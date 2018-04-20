Trump To "Counter" DNC Lawsuit; Seeks Servers, Clinton Emails And "Pakistani Mystery Man"

President Trump is eager to go head-to-head with the DNC which filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit on Friday against several parties, including the Russian government, the Trump campaign and the WikiLeaks organization - alleging a "far-reaching conspiracy to disrupt the 2016 campaign and tilt the election to Donald Trump."
Hours after the Washington Post broke the news of the lawsuit, Trump tweeted "Just heard the Campaign was sued by the Obstructionist Democrats. This can be good news in that we will now counter for the DNC server that they refused to give to the FBI," referring to the DNC email breach. Trump also mentioned "the Debbie Wasserman Schultz Servers and Documents held by the Pakistani mystery man and Clinton Emails."
The "Pakistani mystery man" is a clear reference to former DNC CHair Debbie Wasserman Schultz's longtime IT employee and personal friend, Imran Awan - whose father, claims a Daily Caller source, transferred a USB drive to the former head of a Pakistani intelligence agency - Rehman Malik. Malik denies the charge.
Of note, the DNC would not allow the FBI to inspect their servers which were supposedly hacked by the Russians - instead relying on private security firm Crowdstrike.
Meanwhile, the "Wasserman Schultz Servers" Trump mentions is likely in reference to the stolen House Democratic Caucus server - which Imran Awan had been funneling information onto when it disappeared shortly after the House Inspector General concluded that the server may have been "used for nefarious purposes."
The server may have been “used for nefarious purposes and elevated the risk that individuals could be reading and/or removing information,” an IG presentation said. The Awans logged into it 27 times a day, far more than any other computer they administered.
Imran’s most forceful advocate and longtime employer is Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who led the DNC until she resigned following a hack that exposed committee emails. Wikileaks published those emails, and they show that DNC staff summoned Imran when they needed her password. -DCNF
Imran Awan, his wife Hina Alvi and several other associates ran IT operations for at least 60 Congressional Democrats over the past decade, along with the House Democratic Caucus - giving them access to emails and computer data from around 800 lawmakers and staffers - including the highly classified materials reviewed by the House Intelligence Committee.
Napolitano: He was arrested for some financial crime – that’s the tip of the iceberg. The real allegation against him is that he had access to the emails of every member of congress and he sold what he found in there. What did he sell, and to whom did he sell it? That’s what the FBI wants to know. This may be a very, very serious national security situation.
Last July, Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer claimed to Laura Ingraham that the Awan IT staffers were sending sensitive information with the Muslim Brotherhood.
The Awans notably worked for rep Andre Carson (D-IN) - the first Muslim on the House Intel Committee, who has several ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.
Among those with whom Rep. Carson has been involved as a guest speaker, panelist, fundraiser, recipient of funds, etc., are: the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) and a number of its chapters across the country; the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA); the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA); the Muslim American Society (MAS); and the Brotherhood’s new proto-political party, the U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO). -Center for Security Policy
The DNC lawsuit, filed on Friday, asserts that the Russian hacking campaign - combined with Trump associates’ contacts with Russia and the campaign’s public cheerleading of the hacks - amounted to an illegal conspiracy to interfere in the election that caused serious damage to the Democratic Party.
DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement...
“During the 2016 presidential campaign, Russia launched an all-out assault on our democracy, and it found a willing and active partner in Donald Trump’s campaign,”
“This constituted an act of unprecedented treachery: the campaign of a nominee for President of the United States in league with a hostile foreign power to bolster its own chance to win the presidency,”
Unfortunately for the DNC, which has now exposed itself to an aggressive discovery phase, their case holds no water according to Law And Crime;
Here’s the problem: several pages of quotes and factual allegations in the beginning of the document are wholly uncited, at least in that section of the document.
Another section of the document, “general allegations,” does cite information through footnotes — some 107 of them. However, the records cited are almost exclusively news reports from sources such as the New Republic, the New York Times, ABC, CNN, Politico, the Washington Post, Fox News, Business Insider, Slate, and other media outlets. Ferretting out exactly what was reported by those outlets is not difficult.
The DNC’s lawsuit shoves what ultimately is fourth-hand information to a federal judge to be taken as fact in support of this conclusion:
Through these communications, the Trump Campaign, Trump’s closest advisors, and Russian agents formed an agreement to promote Donald Trump’s candidacy through illegal means.
Has the DNC just created all the rope it needs to hang itself?
Comments
The fools on the Democrat side have failed. Where are all those Yale-educated attorneys for the left? They must have expected a discovery phase in any lawsuit.
FUCK YES, discovery time, bitchez.
Time for the lawyers (then later the buzzards) to start stripping the flesh from anyone who profited from this abomination of an attempted coup.
#sethrich
In reply to The fools on the Democrat… by navy62802
Damn(!), it's nice having a man in the Whitehouse.
Too bad the rest of the Rs are girly-men, afraid to kick the shit out of their false accusers. If they lose the House in November, this will be why. Girly-man whining. "Oh... we can't stand up for the Constitution." "Oh no... we can't stand up against the WIC (Welfare Industrial Complex). Too scary!" "Oh... we can't charge D-Tards with crimes when they blatantly, obviously, commit them." "Oh, no... We can't be against ILLEGAL immigration..."
In reply to FUCK. YES. by Killtruck
Can the DNC twatwaffles really be that delusional, that they'd try something as dumb as this?
If so, this has to be a world record in all of history.........
In reply to Damn(!), it's nice having a… by ThinkerNotEmoter
One can only hope that they go forward with it...
In reply to Can the DNC twatwaffles… by Nameshavebeenc…
Too late now. Cat is out of the bag. They will counter sue.
In reply to One can only hope that they… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Discovery and depositions under oath are a bitch.
In reply to One can only hope that they… by ThinkerNotEmoter
No. Not the dumbest.
Napoleon invaded Russia. Didn't stop to consider winter weather, long supply lines, and partisans nipping at his heels.
Worse yet was Hitler, who slept through the Napoleonic Empire lecture during his basic history curriculum, and then invaded Russia w/o considering the cold, long supply lines, and partisans sniping at his heels.
Then again, "W" invaded Afghanistan and the Russians dmonstrated what a foolish adventure that could be. And Afghanistan is right next door to Russia while our supply lines are 6,000 miles long.
But what the DNC just did was really, really stooooooopid. I wonder if they consulted George Soros first. He knows a lot about Nazis and invading Russia.
In reply to Can the DNC twatwaffles… by Nameshavebeenc…
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/sessions-told-wh…
Sessions told White House that Rosenstein’s firing could prompt his departure, too
Dont wait, sleepy, just go. You're out of your depth.
In reply to Damn(!), it's nice having a… by ThinkerNotEmoter
The Democrats are suing @WikiLeaks and @JulianAssange for revealing how the DNC rigged the Democratic primaries. Help us counter-sue. We've never lost a publishing case and discovery is going to be amazing fun:
https://mobile.twitter.com/wikileaks/status/987454233862705152
In reply to The fools on the Democrat… by navy62802
Please donate if you can.
#FreeJulian
In reply to The Democrats are… by Lumberjack
Go get them Mr. President.
Trump: 'Challenge accepted.'
In reply to Go get them Mr. President. by Unknown User
Good. Good. Where’s the popcorn?
We'll be swinging from nooses!...Let's double down!
Anyone still think Trump is fuckin around?
I am not jumping back onto the Trump train....but I will sit back and enjoy the freak show.
I hope he disassembles them completely.
However I am not holding my breath. He should have went on the attack since day one.
He had a good start with firing all the ambasadors on day one. He should have fired a ton more people that Obama left planted throughout the government.
In reply to Anyone still think Trump is… by Mactruck
Good. That is one arrogant bitch that need to be indicted. Bring back the rule of law. No one is exempt from prosecution.
Wait, I just read who the DNC is suing! Are you fucking kidding me? Are they trying to sue everyone in the world that disagrees with them?
Please Tylers- no more close-ups of Wasserman-Schultz!
She'll look better after the visible botox injection over her right eye spreads to the rest of her face.
In reply to Please Tylers- no more close… by r0mulus
Hahahahahahahahaha now that's funny!!!!!
In reply to She'll look better after the… by Oldguy05
I use that picture to keep that ants and roaches out of my house. Also, to kill erections after 4 hours.
In reply to Please Tylers- no more close… by r0mulus
Lol!!
In reply to I use that picture to keep… by I am Groot
Who the hell would down vote that? I have maintained for many years that there is no such thing as an unattractive woman of normal weight, but Wasserman-Schwarz kind of blows that idea out of the water. With prejudice.
In reply to Please Tylers- no more close… by r0mulus
First we have to determine if Wasaman is a women.
In reply to Who the hell would down vote… by CNONC
I got a Benjamin that says the pakistani spy was taking DWS to pound town (and possibly brown town) on the regular
Other way around...
In reply to I got a Benjamin that says… by Mactruck
It would be great if the DNC had just hanged themselves. I'm not going to hold my breath though. I've read way too much utter bullshit on this topic over the past half-decade or so to put much stock in it.
Prelude to many arkancides. This could get good, HRC hates Soetoro for denying her the presidency.
How stupid does the DNC have to be to open up the Seth Rich and Shawn Lucas murders to discovery?
Looks like Schultz has sucked her last Paki cock. God willing, she will be rotting away in a jail cell like egg salad outside on a hot summer day.
I have to swear this is all by design there is not one person that is that stupid to open up pandoras box,, even the lawyers involved wouldn't do that not knowing all will be revealed,,, but then again it is the DNC and yes they have been known to be quite stupid,,, wow ,,, let the games begin,,, nuff said
Will suing Wikileaks backfire? Will Seth Rich be exposed as the person who leaked the info? Will the servers expose emails connecting his death to the DNC? Interesting times indeed!
Who's the cow faced Kike?
Until they start throwing the swamp dwellers in pen for life, it’s all just bread and circuses distraction.
We the people get shot at for no reason and these people write books and give speeches about their treason.
Better yet just hang the fuckers and save the taxpayers some dollars.
Big, BIG bags of popcorn as Wiki is also considering a lawsuit for slander!!.
The pure evil, war criminal, treasonous, seditious, psychopaths and the Pharisee firsters within the Democratic party, have nothing to offer the working class, the rising population of homeless, the unemployed due to massive offshoring of jobs overseas, the prisoners filling Clinton's prisons for profit hand in hand with the faux war on drugs, sleepy Sessions going after weed smokers, the low income highest job sector minimum wage employee or the Dreamers the pure evil, war criminal treasonous, seditious, psychopaths and Pharisee firsters within the Democratic party exploit hate for Trump to cover up their mass primary rigging and election fraud by their pure evil, war criminal treasonous, seditious, psychopath, candidate Hillary Clinton and her pure evil, treasonous, narcissistic lap dogs, Brennan, Clapper, Comey, McCabe, strzok, Page and pure evil, war criminal treasonous seditious, psychopath, Obama, as well as to blame an armed nuclear super power for their own malfeasance and to manufacture consent for war on Russia.
This needs to end and hopefully the pure evil, war criminal, Pharisee firsters, treasonous, SEDITIOUS psychopaths within the DNC will be outed and the hoax that is Russiagate will be revealed for the sham it really is....
Did I do good Chupie??
I am confused, I am (wrongly?) assuming the the Dems must have anticipated a move such as this; discovery is such a basic part of legal proceedings. This seems to good to be true: Do they have a sacrificial lamb to present?
Hillary’s DNC was so fucking stupid they didn’t even bother to pose as a party with a single good idea. At least Obama put on a constitutional front. The DNC and Hillary were betting on assassinating Trumps character to win the election. Which shows how wicked they actually are, they didn’t even have the energy to pose as good people with good intentions.
Now these dumb fucks continue to dig their grave by bringing up an issue that point to their own corruption. You can not make this shit up. The DNC is full of absolute idiots. I won’t be surprised if the Seth Rich bombshell comes out of this and we see the Dems erased off the face of the earth.
Trumptard Winning. Biggly stlye.
Jump the shark Fonzi
Fuck 'em. Give us the god damned DNC server!
Awesome! They can take HildeCunt's deposition too.
Maybe Kim.com can finally reveal the evidence that Seth Rich was the leak?