Social Media gets hammered then I am OK with it. Crush FaceCrap, InstaTurd, Grunggle and all the others.
The Fed buying the dollar now? No reason for the dollar to be going higher.
paralyzing fear and uncertainty
It is fine. As long as nobody goes to cash the check. "I am truly sorry, you will have to wait 7 years for our P/E before this check can be cashed. Be happy, at least it isn't TSLA!"
It is Friday.
friday indeed.....2 days ago was save IBM day...the next 2 weeks will be save AAPL day(s) as I see a big setup for tech earnings ramps and short vaporizations............
That tech drop is just the start. Just wait until the full implications of the technology moves on China become clearer and the full affect on US, as well as other countries, sinks in.
Shaping up to be an OK day
Even so, shorting the first hourly bar on OPEX day with SPY sitting at the 50DMA, my charts say 'go' but the experience of 3 out of 4 OPEXs having a pre-noon sudden stop-busting reversal makes me nervous. Often, I don't even try to trade expirations, given timidity from past thrashings causes low-conviction trading, which never seems to work out. Ah, well, only once a month, thank god ...
You seem like a trader. What do you think abt gap trading? I see a lot of ppl calling for 170 on QQQ to fill that gap. I wonder is it a viable strategy.
I think we've been fully in a quant reversion scheme since early 2000s, so while gaps tend to be filled due to all the sawtoothing about, these 'old' school rules can't be relied upon, especially with respect to timing. Instead you have to adapt to volatility envelopes, and if you look you can see the recent high was the 2.0 exponential Bollinger, and now that level sits at about 168 and change. The problem is that, given the new paradigm is based on envelopes around moving averages, they will move themselves, so over time, with strength, you could see that second Bollinger indeed be at 170. Old school 'gappers' will say 'aha, we were right', but in truth it will be an envelope target, with the gap irrelevant to modern machines, IMO.
I am out as of 11:30 yesterday... I get jumpy and go "ohh, oohhh...", but can't do it, yet. I leave days like these to you and yours, sir. For days like this, brass ones, I do not have.
And I am already trying to change my mind. I need to go trout fishing.
Mine are tungsten on OPEX, I think they're gold, but when I go to sell, I don't get what I expected.
Have only traded about 2 out of 10 OPEX's, the main problem is the standard method you've adopted for 'normal' days won't work. As you can see above, I correctly guessed those entering RUT short would be suddenly crushed, and could have acted on that 'hunch,' but the problem is that going against your methods instills bad habits and seat-of-the-pants flailing about that isn't helpful over the long term. So, I think I'll go see what the garage looks like after months of winter neglect. Good luck.
LOL. For some reason I envisioned a commercial jet pilot just pushing buttons. Back at you.
The nametag of the pilot said "Pension Fund".
.....and during earnings season; you know a lot more about certain trading but I tend to leave earnings seasons to the pro's.
With index-only trading, I start and end each day in cash and hold on average for under an hour, so 'new' or earnings related reports don't matter. These days, thinking about 'fundamentals' or earnings revisions (except with individual names) will hurt more than help, it's quant algo driven, computer-calculated battles, so focusing ONLY on what your charts (or calcs, if you write your own code) tell you is essential -- no story on Bloomberg or CNBC will help, IMO.
True to form, my Russell, which looked as 'red' as the others, just made a sudden stop-busting move back PAST Unch in a single 15 min bar, so my reticence paid off. A good lesson to fledgling Russell traders, OPEX is MUCH harder to trade than the bigger indices, and often sitting these days out, or adopting a VERY short term stance with 2 or 5-min charts, is the way to go. Sometimes there is an obvious longer entry later in the day on OPEX, but having a Friday off now and then isn't a bad thing, to refresh, etc. Happy Trading.
Kudlow: "King dollar young man, will have them calling you Ronald Trump in no time, did I say, king dollar? King dollar, king dollar, king dollar".
pffft. AAPL makes things. That's so 5 nanoseconds ago. You've got to go momo on those that don't like NFLX, FB, TSLA (snicker) etc...
It boils down to what Peter Schiff has said. How much debt can the U.S. government take on? There's an end to it. I suspect that trillion dollar deficits that will look small soon will be a trigger to a big spike in Gold. That's why everyone wants their Gold out of the United States. They woke up to the word confiscation. History shows this as a big risk. Don't forget, when governments get desperate they do desperate things. ie: false flag events. Listen, watch around you.
https://www.rt.com/business/412297-gold-dollar-crisis-peter-schiff/
Watch that bond market implode lol get your house in order now people